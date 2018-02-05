   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Revista Presei

* REVISTA PRESEI 7.03.2018

BURSA 07.03.2018

V.D
 
     *  ADEVARUL
     *  Maşinile cu volanul pe dreapta, pericol în trafic. Ce probleme ridică şi ce soluţii propun specialiştii
     Şofat englezesc, după reguli româneşti. Este combinaţia fatală care a stat la baza a numeroase accidente grave provocate de şoferii unor maşini cu volan pe dreapta. Cu toate astea, numai anul trecut, în România au fost înmatriculate peste 25.000 de maşini "englezeşti".
     Numărul şoferilor care conduc englezeşte, la propriu, în România a crescut ameţitor. Asta deşi maşinile cu volan pe dreapta reprezintă un pericol mortal în ţările în care se circulă pe partea dreaptă, atrag atenţia poliţiştii de la rutieră, dar şi experţii în conducere defensivă. Mai exact, oamenii legii spun că statisticile Poliţiei confirmă că aproape toţi şoferii cu asemenea maşini, implicaţi în accidente rutiere, sunt şi vinovaţi de producerea lor, iar cele mai multe dintre accidentele provocate de automobile cu volanul pe partea dreaptă se produc la depăşiri. Coliziunile sunt, de obicei, frontale, iar posibilitatea de evitare a lor este aproape nulă, din cauza lipsei de vizibilitate a şoferilor acestor maşini. Ce spun datele statistice Concret, cele mai recente date ale Registrului Auto Român (RAR), obţinute de "Adevărul", pe şoselele din România circulă aproape 40.000 de maşini cu volan pe dreapta, cu numere româneşti. Acestora li se adaugă un număr necunoscut de maşini "englezeşti" care au încă numere de circulaţie britanice sau au fost înmatriculate în ţara vecină, Bulgaria. Dacă în 2015 în România au fost înmatriculate 4.874 de maşini cu volan pe dreapta, în 2016, numărul acestora a crescut cu 6.250. Eliminarea taxei auto în 2017 a dus la o explozie a înmatriculărilor maşinilor de acest tip. Astfel, anul trecut, în România au fost înmatriculate nu mai puţin de de 25.467 de autoturisme britanice. Trendul s-a menţinut şi în ianuarie 2018, când au fost înmatriculate 2.047 de maşini "englezeşti".
     *  Încleştarea baronilor PSD: cine cu cine se bate pe cele 16 funcţii de vicepreşedinte
     Preşedintele PSD Liviu Dragnea va controla în proporţie de 80% viitoarea conducere a partidului, care, oficial, va fi aleasă la Congresul de sâmbătă, susţin surse din conducerea PSD. "Adevărul" vă arată cine sunt liderii care se vor bate pe cele 16 funcţii de vicepreşedinte pe fiecare regiune şi cine se consideră deja câştigător. Gabriel Firea, Robert Negoiţă şi Marian Oprişan vor fi singurii opozanţi ai lui Drganea în partid.
     Liderii PSD din teritoriu negociază intens pentru cele 16 funcţii de vicepreşedinte care vor fi distribuite în funcţie de criterii geografice. Surse din conducerea PSD au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că din cei 16 vicepreşedinţi, Liviu Dragnea va controla cel puţin 13. Regiunea Nord-Est: Bacău, Botoşani, Iaşi, Neamţ, Suceava şi Vaslui Moldova este dominată de liderul PSD Vaslui, Dumitru Buzatu, unul dintre apropiaţii lui Dragnea, care, potrivit unor surse din PSD, este decis să candideze pentru un loc în conducerea partidului. Dacă Buzatu nu va intra în cursă, opţiunea de rezervă în PSD este Gabriel Vlase, vicepreşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor. Un mic defect are Vlase: Dragnea îl suspectează că e prea apropiat de zona serviciilor secrete. În competiţia feminină se vor întrece vicepremierul Ana Birchall, susţinută de Buzatu, şi senatorul Doina Fedorovici, liderul PSD Botoşani.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Stergerea restantelor din Biroul de Credit a devenit o afacere in care sunt implicate chiar si persoane din banci
     Cei peste 650.000 de romani aflati in baza de date a Biroului de Credit cu restante de peste 30 de zile la plata ratelor la creditele luate de la 31 de banci si 34 de IFN-uri au devenit tinta afaceristilor, printre care s-au strecurat chiar si oameni care lucreaza in banci.
