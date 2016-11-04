Evoluţii Financiare
Caută în site
Ediţii Precedente
Servicii Financiare
Propune un articol !
Ce aţi dori să citiţi în Ziarul BURSA ?
Dosare
Abonaţi
English Section
Titlurile Secţiunii - cele mai recente articole
24.01.2017
23.01.2017
EXCLUSIVE / RUSSIAN FEDERATION AMBASSADOR IN ROMANIA:
20.01.2017
TRUMP IS ENTERING THE WHTE HOUSE TODAY
19.01.2017
13.01.2017
MADE AVAILABLE TO HELLVIG
11.01.2017
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BSE SEEM CONTENT WITH THE WEAK PERFORMANCE OF THE CEO
10.01.2017
VIOREL ARCAŞ, PSD:
10.01.2017
THE FORMER AND CURRENT GOVERNMENT ARE WAGING A STATEMENT WAR CONCERNING THE STATE BUDGET
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
05.01.2017
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR COSMIN MARINESCU HAS LAUNCHED HIS PERSONAL WEBPAGE
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
19.12.2016
16.12.2016
STRATEGIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMES 3RD EDITION/ MIHAI IONESCU, ANEIR:
15.12.2016
AFTER AN EXTREMELY HARSH LETTER SENT IN NOVEMBER
14.12.2016
THE POSTPONING OF THE CUTTING OF CERTAIN TAXES FROM THE FISCAL CODE
13.12.2016
12.12.2016
ELECTORAL CAMPAIGN
12.12.2016
THE ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN ROMANIA, CRITICIZED IN LONDON
07.12.2016
TOLLING THE BELL
06.12.2016
NEW LISTINGS FROM STATE OWNED COMPANIES, INCLUDED IN STRATEGIC DOCUMENT "COMPETITIVE ROMANIA"
28.11.2016
BRITISH MEDIA STRIKES AGAIN, ALLEGING THE EXPLOITATION OF ROMANIAN CHILDREN
24.11.2016
LOOKING TO GO PUBLIC THIS YEAR
22.11.2016
LESS THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE COMPLAINT, THE NATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DEPARTMENT HAS CLOSED THE CASE ON THE 2009 IMF LOAN
16.11.2016
14.11.2016
MOVIES OUTDOING LIFE
09.11.2016
THE NEW US PRESIDENT. WHAT YOU WANT!
08.11.2016
07.11.2016
EXCLUSIVE - THREE FACES: ONE IN PUBLIC, ANOTHER IN THE COURT OF JUSTICE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION AND ANOTHER IN THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
04.11.2016
SIMONA MILOŞ, INPPI PRESIDENT:
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
30.01.2017
SIBEX
Pe piaţa futures de la Sibiu, ultima sesiune de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute a fost una la fel de slabă ca predecesoarea sa, atingerea noului record istoric al cotaţiei Dow Jones din 26.01... detalii
30.01.2017
BVB
Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri în urcare, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un rulaj de 73,78 milioane de lei (16,36 milioane euro),... detalii
30.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut vineri, în majoritate, lăsând în urmă nivelul maxim al ultimelor 13 luni, atins recent, după ce "UBS Group" AG a anunţat scăderea... detalii
27.01.2017
SIBEX
După evoluţia consistentă pe plus de miercuri, când cotaţia futures de la Sibiu a Dow Jones pe scadenţa martie (DEDJIA 17C) a trecut pe parcursul şedinţei peste pragul de 20.000 de puncte, dar a... detalii
27.01.2017
BVB
Şapte dintre indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în urcare, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un rulaj de 36,94 milioane de lei (8,21... detalii
27.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, pentru a treia zi la rând, investitorii fiind tot mai optimişti cu privire la rezultatele companiilor şi la avansul economiei regiunii. detalii
Cotaţii Internaţionale
bursa.ro in other languages
Prognoza Meteo
|
Prognoza pentru România
În regiunile extracarpatice, vremea va fi în general închisă şi rece, pe arii restrânse va fi ceaţă cu depunere de chiciură şi trecător va burniţa sau va fulgui. Cu totul izolat vor fi condiţii de polei. În restul teritoriului, cerul va fi variabil, ceaţa se va semnala doar izolat, dimineaţa şi noaptea, iar valorile termice diurne vor fi apropiate de normele perioadei. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat. Temperaturile maxime se vor încadra între -5 şi 5 grade, cu cele mai ridicate valori în vest şi nord-vest, iar cele minime vor fi cuprinse între -12 şi -3 grade, mai scăzute în depresiuni, spre -17 grade.
