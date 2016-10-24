Evoluţii Financiare
Caută în site
Ediţii Precedente
Servicii Financiare
Propune un articol !
Ce aţi dori să citiţi în Ziarul BURSA ?
Dosare
Abonaţi
English Section
Titlurile Secţiunii - cele mai recente articole
13.01.2017
MADE AVAILABLE TO HELLVIG
11.01.2017
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BSE SEEM CONTENT WITH THE WEAK PERFORMANCE OF THE CEO
10.01.2017
VIOREL ARCAŞ, PSD:
10.01.2017
THE FORMER AND CURRENT GOVERNMENT ARE WAGING A STATEMENT WAR CONCERNING THE STATE BUDGET
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
05.01.2017
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR COSMIN MARINESCU HAS LAUNCHED HIS PERSONAL WEBPAGE
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
19.12.2016
16.12.2016
STRATEGIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMES 3RD EDITION/ MIHAI IONESCU, ANEIR:
15.12.2016
AFTER AN EXTREMELY HARSH LETTER SENT IN NOVEMBER
14.12.2016
THE POSTPONING OF THE CUTTING OF CERTAIN TAXES FROM THE FISCAL CODE
13.12.2016
12.12.2016
ELECTORAL CAMPAIGN
12.12.2016
THE ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN ROMANIA, CRITICIZED IN LONDON
07.12.2016
TOLLING THE BELL
06.12.2016
NEW LISTINGS FROM STATE OWNED COMPANIES, INCLUDED IN STRATEGIC DOCUMENT "COMPETITIVE ROMANIA"
28.11.2016
BRITISH MEDIA STRIKES AGAIN, ALLEGING THE EXPLOITATION OF ROMANIAN CHILDREN
24.11.2016
LOOKING TO GO PUBLIC THIS YEAR
22.11.2016
LESS THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE COMPLAINT, THE NATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DEPARTMENT HAS CLOSED THE CASE ON THE 2009 IMF LOAN
16.11.2016
14.11.2016
MOVIES OUTDOING LIFE
09.11.2016
THE NEW US PRESIDENT. WHAT YOU WANT!
08.11.2016
07.11.2016
EXCLUSIVE - THREE FACES: ONE IN PUBLIC, ANOTHER IN THE COURT OF JUSTICE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION AND ANOTHER IN THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
04.11.2016
SIMONA MILOŞ, INPPI PRESIDENT:
02.11.2016
NET ASSETS HAVE FALLEN TO LESS THAN HALF OF THE VALUE OF THE SUBSCRIBED SHARE CAPITAL
01.11.2016
AFTER THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASF SKIPPED THE HEARINGS
31.10.2016
31.10.2016
A MYSTERIOUS MEETING
27.10.2016
AFTER THREATENING TO SUE THE GOVERNMENT AND THE GOVERNMENT SENT THE LAW ON THE CONVERSION OF CHF DENOMINATED LOANS TO THE ROMANIAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
24.10.2016
THE ANAF TAKES A SWING AT MULTINATIONALS:
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Politică, 18:32
Prim-ministrul Sorin Grindeanu l-a numit secretar de stat în Ministerul Finanţelor Publice pe Ionuţ Mişa, şeful Direcţiei Generale de Administrare a Marilor Contribuabili din ANAF. detalii
Politică, 18:19
PSD l-a propus pe senatorul Adrian Ţuţuianu pentru funcţia de preşedinte al Comisiei pentru controlul SRI. detalii
Miscellanea, 18:05
ATENŢIONARE DE CĂLĂTORIE MAE:
Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) informează cetăţenii ţării noastre care doresc să călătorească pe teritoriul Regatului Norvegiei că începând de mâine, în intervalul orar 6.00 - 22.00, Consiliul Municipal Oslo va aplica o decizie de interzicere temporară a circulaţiei autovehiculelor alimentate cu motorină, în mai multe zone ale oraşului, potrivit unui comunicat de presă trimis Redacţiei. detalii
Internaţional, 17:41
ADMINISTRAŢIA PREZIDENŢIALĂ:
Administraţia Prezidenţială precizează că nicio delegaţie străină nu este invitată oficial cu ocazia ceremoniilor de inaugurare a preşedintelui Statelor Unite ale Americii, arătând că România va fi reprezentată la învestitura lui Donald Trump de ambasadorul ţării noastre în SUA. detalii
Politică, 17:30
Plenul reunit al celor două Camere a decis, astăzi, amânarea înfiinţării Comisiei pentru controlul Serviciului de Informaţii Externe (SIE), la propunerea liderului deputaţilor PSD, Eugen Nicolicea, pe motiv că au fost propuşi ca membri doar deputaţi, fiind nevoie şi de senatori, astfel încât negocierile vor continua. detalii
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
16.01.2017
BVB
Opt dintre indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri în depreciere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare de 39,53... detalii
16.01.2017
SIBEX
Pe piaţa futures de la Sibiu ultima şedinţă a săptămânii trecute a adus 43 de contracte futures cu o valoare de aproape 500.000 lei. detalii
16.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, pe fondul avansului din sectorul bancar, în baza rezultatelor peste aşteptări anunţate de unele instituţii de credit... detalii
13.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile de pe bursele europene au scăzut ieri, în special cele din sectorul producţiei de medicamente, pe fondul temerilor legate de presiunile la care vor fi supuse companiile locale din domeniu... detalii
13.01.2017
SIBEX