     O pagina pe Facebook le promite datornicilor ca-i va sterge din Biroul de Credit, contra sumei de 300 de lei platita in avans, iar apoi ii va ajuta sa obtina un nou imprumut, cu care sa-si poata achita restul taxei de radiere, de 2.300 de lei. (vezi postarea pe Facebook)
     Oameni necajiti si disperati pentru ca sunt supraindatorati sau pentru ca nu pot obtine un nou imprumut pentru ca au avut intarzieri la altele mai vechi sunt amagiti cu promisiunea unei rate de succes a radierilor din Biroul de Credit de 90%, cu toate ca stergerea datelor nu se poate face decat in anumite cazuri, precum neinformarea prealabila a debitorului sau raportarea de date eronate.
     Regula este ca atunci cand obtin un credit, clientii bancilor si IFN-urilor trebuie sa-si dea acordul ca vor fi raportati la Biroul de Credit, atat cu date pozitive cu privire la achitarea ratelor, cat si cu cele negative, adica restantele de peste 30 de zile.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  Cine conduce "republica procurorilor"?
     Augustin Lazăr va prezenta astăzi al doilea bilanţ al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie (PICCJ) de când a fost înscăunat procuror general al României. Lazăr este al 11-lea procuror general al României din perioada postdecembristă, fiind numit în fruntea Ministerului Public pe 28 aprilie 2016.
     După învestire, Lazăr a făcut echipă în fruntea Parchetului General cu Laura Oprean, în funcţia de prim-adjunct, şi cu Bogdan Licu, în funcţia de adjunct. Adjuncţi de drept ai procurorului general sunt procurorii-şefi ai DNA şi DIICOT, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, respectiv Daniel Horodniceanu. Un membru important al echipei lui Lazăr este procurorul-şef al Secţiei de Urmărire Penală şi Criminalistică din PÎCCJ, Romulus Varga, numit în această funcţie în ianuarie 2017. Corespunde oare această echipă exigenţelor şi imperativelor actuale?
     Toţi procurorii generali, numiţi pe filieră politică
     În opinia mea, bazată inclusiv pe pregătirea juridică şi experienţa de procuror, singurii procurori generali ai României care au avut calificarea şi autoritatea profesională necesare pentru această funcţie au fost, după 1989, Gheorghe Robu (ianuarie-decembrie 1990) şi Nicolae Cochinescu (1996-1997) (foto), care au deţinut această funcţie doar în jur de un an. Fostul preşedinte Ion Iliescu şi PDSR, antecesorul PSD, au preferat în perioada 1990-1996 doi procurori generali modeşti profesional şi aserviţi politic, respectiv pe generalul Mihail Ulpiu Popa Cherecheanu (1990-1993), fost baschetbalist la Steaua şi în echipa naţională, care a deţinut anterior funcţia de şef al Secţiei Parchetelor Militare, şi pe Vasile Manea Drăgulin (1993-1996), care a fost anterior şef de direcţie în Parchetul General. În 1997, fostul preşedinte Emil Constantinescu l-a numit procuror general pe consilierul său Sorin Moisescu (fiul fostului patriarh ortodox Iustin Moisescu), cu care se afla în relaţii de prietenie şi pe care l-a promovat anul următor în funcţia de preşedinte al Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie. În 1998 au fost numiţi în funcţiile de procuror general şi procuror general adjunct doi procurori timişoreni, Mircea Criste şi Mircea Zărie, pe filieră politică PNL, respectiv la impulsul fostei deputate liberale de Timiş Mona Muscă şi cu concursul fostului ministru de justiţie Valeriu Stoica, amândoi apropiaţi ai preşedintelui Constantinescu. După ce PSD a recâştigat preşedinţia şi guvernarea României în 2000, a fost numit procuror general Joiţa Tănase, un avocat obscur, fost coleg de facultate şi apropiat al ex-premierului social-democrat Adrian Năstase, care n-a activat nicicând ca procuror sau judecător în cariera sa juridică. În 2003 a fost numit procuror general al PÎCCJ generalul Ilie Botoş, anterior procuror-şef al Parchetului Militar Teritorial Cluj şi procuror-şef adjunct al Parchetului Naţional Anticorupţie, care a fost "selectat" datorită prieteniei sale cu generalul Gabriel Oprea, pe atunci omul de casă al lui Adrian Năstase. Botoş a impresionat mai mult prin faptul că a făcut un stagiu de pregătire de luptă corp la corp la Fort Bragg în SUA, unde se află sediul trupelor Delta Force.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  Clanul Bashar Al-Assad, stăpân în baza militară a Armatei Române
     O mie de soldaţi din 16 ţări NATO au descins vara trecută în baza militară UM 01853 Capu Midia, situată pe malul Mării Negre, la 30 de kilometri de Constanţa. Militarii au tras cu rachete Hawk şi Avenger şi au testat sisteme de apărare anti-aeriană.
