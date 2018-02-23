   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Piata De Capital

AGA DE LA ŞANTIERUL 2 MAI CONSFINŢEŞTE INTENŢIILE STATULUI SĂ PREIA CONTROLUL DMHI

Datoriile Şantierului Mangalia către Daewoo vor fi preluate cu discount şi convertite în acţiuni

BURSA 04.04.2018

Adina Ardeleanu
 
     * Damen preia pachetul majoritar, după care cedează statului 2%
     
     Acţionarii "Şantierului Naval 2 Mai" au decis, luni, ca societatea să nu îşi exercite dreptul de preferinţă pentru preluarea pachetului de 51% din Şantierul Naval Daewoo Mangalia (DMHI), în condiţiile unei înţelegeri cu olandezii de la Damen, potrivit unui raport trans­mis Bursei de Valori Bucureşti.
     Conform comunicatului, Damen va achiziţiona pachetul de 51% din acţiunile DMHI şi, imediat, aceasta va cesiona către SN 2 Mai SA (care deţine 49% din Şantierul Mangalia) un pachet de acţiuni reprezentând aproximatix 2% din capitalul social al Societăţii mixte, astfel încât statul să devină, indirect, acţionar majoritar. "Se urmăreşte ca, prin această tranzacţie, structura de acţionariat a Societăţii mixte să devină: - 51% SN 2 Mai SA şi -49% Damen", precizează raportul, unde se mai arată: "Cesiunea se va face cu titiu gratuit şi nu va fi condiţionată în alt mod".
     Reprezentaţii "Şantierului 2 Mai" relevă şi alte detalii ale înţelegerii cu Damen, precum faptul că societatea olandeză va prelua cu discount datoria de 830 milioane de dolari a Şantierului Mangalia faţă de coreenii de la Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), respectiv cu 10.000 de dolari, urmând să cesioneze 51% Şantierului 2 Mai, operaţiune ce va fi urmată de o majorare de capital prin conversie în acţiuni a creanţelor.
     În raport se arată: "3. Creanţa DSME faţă de DMHI, în valoare estimată de aproximativ 830 mii dolari (aşa după cum urmează să fie certificată la finalizarea raportului de audit solicitat de Damen) este cesionată către Damen în contravaloarea sumei de 10.000 USD, potrivit negocierilor purtate între Damen şi DSME;
     4. După sesiunea prevăzută la pct 3, la solicitarea SN 2 Mai, Damen se obligă să cesioneze SN 2 Mai SA un procent de 51% din valoarea creanţei (reprezentând aproximativ 423 mili­oane USD) în schimbul sumei de 5.100 USD.
     5. Ulterior cesiunii operate conform punctelor 3 şi 4, fiecare din părţi va proceda la conversia în acţiuni a creanţei sale. Majorarea de capital la Societatea mixtă se va face prin achiziţionarea a câte o acţiune de fiecare din părţi la valoarea nominală, urmând ca diferenţa până la valoarea creanţelor să fie considerată primă de capital.
     6. Măsurile vor fi luate cu respectarea normelor naţionale şi europene în materia concurenţei şi ajutorului de stat. Consiliul Concurenţei va fi notificat în legătură cu intenţia SN 2 Mai de a prelua controlul Societăţii mixte. În acest sens SN 2 Mai a analizat posibilitatea achiziţionării unei părţi din creanţa pe care Damen o va prelua de la DSME şi are capacitatea şi deţine sursele necesare efectuării operaţiunii. De asemenea, conversia în acţiuni a creanţei achiziţionate de la Damen se va face în condiţii similare cu cele în care se va face conversia de către celălalt acţionar, Damen".
     În raport, se mai arată că negocierea contractului de societate mixtă, imediat după finalizarea tranzacţiei, se va face în condiţiile protejării maxime a resursei umane specializate, existente în societate, la data preluării. Nu se vor face restructurări de personal fără acordul părţii române şi la Damen, se specifică în document.
     Decizia AGA mai precizează: "Partea română va intra în discuţii pentru finalizarea contractului de societate mixtă. În urma discuţiilor avute, ca urmare a aportului pe care Damen urmează să-l aducă în proiect (investiţii, marcă, know-how, portofoliu) a rezultat un interes major al părţii olandeze în obţinerea controlului managerial şi operaţional şi, pe cale de consecinţă, o latură importantă a discuţiilor va fi centrată pe aspectele rezervate, res­pectiv pe elementele cu privire la care părţile convin să-şi rezerve anumite drepturi speciale în Adunarea generală a acţionarilor.
     Negocierile contractului de societate mixtă se vor realiza de către o comisie mixtă, formată din reprezentanţi ai Ministerului Economiei, DPAPS şi SN 2 Mai, asistată de consultantul angajat de SN 2 Mai. Rezultatul discuţiilor, analizelor şi negocierilor va fi supus aprobării Guvernului prin memorandum".
     Totodată, conducerea administrativă şi executivă a societăţii a fost mandatată să întreprindă demersurile necesare pentru a asigura ducerea la îndeplinire a condiţiilor de exercitare a votului menţionat.
     Ministerul Economiei a anunţat, luna trecută, că negocierile dintre statul român şi investitorul strategic interesat în Şantierul Naval DMHI Mangalia au fost finalizate în seara zilei de miercuri, 21 martie: "Astfel, Şantierul Naval 2 Mai SA Mangalia va renunţa la exercitarea dreptului de preferinţă cu privire la achiziţia pachetului de acţiuni deţinut de Daewoo Shipbuilding&Marine Engineering la societatea Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Indus­tries SA Mangalia, urmând ca, ulterior, Damen Shypyards Group să cesioneze, cu titlu gratuit, către Şantierul Naval 2 Mai SA, 2% din pachetul de acţiuni, astfel încât structura de acţionariat a Societăţii Mixte care rezultă în urma asocierii să arate astfel: - 51% Şantierul Naval 2 Mai şi 49% Damen Shipyards Group".
     Pachetul majoritar din DMHI a fost scos la vânzare de coreenii de la Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), care au anunţat, toamna trecută, că au decis să îşi vândă participaţia de 51% la Daewoo Mangalia către olandezii de la Damen Shipyards Group (acţionarii şantierului Damen Galaţi).
     Fostul premier Mihai Tudose a declarat că Guvernul, prin Ministerul Economiei, vrea să răscumpere acţiuni de la Daewoo Mangalia pentru a des­chide un şantier naval al statului unde ar putea fi construite fregate pentru Armată.
     Anunţată cu fast de autorităţi, preluarea controlului şantierului de la Mangalia de către stat, prin şantierul Naval 2 Mai, a fost pusă sub semnul întrebării de către Gabriel Dumitraşcu, fostul şef al privatizărilor din Energie.
     Acesta a amintit, în cadrul unui articol publicat recent în ziarul "BURSA", că în 1997, în urma unui joint-venture s-a înfiinţat societatea mixtă Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Indus­tries SA (DMHI), prin asocierea dintre SC Şantierul Naval 2 Mai SA Mangalia şi firma coreeană Daewoo Heavy Industries Ltd. (actualmente Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering): "Capitalul social la înfiinţare a fost de 103,92 milioane dolari, din care sud-coreenii au intrat în asociere cu 53 milioane de dolari (din care 23 de milioane de dolari sub forma unui know-how), obţinând 51% din acţiuni, iar partea română a participat cu aport în natură reprezentând majoritatea activelor sale fixe, evaluate la 50,92 milioane dolari, pentru care a primit 49% din acţiuni.
     La constituirea societăţii mixte, SN 2 Mai a transferat către noua societate toate activele, precum şi dreptul de folosinţă, pe durata existenţei societăţii mixte, a terenului în suprafaţă de 80,86 ha. Pentru acest teren, DMHI plăteşte impozitele datorate la autorităţile locale şi o chirie modică către SN 2 Mai în valoare de 48.000 USD pe an, în baza Contractului de închiriere teren din data de 30.01.1997".
     În aceste condiţii, domnia sa considera că autorităţile trebuie să răspundă la următoarele întrebări: "Ce se întâmplă cu regimul juridic al acestui teren? Se reactualizează chiria? Se evaluează terenul şi se aduce aport la capitalul social, obligând şi acţionarul DAMEN Shipyards Group Olanda (DSG) să vină cu un aport în numerar, absolut necesar capitalizării şantierului naval?
     Ce se întâmplă cu prevederile din contractul de asociere care asigurau importante facilităţi părţii sud-coreene? Vor fi transferate noului partener străin?".
     În opinia domnului Dumitraşcu, pe termen lung, miza preluării controlului asupra şantierului naval nu este dorinţa statului român de a deveni constructor de nave, ci este legată "de cea mai mare afacere a ultimelor trei decenii, generată de nevoia de înzestrare a armatei: construcţia şi mentenanţa a patru corvete şi întreţinerea flotei militare". 
 
