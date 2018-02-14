   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

Air France-KLM anunţă o creştere a numărului de zboruri cu 4,1% pentru vara acestui an

BURSA 16.03.2018

D.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
     Grupul Air France-KLM anunţă o creştere a capacităţii pentru sezonul de vară 2018 (25 martie-27 octombrie), cu 4,1% faţă de sezonul de vară anterior, se arată într-un comunicat remis astăzi Redacţiei.
     Conform documentului, creşterea va fi determinată de introducerea de noi segmente pe zborurile lung-curier (+3,9%) dar şi pe zborurile mediu şi scurt-curier (+1,4%). În 2018, grupul îşi continuă strategia de extindere şi oferă 314 de destinaţii către 116 ţări, dintre care 78 de segmente nou introduse în această vară.
     Jean-Marc Janaillac, preşedinte şi CEO al Air France-KLM, a declarat: "Cu o creştere a capacităţii de 4,1%, ne propunem să consolidăm poziţia noastră pe toate pieţele unde suntem prezenţi. În această vară, Air France-KLM va inaugura 78 de noi segmente, un record în istoria noastră, confirmând astfel obiectivele de creştere stabilite".
     Printre cele mai noi destinaţii inaugurate de Air France-KLM în primăvara şi vara anului 2018 se regăsesc Nairobi (Kenya), Seattle (SUA) începând cu 25 martie, Taipei (Taiwan) începând cu 16 aprilie şi San Jose (Costa Rica). Din luna mai a acestui an, Joon va opera zboruri spre Fortaleza (Brazilia) şi Mahe (Seychelles).
     În Statele Unite, Air France va relua zborurile spre Seattle, cu 5 zboruri săptămânale efectuate cu Boeing 777-200 iar KLM îşi va dezvolta serviciile spre Minneapolis, San Francisco şi New York, cu noi frecvenţe adăugate. Astfel, KLM va opera în vara anului 2018 4 zboruri săptămânale spre Minneapolis, 11 spre San Francisco şi 20 spre New York.
     La rândul său, compania KLM îşi extinde capacitatea săptămânală cu 20% pentru plecările din Amsterdam Schiphol cu destinaţia Buenos Aires şi Santiago de Chile dar şi pentru insulele din Caraibe. Compania va avea zboruri suplimentare spre Aruba, Bonaire, St Martin şi Curaçao.
     În Asia şi Orientul Mijlociu, Air France va inaugura în luna aprilie trei zboruri săptămânale către Taipei, Taiwan operate cu o aeronavă Boeing 777-200. Zboruri suplimentare sunt prevăzute şi pentru Japonia (Osaka şi Tokyo Haneda) şi Coreea de Sud (Seul).
     Totodată, Air France va inaugura serviciul Paris-Nairobi pe 25 martie, cu 3 zboruri săptămânale, operate de către Boeing 787.
     În cele din urmă, Air France anunţă creşterea numărul de zboruri către Dublin (Irlanda), Oslo (Norvegia), Gothenburg (Suedia), Berlin (Germania), Nisa (Franţa), Madrid (Spania), Marrakech (Maroc) iar KLM introduce zboruri către Bologna (Italia), Cracovia, Gdansk (Polonia) şi Helsinki (Finlanda). 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Air France-KLM anunţă o creştere a numărului de zboruri cu 4,1% pentru vara acestui an

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  Publicitate mascata
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.03.2018, ora 14:43)  
 Asa, si? Romania unde este in acest text?
 Asa a primit redactia, un comunicat, de interes larg pentru public:
 " Printre cele mai noi destinaţii inaugurate de Air France-KLM în primăvara şi vara anului 2018 se regăsesc Nairobi (Kenya), Seattle (SUA) începând cu 25 martie, Taipei (Taiwan) începând cu 16 aprilie şi San Jose (Costa Rica). Din luna mai a acestui an, Joon va opera zboruri spre Fortaleza (Brazilia) şi Mahe (Seychelles)" sau "Compania va avea zboruri suplimentare spre Aruba, Bonaire, St Martin şi Curaçao".
 Muream, daca nu-mi spuneati!