     Aproximativ 130 de hectare de teren din unitatea militară Capu Midia se află în proprietatea unui grup de afacerişti sirieni care sprijină financiar regimul dictatorului de la Damasc, Bashar al-Assad, scriu jurnaliştii de la Riseproject.
     *  ANAR minte în legătură cu oferirea spre închiriere unor beach-baruri a plajei curăţate de persoanele cu dizabilităţi şi promisă acestora
     Ieri am arătat cum după ce şi-a dat acordul pentru amenajarea unei plaje terapeutice cu accesibilităţi pentru persoanele cu nevoi speciale şi după ce cu ajutorul familiilor care au copii cu dizabilităţi, Centrul de Autism "Marea Neagră" a curăţat întreaga zonă de plajă de vegetaţie şi mizerii , adunând peste 20 de camioane de gunoi, Administraţia Bazinală de Apă Dobrogea s-a răzgândit şi doreşte închirierea respectivului teren unor beach-baruri. Bineînţeles că după ce familiile copiilor cu dizabilităţi au curăţat plaja, locul a devenit interesant pentru comercianţi. Citiţi şi vă indignaţi pe larg AICI.
     Imediat, Biroul de presă al ANAR a transmis un document în care ne precizează că "în anul 2017, Centrul de Autism Marea Neagră (CTMNSPA) a solicitat A.N."Apele Române" alocarea unui sector de plajă într-un loc uşor accesibil pentru persoanele cu nevoi speciale. Ca urmare a cererii primite, A.N. "Apele Române" a solicitat un punct de vedere Administraţiei Bazinale de Apă Dobrogea-Litoral (A.B.A.D.-L.) privind desfăşurarea unui eveniment social cu scopul îmbunătăţirii calităţii vieţii persoanelor cu dizabilităţi şi nevoi speciale.
     Acest demers nu a reprezentat o solicitare de închiriere a plajei în scop comercial, ci o organizare a unui eveniment cu un puternic impact social.
     A.B.A.D-L nu a emis, în anul 2017, către Centrul de Autism Marea Neagră niciun acord/aviz/accept pentru utilizarea plajei cu titlu gratuit."
     *  JURNALUL NATIONAL
     *  Conducerea PSD, aleasă după regulile lui Dragnea şi ale "amazoanelor" lui
     Liviu Dragnea nu-şi pune în joc mandatul de preşedinte al PSD la Congresul din 10 martie, restul funcţiilor de conducere vor fi alese în condiţiile dorite de el. În pofida unor declaraţii critice ale unor colegi de partid, care-şi simt poziţiile periclitate de eventuale alegeri interne, poziţia lui Dragnea în partid pare că s-a consolidat după şedinţa Comitetului Executiv Naţional de ieri.
     Şedinţa Comitetului Executiv Naţional se anunţa una furtunoasă, cu declaraţii critice îndreptate, direct sau indirect, împotriva planului lui Liviu Dragnea de a stabili noi reguli privind alegerea conducerea PSD. "Organizarea de alegeri la Congres are, din propunerea mea, două obiective principale şi anume - să fie o repartizare completă şi echilibrată a conducerii PSD în toată ţara şi pentru asta propunerea este să fie 16 vicepreşedinţi, dintre care câte doi pe fiecare regiune. Al doilea obiectiv, să reîncepem să realizăm paritatea în partid în ceea ce priveşte bărbaţii şi femeile şi anume - să fie opt vicepreşedinţi bărbaţi şi opt vicepreşedinţi femei. Fiecare regiune să îşi aleagă vicepreşedintele bărbat şi vicepreşedintele femeie", a anunţat Dragnea. Mai mult, se vor face şi alegeri pentru funcţia de preşedinte executiv, deţinută de către Niculae Bădălău, unul dintre liderii "rebeliunii" eşuate anti-Dragnea de la începutul anului. Surse din partid indică faptul că funcţia ar putea fi preluată de către Marian Neacşu, actualul secretar general. De altfel, organizaţia de Bacău a anunţat oficial că-l susţine pe Neacşu pentru această funcţie. Intenţiile lui Dragnea i-au alarmat pe cei care se ştiau căzuţi în dizgraţia preşedintelui. Cel mai dur a fost Codrin Ştefănescu, secretarul general adjunct, care a contraatacat cerând public lui Dragnea explicaţii pentru prezenţa sa la chiolhanurile organizate de fosta conducere a SRI. "Eu cred că e dator el să dea explicaţiile astea în interiorul partidului, să explice câte întâlniri de genul acesta a avut, de ce le-a avut şi în ce context.
