English Section
01.02.2017
EUGEN TEODOROVICI SEES A CONFLICT OF INTEREST IN THE POSITIONS HELD BY IONUŢ DUMITRU
Teodorovici proposing bank representatives no longer be allowed to serve on the Fiscal Council detalii
31.01.2017
THE EPIC OF CHF BORROWERS CONTINUES
Swiss franc borrowers have once again waited in vain detalii
30.01.2017
GHEORGHE PIPEREA:
"I predict that the "First Home" program will disappear this year" detalii
28.01.2017
"Banks - the main accomplices of those who hide money in offshores" detalii
26.01.2017
The budget would be more realistic if it were drawn up through divination detalii
24.01.2017
Conflict of interest at the ECB? detalii
23.01.2017
EXCLUSIVE / RUSSIAN FEDERATION AMBASSADOR IN ROMANIA:
"We don't intend to be drawn into a new arms race" detalii
20.01.2017
TRUMP IS ENTERING THE WHTE HOUSE TODAY
Does Donald Trump have a Hercules calling? detalii
19.01.2017
Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) - at the crossroads. The time has come for its delousing from waiters and school failures detalii
17.01.2017
The appointment of the board of Hidroelectrica, postponed detalii
16.01.2017
The Swiss franc still hasn't frozen this winter detalii
13.01.2017
MADE AVAILABLE TO HELLVIG
Coldea gets the hiccups detalii
12.01.2017
Major European banks threaten the financial stability of the United States detalii
11.01.2017
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BSE SEEM CONTENT WITH THE WEAK PERFORMANCE OF THE CEO
Sobolewski, expected to stay with the BSE, but with a different compensation package detalii
10.01.2017
VIOREL ARCAŞ, PSD:
"The procedure for the dismissal of the president of the ASF will continue, most likely in February" detalii
10.01.2017
THE FORMER AND CURRENT GOVERNMENT ARE WAGING A STATEMENT WAR CONCERNING THE STATE BUDGET
Isar: "The auditing of the great tax evaders will continue to be avoided" detalii
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
Grindeanu, at war with the multinationals detalii
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
The global debt - 325% of the GDP detalii
05.01.2017
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR COSMIN MARINESCU HAS LAUNCHED HIS PERSONAL WEBPAGE
"Let's stop racking up deficits in boom years" detalii
04.01.2017
How long will we keep seeking debt-based prosperity? detalii
23.12.2016
Bail-out disguised as bail-in to "save" the Monte dei Paschi bank detalii
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
SIF Oltenia is suing BCR detalii
19.12.2016
Dragnea's guarantee detalii
16.12.2016
STRATEGIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMES 3RD EDITION/ MIHAI IONESCU, ANEIR:
"We are going to sue the technocratic government" detalii
15.12.2016
AFTER AN EXTREMELY HARSH LETTER SENT IN NOVEMBER
Gabriel Dumitraşcu files criminal complaint against Energy Minister detalii
14.12.2016
THE POSTPONING OF THE CUTTING OF CERTAIN TAXES FROM THE FISCAL CODE
Cioloş and Dragnea: first they agreed, then the PM changed his mind detalii
13.12.2016
Liberals have won, but not the PNL detalii
12.12.2016
ELECTORAL CAMPAIGN
"The austerity program proposed by Băsescu-Boc and the IMF agreement of 2009 - acts to undermine the Romanian economy" detalii
12.12.2016
THE ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN ROMANIA, CRITICIZED IN LONDON
Alexander Adamescu: "The Romanian Intelligence Service leads Romania" detalii
09.12.2016
Who should Gâdea apologize to? And Cioloş? detalii
08.12.2016
Greece and Italy - turning a corner and kicking the bucket? detalii
07.12.2016
TOLLING THE BELL
Raiffeisen Bank a new loan agreement with the IMF detalii
06.12.2016
NEW LISTINGS FROM STATE OWNED COMPANIES, INCLUDED IN STRATEGIC DOCUMENT "COMPETITIVE ROMANIA"
Romanian government to take public 20-25% stakes in Hidroelectrica, CEC Bank and Telekom Romania detalii
28.11.2016
BRITISH MEDIA STRIKES AGAIN, ALLEGING THE EXPLOITATION OF ROMANIAN CHILDREN
Woman featured in "The Sun" assembling toys together with her children claims she was set up detalii
24.11.2016
LOOKING TO GO PUBLIC THIS YEAR
MedLife wants to reinvigorate the BSE detalii
22.11.2016
LESS THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE COMPLAINT, THE NATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DEPARTMENT HAS CLOSED THE CASE ON THE 2009 IMF LOAN
Dan Suciu, NBR: "It was obvious to anyone with common sense that the DNA would close the case" detalii
17.11.2016
Class action lawsuit of the French Consumer Association against BNP Paribas detalii
16.11.2016
IN THE EAST, NOTHING NEW detalii
14.11.2016
MOVIES OUTDOING LIFE
Cross fakes, with Donald Trump detalii
09.11.2016
THE NEW US PRESIDENT. WHAT YOU WANT!
Donald Trump detalii
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
03.02.2017
BVB
Indicii şi lichiditatea, în depreciere faţă de închiderea precedentă
     Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în scădere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un rulaj de 25,71 milioane de lei (5,67 milioane de euro),...  detalii
03.02.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pierderile "Deutsche Bank" trag în jos bursele europene
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate pe pieţele europene s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, după ce "Deutsche Bank" AG a raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  detalii
03.02.2017
SIBEX
Aurul, din nou în teritoriu pozitiv
     După volumul modest consemnat în prima şedinţă a lunii, nici cea de-a doua sesiune din februarie nu anunţa o altfel de evoluţie după jumătate din programul de tranzacţionare.  detalii
02.02.2017
SIBEX
Segmentul indicilor continuă să furnizeze o lichiditate slabă
     Pe segmentul futures administrat de Sibex, prima sesiune din februarie părea să continue, după jumătate din programul de tranzacţionare, pe linia din ianuarie, păstrând un nivel modest al...  detalii
02.02.2017
BVB
Indicii, în scădere, pe fondul unui rulaj de 6,99 milioane de euro
     Cinci dintre indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în scădere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un rulaj de 31,63 milioane de lei (6,99...  detalii
02.02.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri pe pieţele europene, datorită rezultatelor "Siemens"
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, după ce grupul german "Siemens" AG a raportat rezultate financiare trimestriale peste aşteptări.  detalii
Cotaţii Internaţionale

.