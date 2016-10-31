English Section

Evoluţii Financiare
Jurnal Bursier
20.01.2017
BVB
MARCEL MURGOCI, ESTINVEST FOCŞANI: "O şedinţă bună din punctul de vedere al lichidităţii şi al evoluţiei indicilor"
Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în creştere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare de 26,1 milioane de lei (5,8... detalii
20.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a decis să păstreze dobânda cheie nemodificată. detalii
20.01.2017
SIBEX
La jumătatea zilei de joi, pe piaţa futures de la Sibiu, un singur produs puncta în statistica zilei, anunţându-se o şedinţă modestă. detalii
19.01.2017
SIBEX
La Sibex, şedinţa de la mijlocul săptămânii nu a pornit cu aşteptări prea mari după ce nici primele două zile ale săptămânii nu au indicat participanţi foarte dispuşi la speculaţii, cu excepţia... detalii
19.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME / PIEŢELE FLUCTUEAZĂ
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii. detalii
19.01.2017
BVB
* Ovidiu Dumitrescu, Tradeville: "Aprecierea indicilor, în linie cu evoluţiile de pe bursele occidentale"
Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în creştere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare de 25,8 milioane de lei (5,7... detalii
Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în creştere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare de 25,8 milioane de lei (5,7... detalii
20.01.2017
TRUMP IS ENTERING THE WHTE HOUSE TODAY
Some would say that America's fate is sealed through the coming of a narcissist in the White House. On the other hand, Donald Trump's narcissism, as a president, is still an unknown,... details
19.01.2017
Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) - at the crossroads. The time has come for its delousing from waiters and school failures
Yesterday, the Virgil Măgureanu, the first director of the SRI, has been officially indicted. He was the first official founder of the institution and the one who left the deepest mark on its... details
17.01.2017
* Sources: "The Ministry of Energy didn't show up yesterday, on the first meeting, and it probably won't do it today either"
* Greg Konieczny, The Proprietatea Fund: "The government has just been appointed and it would do best to take some time to review the applicants on the shortlist"
* Gabriel Dumitraşcu, the former head of the OPSPI, has filed a criminal complaint to former energy minister Victor Grigorescu, for the recruitment procedures at Hidroelectrica
The General Shareholder Meeting of Hidroelectrica, scheduled yesterday for the appointment of the new Board of Directors, was not held due to lack of quorum, because the Ministry of Energy... details
* Greg Konieczny, The Proprietatea Fund: "The government has just been appointed and it would do best to take some time to review the applicants on the shortlist"
* Gabriel Dumitraşcu, the former head of the OPSPI, has filed a criminal complaint to former energy minister Victor Grigorescu, for the recruitment procedures at Hidroelectrica
The General Shareholder Meeting of Hidroelectrica, scheduled yesterday for the appointment of the new Board of Directors, was not held due to lack of quorum, because the Ministry of Energy... details
16.01.2017
Street protests in front of government buildings, heated debates over some legislative projects, disagreements between bankers and MPs, threats, arguments, debtors boycotting banks, foreclosures,... details
13.01.2017
MADE AVAILABLE TO HELLVIG
* This is the second time he gets suspended
* In May 2007, the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) at the time, George Maior, announced that he would take over the functions of first deputy Florian Coldea until the completion of a new investigation in the case of three judges from the Constitutional Court
Fugitive Sebastian Ghiţă won one victory last night, when the Romanian Intelligence Service announced, in a press release, that general-lieutenant Florian Coldea will be made available to director... details
* In May 2007, the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) at the time, George Maior, announced that he would take over the functions of first deputy Florian Coldea until the completion of a new investigation in the case of three judges from the Constitutional Court
Fugitive Sebastian Ghiţă won one victory last night, when the Romanian Intelligence Service announced, in a press release, that general-lieutenant Florian Coldea will be made available to director... details
12.01.2017
Donald Trump's victory in the race for the White House and the subsequent stock market rise have relegated to the background the publication of a worrisome report, not just for the financial... details
11.01.2017
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BSE SEEM CONTENT WITH THE WEAK PERFORMANCE OF THE CEO
