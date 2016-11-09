English Section

Evoluţii Financiare
Politică, 17:59
AMBASADA REPUBLICII FEDERALE GERMANIA:
"Guvernul României a trecut peste îndoielile majore ale preşedintelui, ale justiţiei şi ale populaţiei"
Prin intermediul celor două ordonanţe de urgenţă emise, Guvernul ţării noastre a trecut peste "îndoielile majore ale preşedintelui României, ale justiţiei şi ale unei largi părţi a populaţiei", a declarat astăzi Guvernul Republicii Federale Germania, la Berlin, se arată într-un comunicat al Ambasadei Republicii Federale Germania trimis Redacţiei. detalii
Companii-Afaceri, 17:30
AHK ROMÂNIA:
"Modificările aduse Codului penal vor avea impact negativ asupra relaţiilor bilaterale româno-germane"
Camera de Comerţ şi Industrie Româno-Germană ("AHK România") se teme că modificările aduse Codului penal, adoptate ieri, vor avea impact negativ asupra relaţiilor economice bilaterale româno-germane, potrivit unui comunicat de presă trimis Redacţiei. detalii
Bănci-Asigurări, 16:42
* Banca reduce datoria principală cu 25%
Raiffeisen Bank România a anunţat astăzi că revine cu o ofertă "îmbunătăţită" de conversie pentru clienţii care au dificultăţi la plata creditelor în franci elveţieni (CHF) cu un grad de îndatorare a familiei mai mare de 60%. Oferta vine din start cu o reducere de 25% a datoriei principale, o dobânda fixă în primii cinci ani, iar pentru restul perioadei, dobânda va fi variabilă (ROBOR la 3 luni +3%), potrivit unui comunicat al băncii. detalii
Companii-Afaceri, 16:01
AMCHAM ROMÂNIA:
Adoptarea netransparentă a ordonanţelor, puternic semnal de neîncredere şi nesiguranţă pe plan intern şi extern
Camera de Comerţ Americană în România (AmCham România) consideră că adoptarea netransparentă a Ordonanţelor de Urgenţă privind modificarea legislaţiei penale transmite un puternic semnal de neîncredere şi nesiguranţă în plan intern şi extern. detalii
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:33
Consiliul Directorilor Executivi al Băncii Mondiale a aprobat astăzi o finanţare de 60 milioane euro care va fi acordată ţării noastre pentru îmbunătăţirea serviciilor judiciare, informează un comunicat de presă al instituţiei financiare, trimis Redacţiei. detalii
01.02.2017
BVB
* Acţiunile companiilor de stat, în urcare, pe fondul intenţiei Guvernului să distribuie 90% din dividendele pe anul trecut
Opt dintre indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în urcare, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un rulaj de 20,80 milioane de lei (4,61 milioane... detalii
01.02.2017
SIBEX
La Sibex ultima şedinţă a lunii ianuarie a fost una într-o notă obişnuită, cu implicare modestă a participanţilor şi puţine produse tranzacţionate. detalii
01.02.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în majoritate, pe fondul estimărilor de profit lansate de retailerul suedez "Hennes & Mauritz" AB. detalii
31.01.2017
SIBEX
La Sibex, debutul penultimei şedinţe din ianuarie a fost unul destul şters, doar derivatul pe aur făcând diferenţa, în condiţiile în care participanţii continuă să nu fie interesaţi de speculaţiile... detalii
31.01.2017
BVB
Şapte dintre indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în depreciere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare, de 48,12... detalii
31.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile societăţilor listate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, după recenta decizie a preşedintelui american Donald Trump de a interzice călătoriile în SUA a cetăţenilor din... detalii
Prognoza pentru România
Valorile termice vor creşte uşor faţă de intervalul precedent, iar cele diurne se vor situa în jurul mediilor climatologice în majoritatea regiunilor, însă în centru, sud şi est vremea se va menţine încă rece, dimineaţa şi noaptea. Cerul va fi variabil, cu înnorări temporar accentuate în vest şi nord-vest, unde pe arii restrânse, la începutul zilei şi din nou în cursul nopţii vor fi precipitaţii slabe mai ales sub formă de ploaie sau burniţă ce vor favoriza depunerile de polei şi precipitaţii mixte în regiunile montane aferente. În zonele joase de relief, în special în cele din sudul şi estul teritoriului, vor fi nebulozitate joasă, ceaţă cu depunere de chiciură şi trecător burniţă, favorizând apariţia poleiului. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat, cu unele intensificări, mai ales în a doua parte a intervalului în Banat, Crişana şi pe crestele montane. Temperaturile maxime vor fi cuprinse între -5...-3 grade în zonele cu ceaţă persistentă şi 8...9 grade în Dealurile de Vest, iar cele minime se vor situa, în general, între -10 şi 2 grade.
