BURSA 25.06.2018
A.M.
DOMENIUL BOGDAN,
ALEXANDRION GROUP:
COALIŢIA PENTRU DEZVOLTAREA ROMÂNIEI
EDITURA LITERA ORGANIZEAZĂ
Miscellanea, 14:25
STUDIU NOVEL RESEARCH:
Piaţa neagră a ţigaretelor a scăzut în mai la 16,1% din totalul consumului (cu 1,1 puncte procentuale mai puţin faţă de martie 2018), însă procentul se află în continuare peste media comerţului ilegal din 2017, de 16%, potrivit studiului Novel Research, remis Redacţiei noastre. click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:43
* Dolarul a crescut la 4,0058 lei
* Francul a crescut la 4,0527 lei
Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6665 lei pentru moneda europeană, în scădere cu 0,21 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa precedentă, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6686 lei. click să citeşti tot articolul
Comunicate de presă, 13:25
DELTA STUDIO,
Compania românească Delta Studio, lider naţional în domeniul designului de interior, a inaugurat joi, 21 iunie, al doilea showroom din Cluj-Napoca, conform comunicatului remis redacţiei noastre. click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 13:10
Bulevardul Champs-Élysees din Paris se va transforma duminică în cinematograf în aer liber: 1.700 de spectatori, aleşi prin tragere la sorţi, vor putea asista la proiecţia filmului "Vizitatorii/ Les Visiteurs", potrivit AFP. click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 12:55
Observatorul Regal din Greenwich (ROG) va relua studierea cerului după o pauză de 60 de ani, instituţia instalând noi telescoape în pavilionul Altazimuth, clădire listată Grade II care a fost restaurată, relatează News.ro. click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
25.06.2018
BVB
* Rulaj de numai 4 milioane de euro
Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de numai 4 milioane de euro, mai puţin de jumătate din valoarea medie a acestei... click să citeşti tot articolul
25.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa au urcat vineri, după publicarea unor date din care rezultă că activitatea întreprinzătorilor din zona euro este în creştere. O influenţă pozitivă asupra pieţelor din regiune a... click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BVB
* BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de... click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după apariţia informaţiei conform căreia cei mai mari producători auto din Germania nu mai susţin eliminarea taxelor de import dintre Uniunea... click să citeşti tot articolul
21.06.2018
BVB
* BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la... click să citeşti tot articolul
20.06.2018
BVB
* Circa jumătate din volum, realizat cu titlurile Banca Transilvania şi BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
Acţiunile tranzacţionate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au înregistrat, în mare parte,... click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
19.06.2018
The Romanian Constitution:
Art. 80 - The role of the president
(1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
(2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society. click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press. click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
"It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt. click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity! click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something". click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
* Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks. click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy". click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same. click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business. click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed. click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace. click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
* Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers. click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
* "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake". click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
* - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
* - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets. click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing. click here to read the entire article