* 45,000 Euros a month - the monthly compensation of the CEO of the BSE (salary and bonus), in four months of 2013 and in 2014
* The performance of the BSE is down, after the state stopped taking new companies public
The shareholders of the BSE and Ludwik Sobolewski have to decide this year if the Pole will stay in charge of the company for another four years, and if yes, in what context, as his term will... details
* The performance of the BSE is down, after the state stopped taking new companies public
The shareholders of the BSE and Ludwik Sobolewski have to decide this year if the Pole will stay in charge of the company for another four years, and if yes, in what context, as his term will... details
10.01.2017
VIOREL ARCAŞ, PSD:
"The procedure for the dismissal of the president of the ASF will continue, most likely in February"
Caught up in the fever of the elections, the MPs put on hold, at the end of last year, the discussion of the report to dismiss the president of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) Mişu... details
10.01.2017
THE FORMER AND CURRENT GOVERNMENT ARE WAGING A STATEMENT WAR CONCERNING THE STATE BUDGET
* "Isărescu has several tools available, from creative accounting, to interest rate cuts, minimum reserves and stimulating lending, in order to help a government to meet its deficit target"
* "The haphazard management of public finances in Romania is a fact"
* Interview with economist Lucian Isar
Reporter: PSD leader Liviu Dragnea says he found a "hole" in the budget of 10 - 14 billion lei, because of the positive rectification of November, and the technocrats are defending... details
* "The haphazard management of public finances in Romania is a fact"
* Interview with economist Lucian Isar
Reporter: PSD leader Liviu Dragnea says he found a "hole" in the budget of 10 - 14 billion lei, because of the positive rectification of November, and the technocrats are defending... details
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
* Healthcare insurance contributions on rental income and royalties still capped at five wages
* Transactions with plots of land and constructions worth less than 450,000 lei will no longer be taxed
Employees earning more than five monthly gross wages will be required to pay more to healthcare and pension contributions, starting with April, after the government decided, on Friday, through an... details
* Transactions with plots of land and constructions worth less than 450,000 lei will no longer be taxed
Employees earning more than five monthly gross wages will be required to pay more to healthcare and pension contributions, starting with April, after the government decided, on Friday, through an... details
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
* Record debts of 217 trillion dollars
* The concern of the BURSA newspaper expressed in 2011 over the global debt and the planet's solvency has finally come to the attention of financial institutions
The planet's debt calculated by the International Institute for Finance (IIF) amounts to 217 trillion dollars, according to data it has published, quoted by zerohedge.com. The website notes at... details
* The concern of the BURSA newspaper expressed in 2011 over the global debt and the planet's solvency has finally come to the attention of financial institutions
The planet's debt calculated by the International Institute for Finance (IIF) amounts to 217 trillion dollars, according to data it has published, quoted by zerohedge.com. The website notes at... details
05.01.2017
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR COSMIN MARINESCU HAS LAUNCHED HIS PERSONAL WEBPAGE
Romania needs a healthy economic vision, one for the long term, coupled with the responsibility of the decision makers of economic policies, presidential advisor Cosmin Marinescu says in an... details
04.01.2017
In his new year message, designated prime-minister Sorin Grindeanu promised urgent measures would be taken to increase the quality of Romanians' life. details
23.12.2016
The spasmodic evolution of the shares of Monte dei Paschi (BMPS) on the Milan stock exchange is nearing its end, as the reality of bankruptcy and the need for nationalization can no longer be denied. details
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
* BCR: "The activities of the two subsidiaries will be internalized, and the merger will have a significant contribution to the simplification of the structure of the BCR group"
SIF5 Oltenia has sued the Romanian Commercial Bank, bringing two lawsuits, as it has disagreed to the decision of the shareholders to merge the bank with the real estate companies within the group... details
SIF5 Oltenia has sued the Romanian Commercial Bank, bringing two lawsuits, as it has disagreed to the decision of the shareholders to merge the bank with the real estate companies within the group... details