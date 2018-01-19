   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

* TOADER CERE REVOCAREA LUI KOVESI

Kovesi: "Voi urma procedura legală şi mă voi prezenta, oricând este nevoie"

BURSA 23.02.2018
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:30 Parchetul General de pe lângă ÎCCJ reacţionează în urma prezentării raportului lui Tudorel Toader
     Parchetul General de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie (PG ÎCCJ) a publicat în această dimineaţă o reacţie cu privire la decizia ministrului Justiţiei de a începe procedura de demitere a procurorului-şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa-Kovesi.
     În comunicatul dat publicităţi de PG ÎCCJ se arată: "Procurorul general al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie urmează să prezinte un punct de vedere asupra celor două aspecte după publicarea şi analiza raportului ministrului Justiţiei".
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:25 Ca urmare a solicitărilor reprezentanţilor mass media privind exprimarea unui punct de vedere faţă de anunţul ministrului Justiţiei Biroul de Informare şi Relaţii Publice transmite următoarea declaraţie a procurorului şef al D.N.A.:
     "Voi urma procedura legală şi mă voi prezenta, oricând este nevoie, să răspund, punct cu punct, tuturor afirmaţiilor prezentate de ministrul Justiţiei".
     * ACTUALIZARE 9:30 Grupul "Corupţia ucide" a anunţat ieri seară, după decizia ministrului Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, de a declanşa procedura revocării din funcţie a procurorului-şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, proteste în masă pentru dumunică seară în Piaţa Victoriei din Capitală.
     Peste 1.000 de persoane au protestat ieri seară în faţa sediului Guvernului după anunţul ministrului Justiţiei.
     
     Oamenii prezenţi în Piaţa Victoriei au scandat "Nu vrem să fim o naţie de hoţi", "Nu scăpaţi, nu scăpaţi", "La închisoare, nu la guvernare", "DNA, să vină să vă ia", "România, trezeşte-te!" şi au fluturat steaguri tricolore şi ale Uniunii Europene.
     
     * ACTUALIZARE 9:20 Presa internaţională scrie despre anunţul lui Toader cu privire la lansarea "procedurii de revocare" a lui Kovesi
     Presa internaţională scrie despre anunţul ministrului român al Justiţiei Tudorel Toader care doreşte demiterea şefei DNA Laura Codruţa Kovesi şi protestele de stradă pe care le-a declanşat.
     Toader a lansat joi o "procedură de revocare" a şefei parchetului anticorupţie DNA, amplificând la maximum tensiunea între majoritatea de stânga şi puterea judiciară, comentează AFP.
     Într-o conferinţă de presă, ministrul a acuzat-o pe Kovesi, în vârstă de 44 de ani, una dintre cele mai populare personalităţi din România notează agenţia franceză, că a "încălcat" Constituţia şi a "dăunat imaginii" ţării în străinătate.
     "Lupta împotriva corupţiei nu poate să mascheze comportamente neconstituţionale, ilegale, defăimătoare la adresa responsabililor instituţiilor publice", a declarat Toader, evocând "fapte intolerabile".
     Toader a acuzat-o pe Kovesi, într-un rapot de 36 de pagini despre activitatea DNA că şi-a depăşit atribuţiile şi nu respectă autoritatea Parlamentului, notează POLITICO.
     Kovesi a coordonat cazuri care au condus de corupţie contra unor politicieni din multe partide, inclusiv proceduri care-l vizează pe liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea şi un caz vizându-l pe fratele fostului preşedinte Traian Băsescu.
     Ministrul a acuzat-o de autoritarism şi a criticat-o din cauza refuzului de a se prezenta în faţa unei comisii de anchetă parlamentară cu privire la nereguli în alegerile prezidenţiale din 2009, ştirbind autoritatea Parlamentului şi obstrucţionându-i puterea, a apreciat el.
     Anunţul lui Toader, după raportul în 20 de puncte, riscă să destabilizeze lupta împotriva corupţiei, comentează REUTERS.
     O reformă judiciară aprobată de coaliia la putere la sfârşitul anul trecut, criticată de preşedinte, mii de magistraţi, CE şi Departamentul de Stat american - a fost retrimisă în Parlament, în pofida faptului că unele dintre prevederi au fost declarate anticonstituţionale de Curtea Constituţională.
     DNA a anchetat parlamentari, miniştri primari, magistraţi şi oameni de afaceri în ultimii ani, expunând conflicte de interes, abuzuri de putere, fraude şi acordarea de licitaţii în schimbul mitei.
     Direcţia a trimis peste 70 de parlamentari în judecată, începând din 2006. Preşedinţii celor două camere sunt amândoi judecaţi în cazuri separate, precizează agenţia.
     * ACTUALIZARE 8:30 Site-ul Ministerului Justiţiei, nefuncţional la mai bine de 12 ore de la controversatul anunţ al ministrului Justiţiei
     Site-ul Ministerului Justiţiei, blocat ieri seară, după anunţul ministrului Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, privind declanşarea procedurii de revocare din funcţie a procurorului şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, este indisponibil şi asăzi dimineaţă, la mai bine de 12 ore de la anunţul ministrului.
      Tudorel Toader, care a prezentat un raport de 36 de pagini, ce cuprinde 20 de "categorii de acte şi fapte" - acuzaţii la adresa şefei DNA - spunea că documentul va fi publicat pe site-ul instituţiei, el motivându-şi astfel refuzul de a aduce clarificări şi de a răspunde întrebărilor jurnaliştilor prezenţi la conferinţa de presă care a durat 80 de minute.
     Ministrul Justiţiei a declarat, joi seară, că va publica pe site-ul ministerului, just.ro, raportul referitor la activitatea managerială a DNA, în baza căruia a cerut revocarea Laurei Codruţa Kovesi. Site-ul s-a blocat însă imediat după anunţul ministrului de declanşare a procedurii de revocare a şefei DNA şi este nefuncţional şi la această oră.
     Revocarea procurorului şef al DNA Laura Codruţa Kovesi a fost anunţată aseară de către ministrul justiţiei Tudorel Toader, la sediul Ministerului, după ce a prezentat motivaţia deciziei, organizată în douăzeci de puncte, ocazie cu care a informat că a fost şef de promoţie, ceea ce a surprins pe toată lumea, căci pe nimeni nu interesau performanţele sale şcolare.
     "DNA nu se identifică cu procurorul şef, ale cărei acţiuni au demonstrat că pot pune în pericol chiar instituţia, prin exces de autoritate, comportament discreţionar, sfidarea autorităţii Parlamentului, contestarea deciziilor CCR", a tras concluziile Tudorel Toader, anunţând: "Pentru aceste acte şi fapte de netolerat într-un stat de drept, în temeiul prevederilor legale, declanşez procedura de revocare din funcţie a procurorului-şef DNA".
     Procedura presupune, conform cu ceea ce a precizat ministrul, ca Raportul său, însoţit de propunerea de revocare să fie transmis secţiei de procurori a CSM şi preşedintelui României, pentru analiză şi ca să decidă "în raport cu competenţele constituţionale" (ministrul propune, dar nu el este cel care hotărăşte). 

1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de marius în data de 23.02.2018, ora 00:15)  
 Putea sa isi dea el demisia si ne scutea de prezentarea unor fabricatii de presa pe post de analiza si dovezi.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 00:30)
 
 
 Termenul "fabricație" este un derivat din gogoșeria propagandei securiste, construcție fiind în sine de sorginte sovietică.
 Clubul milițienilor securiști așteaptă decizia președintelui.
  O va revoca Iohannis pe Laura Codruța Kovesi doar pentru că a încălcat Constituția sau merg amândoi pe lungul drum al pârnăii fără sfârșit?


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 04:19)
 
 Nu o va revoca.


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 05:44)
 
 Nu o va revoca. Consecventa este o virtute dar si semn de prostie crasa si rea vointa. In cazul lui Malaimare este usor de intuit ca virtutile lui sunt altele. Presedintele travel& living vrea cu orice pret sa intre in istorie ca cel mai prost conducator al acestei tari. Unii rautaciosi ar spune ca la propriu.


 
  1.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:44)
 
 Ca sa poti sa emiti o opinie cu privire la metehnele securiste trebuie sa vezi conferinta de presa a lui Kovesi si cea a ministrului fost procuror securist pe vremea raposatului.
 Acolo veti observa care este diferenta dintre o abordare deschisa la a raspunde tuturor intrebarilor si una indoielnica care denota faptul ca ministrul justitiei nu putea justifica ceea ce sustine in acel raport. Dupa cum a fost expus acel raport parea mai degraba ca este la o prima lecturare.


 
  1.5.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.4 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:47)
 
 Kovesi venise pregătită să mintă la întrebările propagandei securiste.
 Tudorel i-a făcut raport pe încălcarea Constituției. Propaganda securistă n-a mai avut răbdare la prezentarea raportului pentru că venise acolo să facă show pentru pensionarii cu handicap #rezist.


