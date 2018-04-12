   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Banci Asigurari

ADRIAN VASILESCU, BNR:

"O fi istorică deprecierea leului, însă depinde şi de unde începe istoria"

BURSA 22.06.2018

Ramona Radu
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  Leul, la minim istoric în raport cu euro
     *  Ionescu, ANEIR: "Devalorizarea leului nu mi se pare catastrofală"
     *  Dochia: "Presiunea pe ţările emergente poate fi o cauză pentru căderea leului, mai ales de când FED a început să majoreze dobânda de politică monetară"
     
     Deprecierea monedei naţionale în raport cu euro, înregistrată ieri, nu este una de anvergură, dar este, incontestabil, semnificativă, susţine Adrian Vasilescu, consultant de strategie la Banca Naţională a României (BNR).
     Ieri, leul a înregistrat un minim istoric în raport cu moneda europeană, cursul leu/euro ajungând la 4,6695 lei.
     Adrian Vasilescu ne-a declarat: "O fi, într-adevăr, record istoric, depinde, însă, şi de unde începe istoria. Cred că merită să vedem altceva, şi anume că deprecierea de astăzi (n.r. ieri) a monedei naţionale apare abia la a doua zecimală după virgulă, scădere, deci, cu 1 ban faţă de jumătatea lunii iunie şi cu 3 bani faţă de jumătatea lunii mai. Paritatea înregistrată este vârful unei tendinţe de depreciere resimţită de câteva zile. Cum la Banca Naţională nu vorbim despre ce va fi mâine, mă rezum să spun că asta este realitatea zilei de astăzi, s-a înregistrat un vârf de depreciere".
     Domnia sa consideră că de interes, în această situaţie, sunt două aspecte - în primul rând, anvergura deprecierii, apoi cauzele acesteia.
     "Întrucât diferenţele înregistrate nu depăşesc 3 bani, nu putem spune că întinderea acestei deprecieri are anvergură, dar incontestabil este semnificativă şi, dacă este astfel, suntem nevoiţi să îi analizăm cauzele. Cert, fiind vorba doar de câţiva bani, nu ne vom uita la comandamentele economice şi nici la întâmplările politice din aceste zile, întrucât nu le regăsim cu efecte pe piaţa valutară. Vom căuta cauza, deci, doar acolo unde poate fi, în raportul cerere-ofertă, pentru că aici se face simţiă o creştere semnificativă a cererii de valută", ne-a explicat domnul Vasilescu.
     Potrivit reprezentantului BNR, acest fenomen nu se înregistrează doar la noi în ţară, ci, chiar cu mai multă putere, în toată regiunea (în Polonia, în Cehia şi mai ales în Ungaria) şi atunci, cu siguranţă, cauza este regională, subliniind faptul că sunt şi motive pe baza cărora afirmă acest lucru.
     Adrian Vasilescu a adăugat: "Se face resimţită în întreaga regiune o scădere a apetitului faţă de risc, pe de o parte, iar pe de altă parte, la nivelul întregii zone, randamentele titlurilor de stat au crescut. În această privinţă, am văzut şi la noi şi la alţii cum, crescând randamentele, deţinătorii de titluri de stat au vândut, au luat în schimb lei, coroane, zloţi, forinţi şi cu ei au cumpărat valută, cererea de valută a crescut, iar deprecierea monedelor naţionale s-a produs. Asta este tot".
     În ceea ce priveşte efectele acestei deprecieri a leului, în raport cu euro, consultantul de strategie al Băncii Naţionale susţine că aceasta afectează, pe de o parte, cererea de importuri, iar pe de altă parte îi afectează pe deţinătorii de contracte de împrumut în valută.
     *  Mihai Ionescu: "Ne aflăm, încă, într-un interval suportabil şi de relativă stabilitate, pe care BNR s-a străduit să îl asigure de mai mulţi ani de zile"
     Devalorizarea cursului euro-leu nu reprezintă un mare avantaj pentru exportatorii din ţara noastră şi nici nu îi aduce pe aceştia într-o stare de alertă, ne-a declarat, ieri, Mihai Ionescu, preşedintele Asociaţiei Naţionale a Exportatorilor şi Importatorilor din România (ANEIR), adăugând că, din păcate, exportul are la bază, în proporţie de 70% până la 80%, în unele sectoare, importurile, motiv pentru care degeaba devine competitiv exportul, dacă se majorează costurile componentelor aduse din import.
     Domnia sa ne-a mai spus: "Chiar şi această devalorizare nu mi se pare catastrofală, dovadă că se luptă să atingă 4,7 lei pentru un euro de foarte mult timp şi nu ştiu dacă se va întâmpla cât de curând acest lucru. Suntem într-un interval de variaţie pe care l-am recomandat tuturor exportatorilor să îl aibă în vedere, un plus/minus de 2-3%, până la 5%, faţă de 15% cât recomandă criteriile de la Maastricht, ori la noi variaţiile sunt civilizate, undeva între 2-3%, nu s-a atins nici măcar 5%".
     Domnul Ionescu susţine că exportatorii au la dispoziţie şi un instrument prin care se pot asigura împotriva riscului de curs valutar. Mai exact, această poliţă de asigurare, acoperă orice variaţie neconvenabilă de curs.
     Domnia sa consideră că ne aflăm, încă, într-un interval suportabil şi de relativă stabilitate, pe care BNR s-a străduit să îl asigure de mai mulţi ani de zile, precizând: "Dacă nu am fi avut această relativă stabilitate a cursului, ţara noastră nu ar fi putut fi campioana Europei în ceea ce priveşte ritmul de creştere la export mulţi ani, după criza din 2008. Asta nu înseamnă că noi am atins performan­ţele europene. La noi, ponderea exportului de bunuri şi servicii în PIB este, încă, la nivelul de 40%, respectiv circa 80 de miliarde de euro exporturi de bunuri şi servicii, faţă de 200 de miliarde de euro PIB, or media europeană este de 54% ca pondere a exporturilor în PIB, ca atare loc de mai mult este, dar deocamdată nu prea mai avem ce exporta (nu prea avem suficient de multe mărfuri şi servicii)".
      *  Aurelian Dochia: "Scăderea monedelor din statele emergente poate avea legătură cu deprecierea cursului leu-euro"
     Analistul economic Aurelian Dochia ne-a explicat, ieri, că există mai multe scenarii care ar putea fi luate în discuţie în ceea ce priveşte deprecierea leului în raport cu euro, înregistrată ieri.
     Printre acestea, însă, domnia sa a menţionat că una dintre explicaţiile plauzibile, în acest caz, este reprezentată de unele presiuni legate de mişcările valutare regionale, ori de scăderea monedelor din statele emergente.
     Domnul Dochia ne-a declarat: "Presiunea pe ţările emergente poate fi o cauză, şi a mai fost în ultimele luni, de când Banca Centrală a SUA a început să majoreze dobânda de politică monetară. Presiunea se manifestă în faptul că toţi investitorii, tot capitalul, tinde să se îndrepte spre ţările dezvoltate deoarece, dacă Statele Unite majorează dobânda de politică monetară este rentabil să plasezi bani acolo, cu risc, practic, zero şi să pleci dintr-o ţară emergentă care are un risc mult mai ridicat şi un randament care nu este eficient pentru acest risc".
     Acest fapt determină mişcări în toată lumea, nu doar în statele emergente, a mai menţionat domnia sa, precizând că piaţa monetară ar mai fi putut fi influenţată şi de unele mişcări de capital.
     Potrivit datelor publicate pe site-ul BNR, cursul euro-leu, înregistrat ieri, a atins un minim istoric, de la 4,6660 lei pentru un euro, în data de 20 iunie, la 4,6695 lei pentru un euro. Totodată, leul s-a depreciat şi în raport cu francul elveţian (CHF), care înregistra, ieri, o valoare de 4,0627 lei, comparativ cu 4,0467 lei, valoarea înregistrată în data de 20 iunie. De asemenea, moneda naţională a înregistrat o depreciere şi în raport cu dolarul american (USD), care valora, ieri, 4,0518 lei, faţă de 4,0348 lei, valoarea la care se cifra pe 20 iunie. 