     *  NATIONAL
     *  Kovesi, prinsa in capcana Lazar - Horodniceanu!
     "National" il baga pe Daniel Horodniceanu in "lumea buna" a magistraturii chiar inainte de surprinzatoarea sa nominalizare in funtea DIICOT, dezvaluind ca, desi pe atunci un oarecare procuror iesean, acesta se judeca "in draci" cu Primaria Municipiului Iasi, dupa ce ar fi refuzat sa-si plateasca locul de parcare! Si acest gest de fronda la adresa "taxelor si impozitelor" se explica prin faptul ca autoritatile locale nu ar fi schimbat becul de la stalpul din parcare! Desigur, cu astfel de ambitii de mic provincial, destinul lui Horodniceanu in fruntea DIICOT era vazut la acel moment nu doar ca unul greu, dar si extrem de scurt. Numai ca, iata, stranie ironie a sortii, tocmai aceasta incapatanare deja traditionala a ieseanului ajuns la Bucuresti i-a asigurat succesul lui Horodniceanu in fruntea DIICOT. Structura pe care nu doar ca a tinut-o in mana, dar a reusit sa o retransforme in una de elita, indicatorii statistici fiind mai mult decat relevanti in acest sens.
     Mai mult chiar, dupa cum scriam in toamna, pe cand inca nu fusese declansat "asaltul final" la Laura Codruta Kovesi, Daniel Horodniceanu, un tip extrem de pragmatic de altfel, isi dramuia cu minutiozitate sansele pentru a-si juca, atunci cand va fi momentul, "cartea vietii". Si daca inca de pe atunci, discret, in anumite medii initiate din sistem se sugera "spontan" ca in cazul in care "pica Kovesi", Horodniceanu ar fi oricum o solutie mai buna si mai "din interior" decat "politizata" varianta Daniel Morar pentru preluarea sefiei DNA, lucrurile incep sa se limpezeasca tocmai acum. Cand, exact in timpul unui "contraatac" public al Laurei Codruta Kovesi, altfel atat de taciturnul Horodniceanu a infipt un adevarat cutit in spatele DNA.
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Parchetul General îşi prezintă azi bilanţul pe 2017, în prezenţa preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis
     Parchetul General îşi prezintă miercuri bilanţul de activitate pe 2017, în prezenţa preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis. Ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, nu va participa, aşa cum a făcut şi la bilanţul DNA.
     La precedentul bilanţ al instituţiei, şeful statului a lăudat activitatea Ministerului Public pe 2016, despre care a spus că a contribuit la restabilirea încrederii cetăţenilor în justiţie, dar a atras atenţia că procurorii trebuie să rămână "loiali" normei potrivit căreia nimeni nu este mai presus de lege şi trebuie să respecte libertăţile şi drepturile cetăţenilor.
     Tot atunci, preşedintele spunea că aşteaptă, "ca şi societatea românească, finalizarea anchetelor privind Revoluţia şi Mineriada, aşa cum scrie la carte: prin decizii clare şi cât mai rapide, temeinice şi legale". Săptămâna trecută, la bilanţul DNA, Iohannis a subliniat că asistăm la manifestări virulente ale disperării în încercarea clară de a subordona justiţia politicului şi că integritatea magistraţilor trebuie să rămână standard de referinţă pentru societate. Prezentarea bilanţului va avea loc începând cu ora 11.00, la Cercul Militar Naţional.
     În urmă cu o săptămână, la bilanţul DNA, Klaus Iohannis a afirmat că asistăm la manifestări virulente ale disperării în încercarea clară de a subordona justiţia politicului, în care nişte inculpaţi şi condamnaţi penal s-au unit pentru a-i discredita pe cei care i-au anchetat. Preşedintele a spus însă că aceştia nu au şanse de reuşită. "Cetăţenii îşi doresc o Românie demnă, o justiţie dreaptă şi o societate în care cei care se plasează sau încearcă să se plasese deasupra legii răspund pentru faptele lor, indiferent de funcţie, avere sau statut social. Încrederea în justiţia din România este dată de cei care o însufleţesc. Magistraţii sunt repere. Integritatea lor trebuie să rămână standard de referinţă pentru societate. Abaterile individuale care riscă să afecteze presigiul întregului corp trebuie combătute", a adăugat preşedintele.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Luptă strânsă pentru poziţia numărul 1 în România. Banca Transilvania este tot mai aproape de liderul BCR: primele două bănci sunt despărţite de o diferenţă de sub două puncte procentuale cotă de piaţă, înainte de includerea Bancpost în ecuaţie
     În 2005, când a fost cumpărată de Erste de la statul român, BCR avea o cotă de piaţă de 26%, în timp ce Banca Transilvania avea o cotă 3,9% ♦ Apropierea băncii din Cluj de BCR va fi accelerată de achiziţia Bancpost, cumpărată la finalul anului 2017.