Prognoza pentru Bucureşti
Vremea va fi în continuare rece dimineaţa şi noaptea, când probabilitatea de apariţie a ceţii sau a norilor joşi se va menţine ridicată. În restul intervalului cerul va fi variabil, iar la amiază valorile termice vor fi apropiate de cele normale specifice începutului de februarie. Vântul va sufla în general slab. Temperatura maximă va fi de 1...3 grade, iar cea minimă de -8...-6 grade, posibil mai scăzută în zona preorăşenească.
01.02.2017
EUGEN TEODOROVICI SEES A CONFLICT OF INTEREST IN THE POSITIONS HELD BY IONUŢ DUMITRU
* Ionuţ Dumitru: "I will not go into this politically motivated argument"
* Ionuţ Dumitru has also been criticized by Liviu Dragnea
PSD senator Eugen Teodorovici thinks that the Fiscal Council makes misleading predictions, and as a result has asked for the resignation of the president of the Fiscal Council on Tuesday. Ionuţ... details
* Ionuţ Dumitru has also been criticized by Liviu Dragnea
PSD senator Eugen Teodorovici thinks that the Fiscal Council makes misleading predictions, and as a result has asked for the resignation of the president of the Fiscal Council on Tuesday. Ionuţ... details
31.01.2017
THE EPIC OF CHF BORROWERS CONTINUES
* The High Court the complaint concerning the freezing of the CHF exchange rate denied as inadmissible, in a case against Banca Transilvania
* Stan Târnoveanu: "The High Court of Cassation and Justice did not resolve the complaint, it has left the decision to the court"
* Borrowers' lawyers: "A new slap in the face to consumers, their time has been wasted"
CHF borrowers (CHF) keep their optimism and wait anxiously on any court ruling. Except their expectations have been denied lately, as many courts, as well as the Constitutional Court have postponed... details
* Stan Târnoveanu: "The High Court of Cassation and Justice did not resolve the complaint, it has left the decision to the court"
* Borrowers' lawyers: "A new slap in the face to consumers, their time has been wasted"
CHF borrowers (CHF) keep their optimism and wait anxiously on any court ruling. Except their expectations have been denied lately, as many courts, as well as the Constitutional Court have postponed... details
30.01.2017
GHEORGHE PIPEREA:
* The Finance Ministry wants to lower the amount allocated to the First Home program by 15%
* The total amount of collaterals paid out so far by the program exceeds 44 million lei
* The law of giving in payment does not apply to the First Home program
The First Home program may disappear this year, lawyer Gheorghe Piperea said in an interview. details
* The total amount of collaterals paid out so far by the program exceeds 44 million lei
* The law of giving in payment does not apply to the First Home program
The First Home program may disappear this year, lawyer Gheorghe Piperea said in an interview. details
28.01.2017
* (Interview with European MP Cătălin Ivan, member of the Special Commission for the investigation of the Panama Papers scandal)
* Ivan: "In the Panama Papers scandal, all the seven major banks from Germany were involved in offshore activities. I don't think that there is any bank in Europe that doesn't have such practices"
Banks are the main accomplices of those who hide huge amounts of money in offshores, says European MP Cătălin Ivan, member of the Special Commission for the investigation of the Panama Papers... details
* Ivan: "In the Panama Papers scandal, all the seven major banks from Germany were involved in offshore activities. I don't think that there is any bank in Europe that doesn't have such practices"
Banks are the main accomplices of those who hide huge amounts of money in offshores, says European MP Cătălin Ivan, member of the Special Commission for the investigation of the Panama Papers... details
26.01.2017
Investment bank Lehman Brothers announced its default on September 15th 2008, and has forced the global authorities to acknowledge the beginning of an unprecedented crisis. details
24.01.2017
The institution of the EU Ombudsman recently received a complaint from NGO Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), concerning the ties that exist between major members of the ECB management and the... details
23.01.2017
EXCLUSIVE / RUSSIAN FEDERATION AMBASSADOR IN ROMANIA:
* (Interview with His Excellency Valeri I.Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Romania)
* Relations between Romania and Russia: "Even now, in January, I can strongly say that after winter comes spring and then summer"
* "We hope that Russian investors in Romania won't see artificial hurdles erected before them"
* "We do not intend to ask for the modest contribution of our embassy to the buyback of the «Wisdom of the Earth» to be refunded"
* "With the appointment of Donald Trump, we do not expect miraculous changes in the geostrategic arena"
* "The US expects the lion's share of the 2% of the GDP of NATO countries"
Reporter: Your Excellency, you have recently said that Russia expects from the new government an improvement in the Russian-Romanian relations, which are currently very cold. What would help... details
