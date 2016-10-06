English Section

Evoluţii Financiare
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
19.12.2016
16.12.2016
STRATEGIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMES 3RD EDITION/ MIHAI IONESCU, ANEIR:
15.12.2016
AFTER AN EXTREMELY HARSH LETTER SENT IN NOVEMBER
14.12.2016
THE POSTPONING OF THE CUTTING OF CERTAIN TAXES FROM THE FISCAL CODE
13.12.2016
12.12.2016
ELECTORAL CAMPAIGN
12.12.2016
THE ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN ROMANIA, CRITICIZED IN LONDON
07.12.2016
TOLLING THE BELL
06.12.2016
NEW LISTINGS FROM STATE OWNED COMPANIES, INCLUDED IN STRATEGIC DOCUMENT "COMPETITIVE ROMANIA"
28.11.2016
BRITISH MEDIA STRIKES AGAIN, ALLEGING THE EXPLOITATION OF ROMANIAN CHILDREN
24.11.2016
LOOKING TO GO PUBLIC THIS YEAR
22.11.2016
LESS THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE COMPLAINT, THE NATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DEPARTMENT HAS CLOSED THE CASE ON THE 2009 IMF LOAN
16.11.2016
14.11.2016
MOVIES OUTDOING LIFE
09.11.2016
THE NEW US PRESIDENT. WHAT YOU WANT!
08.11.2016
07.11.2016
EXCLUSIVE - THREE FACES: ONE IN PUBLIC, ANOTHER IN THE COURT OF JUSTICE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION AND ANOTHER IN THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
04.11.2016
SIMONA MILOŞ, INPPI PRESIDENT:
02.11.2016
NET ASSETS HAVE FALLEN TO LESS THAN HALF OF THE VALUE OF THE SUBSCRIBED SHARE CAPITAL
01.11.2016
AFTER THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASF SKIPPED THE HEARINGS
31.10.2016
31.10.2016
A MYSTERIOUS MEETING
27.10.2016
AFTER THREATENING TO SUE THE GOVERNMENT AND THE GOVERNMENT SENT THE LAW ON THE CONVERSION OF CHF DENOMINATED LOANS TO THE ROMANIAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
24.10.2016
THE ANAF TAKES A SWING AT MULTINATIONALS:
23.10.2016
PROSECUTORS HAVE PREDOMINANTLY INVESTIGATED DOMESTIC COMPANIES
19.10.2016
HUMBLE, BUT FILLED WITH ARROGANCE
18.10.2016
THE CONVERSION OF CHF DENOMINATED LOANS AT THE HISTORIC EXCHANGE RATE IS A FIT PUNISHMENT FOR BANKS
13.10.2016
CORRESPONDENCE FROM ISTANBUL / IONEL BLĂNCULESCU:
12.10.2016
LOAN CONVERSION AND THE GIVING IN PAYMENT ARE LEFT STRANDED
10.10.2016
THE EURO AND THE SWISS FRANC ROSE CONSTANTLY LAST WEEK
06.10.2016
CORDIAL POLEMICS / THE NATIONAL BANK UNDER THE RULE OF THE LAW
23.12.2016
BVB
* Titlurile "Banca Transilvania", cele mai lichide
Cinci dintre principalii indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în creştere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare de... detalii
23.12.2016
SIBEX
După volumul modest consemnat în cea de-a doua şedinţă a săptămânii, prima jumătate a zilei de miercuri a fost mai generoasă, profilându-se un rezultat bun, în condiţiile în care participanţii mai... detalii
22.12.2016
BVB
Piaţa reglementată a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de "MedLife" (M), simbol pe care au fost realizate tranzacţii în valoare de... detalii
22.12.2016
SIBEX
După volumul modest consemnat în cea de-a doua şedinţă a săptămâ-nii, prima jumătate a zilei de miercuri a fost mai generoasă, profilându-se un rezultat bun, în condiţiile în care participanţii mai... detalii
22.12.2016
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în special cele din sectorul bancar, după ce Curtea Europeană de Justiţie a decis că bănci spaniole precum "Banco Popular... detalii
21.12.2016
SIBEX
După rezultatul neconvingător de luni, când pe piaţa futures au fost consemnate 36 de contracte, prima jumătate a zilei de marţi a menţinut ritmul slab de tranzacţionare. detalii
Prognoza Meteo
01.01.2017
Prognoza pentru România
Dimineaţa şi noaptea vremea se va menţine rece, local geroasă în special în centrul ţării, însă la amiază, în majoritatea zonelor se vor înregistra valori termice mai ridicate decât în zilele precedente. Cerul va fi parţial noros în centrul şi în sudul teritoriului şi variabil în rest. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat, cu unele intensificări în zona montană înaltă. Temperaturile maxime se vor încadra între -6 grade în estul Transilvaniei şi 10 grade în Subcarpaţii Moldovei, iar cele minime între -14 şi -4 grade, mai coborâte în depresiuni, dar şi mai ridicate pe litoral, precum şi în zonele de deal din Banat, Crişana şi izolat din Moldova. Local, dimineaţa şi noaptea, se va semnala ceaţă şi chiciură.
Prognoza pentru Bucureşti
Dimineaţa şi noaptea, vremea va fi rece, însă la amiază se vor înregistra valori termice mai ridicate decât în zilele precedente. Cerul va fi variabil, cu înnorări trecătoare, iar vântul va sufla slab şi moderat. Temperatura maximă se va situa în jurul valorii de 5 grade, iar cea minimă va fi de -6...-4 grade.