Prognoza pentru Bucureşti
Vremea va fi în general închisă şi rece. Vor fi condiţii de ceaţă şi, trecător, de fulguială. Vântul va sufla slab până la moderat. Temperatura maximă va fi de -2...-1 grad, iar cea minimă se va situa în jurul valorii de -7 grade.
Curs Valutar
|
English Section
28.01.2017
* (Interview with European MP Cătălin Ivan, member of the Special Commission for the investigation of the Panama Papers scandal)
* Ivan: "In the Panama Papers scandal, all the seven major banks from Germany were involved in offshore activities. I don't think that there is any bank in Europe that doesn't have such practices"
Banks are the main accomplices of those who hide huge amounts of money in offshores, says European MP Cătălin Ivan, member of the Special Commission for the investigation of the Panama Papers... details
* Ivan: "In the Panama Papers scandal, all the seven major banks from Germany were involved in offshore activities. I don't think that there is any bank in Europe that doesn't have such practices"
Banks are the main accomplices of those who hide huge amounts of money in offshores, says European MP Cătălin Ivan, member of the Special Commission for the investigation of the Panama Papers... details
26.01.2017
Investment bank Lehman Brothers announced its default on September 15th 2008, and has forced the global authorities to acknowledge the beginning of an unprecedented crisis. details
24.01.2017
The institution of the EU Ombudsman recently received a complaint from NGO Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), concerning the ties that exist between major members of the ECB management and the... details
23.01.2017
EXCLUSIVE / RUSSIAN FEDERATION AMBASSADOR IN ROMANIA:
* (Interview with His Excellency Valeri I.Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Romania)
* Relations between Romania and Russia: "Even now, in January, I can strongly say that after winter comes spring and then summer"
* "We hope that Russian investors in Romania won't see artificial hurdles erected before them"
* "We do not intend to ask for the modest contribution of our embassy to the buyback of the «Wisdom of the Earth» to be refunded"
* "With the appointment of Donald Trump, we do not expect miraculous changes in the geostrategic arena"
* "The US expects the lion's share of the 2% of the GDP of NATO countries"
Reporter: Your Excellency, you have recently said that Russia expects from the new government an improvement in the Russian-Romanian relations, which are currently very cold. What would help... details
* Relations between Romania and Russia: "Even now, in January, I can strongly say that after winter comes spring and then summer"
* "We hope that Russian investors in Romania won't see artificial hurdles erected before them"
* "We do not intend to ask for the modest contribution of our embassy to the buyback of the «Wisdom of the Earth» to be refunded"
* "With the appointment of Donald Trump, we do not expect miraculous changes in the geostrategic arena"
* "The US expects the lion's share of the 2% of the GDP of NATO countries"
Reporter: Your Excellency, you have recently said that Russia expects from the new government an improvement in the Russian-Romanian relations, which are currently very cold. What would help... details
20.01.2017
TRUMP IS ENTERING THE WHTE HOUSE TODAY
Some would say that America's fate is sealed through the coming of a narcissist in the White House. On the other hand, Donald Trump's narcissism, as a president, is still an unknown,... details
19.01.2017
Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) - at the crossroads. The time has come for its delousing from waiters and school failures
Yesterday, the Virgil Măgureanu, the first director of the SRI, has been officially indicted. He was the first official founder of the institution and the one who left the deepest mark on its... details
17.01.2017
* Sources: "The Ministry of Energy didn't show up yesterday, on the first meeting, and it probably won't do it today either"
* Greg Konieczny, The Proprietatea Fund: "The government has just been appointed and it would do best to take some time to review the applicants on the shortlist"
* Gabriel Dumitraşcu, the former head of the OPSPI, has filed a criminal complaint to former energy minister Victor Grigorescu, for the recruitment procedures at Hidroelectrica
The General Shareholder Meeting of Hidroelectrica, scheduled yesterday for the appointment of the new Board of Directors, was not held due to lack of quorum, because the Ministry of Energy... details
* Greg Konieczny, The Proprietatea Fund: "The government has just been appointed and it would do best to take some time to review the applicants on the shortlist"
* Gabriel Dumitraşcu, the former head of the OPSPI, has filed a criminal complaint to former energy minister Victor Grigorescu, for the recruitment procedures at Hidroelectrica
The General Shareholder Meeting of Hidroelectrica, scheduled yesterday for the appointment of the new Board of Directors, was not held due to lack of quorum, because the Ministry of Energy... details
16.01.2017
