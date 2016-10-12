English Section

Evoluţii Financiare
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
* Healthcare insurance contributions on rental income and royalties still capped at five wages
* Transactions with plots of land and constructions worth less than 450,000 lei will no longer be taxed
* Transactions with plots of land and constructions worth less than 450,000 lei will no longer be taxed
Titlurile Secţiunii - cele mai recente articole
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
05.01.2017
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR COSMIN MARINESCU HAS LAUNCHED HIS PERSONAL WEBPAGE
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
19.12.2016
16.12.2016
STRATEGIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMES 3RD EDITION/ MIHAI IONESCU, ANEIR:
15.12.2016
AFTER AN EXTREMELY HARSH LETTER SENT IN NOVEMBER
14.12.2016
THE POSTPONING OF THE CUTTING OF CERTAIN TAXES FROM THE FISCAL CODE
13.12.2016
12.12.2016
ELECTORAL CAMPAIGN
12.12.2016
THE ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN ROMANIA, CRITICIZED IN LONDON
07.12.2016
TOLLING THE BELL
06.12.2016
NEW LISTINGS FROM STATE OWNED COMPANIES, INCLUDED IN STRATEGIC DOCUMENT "COMPETITIVE ROMANIA"
28.11.2016
BRITISH MEDIA STRIKES AGAIN, ALLEGING THE EXPLOITATION OF ROMANIAN CHILDREN
24.11.2016
LOOKING TO GO PUBLIC THIS YEAR
22.11.2016
LESS THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE COMPLAINT, THE NATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DEPARTMENT HAS CLOSED THE CASE ON THE 2009 IMF LOAN
16.11.2016
14.11.2016
MOVIES OUTDOING LIFE
09.11.2016
THE NEW US PRESIDENT. WHAT YOU WANT!
08.11.2016
07.11.2016
EXCLUSIVE - THREE FACES: ONE IN PUBLIC, ANOTHER IN THE COURT OF JUSTICE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION AND ANOTHER IN THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
04.11.2016
SIMONA MILOŞ, INPPI PRESIDENT:
02.11.2016
NET ASSETS HAVE FALLEN TO LESS THAN HALF OF THE VALUE OF THE SUBSCRIBED SHARE CAPITAL
01.11.2016
AFTER THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASF SKIPPED THE HEARINGS
31.10.2016
31.10.2016
A MYSTERIOUS MEETING
27.10.2016
AFTER THREATENING TO SUE THE GOVERNMENT AND THE GOVERNMENT SENT THE LAW ON THE CONVERSION OF CHF DENOMINATED LOANS TO THE ROMANIAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
24.10.2016
THE ANAF TAKES A SWING AT MULTINATIONALS:
23.10.2016
PROSECUTORS HAVE PREDOMINANTLY INVESTIGATED DOMESTIC COMPANIES
19.10.2016
HUMBLE, BUT FILLED WITH ARROGANCE
18.10.2016
THE CONVERSION OF CHF DENOMINATED LOANS AT THE HISTORIC EXCHANGE RATE IS A FIT PUNISHMENT FOR BANKS
13.10.2016
CORRESPONDENCE FROM ISTANBUL / IONEL BLĂNCULESCU:
12.10.2016
LOAN CONVERSION AND THE GIVING IN PAYMENT ARE LEFT STRANDED
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 21:46
Presa americană relatează că Jared Kushner, ginerele republicanului Donald Trump, urmează să fie numit în poziţia de consilier de rang înalt la Casa Albă, potrivit New York Times. detalii
Internaţional, 21:10
Dolarul american va ajunge la paritate cu moneda euro în 2017 ca urmare a direcţiilor diferite în care vor evolua ratele dobânzilor pe cele două maluri ale Atlanticului, a afirmat luni economistul şef de la Goldman Sachs, Jan Hatzius, potrivit CNBC. detalii
Internaţional, 20:30
Patru dintre principalii indici bursieri europeni au închis şedinta de tranzacţionare de astăzi în scădere. detalii
Politică, 20:28
DRAGNEA, DESPRE "CUMINŢENIA PĂMÂNTULUI":
Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a declarat astăzi, la Parlament, referitor la procedura de achiziţie a operei "Cuminţenia Pământului", că dacă "s-ar fi căutat cum trebuie", s-ar fi găsit documentele care să ateste că este deja proprietatea statului român. detalii
Internaţional, 20:12
Merkel susţine că britanicii nu vor avea acces la piaţa unică dacă refuză respectarea libertăţilor UE
Liderii europeni trebuia să ia în considerare limitarea accesului Marii Britanii la piaţa unică, atât timp cât Londra va refuza respectarea celor patru libertăţi ale UE în timpul negocierilor pentru Brexit, a declarat cancelarul german Angela Merkel, potrivit Reuters. detalii
09.01.2017
BVB
* Titlurile "Fondul Proprietatea" au fost cele mai lichide
Opt indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri în urcare, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare de 25,56 milioane de lei... detalii
Opt indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri în urcare, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare de 25,56 milioane de lei... detalii
09.01.2017
SIBEX
La Sibex, în prima săptămână din 2017, una scurtă cu doar patru şedinţe de tranzacţionare, lichiditatea a fost una peste media zilnică din anul precedent, pe segmentul futures înregistrându-se... detalii
09.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat vineri, încheind cea mai bună primă săptămână dintr-un an de după 2013, pe fondul unor date pozitive privind piaţa muncii din SUA. detalii
06.01.2017
SIBEX
Prima jumătate din cea de-a treia şedinţă din an de pe piaţa Sibex a fost una neconvingătoare, cu un singur produs tranzacţionat în primele şapte ore. detalii
06.01.2017
BVB
Ovidiu Dumitrescu, director general adjunct Tradeville: "Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti au încheiat ziua în teritoriu negativ"
* Titlurile "OMV Petrom", cele mai lichide
Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în scădere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare de 51,48 milioane de lei (11,41... detalii
Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în scădere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare de 51,48 milioane de lei (11,41... detalii
06.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME / TEMERI CĂ EURO SE VA APRECIA
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, ca urmare a declinului puternic al dolarului, care a generat temeri legate de o posibilă redresare a euro, evoluţie ce ar slăbi... detalii
Prognoza Meteo
Prognoza pentru România
Vremea va fi în continuare geroasă, atât ziua cât şi noaptea, în cea mai mare parte a ţării. Temperaturile maxime se vor încadra între -16 şi -6 grade, iar cele minime vor fi cuprinse între -26 şi -10 grade, mai scăzute în estul Transilvaniei până în jurul valorii de -29 de grade. Cerul va fi variabil, cu înnorări mai persistente în nord-est, iar în cursul zilei şi în sud-vest. Va mai ninge slab, local în jumătatea de nord a Moldovei, în Banat şi Oltenia şi numai izolat şi trecător în celelalte regiuni. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat, cu unele intensificări în Moldova, Banat şi Crişana, dar şi în zonele de munte şi pe litoral. Mai ales în a doua parte a intervalului, izolat se va semnala ceaţă, asociată cu depunere de chiciură.
Prognoza pentru Bucureşti
Vremea se va menţine geroasă, atât ziua cât şi noaptea. Temperatura maximă se va situa în jurul valorii de -11 grade, iar minima va fi de -18...-19 grade, mai scăzută în zona preorăşenească până în jurul valorii de -23 de grade. Cerul va mai prezenta unele înnorări în prima parte a zilei, când vor mai fi condiţii de ninsoare slabă, apoi va deveni variabil. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat.
