English Section
01.02.2017
EUGEN TEODOROVICI SEES A CONFLICT OF INTEREST IN THE POSITIONS HELD BY IONUŢ DUMITRU
Teodorovici proposing bank representatives no longer be allowed to serve on the Fiscal Council detalii
31.01.2017
THE EPIC OF CHF BORROWERS CONTINUES
Swiss franc borrowers have once again waited in vain detalii
30.01.2017
GHEORGHE PIPEREA:
"I predict that the "First Home" program will disappear this year" detalii
28.01.2017
"Banks - the main accomplices of those who hide money in offshores" detalii
26.01.2017
The budget would be more realistic if it were drawn up through divination detalii
24.01.2017
Conflict of interest at the ECB? detalii
23.01.2017
EXCLUSIVE / RUSSIAN FEDERATION AMBASSADOR IN ROMANIA:
"We don't intend to be drawn into a new arms race" detalii
20.01.2017
TRUMP IS ENTERING THE WHTE HOUSE TODAY
Does Donald Trump have a Hercules calling? detalii
19.01.2017
Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) - at the crossroads. The time has come for its delousing from waiters and school failures detalii
17.01.2017
The appointment of the board of Hidroelectrica, postponed detalii
16.01.2017
The Swiss franc still hasn't frozen this winter detalii
13.01.2017
MADE AVAILABLE TO HELLVIG
Coldea gets the hiccups detalii
12.01.2017
Major European banks threaten the financial stability of the United States detalii
11.01.2017
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BSE SEEM CONTENT WITH THE WEAK PERFORMANCE OF THE CEO
Sobolewski, expected to stay with the BSE, but with a different compensation package detalii
10.01.2017
VIOREL ARCAŞ, PSD:
"The procedure for the dismissal of the president of the ASF will continue, most likely in February" detalii
10.01.2017
THE FORMER AND CURRENT GOVERNMENT ARE WAGING A STATEMENT WAR CONCERNING THE STATE BUDGET
Isar: "The auditing of the great tax evaders will continue to be avoided" detalii
09.01.2017
THE ADDITIONAL TAXATION OF HIGH WAGES - A ROBIN HOOD MEASURE
Grindeanu, at war with the multinationals detalii
06.01.2017
THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCE INSTITUTE:
The global debt - 325% of the GDP detalii
05.01.2017
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR COSMIN MARINESCU HAS LAUNCHED HIS PERSONAL WEBPAGE
"Let's stop racking up deficits in boom years" detalii
04.01.2017
How long will we keep seeking debt-based prosperity? detalii
23.12.2016
Bail-out disguised as bail-in to "save" the Monte dei Paschi bank detalii
20.12.2016
IN ORDER TO GET THE DECISION TO MERGE THE BANK WITH OTHER COMPANIES IN THE GROUP ANNULLED,
SIF Oltenia is suing BCR detalii
19.12.2016
Dragnea's guarantee detalii
16.12.2016
STRATEGIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMES 3RD EDITION/ MIHAI IONESCU, ANEIR:
"We are going to sue the technocratic government" detalii
15.12.2016
AFTER AN EXTREMELY HARSH LETTER SENT IN NOVEMBER
Gabriel Dumitraşcu files criminal complaint against Energy Minister detalii
14.12.2016
THE POSTPONING OF THE CUTTING OF CERTAIN TAXES FROM THE FISCAL CODE
Cioloş and Dragnea: first they agreed, then the PM changed his mind detalii
13.12.2016
Liberals have won, but not the PNL detalii
12.12.2016
ELECTORAL CAMPAIGN
"The austerity program proposed by Băsescu-Boc and the IMF agreement of 2009 - acts to undermine the Romanian economy" detalii
12.12.2016
THE ANTI-CORRUPTION STRUGGLE IN ROMANIA, CRITICIZED IN LONDON
Alexander Adamescu: "The Romanian Intelligence Service leads Romania" detalii
09.12.2016
Who should Gâdea apologize to? And Cioloş? detalii
08.12.2016
Greece and Italy - turning a corner and kicking the bucket? detalii
07.12.2016
TOLLING THE BELL
Raiffeisen Bank a new loan agreement with the IMF detalii
06.12.2016
NEW LISTINGS FROM STATE OWNED COMPANIES, INCLUDED IN STRATEGIC DOCUMENT "COMPETITIVE ROMANIA"
Romanian government to take public 20-25% stakes in Hidroelectrica, CEC Bank and Telekom Romania detalii
28.11.2016
BRITISH MEDIA STRIKES AGAIN, ALLEGING THE EXPLOITATION OF ROMANIAN CHILDREN
Woman featured in "The Sun" assembling toys together with her children claims she was set up detalii
24.11.2016
LOOKING TO GO PUBLIC THIS YEAR
MedLife wants to reinvigorate the BSE detalii
22.11.2016
LESS THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE COMPLAINT, THE NATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DEPARTMENT HAS CLOSED THE CASE ON THE 2009 IMF LOAN
Dan Suciu, NBR: "It was obvious to anyone with common sense that the DNA would close the case" detalii
17.11.2016
Class action lawsuit of the French Consumer Association against BNP Paribas detalii
16.11.2016
IN THE EAST, NOTHING NEW detalii
14.11.2016
MOVIES OUTDOING LIFE
Cross fakes, with Donald Trump detalii
09.11.2016
THE NEW US PRESIDENT. WHAT YOU WANT!
Donald Trump detalii
Politică, 17:59
AMBASADA REPUBLICII FEDERALE GERMANIA:
"Guvernul României a trecut peste îndoielile majore ale preşedintelui, ale justiţiei şi ale populaţiei"
     Prin intermediul celor două ordonanţe de urgenţă emise, Guvernul ţării noastre a trecut peste "îndoielile majore ale preşedintelui României, ale justiţiei şi ale unei largi părţi a populaţiei", a declarat astăzi Guvernul Republicii Federale Germania, la Berlin, se arată într-un comunicat al Ambasadei Republicii Federale Germania trimis Redacţiei.  detalii
Companii-Afaceri, 17:30
AHK ROMÂNIA:
"Modificările aduse Codului penal vor avea impact negativ asupra relaţiilor bilaterale româno-germane"
     Camera de Comerţ şi Industrie Româno-Germană ("AHK România") se teme că modificările aduse Codului penal, adoptate ieri, vor avea impact negativ asupra relaţiilor economice bilaterale româno-germane, potrivit unui comunicat de presă trimis Redacţiei.  detalii
Bănci-Asigurări, 16:42
Raiffeisen Bank face o ofertă "îmbunătăţită" clienţilor cu credite în CHF
     * Banca reduce datoria principală cu 25%
       Raiffeisen Bank România a anunţat astăzi că revine cu o ofertă "îmbunătăţită" de conversie pentru clienţii care au dificultăţi la plata creditelor în franci elveţieni (CHF) cu un grad de îndatorare a familiei mai mare de 60%. Oferta vine din start cu o reducere de 25% a datoriei principale, o dobânda fixă în primii cinci ani, iar pentru restul perioadei, dobânda va fi variabilă (ROBOR la 3 luni +3%), potrivit unui comunicat al băncii.  detalii
Companii-Afaceri, 16:01
AMCHAM ROMÂNIA:
Adoptarea netransparentă a ordonanţelor, puternic semnal de neîncredere şi nesiguranţă pe plan intern şi extern
     Camera de Comerţ Americană în România (AmCham România) consideră că adoptarea netransparentă a Ordonanţelor de Urgenţă privind modificarea legislaţiei penale transmite un puternic semnal de neîncredere şi nesiguranţă în plan intern şi extern.  detalii
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:33
Banca Mondială, împrumut de 60 milioane euro pentru îmbunătăţirea serviciilor judiciare din România
     Consiliul Directorilor Executivi al Băncii Mondiale a aprobat astăzi o finanţare de 60 milioane euro care va fi acordată ţării noastre pentru îmbunătăţirea serviciilor judiciare, informează un comunicat de presă al instituţiei financiare, trimis Redacţiei.  detalii
Jurnal Bursier
01.02.2017
BVB
Gabriel Rotaru, "Intercapital Invest":"Scădere destul de abruptă a lichidităţii"
     * Acţiunile companiilor de stat, în urcare, pe fondul intenţiei Guvernului să distribuie 90% din dividendele pe anul trecut