La jumătatea şedinţei de joi, pe piaţa futures de la Sibiu, doar trei produse derivate punctau în statistica zilei. detalii
13.01.2017
BVB
* Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest Focşani: "Am avut unul dintre cele mai bune volume înregistrate de la începutul anului"
Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în scădere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un rulaj de 66,72 milioane de lei (14,85 milioane euro),... detalii
Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în scădere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un rulaj de 66,72 milioane de lei (14,85 milioane euro),... detalii
Cotaţii Internaţionale
bursa.ro in other languages
Prognoza Meteo
|
Prognoza pentru România
Vremea va fi rece în cea mai mare parte a ţării, geroasă dimineaţa în majoritatea zonelor, iar noaptea local în nord şi în centru. În prima parte a intervalului, cerul va fi variabil, cu unele înnorări şi izolat ceaţă în zonele joase, în special cele din regiunile extracarpatice. Începând din orele serii, nebulozitatea va cuprinde mare parte din ţara. Va ninge în Banat, Oltenia, Muntenia şi Dobrogea, iar în extremitatea de sud ninsorile vor fi mai intense. În regiunile sudice şi sud-estice, vântul se va intensifica treptat, devenind în general moderat ziua, pe timpul nopţii vitezele vor depăşi 45...55 km/h, iar în sudul Banatului, Bărăgan şi Dobrogea vor fi rafale de peste 60 km/h, viscolind ninsoarea.În estul Dobrogei, trecător precipitaţiile vor fi mixte şi vor fi condiţii de polei. Temperaturile maxime se vor încadra între -7 şi 3 grade, iar cele minime între -10 şi 0 grad, mai scăzute în Maramureş, Transilvania şi în nordul Moldovei.
Prognoza pentru Bucureşti
Vremea va fi rece. Cerul va fi înnorat, în primele ore ale zilei vor fi condiţii de ceaţă, iar vântul va deveni moderat.Noaptea va ninge în general slab, iar rafalele de vânt vor depăşi 40 km/h.Temperatura maximă va fi de -4...-3 grade, iar cea minimă de -5...-4 grade.
Curs Valutar
|
English Section
13.01.2017
MADE AVAILABLE TO HELLVIG
* This is the second time he gets suspended
* In May 2007, the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) at the time, George Maior, announced that he would take over the functions of first deputy Florian Coldea until the completion of a new investigation in the case of three judges from the Constitutional Court
Fugitive Sebastian Ghiţă won one victory last night, when the Romanian Intelligence Service announced, in a press release, that general-lieutenant Florian Coldea will be made available to director... details
* In May 2007, the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) at the time, George Maior, announced that he would take over the functions of first deputy Florian Coldea until the completion of a new investigation in the case of three judges from the Constitutional Court
Fugitive Sebastian Ghiţă won one victory last night, when the Romanian Intelligence Service announced, in a press release, that general-lieutenant Florian Coldea will be made available to director... details
12.01.2017
Donald Trump's victory in the race for the White House and the subsequent stock market rise have relegated to the background the publication of a worrisome report, not just for the financial... details
11.01.2017
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BSE SEEM CONTENT WITH THE WEAK PERFORMANCE OF THE CEO
* 45,000 Euros a month - the monthly compensation of the CEO of the BSE (salary and bonus), in four months of 2013 and in 2014
* The performance of the BSE is down, after the state stopped taking new companies public
The shareholders of the BSE and Ludwik Sobolewski have to decide this year if the Pole will stay in charge of the company for another four years, and if yes, in what context, as his term will... details
* The performance of the BSE is down, after the state stopped taking new companies public
The shareholders of the BSE and Ludwik Sobolewski have to decide this year if the Pole will stay in charge of the company for another four years, and if yes, in what context, as his term will... details
10.01.2017
VIOREL ARCAŞ, PSD:
"The procedure for the dismissal of the president of the ASF will continue, most likely in February"
Caught up in the fever of the elections, the MPs put on hold, at the end of last year, the discussion of the report to dismiss the president of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) Mişu... details
10.01.2017
THE FORMER AND CURRENT GOVERNMENT ARE WAGING A STATEMENT WAR CONCERNING THE STATE BUDGET
* "Isărescu has several tools available, from creative accounting, to interest rate cuts, minimum reserves and stimulating lending, in order to help a government to meet its deficit target"
* "The haphazard management of public finances in Romania is a fact"
* Interview with economist Lucian Isar
Reporter: PSD leader Liviu Dragnea says he found a "hole" in the budget of 10 - 14 billion lei, because of the positive rectification of November, and the technocrats are defending... details
