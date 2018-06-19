   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Adrian Stănculescu, noul lider al biroului Abris Capital Partners

BURSA 27.08.2018

A.M.
 
Adrian Stănculescu
     Adrian Stănculescu, Director de Investiţii în cadrul Abris Capital Partners, preia supervizarea operaţiunilor biroului din Bucureşti. Adrian Stănculescu este un profesionist experimentat în private equity, care activează în cadrul Abris de aproape 5 ani, timp în care a fost responsabil de identificarea şi supervizarea mai multor tranzacţii, conform comunicatului remis Redacţiei.
     Totodată, el a jucat un rol important în dezvoltarea şi adăugarea de valoare mai multor companii din portofoliul Abris. Adrian Stănculescu va conduce echipa investiţională formată din patru membri, urmărind oportunităţi de investiţii în companii româneşti de dimensiuni medii dintr-o arie largă de sectoare comerciale şi industriale. Portofoliul Abris în România s-a extins substanţial în ultimii ani şi include companii de top precum: Urgent Cargus (unul din liderii pieţei naţionale de curierat), Pehart Tec (unul din cei mai mari producători de hârtie de tip tissue din Europa), Green Group (cel mai mare grup integrat de reciclare din România, cu extindere accelerată în ECE).
     "Adrian este alături de noi de mulţi ani si s-a dovedit de fiecare dată a fi un profesionist în private equity eficient si deosebit de competent. Piaţa românească este importantă pentru Abris, de aceea suntem încântaţi ca cineva pentru care avem un deosebit respect să conducă biroul din Bucureşti şi să ne reprezinte în regiune", a adăugat Pawel Gierynski, Managing Partner în cadrul Abris.
     Abris Capital Partners investeşte în prezent al treilea său fond dedicat companiilor medii din Europa Centrală şi de Est (ECE), se mai arată în comunicat. Fondul a strâns anul trecut peste 500 milioane euro şi este în plin proces investiţional în business-uri din Polonia, România şi restul ECE. 
 
.