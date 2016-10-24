English Section

   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
13.01.2017
MADE AVAILABLE TO HELLVIG
Coldea gets the hiccups
12.01.2017
Major European banks threaten the financial stability of the United States
11.01.2017
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BSE SEEM CONTENT WITH THE WEAK PERFORMANCE OF THE CEO
Sobolewski, expected to stay with the BSE, but with a different compensation package
10.01.2017
VIOREL ARCAŞ, PSD:
"The procedure for the dismissal of the president of the ASF will continue, most likely in February"
10.01.2017
THE FORMER AND CURRENT GOVERNMENT ARE WAGING A STATEMENT WAR CONCERNING THE STATE BUDGET
Isar: "The auditing of the great tax evaders will continue to be avoided"
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
Grindeanu, at war with the multinationals
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
The global debt - 325% of the GDP
05.01.2017
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR COSMIN MARINESCU HAS LAUNCHED HIS PERSONAL WEBPAGE
"Let's stop racking up deficits in boom years"
04.01.2017
How long will we keep seeking debt-based prosperity?
23.12.2016
Bail-out disguised as bail-in to "save" the Monte dei Paschi bank
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
SIF Oltenia is suing BCR
19.12.2016
Dragnea's guarantee
16.12.2016
STRATEGIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMES 3RD EDITION/ MIHAI IONESCU, ANEIR:
"We are going to sue the technocratic government"
15.12.2016
AFTER AN EXTREMELY HARSH LETTER SENT IN NOVEMBER
Gabriel Dumitraşcu files criminal complaint against Energy Minister
14.12.2016
THE POSTPONING OF THE CUTTING OF CERTAIN TAXES FROM THE FISCAL CODE
Cioloş and Dragnea: first they agreed, then the PM changed his mind
13.12.2016
Liberals have won, but not the PNL
12.12.2016
ELECTORAL CAMPAIGN
"The austerity program proposed by Băsescu-Boc and the IMF agreement of 2009 - acts to undermine the Romanian economy"
12.12.2016
THE ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN ROMANIA, CRITICIZED IN LONDON
Alexander Adamescu: "The Romanian Intelligence Service leads Romania"
09.12.2016
Who should Gâdea apologize to? And Cioloş?
08.12.2016
Greece and Italy - turning a corner and kicking the bucket?
07.12.2016
TOLLING THE BELL
Raiffeisen Bank a new loan agreement with the IMF
06.12.2016
NEW LISTINGS FROM STATE OWNED COMPANIES, INCLUDED IN STRATEGIC DOCUMENT "COMPETITIVE ROMANIA"
Romanian government to take public 20-25% stakes in Hidroelectrica, CEC Bank and Telekom Romania
28.11.2016
BRITISH MEDIA STRIKES AGAIN, ALLEGING THE EXPLOITATION OF ROMANIAN CHILDREN
Woman featured in "The Sun" assembling toys together with her children claims she was set up
24.11.2016
LOOKING TO GO PUBLIC THIS YEAR
MedLife wants to reinvigorate the BSE
22.11.2016
LESS THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE COMPLAINT, THE NATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DEPARTMENT HAS CLOSED THE CASE ON THE 2009 IMF LOAN
Dan Suciu, NBR: "It was obvious to anyone with common sense that the DNA would close the case"
17.11.2016
Class action lawsuit of the French Consumer Association against BNP Paribas
16.11.2016
IN THE EAST, NOTHING NEW
14.11.2016
MOVIES OUTDOING LIFE
Cross fakes, with Donald Trump
09.11.2016
THE NEW US PRESIDENT. WHAT YOU WANT!
Donald Trump
08.11.2016
A disaster called Obama
07.11.2016
EXCLUSIVE - THREE FACES: ONE IN PUBLIC, ANOTHER IN THE COURT OF JUSTICE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION AND ANOTHER IN THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
The hypocrisy of technocrat Cioloş
04.11.2016
SIMONA MILOŞ, INPPI PRESIDENT:
"There are insolvency cases that are adjacent to a far too permissive banking system"
02.11.2016
NET ASSETS HAVE FALLEN TO LESS THAN HALF OF THE VALUE OF THE SUBSCRIBED SHARE CAPITAL
Rompetrol Rafinare, warned by the ASF that it is liable to be dissolved
02.11.2016
Franklin Templeton appoints Johan Meyer as co-manager at the Proprietatea Fund
01.11.2016
AFTER THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASF SKIPPED THE HEARINGS
Andreea Paul: "Mişu Negriţoiu pits the ASF in a war with the Parliament"
31.10.2016
What was the German doing in... Romania?
31.10.2016
A MYSTERIOUS MEETING
What did Wolfgang Schäuble and Mugur Isărescu talk about?
27.10.2016
Unyielding Schäuble pleads for "a humanistic approach", in Europe
27.10.2016
AFTER THREATENING TO SUE THE GOVERNMENT AND THE GOVERNMENT SENT THE LAW ON THE CONVERSION OF CHF DENOMINATED LOANS TO THE ROMANIAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
Raiffeisen Bank was the sponsor of the event attended by Wolfgang Schäuble
24.10.2016
THE ANAF TAKES A SWING AT MULTINATIONALS:
"Almost one billion Euros have been taken out of Romania in the last five years"
Politică, 18:32
Ionuţ Mişa a fost numit secretar de stat în Ministerul Finanţelor Publice
     Prim-ministrul Sorin Grindeanu l-a numit secretar de stat în Ministerul Finanţelor Publice pe Ionuţ Mişa, şeful Direcţiei Generale de Administrare a Marilor Contribuabili din ANAF.
Politică, 18:19
Adrian Ţuţuianu, propus de PSD la conducerea Comisiei de control al SRI
     PSD l-a propus pe senatorul Adrian Ţuţuianu pentru funcţia de preşedinte al Comisiei pentru controlul SRI.
Miscellanea, 18:05
ATENŢIONARE DE CĂLĂTORIE MAE:
Norvegia - Interzicere temporară a circulaţiei autovehiculelor pe motorină în Oslo
     Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) informează cetăţenii ţării noastre care doresc să călătorească pe teritoriul Regatului Norvegiei că începând de mâine, în intervalul orar 6.00 - 22.00, Consiliul Municipal Oslo va aplica o decizie de interzicere temporară a circulaţiei autovehiculelor alimentate cu motorină, în mai multe zone ale oraşului, potrivit unui comunicat de presă trimis Redacţiei.
Internaţional, 17:41
ADMINISTRAŢIA PREZIDENŢIALĂ:
Ţara noastră va fi reprezentată la învestitura lui Trump de ambasadorul în SUA
     Administraţia Prezidenţială precizează că nicio delegaţie străină nu este invitată oficial cu ocazia ceremoniilor de inaugurare a preşedintelui Statelor Unite ale Americii, arătând că România va fi reprezentată la învestitura lui Donald Trump de ambasadorul ţării noastre în SUA.
Politică, 17:30
Înfiinţarea Comisiei de control al SIE, amânată de Parlament
     Plenul reunit al celor două Camere a decis, astăzi, amânarea înfiinţării Comisiei pentru controlul Serviciului de Informaţii Externe (SIE), la propunerea liderului deputaţilor PSD, Eugen Nicolicea, pe motiv că au fost propuşi ca membri doar deputaţi, fiind nevoie şi de senatori, astfel încât negocierile vor continua.
16.01.2017
BVB
Indicii şi rulajul, în scădere în ultima şedinţă a săptămânii
     Opt dintre indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri în depreciere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare de 39,53...
16.01.2017
SIBEX
Media zilnică a scăzut sub 50 de contracte
     Pe piaţa futures de la Sibiu ultima şedinţă a săptămânii trecute a adus 43 de contracte futures cu o valoare de aproape 500.000 lei.
16.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele băncilor americane stimulează pieţele din Europa şi SUA
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, pe fondul avansului din sectorul bancar, în baza rezultatelor peste aşteptări anunţate de unele instituţii de credit...
13.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scad acţiunile exportatorilor de medicamente din Europa şi Asia
     Acţiunile de pe bursele europene au scăzut ieri, în special cele din sectorul producţiei de medicamente, pe fondul temerilor legate de presiunile la care vor fi supuse companiile locale din domeniu...
13.01.2017
SIBEX
Cotaţia futures a Dow Jones, afectată de declaraţiile lui Donald Trump
     La jumătatea şedinţei de joi, pe piaţa futures de la Sibiu, doar trei produse derivate
13.01.2017
BVB
Lichiditate de 15 milioane de euro pe bursa locală
     * Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest Focşani: "Am avut unul dintre cele mai bune volume înregistrate de la începutul anului"
       Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în scădere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un rulaj de 66,72 milioane de lei (14,85 milioane euro),...  detalii
13.01.2017
MADE AVAILABLE TO HELLVIG
Coldea gets the hiccups
     * This is the second time he gets suspended
     * In May 2007, the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) at the time, George Maior, announced that he would take over the functions of first deputy Florian Coldea until the completion of a new investigation in the case of three judges from the Constitutional Court
       Fugitive Sebastian Ghiţă won one victory last night, when the Romanian Intelligence Service announced, in a press release, that general-lieutenant Florian Coldea will be made available to director...  details
12.01.2017
Major European banks threaten the financial stability of the United States
     Donald Trump's victory in the race for the White House and the subsequent stock market rise have relegated to the background the publication of a worrisome report, not just for the financial...  details
11.01.2017
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BSE SEEM CONTENT WITH THE WEAK PERFORMANCE OF THE CEO
Sobolewski, expected to stay with the BSE, but with a different compensation package
     * 45,000 Euros a month - the monthly compensation of the CEO of the BSE (salary and bonus), in four months of 2013 and in 2014
     * The performance of the BSE is down, after the state stopped taking new companies public
       The shareholders of the BSE and Ludwik Sobolewski have to decide this year if the Pole will stay in charge of the company for another four years, and if yes, in what context, as his term will...  details
10.01.2017
VIOREL ARCAŞ, PSD:
"The procedure for the dismissal of the president of the ASF will continue, most likely in February"
     Caught up in the fever of the elections, the MPs put on hold, at the end of last year, the discussion of the report to dismiss the president of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) Mişu...  details
10.01.2017
THE FORMER AND CURRENT GOVERNMENT ARE WAGING A STATEMENT WAR CONCERNING THE STATE BUDGET
Isar: "The auditing of the great tax evaders will continue to be avoided"
     * "Isărescu has several tools available, from creative accounting, to interest rate cuts, minimum reserves and stimulating lending, in order to help a government to meet its deficit target"
     * "The haphazard management of public finances in Romania is a fact"
     * Interview with economist Lucian Isar
       Reporter: PSD leader Liviu Dragnea says he found a "hole" in the budget of 10 - 14 billion lei, because of the positive rectification of November, and the technocrats are defending...  details
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
Grindeanu, at war with the multinationals
     * Healthcare insurance contributions on rental income and royalties still capped at five wages
     * Transactions with plots of land and constructions worth less than 450,000 lei will no longer be taxed
       Employees earning more than five monthly gross wages will be required to pay more to healthcare and pension contributions, starting with April, after the government decided, on Friday, through an...  details
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
The global debt - 325% of the GDP
     * Record debts of 217 trillion dollars
     * The concern of the BURSA newspaper expressed in 2011 over the global debt and the planet's solvency has finally come to the attention of financial institutions
       The planet's debt calculated by the International Institute for Finance (IIF) amounts to 217 trillion dollars, according to data it has published, quoted by zerohedge.com. The website notes at...  details
05.01.2017
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR COSMIN MARINESCU HAS LAUNCHED HIS PERSONAL WEBPAGE
"Let's stop racking up deficits in boom years"
     Romania needs a healthy economic vision, one for the long term, coupled with the responsibility of the decision makers of economic policies, presidential advisor Cosmin Marinescu says in an...  details
04.01.2017
How long will we keep seeking debt-based prosperity?
     In his new year message, designated prime-minister Sorin Grindeanu promised urgent measures would be taken to increase the quality of Romanians' life.  details
23.12.2016
Bail-out disguised as bail-in to "save" the Monte dei Paschi bank
     The spasmodic evolution of the shares of Monte dei Paschi (BMPS) on the Milan stock exchange is nearing its end, as the reality of bankruptcy and the need for nationalization can no longer be denied.  details
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
SIF Oltenia is suing BCR
     * BCR: "The activities of the two subsidiaries will be internalized, and the merger will have a significant contribution to the simplification of the structure of the BCR group"
       SIF5 Oltenia has sued the Romanian Commercial Bank, bringing two lawsuits, as it has disagreed to the decision of the shareholders to merge the bank with the real estate companies within the group...  details
19.12.2016
Dragnea's guarantee
     The suspicion that the program of the PSD is nothing but a bunch of promises that won't be honored, once the party's members get into the government, was countered by the president of the...  details
16.12.2016
STRATEGIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMES 3RD EDITION/ MIHAI IONESCU, ANEIR:
"We are going to sue the technocratic government"
     * Ionescu: "We are asking for the next government to be professional"
       Exporters demand professionalism from the future government, said Mihai Ionescu, the president of the National Association of Romanian Exporters and Importers (ANEIR).  details
15.12.2016
AFTER AN EXTREMELY HARSH LETTER SENT IN NOVEMBER
Gabriel Dumitraşcu files criminal complaint against Energy Minister
     * The former head of the OPSPI alleges irregularities in the executive recruitment procedures at Hidroelectrica
       Gabriel Dumitraşcu, former head of the privatization department of the Energy Ministry, who ran for the Supervisory Board of Hidroelectrica, yesterday filed a criminal complaint against Victor Vlad...  details
14.12.2016
THE POSTPONING OF THE CUTTING OF CERTAIN TAXES FROM THE FISCAL CODE
Cioloş and Dragnea: first they agreed, then the PM changed his mind
     The postponement of the application of some tax cuts stipulated in the current Fiscal Code set to come into effect on January 1st, 2017, made the Cioloş government flip-flop yesterday.  details
.