 
  1.6.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:55)
 
 Si de ce nu a stat Tudorel sa raspunda intrebarilor atunci? A chemat presa ca sa vada cum se balbaie cand citeste? O procedura de evaluare a unei activitati nu se face asa decat daca ai inclinatii Staliniste.


 
  1.7.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:12)
 
 Nu avea de explicat abuzurile procurorilor din subordine.
 V-a dat raport să citiți motivarea cererii de revocare.
 În general, sentințele judecătorilor nu sunt din cale afară de democratice. Fiind impuse, pot părea staliniste. Borfașii, infractorii, penalii le pot găsi neplăcute.


 
  1.8.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.7 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:18)
 
 Nu a dat niciun raport nimanui. Daca asa se face o evaluare a unei activitati, atunci foarte bine ca am plecat din Romania. O tara condusa de corupti!


 
  1.9.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.8 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:44)
 
 A făcut public raportul prind activitatea managerială a lui Kovesi. Si a revocat-o.
 Raportul merge la CSM și la preșidenție.
 Eu am făcut foarte bine pt. mine când am plecat. Nu a contat nici raportul de evaluare, nici activitatea Securității.
 Iohannis și Kovesi trebuie demiși/revocați, altfel nu scăpăm de corupți.


 
  1.10.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.9 )
    (mesaj trimis de PiorciIo , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 10:14)
 
 Iohannis & Kovesi sunt cei mai mari corupti ai RROMANIEI? Acolo unde ai plecat tu se poate fura in linistit si nederanjat?...daca nu, intoarcete-te in Rromania unde incepand cu decembrie 2016, ce curge numai miere si lapte pesedist se va putea fura legal si nepedepsit.


 
  1.11.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.9 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 10:16)
 
 De ce te mai intereseaza politica aici?


 
  1.12.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 10:40)
 
 Vezi ca se supara Dragnea si isi schimba din nou iubita. Aceasta are deja 24 de ani, a imbatranit. Ar trebui sa vina cu o lege sa poata sa isi ia una sub 18 ani. Ar putea sa o lege de imunitatea parlamentara. Asa ca oricum toti sunt egali in fata legii. HAHA


 
2.  ce zice Comandantul
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute în data de 23.02.2018, ora 04:44)  
 daca nu este de acord cu eliberarea din functie si presedintele aproba atunci e intr-adevar senzational


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 07:10)  
 Moldova ,Moldova , iar ai ajuns rusinea noastra.


 
4.  Te-a rugat Dragnea sa nu te faci de ras
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 07:58)  
 Ai reusit cu brio.


 
5.  Urmaresc cu atentie si ingrijorare,
    (mesaj trimis de mhcrnl în data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:03)  
 miile de [mesaj şters conform regulamentului] care au iesit in strada. Daca aste este justitia pe care si-o doresc eu zic sa n-o schimbe pe Codruta.


 
6.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Ics în data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:04)  
 Nu o va revoca! Nu am urmarit indeaproape presa, dar daca numai o parte din "faptele marete"facute de DNA si evidentiate in raportul lui Tudorel ar trebui ca presedintele sa o revoce. Mai mult , intrucat Tudorel a tot taraganat luarea de masuri-vezi vechiul raport sau ce a fost ca prim ministru l-as demite si pe Tudorel!


 
  6.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:14)
 
 
 Tudorel nu s-a grăbit s-o revoce la harneală, cât să-i ofere propagandei securiste material de manipulare.
 I-a făcut rapot pt încălcare Constituției și i l-a trimis gogomanului cu șase case din meditații.
 Dacă n-o revocă, implicit, bombalăul încalcă și el Constituția și va fi suspendat.


 
  6.2.   Ce idiotenie  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:52)
 
 Care articol din constitutie este incalcat, daca Presedintele nu o revoca pe Kovesi?
 Te trezesti si tu vorbind. Mai bine citeste Constitutia. Referitor la deciziile CCR acestea trebuie respectate. Pe principiul acesta ar trebui si parlamentul sa isi dea demisia pentru ca unele articole din legea pe care au adoptat-o au fost declarate neconstitutionale. Asta inseamna ca au incalcat constitutia??? Si daca da, nu ar trebui sa isi dea demisia?


 
  6.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:16)
 
 De asta zic, n-a revocat-o pe harneli.
 A făcut ce nu mai poate desface propaganda securistă.


