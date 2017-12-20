

Aprobat de Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiara prin Decizia nr. 224 / 14.02.2018

DENUMIREA SI SEDIUL SOCIETATII VIZATE: Zentiva S.A. societate pe actiuni, de nationalitate romana, cu sediul social in B-dul Theodor Pallady nr. 50, Sector 3, Bucuresti, Romania, inregistrata la Oficiul Registrului Comertului sub nr. J40/363/07.02.1991, cod unic de inregistrare 336206 ("Emitentul"), cu o valoare a capitalului social de 41.696.115 lei, divizat in 416.961.150 actiuni nominative, ordinare, emise in forma dematerializata, cu o valoare nominala de 0,10 lei/actiune fiecare, conferind drepturi egale tuturor actionarilor si inregistrate la Depozitarul Central S.A.

DENUMIREA SI SEDIUL OFERTANTULUI: Zentiva N.V., societate cu raspundere limitata, de nationalitate olandeza, cu sediul social in str. Prins Bernhardplein nr. 200, 1097 JB, localitatea Amsterdam, Olanda, inregistrata in Registrul Camerei de Comert din Olanda cu nr. 33302572 ("Ofertantul"), cu o valoare a capitalului social de 428.038,75 EUR, divizat in 42.803.875 actiuni, cu valoarea nominala de 0,01 EUR pe actiune.

NUMARUL VALORILOR MOBILIARE CARE FAC OBIECTUL OFERTEI: Oferta publica de cumparare ("Oferta Publica") este initiata de Ofertant pentru achizitia unui numar de 76.377.607 actiuni emise de Zentiva S.A., aflate in circulatie si care nu se afla in proprietatea Ofertantului si a persoanelor cu care actioneaza in mod concertat, reprezentand 18,32% din capitalul social al Emitentului.

PRETUL DE OFERTA: Pretul oferit de Ofertant in cadrul Ofertei Publice este de 3,5 lei/actiune ("Pretul de Oferta"). Actionarii care vor accepta Oferta Publica, in conformitate cu termenii Documentului de Oferta, vor primi Pretul de Oferta per actiune, mai putin orice alte costuri si comisioane aferente tranzactionarii actiunilor si platii pretului.

DENUMIREA INTERMEDIARULUI OFERTEI: BRD - Groupe Societe Generale S.A. institutie de credit, cu sediul in B-dul Ion Mihalache nr. 1-7, Sector 1, Bucuresti, inregistrata in Registrul Comertului Bucuresti sub nr. J40/608/1991, cod unic de inregistrare 361579, in Registrul CNVM /ASF sub nr. PJRO1INCR/400008, avand Atestatul CNVM (ASF) nr. 255/06.08.2008, ("Intermediar").

NUMARUL DE ACTIUNI EMISE DE ZENTIVA S.A. SI CARE SUNT DETINUTE DE OFERTANT SI DE PERSOANELE CU CARE ACESTA ACTIONEAZA IN MOD CONCERTAT: La data prezentului Document de Oferta, Ofertantul detine un numar de 99.771.169 actiuni, reprezentand 23,93% din capitalul social al Emitentului. In scopul prezentei Oferte Publice, Ofertantul actioneaza in mod concertat cu: (i) Sanofi - Aventis Europe care detine un numar de 28.058.003 actiuni, reprezentand 6,73% din capitalul social al Emitentului, (ii) Venoma Holdings Limited care detine un numar de 212.570.480 actiuni, reprezentand 50,98% din capitalul social al Emitentului si (iii) Zentiva S.A. care detine un numar de 183.891 actiuni proprii, reprezentand 0,04% din capitalul social.

In total, la data prezentului document, Ofertantul, Sanofi - Aventis Europe, Venoma Holdings Limited si Zentiva S.A. detin impreuna un numar de 340.583.543 actiuni, reprezentand 81,68% din capitalul social al Emitentului.

MODALITATI DE OBTINERE A DOCUMENTULUI DE OFERTA: In vederea derularii Ofertei Publice declaram ca s-a intocmit un Document de Oferta Publica. Documentul de Oferta Publica poate fi obtinut, pe toata perioada de derulare a Ofertei Publice, de actionarii Emitentului, in mod gratuit, pe suport hartie, la sediile Ofertantului, Emitentului si Intermediarului sau in format electronic pe site-ul Bursei de Valori Bucuresti (

PERIOADA DE DERULARE A OFERTEI PUBLICE: Oferta Publica poate fi initiata dupa cel putin 3 (trei) zile lucratoare de la data publicarii anuntului de Oferta Publica. Perioada de derulare a Ofertei Publice este de 33 zile lucratoare, de la data de 20.02.2018 pana la data de 05.04.2018 inclusiv.

MODALITATILE SI LOCURILE DE SUBSCRIERE: Subscrierea in cadrul Ofertei Publice se face la sediul Intermediarului Ofertei Publice, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale S.A., situat in B-dul Ion Mihalache nr. 1-7, Turn BRD, sector 1, Bucuresti, la sediul sucursalei Unirea, apartinand Intermediarului, situata in B-dul Mircea Voda nr. 2-4, sector 2, Bucuresti sau la sediile intermediarilor autorizati de Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiara ("ASF"), care au transmis catre Intermediarul Ofertei Publice angajamentul cu privire la respectarea conditiilor de derulare a Ofertei Publice, precum si a prevederilor inscrise in Documentul de Oferta aprobat de ASF. Subscrierile vor fi acceptate de intermediari pe baza documentelor prevazute in Documentul de Oferta, inclusiv pe baza extrasului de cont emis de Depozitarul Central S.A. sau de intermediarii autorizati sa emita astfel de extrase, care evidentiaza detinerea de catre actionarul subscriitor a actiunilor ce fac obiectul subscrierii. Subscrierea se poate realiza direct si personal de catre cei care detin actiuni ale Emitentului sau de persoane mandatate de acestia prin procuri speciale. Oferta Publica se va desfasura cu folosirea exclusiva a sistemelor Bursei de Valori Bucuresti.

PROGRAMUL DE SUBSCRIERE: Acceptarea Ofertei Publice de catre actionari se poate realiza pe intreaga perioada de desfasurare a Ofertei Publice, in zilele lucratoare intre orele 9:00 - 17:00, cu exceptia datei de inchidere a Ofertei Publice, cand programul va fi 9:00 - 13:00.

Informatii suplimentare pot fi obtinute la sediul Intermediarului Ofertei Publice, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale S.A., B-dul. Ion Mihalache, nr. 1-7, Turnul BRD, sector 1, Bucuresti, la numarul de call - center dedicat Ofertei Publice 021.302.61.55 sau la numerele de telefon 021.301.41.52, 021.301.68.73, 021.301.49.81 sau 021.301.41.55.

Viza de aprobare aplicata pe documentul de oferta nu are valoare de garantie si nici nu reprezinta o alta forma de apreciere a ASF cu privire la oportunitatea, avantajele sau dezavantajele, profitul ori riscurile pe care le-ar putea prezenta tranzactiile de incheiat prin acceptarea ofertei publice obiect al deciziei de aprobare. Decizia de aprobare certifica numai regularitatea documentului de oferta in privinta exigentelor legii si ale normelor adoptate in aplicarea acesteia. Aceasta oferta se adreseaza numai actionarilor Zentiva S.A., in conformitate cu reglementarile in vigoare.

Ofertant: Zentiva N.V., Pieter W. OLDENZIEL

[ tipăreşte articolul ]