Fonduri Europene

41 de milioane de euro din fonduri UE pentru modernizarea drumului dintre Braşov şi Covasna

BURSA 07.02.2018

OVIDIU VRÂNCEANU
 
     Preşedinţii consiliilor judeţene din Braşov şi Covasna împreună cu directorul Agenţiei de Dezvoltare Regională Centru au semnat, ieri, contractul de finanţare pentru reabilitarea drumului interjudeţean care face legătura între cele două judeţe şi interconectează DN 13 şi DN 12.
     Finanţarea modernizării acestor drumuri, în valoare totală cumulată de peste 190 milioane lei, aproape 41 de milioane de euro, este asigurată de Programul Operaţional Regional 2014-2020, Axa prioritară 6, care vizează îmbunătăţirea infrastructurii rutiere de importanţă regională. Drumurile judeţene reabilitate în cadrul acestui proiect asigură conectivitatea Văii Zălanului, un punct de interes pe harta turistică datorită Prinţului Charles, cu principalele artere rutiere din sud-estul Transilvaniei, respectiv DN 12 - care porneşte din Braşov şi traversează municipiile reşedinţă de judeţ Sfântu Gheorghe şi Miercurea Ciuc, până în nordul Regiunii Centru, la Gheorgheni şi Topliţa - dar şi DN 13 - care uneşte municipiile Braşov şi Tîrgu Mureş, prin Rupea şi Sighişoara.
     * Peste 15 km de drum cu gropi, pe raza judeţului Braşov
     Porţiunea de DJ 131 şi traseul DJ 131B din judeţul Braşov, reprezintă peste 15,5 km, aflaţi în acest moment într-o stare precară. Circulaţia între localităţile Măieruş, Ormeniş şi Augustin se desfăşoară cu dificultate, iar conexiunea oraşului Baraolt cu DN 13 este foarte dificilă. Valoarea totală a proiectului ce se derulează pe raza judeţului Braşov este de aproape 111 milioane lei, circa 24,6 milioane euro, la care se adaugă cofinanţarea Consiliului Judeţean Braşov. Autorităţile estimează ca lucrările să se încheie până în 31 august 2021. "Suntem foarte concentraţi pe dezvoltarea infrastructurii de transport a judeţului Braşov. Dacă în urmă cu cinci luni am semnat primul proiect din fonduri europene pentru judeţul nostru, ca să reabilităm «drumul de sub munte», acum investim pentru buna colaborare cu judeţul Covasna, pentru cetăţenii din zona de nord-vest a judeţului nostru. Avem nevoie de o mai bună conectivitate între Valea Zălanului şi zona Rupea-Cohalm, deoarece sunt foarte atrăgătoare pentru turiştii străini. Acest drum completează şi investiţiile pe care le vom derula prin PNDL sau din resursele judeţene de care mai dispunem. În plus, odată cu definitivarea reţelei rutiere din acest areal, ne putem concentra şi pe investiţiile semnificative pentru proiectul aeroportului din Braşov, care rămâne o prioritate pentru toţi cetăţenii acestei zone a Regiunii Centru, indiferent din ce judeţ sunt", a precizat Adrian Veştea, preşedintele CJ Braşov.
     Documentaţia tehnico-economică, devizul general şi indicatorii tehnico-economici pentru proiectul de reabilitare a drumurilor DJ 122, 122B şi DJ 131, de la Malnaş (DN 12) prin Biborţeni-Baraolt şi apoi până la limita cu judeţul Braşov indică faptul că valoarea totală a investiţiei este de aproape 88 milioane lei, respectiv circa 19,5 milioane euro, din care aproape 18,5 milioane euro sunt sume nerambursabile, restul fiind reprezentat de contribuţia beneficiarului, Consiliul Judeţean Covasna. Investiţiile pe traseul de peste 33 km al acestor drumuri sunt programate să se finalizeze până la sfârşitul anului 2021.
     "Acest proiect, dezvoltat în parteneriat cu judeţul Braşov, completează investiţiile pe care le-am început în urmă cu mai bine de şapte ani, odată cu reabilitarea DJ 121, tot cu fonduri europene. Acum, investim pentru a susţine viitorul acestui nou traseu al apelor minerale, deoarece vom atrage mai multe investiţii în zona Bodoc-Malnaş Băi-Biborţeni-Baraolt, prin reabilitarea acestui drum. Răspundem astfel cerinţelor populaţiei din această zonă a judeţului, unde drumurile nu sunt într-o stare foarte bună şi facilităm nu doar accesul rutier, dar şi posibilitatea de interconexiune cu căile ferate, fie pe magistrala Braşov-Sighişoara-Teiuş, fie pe ruta Braşov-Sfântu Gheorghe-Topliţa-Deda. După această investiţie, va creşte siguranţa circulaţiei pe la poalele munţilor Baraolt şi estimăm că va creşte şi atracţia turistică a acestei zone, despre care nu se va mai putea spune că este la capătul asfaltului", a precizat preşedintele CJ Covasna, Tamas Sandor.
     Cu cele două contracte semnate ieri, 6 februarie, la nivelul Regiunii Centru sunt semnate opt contracte de finanţare în cadrul Axei pentru modernizarea reţelei de drumuri judeţene care asigură conectivitatea directă cu reţeaua europeană TEN-T, fie prin drumuri judeţene legate direct, fie indirect (drumuri legate de reţea prin intermediul unui drum naţional modernizat). "Susţinem cu toată încrederea parteneriatele destinate îmbunătăţirii mobilităţii rutiere interregionale. Recent am semnat contracte de acest gen cu judeţele Mureş şi Sibiu şi vedem că se completează lista proiectelor prioritare, finanţate din programul REGIO 2014-2020, pentru modernizarea drumurilor judeţene care unesc judeţele regiunii. Se dezvoltă astfel rutele care străbat zona podişului transilvan din centrul României, legând principalele căi de transport naţionale. Vom susţine şi investiţiile derulate pentru dezvoltarea centrelor de transfer intermodal, pentru o şi mai bună fluidizare a circulaţiei bunurilor din Regiunea Centru. Prin realizarea acestor proiecte va creşte posibilitatea atragerii investitorilor în zonele până acum mai puţin atractive, se va îmbunătăţi viaţa locuitorilor şi sperăm să se consolideze procesul de dezvoltare economică, locală şi regional, prin înlesnirea legăturilor dintre zonele urbane şi cele rurale", a spus Simion Creţu, director general ADR Centru, referindu-se la importanţa proiectelor REGIO 2014-2020 prin care se modernizează reţeaua regională de transport rutier. 
 