 
  6.4.   Trezeste-te  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:20)
 
 Securisti sunt Dragnea, fost militian pe vremea lui Ceausescu si Tudore, fost procuror pe acea vreme. Despre ei vorbesti? Tu crezi ca tarile europene ar fi de partea securistilor vreodata?


 
7.  Sef de promotie
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:12)  
 Ce are sula cu prefrctura?


 
8.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:46)  
 Nu am vazut totul dar am vazut un grup de ziaristi care se ocupau cu bruiajul cu influente securiste dar si de ultima speta privind caracterul lor mititel.Normal ca excrocii si sustinatori lui Base sa nu-si doreasca revocarea.Nu prea am vazut sa se ocupe doamna de fier ruginit de fisa postului,mai mult de basisme si prin oamenii lui Basescu.


 
9.  LCK
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:48)  
 Daca balmajeala lui Tudorel in ''20 de puncte!'' este tot ce Supusa CCR, Parlametul cu sefii lui cercetati, Guvernele PSD, Luju.ro, Garbovan si Alistar cu toate celelalte ong-uri ale lui Voiculescu, Gadea cu Antenele, Ghitta cu RTV, Udrea cu Cocos, masoneria cu IJ si toti ceilalti, este tot ce au putut sa produca despre LCK, ramasa singura in fata lor (ma rog, ii mai sperie si impaiatul de la Cotroceni), inseamna ca femeia asta chiar are oua si deci poate fi hirotonisita Zana!.... Ia fiti atenti voi trolilor, cum se vede mascarada borfasilor lui Dragnea din afara!....


 
  9.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 9 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:17)
 
 Se vede la fel din afară.
 O mână de securiști își bat joc de România.


 
10.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:03)  
 A ajuns sefa pe usa din dos(Udrea+Ponta) si pleaca la fel.Decizia lui Tudorel absolut corecta.Abuzurile justitiei sunt mai grave decat ale cetatenilor.


 
  10.1.   Abuzurile....  (răspuns la opinia nr. 10 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:11)
 
 Problema politicienilor nu este reprezentata de abuzurile justitie ci este data de faptul ca ei nu mai pot fura fara sa le fie frica ca vor fi prinsi. Pana in 2004 desi s-a furat aproape tot din Romania, nimeni din varf nu era anchetat. Este foarte corect ca cei care realizeaza abuzuri sa fie condamnati. Eu sunt de acord ca pentru abuzul unui procuror sa fie instituita o pedeapsa echivalenta cu dublul pedepsei pe care acesta o solicita.


 
11.  Bravo Toaderas !!!
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:34)  
 Ne-ai pus pe prima pagina a presei internationale. Nu cred ca citeste neamtuzul despre ce faci tu pe aici.
 Data viitoare nu va mai exista pentru tine?


 
  11.1.   L-detronat pe Trump la rating  (răspuns la opinia nr. 11 )
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:40)
 
 LCK si practic nu are cum sa o detroneze dupa ce KWI a fost la Washington


 
  11.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 11.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:46)
 
 Referendum suspendare, se întoarce Gordon, știm toată harneala "democratică". Dar s-au scăpat prea multe abuzuri în public. Numai pârnaia mai poate limita proporțiile scandalului din jurul mafiei securiste.


 
  11.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 11.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de Piorcilo , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 10:24)
 
 Cine face parte din mafia securista anonimule? LCK si KWI? Esti si un beneficiar al revolutiei fiscale, sau ai mai furat si tu pe ici pe colo ceva si n-ai chef sa raspunzi?
 Mafia securista te impusca daca furai cat a furat, Adrian nastase, Elena Udrea, CAC Popescu-Tariceanu, Dan Voiculescu sau Elena Udrea.


 
  11.4.   Doamne!  (răspuns la opinia nr. 11.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 10:33)
 
 De aiai justitia la ciuruit pe Ceasca sa nu mai fie varsare de sange pentru asemenea nimicuri.


 
  11.5.   Trol  (răspuns la opinia nr. 11.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 11:06)
 
 E trol al PSD...lasa-l cu logica, se inverzeste si mai tare....nu are de unde...el e pus doar sa scrie de securisti si statul paralel....nu vezi ca e siteul plin de ei??


 
12.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 10:44)  
 Bună ziua dlor.! Pasiuni provinciale, 90% dintre europeni habar nu au cine suntem și ce vrem! Pe planiglob, România este la legendă! Toate cele bune!


 
13.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 11:09)  
 Semantic zicând....există și "proceduri ilegale"...poate mă lămurește cineva? Mulțumesc!


 