Street protests in front of government buildings, heated debates over some legislative projects, disagreements between bankers and MPs, threats, arguments, debtors boycotting banks, foreclosures,... details
13.01.2017
MADE AVAILABLE TO HELLVIG
* This is the second time he gets suspended
* In May 2007, the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) at the time, George Maior, announced that he would take over the functions of first deputy Florian Coldea until the completion of a new investigation in the case of three judges from the Constitutional Court
Fugitive Sebastian Ghiţă won one victory last night, when the Romanian Intelligence Service announced, in a press release, that general-lieutenant Florian Coldea will be made available to director... details
* In May 2007, the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) at the time, George Maior, announced that he would take over the functions of first deputy Florian Coldea until the completion of a new investigation in the case of three judges from the Constitutional Court
Fugitive Sebastian Ghiţă won one victory last night, when the Romanian Intelligence Service announced, in a press release, that general-lieutenant Florian Coldea will be made available to director... details
12.01.2017
Donald Trump's victory in the race for the White House and the subsequent stock market rise have relegated to the background the publication of a worrisome report, not just for the financial... details
11.01.2017
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BSE SEEM CONTENT WITH THE WEAK PERFORMANCE OF THE CEO
* 45,000 Euros a month - the monthly compensation of the CEO of the BSE (salary and bonus), in four months of 2013 and in 2014
* The performance of the BSE is down, after the state stopped taking new companies public
The shareholders of the BSE and Ludwik Sobolewski have to decide this year if the Pole will stay in charge of the company for another four years, and if yes, in what context, as his term will... details
* The performance of the BSE is down, after the state stopped taking new companies public
The shareholders of the BSE and Ludwik Sobolewski have to decide this year if the Pole will stay in charge of the company for another four years, and if yes, in what context, as his term will... details
10.01.2017
VIOREL ARCAŞ, PSD:
"The procedure for the dismissal of the president of the ASF will continue, most likely in February"
Caught up in the fever of the elections, the MPs put on hold, at the end of last year, the discussion of the report to dismiss the president of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) Mişu... details
10.01.2017
THE FORMER AND CURRENT GOVERNMENT ARE WAGING A STATEMENT WAR CONCERNING THE STATE BUDGET
* "Isărescu has several tools available, from creative accounting, to interest rate cuts, minimum reserves and stimulating lending, in order to help a government to meet its deficit target"
* "The haphazard management of public finances in Romania is a fact"
* Interview with economist Lucian Isar
Reporter: PSD leader Liviu Dragnea says he found a "hole" in the budget of 10 - 14 billion lei, because of the positive rectification of November, and the technocrats are defending... details
* "The haphazard management of public finances in Romania is a fact"
* Interview with economist Lucian Isar
Reporter: PSD leader Liviu Dragnea says he found a "hole" in the budget of 10 - 14 billion lei, because of the positive rectification of November, and the technocrats are defending... details
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
* Healthcare insurance contributions on rental income and royalties still capped at five wages
* Transactions with plots of land and constructions worth less than 450,000 lei will no longer be taxed
Employees earning more than five monthly gross wages will be required to pay more to healthcare and pension contributions, starting with April, after the government decided, on Friday, through an... details
* Transactions with plots of land and constructions worth less than 450,000 lei will no longer be taxed
Employees earning more than five monthly gross wages will be required to pay more to healthcare and pension contributions, starting with April, after the government decided, on Friday, through an... details
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
* Record debts of 217 trillion dollars
* The concern of the BURSA newspaper expressed in 2011 over the global debt and the planet's solvency has finally come to the attention of financial institutions
The planet's debt calculated by the International Institute for Finance (IIF) amounts to 217 trillion dollars, according to data it has published, quoted by zerohedge.com. The website notes at... details
* The concern of the BURSA newspaper expressed in 2011 over the global debt and the planet's solvency has finally come to the attention of financial institutions
The planet's debt calculated by the International Institute for Finance (IIF) amounts to 217 trillion dollars, according to data it has published, quoted by zerohedge.com. The website notes at... details