* Relations between Romania and Russia: "Even now, in January, I can strongly say that after winter comes spring and then summer"
* "We hope that Russian investors in Romania won't see artificial hurdles erected before them"
* "We do not intend to ask for the modest contribution of our embassy to the buyback of the «Wisdom of the Earth» to be refunded"
* "With the appointment of Donald Trump, we do not expect miraculous changes in the geostrategic arena"
* "The US expects the lion's share of the 2% of the GDP of NATO countries"
Reporter: Your Excellency, you have recently said that Russia expects from the new government an improvement in the Russian-Romanian relations, which are currently very cold. What would help... details
20.01.2017
TRUMP IS ENTERING THE WHTE HOUSE TODAY
Some would say that America's fate is sealed through the coming of a narcissist in the White House. On the other hand, Donald Trump's narcissism, as a president, is still an unknown,... details
19.01.2017
Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) - at the crossroads. The time has come for its delousing from waiters and school failures
Yesterday, the Virgil Măgureanu, the first director of the SRI, has been officially indicted. He was the first official founder of the institution and the one who left the deepest mark on its... details
17.01.2017
* Sources: "The Ministry of Energy didn't show up yesterday, on the first meeting, and it probably won't do it today either"
* Greg Konieczny, The Proprietatea Fund: "The government has just been appointed and it would do best to take some time to review the applicants on the shortlist"
* Gabriel Dumitraşcu, the former head of the OPSPI, has filed a criminal complaint to former energy minister Victor Grigorescu, for the recruitment procedures at Hidroelectrica
The General Shareholder Meeting of Hidroelectrica, scheduled yesterday for the appointment of the new Board of Directors, was not held due to lack of quorum, because the Ministry of Energy... details
* Greg Konieczny, The Proprietatea Fund: "The government has just been appointed and it would do best to take some time to review the applicants on the shortlist"
* Gabriel Dumitraşcu, the former head of the OPSPI, has filed a criminal complaint to former energy minister Victor Grigorescu, for the recruitment procedures at Hidroelectrica
The General Shareholder Meeting of Hidroelectrica, scheduled yesterday for the appointment of the new Board of Directors, was not held due to lack of quorum, because the Ministry of Energy... details
16.01.2017
Street protests in front of government buildings, heated debates over some legislative projects, disagreements between bankers and MPs, threats, arguments, debtors boycotting banks, foreclosures,... details
13.01.2017
MADE AVAILABLE TO HELLVIG
* This is the second time he gets suspended
* In May 2007, the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) at the time, George Maior, announced that he would take over the functions of first deputy Florian Coldea until the completion of a new investigation in the case of three judges from the Constitutional Court
Fugitive Sebastian Ghiţă won one victory last night, when the Romanian Intelligence Service announced, in a press release, that general-lieutenant Florian Coldea will be made available to director... details
* In May 2007, the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) at the time, George Maior, announced that he would take over the functions of first deputy Florian Coldea until the completion of a new investigation in the case of three judges from the Constitutional Court
Fugitive Sebastian Ghiţă won one victory last night, when the Romanian Intelligence Service announced, in a press release, that general-lieutenant Florian Coldea will be made available to director... details
12.01.2017
Donald Trump's victory in the race for the White House and the subsequent stock market rise have relegated to the background the publication of a worrisome report, not just for the financial... details
11.01.2017
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BSE SEEM CONTENT WITH THE WEAK PERFORMANCE OF THE CEO
* 45,000 Euros a month - the monthly compensation of the CEO of the BSE (salary and bonus), in four months of 2013 and in 2014
* The performance of the BSE is down, after the state stopped taking new companies public
The shareholders of the BSE and Ludwik Sobolewski have to decide this year if the Pole will stay in charge of the company for another four years, and if yes, in what context, as his term will... details
* The performance of the BSE is down, after the state stopped taking new companies public
The shareholders of the BSE and Ludwik Sobolewski have to decide this year if the Pole will stay in charge of the company for another four years, and if yes, in what context, as his term will... details
10.01.2017
VIOREL ARCAŞ, PSD:
"The procedure for the dismissal of the president of the ASF will continue, most likely in February"
Caught up in the fever of the elections, the MPs put on hold, at the end of last year, the discussion of the report to dismiss the president of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) Mişu... details