23.12.2016
The spasmodic evolution of the shares of Monte dei Paschi (BMPS) on the Milan stock exchange is nearing its end, as the reality of bankruptcy and the need for nationalization can no longer be denied. details
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
* BCR: "The activities of the two subsidiaries will be internalized, and the merger will have a significant contribution to the simplification of the structure of the BCR group"
SIF5 Oltenia has sued the Romanian Commercial Bank, bringing two lawsuits, as it has disagreed to the decision of the shareholders to merge the bank with the real estate companies within the group... details
19.12.2016
The suspicion that the program of the PSD is nothing but a bunch of promises that won't be honored, once the party's members get into the government, was countered by the president of the... details
16.12.2016
STRATEGIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMES 3RD EDITION/ MIHAI IONESCU, ANEIR:
* Ionescu: "We are asking for the next government to be professional"
Exporters demand professionalism from the future government, said Mihai Ionescu, the president of the National Association of Romanian Exporters and Importers (ANEIR). details
15.12.2016
AFTER AN EXTREMELY HARSH LETTER SENT IN NOVEMBER
* The former head of the OPSPI alleges irregularities in the executive recruitment procedures at Hidroelectrica
Gabriel Dumitraşcu, former head of the privatization department of the Energy Ministry, who ran for the Supervisory Board of Hidroelectrica, yesterday filed a criminal complaint against Victor Vlad... details
14.12.2016
THE POSTPONING OF THE CUTTING OF CERTAIN TAXES FROM THE FISCAL CODE
The postponement of the application of some tax cuts stipulated in the current Fiscal Code set to come into effect on January 1st, 2017, made the Cioloş government flip-flop yesterday. details
13.12.2016
I can understand why there is infighting among liberals after losing the elections, but they shouldn't be upset, because in fact, the electorate has chosen liberalism. details
12.12.2016
ELECTORAL CAMPAIGN
"The austerity program proposed by Băsescu-Boc and the IMF agreement of 2009 - acts to undermine the Romanian economy"
* (Interview with Mircea Coşea, candidate of the party "Alianţa Noastră" for the Chamber of Deputies)
* "It is imperatively necessary for the stance of the National Bank of Romania on the 2009 agreement and the austerity program to be analyzed"
* "I am against putting the NBR on a pedestal of genius and heroism for its fight for macrostabilization"
* "It is obvious that the position of the technocratic government is not supportive to the domestic capital"
* "The technocratic government will be historically perceived as a tool of the foreign capital to destroy the competition that Romanian companies could have represented"
* "Taxing multinationals is easier said than done"
* "If the Cioloş government stays in place after the elections, the likelihood of a foreign loan becomes even greater"
Reporter: Do you think that in 2009, we actually needed the loan that Romania took out from the international lenders? Why did we get to the point of having to call upon the international... details
12.12.2016
THE ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN ROMANIA, CRITICIZED IN LONDON
* Tim Evans: "You don't keep a domestic intelligence service as big as the one in Romania, you don't allow it to manage its own trade organizations, such as HexiPharma"
* Graeme Leach, Macronomics: "Romania is the most corrupt country in Europe"
The Romanian Intelligence Service is in charge of Romania, as politicians have been discredited, Alexander Adamescu said on December 7th, in a debate on ownership rights protection organized in... details
09.12.2016
The manager of the much criticized TV network Antena 3, Mihai Gâdea, has staged a vendetta against PM Dacian Cioloş, in the interview which the PM accepted, three nights ago, after the head of the... details
08.12.2016
Greece's "glory" days, when any negotiation of the new plans for the "rescue" held the front page of the European newspaper, are in the past. details
07.12.2016
TOLLING THE BELL
* Dochia: "Romania does not urgently need a new agreement with the IMF"
* Blănculescu: "The statement made in the prospectus for MedLife IPO is out of place"
Raiffeisen Bank has snuck a gloomy prediction for the Romanian economy in the prospectus of the MedLife IPO, which it intermediates. details
06.12.2016
NEW LISTINGS FROM STATE OWNED COMPANIES, INCLUDED IN STRATEGIC DOCUMENT "COMPETITIVE ROMANIA"
* The document states that the deadline for implementing the ASF plan to raise the holding cap in the SIFs, as a result of the modification of the existing legislation and of the clarification of the status of investment funds, is ... May 2016 at the latest
* Secondary IPOs in Petrom and Romgaz are hinted at
The technocratic government led by Dacian Cioloş proposes the listing of 20-25% stakes in Hidroelectrica and CEC Bank, among the measures meant to help the development of the Romanian stock market,... details
28.11.2016
BRITISH MEDIA STRIKES AGAIN, ALLEGING THE EXPLOITATION OF ROMANIAN CHILDREN
Timea Jurj, the woman from Satu Mare which according to British publication The Sun was allegedly using her children to assemble the toys used in Kinder chocolate eggs, claims that everything was a... details
24.11.2016
LOOKING TO GO PUBLIC THIS YEAR
* Mircea Ursache, ASF: "The MedLife IPO - a positive signal for the Romanian stock market"
* The fund that wants to make its exit from the shareholder structure has invested 20 million Euros in 2009 in exchange for a 36% stake
* Since 2009, MedLife had four years of profits and two years in the red
* The intermediaries have sent the ASF a schedule of the IPO and are set to remit the IPO prospectus
Currently in recovery, the Romanian Stock market may receive some help from the MedLife clinic, which has announced its intention to perform an IPO by the end of the year, after an offer to sell... details
