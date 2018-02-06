   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Miscellanea

Academia a intrat în febra alegerilor

BURSA 14.03.2018

Octavian Dan
 
măreşte imaginea
     Începutul de an a stat sub semnul alegerilor pentru tot felul de funcţii, în cele mai diverse domenii. Nici Academia Română nu face excepţie, pe 5 aprilie urmând să aibă loc alegerile pentru funcţia de preşedinte.
     Vinerea trecută a expirat termenul pentru depunerea a propunerilor pentru funcţia de preşedinte, rămasă vacantă. După decesul lui Ionel Valentin Vlad, pe 24 decembrie 2017, prezidiul Academiei l-a ales, pe 5 ianuarie, pe Cristian Hera în funcţia de preşedinte al acestui for, pentru trei luni, până la organizarea de noi alegeri pentru conducerea instituţiei. Astfel, au fost înregistrate patru propuneri: academician Cristian Hera, actual preşedinte interimar al Academiei Române - propus de Secţia de ştiinţe agricole şi silvice; academician Bogdan Simionescu, unul dintre cei patru vicepreşedinţi actuali ai forului - Filiala Iaşi; academician Ioan Aurel Pop, rector al Universităţii "Babeş Bolyai" din Cluj-Napoca - Secţia de ştiinţe geonomice, şi academician Victor Voicu, actual secretar general al Academiei Române - Secţia de ştiinţe medicale.
     Academicianul Cristian Hera, inginer agrochimist, doctor în agronomie, doctor docent în ştiinţe, în vârstă de 84 de ani, a primit în 2003 Ordinul Naţional "Pentru Merit" în grad de Comandor, iar în 2013 a fost decorat cu Ordinul Naţional "Steaua Ro­mâniei" în grad de Cavaler. Ales iniţial membru corespondent al Academiei Române în 1995, a devenit membru titular în 2004. De asemenea, din 2008 este membru în Prezidiul Academiei Române, iar, din 2010, a deţinut şi funcţia de vicepreşedinte al instituţiei. Academicianul Bogdan C. Simionescu, 70 de ani, este inginer chimist, doctor în ştiinţe chimice, profesor la Universitatea Tehnică "Gheorghe Asachi" din Iaşi, cercetator ştiinţific I la Institutul de Chimie Macromoleculară "Petru Poni" al Academiei Române, este membru titular al Academiei Române din 2009, după ce a fost ales membru corespondent în anul 2000. Bogdan C. Simionescu a fost decorat cu Ordinul Naţional "Steaua României" în grad de Cavaler în 2015. Născut în 1955, istoricul Ioan-Aurel Pop este rectorul Universităţii "Babeş-Bolyai" (UBB) Cluj-Napoca din 2012. În 2001 a fost ales membru corespondent al Academiei Române, la doar 46 de ani, fiind, la momentul respectiv, cel mai tânăr membru al acestui for. În anul 2010 a fost ales membru titular al Academiei Române. În acelaşi an a fost decorat cu Ordinul "Meritul Cultural" în grad de Cavaler. Victor Voicu ( 79 de ani) este medic farmacolog, doctor în medicină, preşedinte al Secţiei de Ştiinţe Medicale şi preşedinte al Filialei Bucureşti ale Academiei Române. Din 2006, ocupă şi funcţia de membru al consiliului director şi preşedinte al Comisiei exceptare terapeutică din cadrul Agenţiei Naţionale Antidrog. Este membru titular al Academiei Române din 2001, după ce a fost ales cores­pondent în 1991. Victor Voicu a fost decorat cu Ordinul "Virtutea Militară" în grad de Ofiţer în 2002, iar, în 2014, a primit Ordinul Naţional "Stea­ua României" în grad de Ofiţer.
     Dreptul de a face propuneri pentru funcţia de preşedinte îl au secţiile şi filialele Academiei Române. Sunt acceptate de asemenea autopropunerile. Propunerea nu înseamnă neapărat o candidatură, fiecare putând să decidă dacă va dori să accepte sau nu să participe la alegeri. Academicienii propuşi pentru funcţia de preşedinte al Academiei Române şi care acceptă această propunere trebuie să îşi depună planurile de management, într-un plic sigilat, la cancelaria instituţiei până pe 21 martie, urmând ca acestea să fie trimise spre consultare membrilor din cele 14 secţii ale forului. Alegerile pentru preşedinte se vor des­făşura în data de 5 aprilie, în cadrul Adunării Generale, conform Statutului Academiei, care prevede că alegerile au loc din patru în patru ani, în prima săptămână a lunii aprilie. Candidaţii vor avea la dispoziţie 10 minute pentru a-şi expune planul managerial în faţa Adunării Generale. Conform Statului Academiei Române, Adunarea Generală este constituită dacă se asigură cvorumul de jumătate plus unul dintre membrii activi ai Academiei (titulari, corespondenţi şi de onoare). În acest moment, Academia Română are 202 membri activi. Candidatul care obţine două treimi din voturi este considerat ales ca preşedinte. Dacă, după primul tur de scrutin, nu se întruneşte această condiţie, în runda a doua intră cei doi academicieni care au obţinut cele mai multe voturi, urmând să fie desemnat preşedinte cel care a obţinut majoritatea. Preşedintele ales îşi preia funcţia după 15 zile de la data alegerii.
     Pe 20 aprilie vor fi aleşi ceilalţi membri ai Prezidiului Academiei Ro­mâne, respectiv patru vicepreşedinţi şi un secretar general. În prezent, vicepreşedinţii Academiei Române sunt academicienii Bogdan C. Simionescu,Victor Spinei şi Alexandru Surdu, iar secretar general este Victor Voicu. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Academia a intrat în febra alegerilor

