   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Calendarul "BURSA" 2017
English Section
Titlurile Secţiunii - cele mai recente articole
24.01.2017
Conflict of interest at the ECB? detalii
23.01.2017
EXCLUSIVE / RUSSIAN FEDERATION AMBASSADOR IN ROMANIA:
"We don't intend to be drawn into a new arms race" detalii
20.01.2017
TRUMP IS ENTERING THE WHTE HOUSE TODAY
Does Donald Trump have a Hercules calling? detalii
19.01.2017
Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) - at the crossroads. The time has come for its delousing from waiters and school failures detalii
17.01.2017
The appointment of the board of Hidroelectrica, postponed detalii
16.01.2017
The Swiss franc still hasn't frozen this winter detalii
13.01.2017
MADE AVAILABLE TO HELLVIG
Coldea gets the hiccups detalii
12.01.2017
Major European banks threaten the financial stability of the United States detalii
11.01.2017
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BSE SEEM CONTENT WITH THE WEAK PERFORMANCE OF THE CEO
Sobolewski, expected to stay with the BSE, but with a different compensation package detalii
10.01.2017
VIOREL ARCAŞ, PSD:
"The procedure for the dismissal of the president of the ASF will continue, most likely in February" detalii
10.01.2017
THE FORMER AND CURRENT GOVERNMENT ARE WAGING A STATEMENT WAR CONCERNING THE STATE BUDGET
Isar: "The auditing of the great tax evaders will continue to be avoided" detalii
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
Grindeanu, at war with the multinationals detalii
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
The global debt - 325% of the GDP detalii
05.01.2017
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR COSMIN MARINESCU HAS LAUNCHED HIS PERSONAL WEBPAGE
"Let's stop racking up deficits in boom years" detalii
04.01.2017
How long will we keep seeking debt-based prosperity? detalii
23.12.2016
Bail-out disguised as bail-in to "save" the Monte dei Paschi bank detalii
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
SIF Oltenia is suing BCR detalii
19.12.2016
Dragnea's guarantee detalii
16.12.2016
STRATEGIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMES 3RD EDITION/ MIHAI IONESCU, ANEIR:
"We are going to sue the technocratic government" detalii
15.12.2016
AFTER AN EXTREMELY HARSH LETTER SENT IN NOVEMBER
Gabriel Dumitraşcu files criminal complaint against Energy Minister detalii
14.12.2016
THE POSTPONING OF THE CUTTING OF CERTAIN TAXES FROM THE FISCAL CODE
Cioloş and Dragnea: first they agreed, then the PM changed his mind detalii
13.12.2016
Liberals have won, but not the PNL detalii
12.12.2016
ELECTORAL CAMPAIGN
"The austerity program proposed by Băsescu-Boc and the IMF agreement of 2009 - acts to undermine the Romanian economy" detalii
12.12.2016
THE ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN ROMANIA, CRITICIZED IN LONDON
Alexander Adamescu: "The Romanian Intelligence Service leads Romania" detalii
09.12.2016
Who should Gâdea apologize to? And Cioloş? detalii
08.12.2016
Greece and Italy - turning a corner and kicking the bucket? detalii
07.12.2016
TOLLING THE BELL
Raiffeisen Bank a new loan agreement with the IMF detalii
06.12.2016
NEW LISTINGS FROM STATE OWNED COMPANIES, INCLUDED IN STRATEGIC DOCUMENT "COMPETITIVE ROMANIA"
Romanian government to take public 20-25% stakes in Hidroelectrica, CEC Bank and Telekom Romania detalii
28.11.2016
BRITISH MEDIA STRIKES AGAIN, ALLEGING THE EXPLOITATION OF ROMANIAN CHILDREN
Woman featured in "The Sun" assembling toys together with her children claims she was set up detalii
24.11.2016
LOOKING TO GO PUBLIC THIS YEAR
MedLife wants to reinvigorate the BSE detalii
22.11.2016
LESS THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE COMPLAINT, THE NATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DEPARTMENT HAS CLOSED THE CASE ON THE 2009 IMF LOAN
Dan Suciu, NBR: "It was obvious to anyone with common sense that the DNA would close the case" detalii
17.11.2016
Class action lawsuit of the French Consumer Association against BNP Paribas detalii
16.11.2016
IN THE EAST, NOTHING NEW detalii
14.11.2016
MOVIES OUTDOING LIFE
Cross fakes, with Donald Trump detalii
09.11.2016
THE NEW US PRESIDENT. WHAT YOU WANT!