* "The haphazard management of public finances in Romania is a fact"
* Interview with economist Lucian Isar
Reporter: PSD leader Liviu Dragnea says he found a "hole" in the budget of 10 - 14 billion lei, because of the positive rectification of November, and the technocrats are defending... details
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
* Healthcare insurance contributions on rental income and royalties still capped at five wages
* Transactions with plots of land and constructions worth less than 450,000 lei will no longer be taxed
Employees earning more than five monthly gross wages will be required to pay more to healthcare and pension contributions, starting with April, after the government decided, on Friday, through an... details
* Transactions with plots of land and constructions worth less than 450,000 lei will no longer be taxed
Employees earning more than five monthly gross wages will be required to pay more to healthcare and pension contributions, starting with April, after the government decided, on Friday, through an... details
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
* Record debts of 217 trillion dollars
* The concern of the BURSA newspaper expressed in 2011 over the global debt and the planet's solvency has finally come to the attention of financial institutions
The planet's debt calculated by the International Institute for Finance (IIF) amounts to 217 trillion dollars, according to data it has published, quoted by zerohedge.com. The website notes at... details
* The concern of the BURSA newspaper expressed in 2011 over the global debt and the planet's solvency has finally come to the attention of financial institutions
The planet's debt calculated by the International Institute for Finance (IIF) amounts to 217 trillion dollars, according to data it has published, quoted by zerohedge.com. The website notes at... details
05.01.2017
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR COSMIN MARINESCU HAS LAUNCHED HIS PERSONAL WEBPAGE
Romania needs a healthy economic vision, one for the long term, coupled with the responsibility of the decision makers of economic policies, presidential advisor Cosmin Marinescu says in an... details
04.01.2017
In his new year message, designated prime-minister Sorin Grindeanu promised urgent measures would be taken to increase the quality of Romanians' life. details
23.12.2016
The spasmodic evolution of the shares of Monte dei Paschi (BMPS) on the Milan stock exchange is nearing its end, as the reality of bankruptcy and the need for nationalization can no longer be denied. details
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
* BCR: "The activities of the two subsidiaries will be internalized, and the merger will have a significant contribution to the simplification of the structure of the BCR group"
SIF5 Oltenia has sued the Romanian Commercial Bank, bringing two lawsuits, as it has disagreed to the decision of the shareholders to merge the bank with the real estate companies within the group... details
SIF5 Oltenia has sued the Romanian Commercial Bank, bringing two lawsuits, as it has disagreed to the decision of the shareholders to merge the bank with the real estate companies within the group... details
19.12.2016
The suspicion that the program of the PSD is nothing but a bunch of promises that won't be honored, once the party's members get into the government, was countered by the president of the... details
16.12.2016
STRATEGIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMES 3RD EDITION/ MIHAI IONESCU, ANEIR:
* Ionescu: "We are asking for the next government to be professional"
Exporters demand professionalism from the future government, said Mihai Ionescu, the president of the National Association of Romanian Exporters and Importers (ANEIR). details
Exporters demand professionalism from the future government, said Mihai Ionescu, the president of the National Association of Romanian Exporters and Importers (ANEIR). details
15.12.2016
AFTER AN EXTREMELY HARSH LETTER SENT IN NOVEMBER
* The former head of the OPSPI alleges irregularities in the executive recruitment procedures at Hidroelectrica
Gabriel Dumitraşcu, former head of the privatization department of the Energy Ministry, who ran for the Supervisory Board of Hidroelectrica, yesterday filed a criminal complaint against Victor Vlad... details
Gabriel Dumitraşcu, former head of the privatization department of the Energy Ministry, who ran for the Supervisory Board of Hidroelectrica, yesterday filed a criminal complaint against Victor Vlad... details
14.12.2016
THE POSTPONING OF THE CUTTING OF CERTAIN TAXES FROM THE FISCAL CODE
The postponement of the application of some tax cuts stipulated in the current Fiscal Code set to come into effect on January 1st, 2017, made the Cioloş government flip-flop yesterday. details