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Lufthansa renunţă la cursele dintre Berlin şi New York click să citeşti tot articolul
RAPORT NATO PE ANUL 2017
Ţara noastră, fruntaşă la cheltuielile pentru apărare click să citeşti tot articolul
Guvernul: Contribuabilii vor depune o singură declaraţie de venituri, la ANAF click să citeşti tot articolul
Conflictul dintre Telekom Romania şi sindicalişti escaladează click să citeşti tot articolul
Teodorovici: Companiile controlate de stat ar putea fi obligate să participe la licitaţiile publice click să citeşti tot articolul
PENTRU ANUL CURENT,
DPD România estimează o majorare a cifrei de afaceri cu 20% click să citeşti tot articolul
Bermas a răscumpărat 6% din acţiunile societăţii, prin oferta publică click să citeşti tot articolul
ArcelorMittal a oferit concesii, pentru achiziţionarea Ilva click să citeşti tot articolul
CU INVESTIŢII DE UN MILIARD DE EURO
Zona Barbu Văcărescu - Pipera se transformă în Hubul Metropolitan de Nord al Capitalei click să citeşti tot articolul
MedLife achiziţionează reţeaua de clinici Solomed, din judeţul Argeş click să citeşti tot articolul
Johann Pleininger a demisionat din Consiliul de Supraveghere al OMV Petrom click să citeşti tot articolul
Acţionarii "Mecanica Ceahlău", convocaţi pentru contractarea unui credit de investiţii click să citeşti tot articolul
KMG International a virat anul trecut peste 1 miliard de dolari la bugetul statului click să citeşti tot articolul
Google a eliminat anul trecut peste 3 miliarde de reclame mincinoase sau abuzive click să citeşti tot articolul
TEODOROVICI:
"Companiile controlate de stat ar putea fi obligate să participe la licitaţiile publice" click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:04
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6646 lei, peste referinţa de ieri
     * Dolarul a câştigat 1,18 în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul a ajuns la 3,9860 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6646 lei pentru moneda europeană, în creştere cu 0,26 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de ieri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6620 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie, 12:09
UPDATE
CSM a trimis la Cotroceni motivarea avizului negativ în cazul cererii de revocare a lui Kovesi
     * ACTUALIZARE 14:05 Motivare CSM: Activitatea managerială a conducerii DNA a fost una eficientă
     Ministrul Justiţiei a invocat, în cererea de revocare a Laurei Codruţa Kovesi, lipsa unor veritabile aptitudini manageriale, având ca sursă un raport al Inspecţiei Judiciare, însă concluzia Secţiei pentru procurori, după analizarea aceluiaşi raport, a fost că activitatea managerială a conducerii DNA a fost una eficientă, potrivit motivării avizului negativ dat în cazul procurorului-şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA).
     -------------
     * ACTUALIZARE 12:35 Motivare CSM: În cuprinsul cererii de revocare a procurorului-şef al DNA nu s-a făcut referire la atribuţiile legale încălcate
     Secţia pentru procurori a CSM afirmă, în motivarea avizului negativ dat solicitării ministrului Justiţiei de revocare a procurorului şef al DNA Laura Codruţa Kovesi că în cuprinsul cererii de revocare nu s-a făcute referire la niciuna dintre atribuţiile legale încălcate, nefiind specificată componenta managerială vizată.
     -------------
     Raportul cu motivarea avizului negativ dat de Secţia pentru procurori a Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii (CSM) cererii ministrului Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, de revocare din funcţie a procurorului şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, a fost finalizat şi a fost "transmis decidenţilor", anunţă CSM.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 14:44
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 12,27 milioane de euro pe BVB
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima parte a şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi, o lichiditate de 57,20 milioane lei (12,27 milioane euro).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 14:25
Cod galben de ploi în vestul ţării şi lapoviţă şi ninsoare în jumătatea de nord a Moldovei, începând de mâine
     Administraţia Naţională de Meterorologie anunţă cod galben de ploi începând de mâine, de la ora 14:00, în zona de vest a ţării, iar începând de la ora 18:00 este instituit un cod galben de lapoviţă şi ninsoare, cu intensificări ale vântului, în jumătatea de nord a Moldovei şi în zona Carpaţilor Orientali.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 14:20
Bursele asiatice au închis în scădere
     Principalii indici ai burselor asiatice au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
16.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează un avans de 1%
     * Banca Transilvania, în topul creşterilor şi al rulajului
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, în şedinţa bursieră de ieri, toţi indicii încheind ziua în creştere, BET a urcat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc în Europa şi SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în majoritate, pe fondul revenirii apetitului la risc.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 45,8 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul Pieţei Principale a bursei locale a urcat, în şedinţa de ieri, la 45,83 milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 36,3 milioane de lei, dar sub cel mediu înregistrat în acest...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creştere puternică pentru "Adidas"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, în baza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă
     * Apreciere de 195% pentru acţiunile Condmag, la reluarea tranzacţionării după mai bine de doi ani şi jumătate
       Indicele BET, principalul coş de acţiuni al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă, urcând cu 0,57%, până 8.608,3 puncte.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cresc puternic acţiunile E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, în aşteptarea publicării datelor privind evoluţia inflaţiei din SUA.
     Titlurile companiei german de utilităţi E.ON SE au urcat cu 11,2%, la 6,47 euro, iar cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 16 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9445
2.3850
2.8943
3.9860
0.1835
0.6263
0.2148
4.6646
5.2815
1.4996
3.5796
0.2284
0.4907
1.1066
0.0657
0.4622
0.9670
3.7833
0.3162
1.1515
0.5981
0.0582
0.3545
0.2021
2.7418
0.0394
0.1437
1.0300
0.6274
0.1214
160.6617
5.4961 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook