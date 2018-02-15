   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Miscellanea

ADMINISTRAŢIA NAŢIONALĂ A PENITENCIARELOR

"Un număr de 91 de decese înregistrate anul trecut în sistemul penitenciar, dintre care nouă prin suicid"

BURSA 21.03.2018

D.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
     Anul trecut au fost înregistrate 91 de decese în sistemul penitenciar, dintre care nouă prin suicid, arată raportul de bilanţ al Administraţiei Naţionale a Penitenciarelor pe anul 2017, dat astăzi publicităţii.
     Potrivit documentului, celelalte 82 de decese au avut cauze medicale, cele mai multe fiind boli cardiovasculare.
     Potrivit ANP, anul trecut s-au înregistrat 91 de decese, cu şapte cazuri mai puţine decât în 2016.
     Dintre acestea, nouă au fost prin suicid (opt prin spânzurare şi unul prin autoagresiune), iar restul au avut cauze medicale, precum boli cadriovasculare (31 de cazuri), neoplazice (22), infecţii cu HIV/SIDA (nouă), boli neurologice (şapte), respiratorii (şapte), boli digestive (trei) sau altele (trei).
     Referitor la cauza deceselor, ANP precizează: "Faţă de anul precedent, s-a înregistrat o creştere a mortalităţii, prin boli cardiovasculare, acestea devenind principala cauză de deces a persoanelor custodiate în sistemul penitenciar. A scăzut numărul deceselor survenite ca urmare a bolilor neoplazice şi neurologice şi a crescut cel al deceselor cauzate de infecţia HIV/SIDA".
     Conform aceluiaşi raport, 38,37% dintre deţinuţi au recidivat anul trecut, un procent aflat în scădere în ultimii cinci ani.
     De asemenea, cele mai multe infracţiuni comise de cei ajunşi în detenţie sunt cele împotriva persoanei (9.259), urmate de infracţiuni contra patrimoniului (8.972) sau infracţiuni privind traficul şi consumul de droguri (1.904).
     Raportul ANP mai arată că anul trecut aproape 8.000 de persoane încarcerate au fost implicate în activităţi lucrative, cele mai multe în activităţi gospodăreşti necesare locului de deţinere. Acestea au câştigat în total 48,9 milioane de lei.
     În ceea ce priveşte agresiunile asupra angajaţilor, în 2017 au fost 95 de astfel de agresiuni, mai multe decât în 2016 (71) sau în 2013 (31 de agresiuni). 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Un număr de 91 de decese înregistrate anul trecut în sistemul penitenciar, dintre care nouă prin suicid"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Miscellanea)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
RAED ARAFAT:
"Sper ca parlamentarii să iniţieze un proiect legislativ încât să oprim recrutarea noilor generaţii de fumători de către comercianţii morţii" click să citeşti tot articolul
Solidaritatea Sanitară respinge Anexa 10, propunând un model etic de reglementare click să citeşti tot articolul
ASOCIAŢIA SOCIETĂŢILOR DE SERVICE AUTO INDEPENDENTE:
"Informaţiile privind frauda de 20% din piaţa de asigurări din România sunt false!" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministerul Justiţiei a prezentat un Ghid al drepturilor persoanelor suspecte sau acuzate click să citeşti tot articolul
Criza apei, o realitate dramatică click să citeşti tot articolul
Comandantul Jandarmeriei cere verificări de urgenţă după sancţionarea unei persoane cu deficienţe de auz la Congresul PSD click să citeşti tot articolul
ANCOM a amendat cu 1,05 milioane lei operatorii de pe piaţa comunicaţiilor electronice click să citeşti tot articolul
GABRIELA FIREA:
"Cursurile în unităţile de învăţământ de stat din Capitală vor fi suspendate pentru data de 23 martie" click să citeşti tot articolul
Viena este şi în 2018 oraşul cu cea mai ridicată calitate a vieţii click să citeşti tot articolul
RAPORT SAVILLS:
"În 2017, volumul investiţiilor pe piaţa imobiliară din ţara noastră au fost de aproximativ 1 miliard euro" click să citeşti tot articolul
Sindicaliştii de la Sanitas au pichetat Ministerul Finanţelor Publice, ca primă acţiune de protest click să citeşti tot articolul
PWC:
"Organizaţiile nu asigură măsuri suficiente pentru protejarea confidenţialităţii datelor" click să citeşti tot articolul
Au fost făcute primele plăţi în conturile furnizorilor din cadrul Programului de susţinere a porcilor din rasele Bazna şi Mangaliţa click să citeşti tot articolul
Sindicatele din industrie vor picheta astăzi Ministerul Economiei click să citeşti tot articolul
Trafic aerian în condiţii de iarnă; unele aeronave pot avea întârzieri mai mari de 50 de minute click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie, 07:48
Audierile la CSM în cazul procurorului-şef al DNA şi adjunctului său s-au încheiat
     * ACTUALIZARE 11:00 Audierile la CSM în cazul procurorului şef al DNA Laura Codruţa Kovesi şi adjunctului său s-au încheiat
     Procurorul şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA), Laura Codruţa Kovesi, şi adjunctul său, procurorul Marius Iacob, în cazul cărora Inspecţia Judiciară a început, în ianuarie, acţiuni disciplinare, au fost audiaţi la Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii timp de aproximativ 30 de minute, fiind chemaţi din nou 9 mai.
     ---------------
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:05 Laura Codruţa Kovesi, la CSM: "Vom prezenta cereri pentru administrare de probe, cereri în apărare"
     Procurorul-şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, a afirmat astăzi că va prezenta Secţiei pentru procurori a CSM cereri pentru administrare de probe şi solicitări de apărare, relatează Agerpres.
     ----------
     Procurorul şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA), Laura Codruţa Kovesi, şi adjunctul său, Marius Iacob, vor fi audiaţi astăzi în secţia pentru procuri a Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii (CSM), după ce Inspecţia Judiciară a început, în ianuarie, acţiuni disciplinare în cazul lor, informează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 10:54
RAED ARAFAT:
"Sper ca parlamentarii să iniţieze un proiect legislativ încât să oprim recrutarea noilor generaţii de fumători de către comercianţii morţii"
     "Sper ca parlamentarii să iniţieze un proiect legislativ încât să oprim recrutarea noilor generaţii de fumători de către comercianţii morţii"  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:48
Un co-fondator al WhatsApp recomandă utilizatorilor să renunţe la Facebook
     Brian Acton, unul dintre fondatorii WhatsApp, s-a alăturat unei comunităţi tot mai mari de utilizatori care renunţă la Facebook şi recomandă şi altor persoane să facă acelaşi lucru, ca urmare a uriaşului scandal provocat de informaţia că datele personale a 50 de milioane de membri ai reţelei de socializare au fost utilizate fără permisiunea lor de firma de consultanţă politică Cambridge Analytica, în timpul campaniei electorale a lui Donald Trump din 2016, relatează MarketWatch.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 10:47
VICTOR PONTA:
"Băsescu minte de îngheaţă apele, atunci când a fost trimisă el nu era suspendat, aşa cum spune".
     Fostul premier Victor Ponta l-a acuzat pe fostul preşedinte Traian Băsescu, că "minte de îngheaţă apele", după ce acesta a susţinut, ieri seară, că scrisoarea Comisiei Europene prin care se cereau informaţii în cazuri de presupusă corupţie la nivel înalt a fost datată 12 iulie 2012, când el era suspendat din funcţie, informează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:34
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
21.03.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la 46 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     * Boromir Ind a ajuns la o deţinere de 96,25% din Boromir Prod şi poate cere retragerea obligatorie a acţionarilor şi delistarea de la bursă
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a scăzut la 46,24 milioane de lei (9,91 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 55 de milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa urcă, pe fondul scăderii euro
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs poztiv ieri, pe fondul deprecierii euro, generată de publicarea unor date dezamăgitoare privind încrederea oamenilor de afaceri din Germania....  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi uşoare, după finalul foarte bun al săptămânii trecute
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut un început de săptămână negativ din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei terminând şedinţa de tranzacţionare în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile privind războiul comercial global, resimţite pe pieţele din Europa
     Bursele europene au urmat un curs negativ ieri, analiştii atribuind această evoluţie temerilor legate de războiul comercial global.
     Titlurile producătorului britanic de software "Micro Focus...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Evoluţia inflaţiei din Europa, motiv de creştere pe pieţele din regiune
     Bursele din Europa au crescut vineri, în baza datelor oficiale care arată o evoluţie lentă a inflaţiei în regiune. În zona euro, rata anuală a inflaţiei a atins 1,1% în februarie, faţă de 1,3% în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.03.2018
Volum aproape dublu faţă de media anului
     * BET urcă cu 1,49%
       Volumul înregistrat în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 117,15 milioane de lei (25,11 milioane de euro), aproape dublul valorii medii zilnice din acest an, de circa 59...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Prognoza Meteo
Vezi harta temperaturilor
harta temperaturilor
     21.03.2018 
     Prognoza pentru România
     Vremea se va menţine deosebit de rece. Cerul, mai mult noros ziua, se va degaja treptat noaptea în jumătatea de nord a ţării. Vor fi precipitaţii, mai ales în prima parte a intervalului, predominant sub formă de ninsoare în Banat, Transilvania, cea mai mare parte a Moldovei, local în Crişana şi izolat în Maramureş şi mixte în Oltenia, Muntenia şi Dobrogea, unde pe spaţii mici se va forma polei. În jumătatea de sud a teritoriului, izolat, cantităţile de apă vor depăşi 10...15 l/mp. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat, cu unele intensificări în nord-vestul ţării şi pe arii restrânse în celelalte regiuni. Temperaturile maxime vor fi cuprinse între -2 şi 4 grade, mai ridicate pe litoral până spre 6 grade, iar cele minime se vor situa, în general, între -11 şi -1 grad, cu cele mai scăzute valori în Maramureş. Izolat, dimineaţa şi noaptea, va fi ceaţă.
     Prognoza pentru Bucureşti
     Vremea se va menţine deosebit de rece. Cerul va fi mai mult noros şi mai ales după-amiaza şi seara temporar vor fi precipitaţii sub formă de ploaie, lapoviţă şi ninsoare şi condiţii de polei. Vântul va sufla în general moderat. Temperatura maximă se va situa în jurul valorii de 1 grad, iar cea minimă va fi de -3...-2 grade.
      
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 20 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9210
2.3854
2.8995
3.9781
0.1834
0.6264
0.2152
4.6655
5.3165
1.4988
3.5608
0.2303
0.4911
1.1029
0.0655
0.4629
0.9597
3.7891
0.3154
1.1532
0.5987
0.0581
0.3541
0.2020
2.7350
0.0394
0.1435
1.0316
0.6270
0.1215
159.9577
5.5012 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook