   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

International

AFP: Cinci scenarii postelectorale în Turcia

BURSA 23.06.2018

V.D.
 
măreşte imaginea
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
     Turcia votează duminică într-un dublu scrutin prezidenţial şi legislativ, considerat o provocare electorală majoră la adresa preşedintelui în exerciţiu Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aflat la putere de 15 ani, scrie AFP, care prezintă mai multe scenarii post-electorale.
     Întrebarea este dacă Erdogan obţine, pe 24 iunie, victoria în alegerile prezidenţiale încă din primul tur şi dacă menţine majoritatea partidului său AKP în Parlament.
     În cazul în care niciun candidat nu obţine peste 50% din voturile exprimate în primul tur al alegerilor prezidenţiale, turul doi va avea loc pe 8 iulie.
     O VICTORIE CLARĂ A LUI ERDOGAN
     SCENARIU: Erdogan învinge în alegerile prezidenţiale în primul tur, AKP rămâne majoritar în Parlament.
     Acesta este scenariul pe care actualul şef al statului dorea să-l obţină la jumătatea lui aprilie, când a convocat alegerile cu un şi jumătate înainte de termen, sperând să ia opoziţia pe nepregătite.
     Însă, dacă Erdogan părea încrezător atunci, probabilitatea de a vedea acest scenariu realizându-se a scăzut clar, odată cu degradarea situaţiei economice şi a unui nou impuls al opoziţiei.
     Erdogan "se aştepta să-şi consolideze puterea", printr-o revizuire a Cosntituţiei care consolidează în mod considerabil puterile preşedintelui şi ale cărei principale dispoziţii intră în vigoare după alegeri, "dar nu are susţinerea majorităţii alegătorilor turci", apreciază analişti de la Center for American Progress.
     UN AL DOILEA TUR INCERT
     SCENARIU: opoziţia îl împinge pe Erdogan în turul doi.
     Erdogan pare sigur că va obţine cele mai multe voturi duminică, însă este posibil să nu obţină victoria în alegerile prezidenţiale încă din primul tur.
     Rivalul său cel mai vizibil, Muharrem Ince, candidatul CHP, principalul partid de opoziţie, a purtat o campanie uimitor de solidă. Împreună cu ceilalţi candidaţi, opoziţia poate să cântărească suficient cât să provoace un al doilea tur.
     Analişti apreciază că Erdogan ar rămâne favorit în acest scenariu.
     Dar dacă AKP îşi pierde majoritatea în alegerile legislative - care se vor juca într-un singur tur, duminică, "domenul Erdogan va aborda turul doi cu tradiţionala sa imagine de stăpânire şi de invincibiltate grav şifonată", potrivit lui Kemal Kirisci de la Brookings Institution.
     VICTORIE A LA PIRUS
     SCENARIU: Erdogan obţine victoria în alegerile prezidenţiale, AKP pierde controlul asupra Parlamentului.
     "Rezultatul cel mai probabil, în prezent, este o victorie a lui Erdogan şi un Parlament disputat", estimează Aaron Stein de la Atlantic Council.
     Acest scenariu ar arunca Turcia într-o perioadă de profundă incertitudine, ar zdruncina încrederea în economia turcă şi ar provoca eventuale noi alegeri.
     În mod ironic, opoziţia este ajutată de amendamentele formulate de AKP, care au permis CHP să se alieze cu alte trei partide în alegerile legislative, ceea ce ar putea să consolideze prezenţa opoziţiei în Parlament.
     Mult va depinde de capacitatea partidului prokurd HDP - o formaţiune ferm anti-Erdogan - care se prezintă singură în alegeri, de a obţine cele 10% din voturi necesare pentru a intra în Parlament.
     AKP şi-a pierdut deja majoritatea absolută o dată, în alegerile legislative din iunie 2015. Atunci, Erdogan a convocat repede noi alegeri, cu scopul de a o recupera, semnalând cât se poate de limpede că nu se va acomoda cu coaliţii.
     Însă, în virtutea reformei constituţionale adoptate în aprilie 2017, Erdogan ar fi teorietic obligat să pună preşedinţia în joc pentru a convoca noi alegeri legislative, pentru că ambele scrutine sunt prevăzute să aibă loc simultan.
     SFÂRŞITUL EREI ERDOGAN
     SCENARIU: Muharrem Ince obţine o victorie în alegerile prezidenţiale în turul doi, opoziţia preia controlul asupra Parlamentului.
     Ince este în mod clar favorit la al doilea loc, după preşedintele în exerciţiu, şi ar beneficia în turul doi de susţinerea aliaţilor din cadrul CHP în alegerile legislative, dar şi, eventual, a HDP.
     Dacă opoziţia preia controlul asupra Parlamentului duminică, acest impuls l-ar ajuta puternic pe Ince pe 8 iulie.
     "Dacă se întâmplă asta, o schimbare politică masivă va fi probabil efectuată pe mai multe fronturi", potrivit lui Marc Pierini, un cercetător la Carnegie Europe, care evocă în acest politicile economice şi relaţiile cu Occidentul.
     TERITORIU NECUNOSCUT
     SCENARIU: Opoziţia învinge în alegerile prezidenţiale, AKP îşi păstrează controlul în Parlament.
     Acesta este, probabil, scenariul cel mai confuz, din cauză că AKP nu are nicio experienţă de coabitare, iar noul preşedinte va fi probabil foarte ostil partidului care a dominat până acum scena politică turcă, din 2002.
     "Un preşedinte al opoziţiei laice s-ar confrunta cu o majoritate islamistă şi naţionalistă în Parlament, ceea ce va conduce la o situaţie confuză", consideră Pierini. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] AFP: Cinci scenarii postelectorale în Turcia

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (International)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Trump ameninţă cu o nouă taxă vamală click să citeşti tot articolul
Trump ameninţă cu o nouă taxă vamală click să citeşti tot articolul
Wall Street a deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
PROSKURYAKOVA ,BANCA MONDIALĂ:
România în medie se descurcă bine click să citeşti tot articolul
Angajaţii uzinei McLaren vor să intre în grevă click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursele asiatice au închis în depreciere click să citeşti tot articolul
Ucraina extinde lista sancţiunilor împotriva Rusiei click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
Regele Iordaniei - întrevedere cu Donald Trump click să citeşti tot articolul
UNIUNEA EUROPEANĂ,
A introdus taxe pentru importurile din SUA click să citeşti tot articolul
Wall Street a închis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
Germania a câştigat 2,9 miliarde euro în urma crizei din Grecia click să citeşti tot articolul
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin puternic în sectorul auto german click să citeşti tot articolul
De ce vrea guvernul german să ascundă extinderea sărăciei energetice? click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Politică, 12:19
PAUL STĂNESCU DESPRE IOHANNIS:
"Nu cred că va câştiga un nou mandat"
     Vicepremierul Paul Stănescu a declarat, astăzi, în urma anunţului preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis privind decizia de a candida pentru nou mandat, că nu crede că acesta va câştiga un nou mandat, iar referitor la suspendarea acestuia din funcţie a spus că PSD încă nu a luat o decizie.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 11:36
AFP: Cinci scenarii postelectorale în Turcia
     Turcia votează duminică într-un dublu scrutin prezidenţial şi legislativ, considerat o provocare electorală majoră la adresa preşedintelui în exerciţiu Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aflat la putere de 15 ani, scrie AFP, care prezintă mai multe scenarii post-electorale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 11:03
RATB cumpără de la Hidroelectrica energie electrică
     Regia Autonomă de Transport Bucureşti va cumpăra de la producătorul de energie de stat Hidroelectrica energie electrică în valoare de 33,34 milioane lei (7,2 milioane euro), fără TVA, potrivit unui anunţ publicat astăzi pe Sistemul Electronic de Achiziţii Publice (SEAP).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 10:29
IOHANNIS:
"Candidez pentru încă un mandat"
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a anunţat, astăzi, la Sibiu, că este ferm hotărât pentru un nou mandat de preşedinte.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
22.06.2018
BVB
Circa 40% din rulaj, realizat cu titlurile BRD
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin puternic în sectorul auto german
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după apariţia informaţiei conform căreia cei mai mari producători auto din Germania nu mai susţin eliminarea taxelor de import dintre Uniunea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 33 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.06.2018
BVB
Recul de aproape un procent pentru BET
     * Circa jumătate din volum, realizat cu titlurile Banca Transilvania şi BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au înregistrat, în mare parte,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Volum de numai 21,6 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de un început de săptămână negativ, majoritatea cotaţiilor suferind deprecieri în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 17 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     
     Volumul consemant în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de numai 17,7 milioane de lei (3,8 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 22 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9756
2.3871
3.0154
4.0461
0.1812
0.6265
0.2240
4.6686
5.3249
1.4420
3.6343
0.2391
0.4946
1.0829
0.0635
0.4526
0.8488
4.0026
0.2962
1.0627
0.6162
0.0591
0.3615
0.1978
2.7650
0.0396
0.1524
1.0897
0.6326
0.1215
163.3962
5.6540 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
.