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
* Healthcare insurance contributions on rental income and royalties still capped at five wages
* Transactions with plots of land and constructions worth less than 450,000 lei will no longer be taxed
* Transactions with plots of land and constructions worth less than 450,000 lei will no longer be taxed
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
* Record debts of 217 trillion dollars
* The concern of the BURSA newspaper expressed in 2011 over the global debt and the planet's solvency has finally come to the attention of financial institutions
* The concern of the BURSA newspaper expressed in 2011 over the global debt and the planet's solvency has finally come to the attention of financial institutions
05.01.2017
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR COSMIN MARINESCU HAS LAUNCHED HIS PERSONAL WEBPAGE
Romania needs a healthy economic vision, one for the long term, coupled with the responsibility of the decision makers of economic policies, presidential advisor Cosmin Marinescu says in an... details
04.01.2017
In his new year message, designated prime-minister Sorin Grindeanu promised urgent measures would be taken to increase the quality of Romanians' life. details
23.12.2016
The spasmodic evolution of the shares of Monte dei Paschi (BMPS) on the Milan stock exchange is nearing its end, as the reality of bankruptcy and the need for nationalization can no longer be denied. details
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
* BCR: "The activities of the two subsidiaries will be internalized, and the merger will have a significant contribution to the simplification of the structure of the BCR group"
19.12.2016
The suspicion that the program of the PSD is nothing but a bunch of promises that won't be honored, once the party's members get into the government, was countered by the president of the... details
16.12.2016
STRATEGIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMES 3RD EDITION/ MIHAI IONESCU, ANEIR:
* Ionescu: "We are asking for the next government to be professional"
15.12.2016
AFTER AN EXTREMELY HARSH LETTER SENT IN NOVEMBER
* The former head of the OPSPI alleges irregularities in the executive recruitment procedures at Hidroelectrica
14.12.2016
THE POSTPONING OF THE CUTTING OF CERTAIN TAXES FROM THE FISCAL CODE
The postponement of the application of some tax cuts stipulated in the current Fiscal Code set to come into effect on January 1st, 2017, made the Cioloş government flip-flop yesterday. details
13.12.2016
I can understand why there is infighting among liberals after losing the elections, but they shouldn't be upset, because in fact, the electorate has chosen liberalism. details
12.12.2016
ELECTORAL CAMPAIGN
"The austerity program proposed by Băsescu-Boc and the IMF agreement of 2009 - acts to undermine the Romanian economy"
* (Interview with Mircea Coşea, candidate of the party "Alianţa Noastră" for the Chamber of Deputies)
* "It is imperatively necessary for the stance of the National Bank of Romania on the 2009 agreement and the austerity program to be analyzed"
* "I am against putting the NBR on a pedestal of genius and heroism for its fight for macrostabilization"
* "It is obvious that the position of the technocratic government is not supportive to the domestic capital"
* "The technocratic government will be historically perceived as a tool of the foreign capital to destroy the competition that Romanian companies could have represented"
* "Taxing multinationals is easier said than done"
* "If the Cioloş government stays in place after the elections, the likelihood of a foreign loan becomes even greater"
Reporter: Do you think that in 2009, we actually needed the loan that Romania took out from the international lenders? Why did we get to the point of having to call upon the international... details
12.12.2016
THE ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN ROMANIA, CRITICIZED IN LONDON
* Tim Evans: "You don't keep a domestic intelligence service as big as the one in Romania, you don't allow it to manage its own trade organizations, such as HexiPharma"
* Graeme Leach, Macronomics: "Romania is the most corrupt country in Europe"
The Romanian Intelligence Service is in charge of Romania, as politicians have been discredited, Alexander Adamescu said on December 7th, in a debate on ownership rights protection organized in... details
09.12.2016
The manager of the much criticized TV network Antena 3, Mihai Gâdea, has staged a vendetta against PM Dacian Cioloş, in the interview which the PM accepted, three nights ago, after the head of the... details
08.12.2016
Greece's "glory" days, when any negotiation of the new plans for the "rescue" held the front page of the European newspaper, are in the past. details