     Moneda naţională a înregistrat o depreciere foarte mică, de 0,08%, în timp ce valutele din zonă au o volatilitate mult mai mare, a declarat, ieri, purtătorul de cuvânt al Băncii Naţionale a României, Dan Suciu, citat de Agerpres, în contextul în care leul a înregistrat, ieri, cea mai slabă cotaţie din istorie în raport cu moneda europeană.
     "Faţă de ziua precedentă e o creştere foarte mică, de 0,08% şi de fapt vorbim de o volatilitate, însă regională, mare. Celelalte valute din zonă au avut o volatilitate mult mai mare, atât forintul cât şi zlotul, dar într-un context regional în care volatilitatea se simte. În ultima săptămână am avut deprecieri ale valutelor din zonă mult mai mari în Polonia şi Ungaria, unde au trecut peste un procent. În ţara noastră, în ultima săptămână, sunt la 0,1%, dar aceasta este tendinţa regională în care ne încadrăm şi noi", a afirmat Dan Suciu.
     Potrivit domniei sale, în prezent se poate vorbi de un context regional care duce la aceste devalorizări, "într-o situaţie în care asistăm la o reaşezare a perechii euro - dolar".
     
     Deprecierea leului din ultima perioadă se încadrează în contextul global al deteriorării sentimentului investiţional faţă de pieţele emergente, însă, în context global şi în comparaţie regională, leul manifestă, de fapt, o stabilitate destul de bună, a declarat, ieri, economistul-şef al BCR, Horia Braun, citat de Agerpres.
     Domnia sa a afirmat: "Deprecierea leului din ultima perioadă se încadrează în contextul global al deteriorării sentimentului investiţional faţă de pieţele emergente care a fost generat, printre altele, de aprecierea dolarului american şi de tensiunile evidente prin politicile comerciale de natură protecţionistă induse de administraţia preşedintelui american Donald Trump. Dacă privim în acest context global şi în comparaţie regională, leul manifestă de fapt o stabilitate destul de bună, susţinut fiind, probabil, de un diferenţial de dobânzi semnificativ faţă de alte monede europene, precum şi, posibil, de intervenţii în piaţă ale BNR, cel puţin aşa sugerează datele privind variaţia rezervelor valutare aferente lunii mai".

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "O fi istorică deprecierea leului, însă depinde şi de unde începe istoria"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Banci Asigurari)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Banca Transilvania va lansa o emisiune de obligaţiuni de 285 milioane euro  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight, în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6695 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
CU 500.000 EURO MAI PUŢIN DECÂT ANUL TRECUT
BCR îşi vinde sediul din Braşov cu 7,9 milioane de euro click să citeşti tot articolul
PRIMUL CAZ DE INSOLVENŢĂ PERSONALĂ - ÎNREGISTRAT LA CONSTANŢA
Piperea: "După declararea insolvenţei, eşti ca într-o semi-moarte civilă" click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6695 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a crescut la 2,95% click să citeşti tot articolul
GERMANIA ŞI FRANŢA PROPUN PLAFON PENTRU NPL:
Băncile din UE - să aibă maxim 5% credite neperformante click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight, în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a depreciat la 4,6660 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
INSTANŢA A DECIS:
Alior Bank - obligată să-şi reangajeze fostul şef click să citeşti tot articolul
INSTANŢA A DECIS:
Alior Bank - obligată să-şi reangajeze fostul şef click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro s-a depreciat la 4,6660 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la şase luni a crescut la 3,07% click să citeşti tot articolul
Despre cantitatea şi calitatea banilor click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
22.06.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din rulaj, realizat cu titlurile BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin puternic în sectorul auto german
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după apariţia informaţiei conform căreia cei mai mari producători auto din Germania nu mai susţin eliminarea taxelor de import dintre Uniunea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 33 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.06.2018
BVB
Recul de aproape un procent pentru BET
     * Circa jumătate din volum, realizat cu titlurile Banca Transilvania şi BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au înregistrat, în mare parte,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Volum de numai 21,6 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de un început de săptămână negativ, majoritatea cotaţiilor suferind deprecieri în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 17 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     
     Volumul consemant în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de numai 17,7 milioane de lei (3,8 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 21 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9848
2.3875
3.0417
4.0627
0.1803
0.6267
0.2262
4.6695
5.3144
1.4333
3.6690
0.2392
0.4953
1.0792
0.0635
0.4537
0.8509
4.0518
0.2951
1.0745
0.6233
0.0594
0.3644
0.1980
2.7734
0.0396
0.1541
1.1031
0.6327
0.1229
164.6160
5.6935 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
.