       Opt dintre indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în urcare, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un rulaj de 20,80 milioane de lei (4,61 milioane...  detalii
01.02.2017
SIBEX
Lichiditatea din ianuarie, modestă
     La Sibex ultima şedinţă a lunii ianuarie a fost una într-o notă obişnuită, cu implicare modestă a participanţilor şi puţine produse tranzacţionate.  detalii
01.02.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
H&M, impuls pentru sectorul retail din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în majoritate, pe fondul estimărilor de profit lansate de retailerul suedez "Hennes & Mauritz" AB.  detalii
31.01.2017
SIBEX
Preţul futures al aurului din nou pe plus
     La Sibex, debutul penultimei şedinţe din ianuarie a fost unul destul şters, doar derivatul pe aur făcând diferenţa, în condiţiile în care participanţii continuă să nu fie interesaţi de speculaţiile...  detalii
31.01.2017
BVB
Indicii şi rulajul, în scădere faţă de şedinţa precedentă
     Şapte dintre indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în depreciere, în contextul în care a fost înregistrat un volum de tranzacţionare, de 48,12...  detalii
31.01.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul transportului aerian, afectat de politica lui Trump
     Acţiunile societăţilor listate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, după recenta decizie a preşedintelui american Donald Trump de a interzice călătoriile în SUA a cetăţenilor din...  detalii
Cotaţii Internaţionale

Prognoza Meteo
     01.02.2017 
     Prognoza pentru România
     Valorile termice vor creşte uşor faţă de intervalul precedent, iar cele diurne se vor situa în jurul mediilor climatologice în majoritatea regiunilor, însă în centru, sud şi est vremea se va menţine încă rece, dimineaţa şi noaptea. Cerul va fi variabil, cu înnorări temporar accentuate în vest şi nord-vest, unde pe arii restrânse, la începutul zilei şi din nou în cursul nopţii vor fi precipitaţii slabe mai ales sub formă de ploaie sau burniţă ce vor favoriza depunerile de polei şi precipitaţii mixte în regiunile montane aferente. În zonele joase de relief, în special în cele din sudul şi estul teritoriului, vor fi nebulozitate joasă, ceaţă cu depunere de chiciură şi trecător burniţă, favorizând apariţia poleiului. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat, cu unele intensificări, mai ales în a doua parte a intervalului în Banat, Crişana şi pe crestele montane. Temperaturile maxime vor fi cuprinse între -5...-3 grade în zonele cu ceaţă persistentă şi 8...9 grade în Dealurile de Vest, iar cele minime se vor situa, în general, între -10 şi 2 grade.
     Prognoza pentru Bucureşti
     Vremea va fi în continuare rece dimineaţa şi noaptea, când probabilitatea de apariţie a ceţii sau a norilor joşi se va menţine ridicată. În restul intervalului cerul va fi variabil, iar la amiază valorile termice vor fi apropiate de cele normale specifice începutului de februarie. Vântul va sufla în general slab. Temperatura maximă va fi de 1...3 grade, iar cea minimă de -8...-6 grade, posibil mai scăzută în zona preorăşenească.
      
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 1 februarie 2017
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRL
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
XAU
XDR		 3,1834
2,3131
3,2089
4,2350
0,1673
0,6083
0,2237
4,5240
5,2906
1,4566
3,6993
0,2103
0,5091
1,0460
0,0695
0,4802
1,1107
4,1935
0,3115
1,3306
0,6094
0,0621
0,3628
0,2020
3,0551
0,0365
0,1556
1,1418
0,6061
163,1919
5,7072 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
.