Donald Trump detalii
08.11.2016
A disaster called Obama detalii
07.11.2016
EXCLUSIVE - THREE FACES: ONE IN PUBLIC, ANOTHER IN THE COURT OF JUSTICE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION AND ANOTHER IN THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
The hypocrisy of technocrat Cioloş detalii
04.11.2016
SIMONA MILOŞ, INPPI PRESIDENT:
"There are insolvency cases that are adjacent to a far too permissive banking system" detalii
02.11.2016
NET ASSETS HAVE FALLEN TO LESS THAN HALF OF THE VALUE OF THE SUBSCRIBED SHARE CAPITAL
Rompetrol Rafinare, warned by the ASF that it is liable to be dissolved detalii
02.11.2016
Franklin Templeton appoints Johan Meyer as co-manager at the Proprietatea Fund detalii
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:11
Euro a fost cotat la 4,4983 lei, peste referinţa de ieri
     * Dolarul a câştigat 1,74 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul a urcat la 4,1985 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,4983 lei pentru moneda europeană, în creştere cu 0,44 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de ieri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,4939.  detalii
Companii-Afaceri, 14:47
"eMAG" lansează programul "Deschide România", pentru susţinerea micilor producători români
     * Investiţia pentru primul an se ridică la peste 1 milion de lei
       "eMAG" lansează programul "Deschide România" şi oferă micilor producători locali oportunitatea de a accesa cel mai mare canal românesc de vânzare online, prin listarea produselor în platforma "eMAG Marketplace". De program vor beneficia aproximativ 400 de producători locali în primul an, iar investiţia iniţială va ajunge la peste 1 milion de lei, conform unui comunicat de presă trimis Redacţiei.  detalii
Piaţa de Capital, 14:09
LA ORELE PRÂNZULUI:
Lichiditate de 5,3 milioane de euro pe BVB
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima parte a şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi, o lichiditate de 23.928.135 lei (5.324.581 euro).  detalii
Companii-Afaceri, 14:04
ANAF propune modificarea procedurii de publicare a listelor cu obligaţii fiscale restante
     Agenţia Naţională de Administrare Fiscală (ANAF) a propus modificarea procedurii de publicare a listelor cu obligaţii fiscale restante, astfel încât doar persoanele fizice cu datorii de cel puţin 15.000 lei neachitate la timp să apară pe listele publicate de către instituţie.  detalii
Internaţional, 13:54
Bursele asiatice au închis în creştere
     Principalii indici ai burselor asiatice au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în apreciere.  detalii
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
26.01.2017
SIBEX
Cotaţia futures a Dow Jones a depăşit pragul de 20.000 de puncte
     După o zi de pauză, şedinţa de la mijlocul săptămânii se anunţa una destul de bună, prima sa jumătate aducând 60 de contracte futures cu o valoare de 914.488 lei.  detalii
26.01.2017
BVB
Indicii şi lichiditatea, în apreciere faţă de şedinţa anterioară
     Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în urcare, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare de 47,42 milioane de lei (10,55...  detalii
26.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Optimism pe pieţele din Europa, privind perspectivele economice
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii pariind pe perspective mai solide de creştere a economiei regiunii.  detalii
24.01.2017
SIBEX
Derivatul pe aur a salvat din nou piaţa futures
     După ce săptămâna trecută a fost caracterizată de lipsa interesului speculativ, situaţie care a avut ca urmare o lichiditate slabă pe piaţa sibiană, debutul ultimei săptămâni a lunii în curs a fost...  detalii
23.01.2017
SIBEX
Lichiditatea a rămas la nivel redus
     Pe piaţa futures de la Sibiu ultima şedinţă a săptămânii trecute a fost cea mai slabă, volumul total ajungând cu greu la 36 de contracte futures.  detalii
23.01.2017
BVB
GABRIEL ROTARU, INTERCAPITAL INVEST: "Indicele BET închide vineri în forţă, pe un nou maxim local"
     * Lichiditatea, la 8,8 milioane de euro
       Indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri în creştere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare de 39,64 milioane de lei...  detalii
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 26 ianuarie 2017
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRL
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
XAU
XDR		 3,1673
2,3000
3,2018
4,1985
0,1664
0,6050
0,2235
4,4983
5,2927
1,4473
3,6731
0,2080
0,5033
1,0337
0,0700
0,4755
1,0921
4,1966
0,3159
1,3237
0,6098
0,0616
0,3602
0,2003
3,0458
0,0363
0,1545
1,1426
0,6007
160,9683
5,6965 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
24.01.2017
Conflict of interest at the ECB?
     The institution of the EU Ombudsman recently received a complaint from NGO Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), concerning the ties that exist between major members of the ECB management and the...  details
23.01.2017
EXCLUSIVE / RUSSIAN FEDERATION AMBASSADOR IN ROMANIA:
"We don't intend to be drawn into a new arms race"
     * (Interview with His Excellency Valeri I.Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Romania)
     * Relations between Romania and Russia: "Even now, in January, I can strongly say that after winter comes spring and then summer"
     * "We hope that Russian investors in Romania won't see artificial hurdles erected before them"
     * "We do not intend to ask for the modest contribution of our embassy to the buyback of the «Wisdom of the Earth» to be refunded"
     * "With the appointment of Donald Trump, we do not expect miraculous changes in the geostrategic arena"
     * "The US expects the lion's share of the 2% of the GDP of NATO countries"
       Reporter: Your Excellency, you have recently said that Russia expects from the new government an improvement in the Russian-Romanian relations, which are currently very cold. What would help...  details
20.01.2017
TRUMP IS ENTERING THE WHTE HOUSE TODAY
Does Donald Trump have a Hercules calling?
     Some would say that America's fate is sealed through the coming of a narcissist in the White House. On the other hand, Donald Trump's narcissism, as a president, is still an unknown,...  details
19.01.2017
Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) - at the crossroads. The time has come for its delousing from waiters and school failures
     Yesterday, the Virgil Măgureanu, the first director of the SRI, has been officially indicted. He was the first official founder of the institution and the one who left the deepest mark on its...  details
17.01.2017
The appointment of the board of Hidroelectrica, postponed
     * Sources: "The Ministry of Energy didn't show up yesterday, on the first meeting, and it probably won't do it today either"
     * Greg Konieczny, The Proprietatea Fund: "The government has just been appointed and it would do best to take some time to review the applicants on the shortlist"
     * Gabriel Dumitraşcu, the former head of the OPSPI, has filed a criminal complaint to former energy minister Victor Grigorescu, for the recruitment procedures at Hidroelectrica
       The General Shareholder Meeting of Hidroelectrica, scheduled yesterday for the appointment of the new Board of Directors, was not held due to lack of quorum, because the Ministry of Energy...  details
16.01.2017
The Swiss franc still hasn't frozen this winter
     Street protests in front of government buildings, heated debates over some legislative projects, disagreements between bankers and MPs, threats, arguments, debtors boycotting banks, foreclosures,...  details
13.01.2017
MADE AVAILABLE TO HELLVIG
Coldea gets the hiccups
     * This is the second time he gets suspended
     * In May 2007, the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) at the time, George Maior, announced that he would take over the functions of first deputy Florian Coldea until the completion of a new investigation in the case of three judges from the Constitutional Court
       Fugitive Sebastian Ghiţă won one victory last night, when the Romanian Intelligence Service announced, in a press release, that general-lieutenant Florian Coldea will be made available to director...  details
12.01.2017
Major European banks threaten the financial stability of the United States
     Donald Trump's victory in the race for the White House and the subsequent stock market rise have relegated to the background the publication of a worrisome report, not just for the financial...  details
11.01.2017
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BSE SEEM CONTENT WITH THE WEAK PERFORMANCE OF THE CEO
Sobolewski, expected to stay with the BSE, but with a different compensation package
     * 45,000 Euros a month - the monthly compensation of the CEO of the BSE (salary and bonus), in four months of 2013 and in 2014
     * The performance of the BSE is down, after the state stopped taking new companies public
       The shareholders of the BSE and Ludwik Sobolewski have to decide this year if the Pole will stay in charge of the company for another four years, and if yes, in what context, as his term will...  details
10.01.2017
VIOREL ARCAŞ, PSD:
"The procedure for the dismissal of the president of the ASF will continue, most likely in February"
     Caught up in the fever of the elections, the MPs put on hold, at the end of last year, the discussion of the report to dismiss the president of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) Mişu...  details
10.01.2017
THE FORMER AND CURRENT GOVERNMENT ARE WAGING A STATEMENT WAR CONCERNING THE STATE BUDGET
Isar: "The auditing of the great tax evaders will continue to be avoided"
     * "Isărescu has several tools available, from creative accounting, to interest rate cuts, minimum reserves and stimulating lending, in order to help a government to meet its deficit target"
     * "The haphazard management of public finances in Romania is a fact"
     * Interview with economist Lucian Isar
       Reporter: PSD leader Liviu Dragnea says he found a "hole" in the budget of 10 - 14 billion lei, because of the positive rectification of November, and the technocrats are defending...  details
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
Grindeanu, at war with the multinationals
     * Healthcare insurance contributions on rental income and royalties still capped at five wages
     * Transactions with plots of land and constructions worth less than 450,000 lei will no longer be taxed
       Employees earning more than five monthly gross wages will be required to pay more to healthcare and pension contributions, starting with April, after the government decided, on Friday, through an...  details
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
The global debt - 325% of the GDP
     * Record debts of 217 trillion dollars
     * The concern of the BURSA newspaper expressed in 2011 over the global debt and the planet's solvency has finally come to the attention of financial institutions
       The planet's debt calculated by the International Institute for Finance (IIF) amounts to 217 trillion dollars, according to data it has published, quoted by zerohedge.com. The website notes at...  details
05.01.2017
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR COSMIN MARINESCU HAS LAUNCHED HIS PERSONAL WEBPAGE
"Let's stop racking up deficits in boom years"
     Romania needs a healthy economic vision, one for the long term, coupled with the responsibility of the decision makers of economic policies, presidential advisor Cosmin Marinescu says in an...  details
04.01.2017
How long will we keep seeking debt-based prosperity?
     In his new year message, designated prime-minister Sorin Grindeanu promised urgent measures would be taken to increase the quality of Romanians' life.  details
.