     Lupta pentru primul loc în sistemul bancar a început să se înteţească după o perioadă de două decenii în care BCR, parte a grupului austriac Erste, părea să nu aibă un rival atât de puternic încât să-i ameninţe supremaţia.
     Treptat însă, Banca Transilvania s-a apropiat tot mai mult de prima poziţie în clasamentul după active, iar anul trecut doar 1,9 puncte procentuale au făcut diferenţa în termeni de cotă de piaţă între BCR şi BT. Spre comparaţie, în 2016 diferenţa între Banca Transilvania şi BCR a fost de peste 3 puncte procen­tuale. Apropierea Băncii Transilvania de BCR va fi accelerată şi de integrarea Bancpost, insti­tuţie de credit cumpărată la finalul lui 2017.
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:17
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6597 lei, peste referinţa anunţată ieri
     * Dolarul a scăzut cu 2,82 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul s-a depreciat la 3,9955 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6597 lei pentru moneda europeană, în creştere cu 0.01 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa anterioară, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6596 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 13:29
Consiliul Concurenţei analizează tranzacţia prin care Dedeman preia Cemacon
     Consiliul Concurenţei analizează operaţiunea prin care PIF Industrial împreună cu Dedeman preiau companiile Cemacon şi Cemacon Real Estate, se arată într-un comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei noastre.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 12:56
SORIN ROŞCA STĂNESCU, DESPRE RESURSELE DIN MAREA NEAGRĂ:
"Ar putea fi cea mai mare escorcherie a tuturor timpurilor, cu un prejudiciu de aproape 1500 de miliarde de euro"
     Jurnalistul Sorin Roşca Stănescu, a readactat pe blogul personal o circumstaţă plauzibilă despre situaţia actuală a gazelor, dar şi a petrolului din Marea Neagră, intitulată "Corupţia invizibilă".  click să citeşti tot articolul
Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie, 12:14
BILANŢ PARCHETUL GENERAL:
"Anul trecut, procurorii au avut de soluţionat peste 1,7 milioane de dosare"
     Peste 1,7 milioane de dosare au avut de soluţionat procurorii Parchetului General anul trecut, din care au fost rezolvate peste 530.000 de cazuri, arată raportul de bilanţ pe anul 2017 prezentat, astăzi, de procurorul general Augustin Lazăr.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 12:11
Propunerea legislativă , potrivit căreia radarele rutiere să fie instalate exclusiv pe autovehicule inscripţionate ale Poliţiei, a trecut de Senat
     Senatul a adoptat astăzi, cu 92 de voturi "pentru" voturi şi unul "împotrivă", propunerea legisaltivă a 16 deputaţi şi senatori PNL, potrivit căreia radarele rutiere să fie instalate exclusiv pe autovehicule care prezintă înscrisurile şi însemnele distinctive ale Poliţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
05.03.2018
BVB
Depreciere de 1,12% pentru BET-FI
     * Volum de doar 28 milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat săptămâna de tranzacţionare în zona negativă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor suferind pierderi. Toţi indicii bursei au scăzut, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele acţiunilor din Europa se tem de un război comercial cu SUA
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat ultima zi a săptămânii trecute în scădere, după ce preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat că "războaiele comerciale sunt bune".  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 24 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri de 7,77% şi 6,5% pentru acţiunile SSIF BRK Financial Group şi Aerostar
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a fost de doar 23,9 milioane de lei (5,13 milioane de euro), cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de 62,9 milioane de lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele financiare ale companiilor dezamăgesc bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare anunţate de companii şi a preţului în declin al petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.03.2018
BVB
Salt de 6,09% pentru acţiunile Erste Group Bank
     * Rulaj de aproape 60 de milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de 59,38 milioane de lei (12,74 milioane de euro), sub cel...  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Bayer" scad, după ce compania a raportat reducerea cu 67% a profitului său
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, investitorii anticipând că banca centrală americană (Fed) va accelera majorarea dobânzilor, anul acesta.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