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Miscellanea)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Atacatorii cibernetici avansaţi îţi îndreaptă atenţia către industria de sănătate click să citeşti tot articolul
Sorin Blejnar, fostul sef al ANAF a fost achitat în dosarul "Motorina" click să citeşti tot articolul
Greenpeace România doreşte protejarea pădurilor virgine click să citeşti tot articolul
Termenul de depunere a proiectelor pentru reducerea emisiilor de carbon în zonele urbane, prelungit până la 21 mai 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Peste 5 miliarde de euro sunt pierdute anual deoarece pasagerii nu cer despăgubiri pentru zborurile anulate click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministrul Justiţiei propune finanţarea unor centre regionale de arhive la curţile de apel click să citeşti tot articolul
Consiliul Concurenţei implementează un sistem informatic de tip big data click să citeşti tot articolul
GABRIELA FIREA:
"A fost redactată OUG prin care Primăria Capitalei primeşte ultima suprafaţă de teren necesară construirii Spitalului Metropolitan" click să citeşti tot articolul
Resursele de energie primară au scăzut în prima lună a anului cu 2,1% click să citeşti tot articolul
Salariul mediu brut pe economie a scăzut în prima lună a acestui an click să citeşti tot articolul
Mai multe state au răspuns în urma activării Mecanismului de Protecţie Civilă pentru imunoglobulină click să citeşti tot articolul
Peste 24.000 de locuri de muncă vacante la nivel naţional click să citeşti tot articolul
Consiliul Naţional SANITAS a decis începerea protestelor click să citeşti tot articolul
PATRES:
"Cota obligatorie de achiziţie certificate verzi, redusă cu 30%. Schema de sprijin este în colaps" click să citeşti tot articolul
Preşedintele INS a fost numit în funcţia de vicepreşedinte al comisiei de statistică a ONU click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
14.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă
     * Apreciere de 195% pentru acţiunile Condmag, la reluarea tranzacţionării după mai bine de doi ani şi jumătate
       Indicele BET, principalul coş de acţiuni al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă, urcând cu 0,57%, până 8.608,3 puncte.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cresc puternic acţiunile E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, în aşteptarea publicării datelor privind evoluţia inflaţiei din SUA.
     Titlurile companiei german de utilităţi E.ON SE au urcat cu 11,2%, la 6,47 euro, iar cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 122,7 milioane lei, cu obligaţiuni ale Ministerului de Finanţe
     * Creştere de 3,54% pentru acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
       Volumul a urcat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, la aproape 160 de milioane de lei (34,3 milioane de euro), o valoare de 122,7 milioane de lei fiind realizată pe piaţa de obligaţiuni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa cresc datorită unei tranzacţii RWE-E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au început în creştere săptămâna curentă, în baza evoluţiilor din Germania, susţinute de anunţul privind o tranzacţie majoră între cei doi giganţi ai utilităţilor din ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din volum, realizat cu titlurile Fondul Proprietatea
     Rulajul consemnat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de circa 42,7 milioane de lei (9,17 milionane de euro), peste 40% (43,5%) din volum fiind asigurat de transferurile cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.03.2018
Bursele europene şi americane, impulsionate de situaţia pieţei muncii din SUA
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au crescut vineri, după ce SUA au anunţat date peste aşteptări privind piaţa muncii. Conform cifrelor oficiale, piaţa muncii din Statele Unite a avut, luna trecută,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 13 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9753
2.3830
2.9391
3.9871
0.1831
0.6257
0.2146
4.6607
5.2488
1.4948
3.5247
0.2280
0.4869
1.1072
0.0664
0.4591
0.9765
3.7771
0.3192
1.1581
0.5970
0.0582
0.3549
0.2032
2.7684
0.0395
0.1459
1.0283
0.6263
0.1209
160.1925
5.4805 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook