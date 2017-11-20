   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

ALERT

Firma "Tel Drum", trimisă în judecată

BURSA 27.12.2017

S.A.
 
     Firma "Tel Drum" şi reprezentanţii săi, Petre Pitiş şi Mircea Vişan, au fost astăzi trimişi în judecată de procurorii anticorupţie în dosarul privind fraudarea fondurilor europene, cu un prejudiciu de peste un milion de euro, potrivit unui comunicat al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA).
     Astfel, "Tel Drum" şi cei doi reprezentanţi au fost deferiţi justiţiei fiecare pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de folosire sau prezentare cu rea-credinţă de documente ori declaraţii false, inexacte sau incomplete, dacă fapta are ca rezultat obţinerea pe nedrept de fonduri europene, cu consecinţe deosebit de grave.
     În acelaşi dosar, o altă firmă, "WFA Impex" SRL, reprezentanul său, Florian Ion, precum şi Florea Neda, un alt reprezentant al "Tel Drum", au fost trimişi în judecată pentru complicitate la aceeaşi infracţiune.
     În rechizitoriul întocmit, procurorii au reţinut următoarea stare de fapt: "În anul 2015, Ministerul Fondurilor Europene a admis la contractare un proiect propus de societatea comercială TEL DRUM SA în cadrul programului «Creşterea Competitivităţii Economice», finanţat din fonduri europene. În cadrul proiectului, TEL DRUM SA urma să achiziţioneze o «staţie mobilă de mixturi asfaltice pentru creşterea competitivităţii economice a SC TEL DRUM SA».
     Proiectul trebuia implementat până la data de 31 decembrie 2015.
     La data de 2 septembrie 2015, Tel Drum SA a publicat pe site-ul www.fonduri-ue.ro anunţul de achiziţie de bunuri (staţia mobilă), iar în urma derulării etapelor din procedura de atribuire a contractului de furnizare bunuri a fost declarată câştigătoare firma WFA Impex SRL".
     După depunerea cererii de rambursare în luna februarie 2016, beneficiarul "Tel Drum" a primit, în cadrul proiectului, suma nerambursabilă de 4.849.375 lei, sumă apropiată de valoarea maximă eligibilă, din care majoritatea, respectiv suma de 4.170.462,5 lei provenind din fonduri europene, susţin anchetatorii.
     Potrivit DNA, în rechizitoriu se arată că, în cadrul proiectului finanţat din bani europeni, reprezentanţii "Tel Drum" SA, inculpaţii Mircea Vişan, Pitiş Petre şi Neda Florea Neda şi reprezentantul "WFA Impex" SRL, Florian Ion, au încălcat, pe de-o parte, regulile privind derularea procedurii de atribuire a contractului de furnizare şi, pe de altă parte, au întocmit documente care atestau fapte şi împrejurări nereale (documente utilizate ulterior în obţinerea fondurilor nerambursabile) în sensul că:
     "- au simulat procedura de atribuire, reprezentanţii Tel Drum SA fiind în realitate cei care au negociat preţul şi condiţiile achiziţiei utilajului de la firma furnizoare, în timp ce WFA Impex SRL a fost doar un interpus scriptic în procedură; această societate nu avea nici experienţa şi nici capacitatea de a furniza utilajul în mod independent;
     - au dat firmei WFA Impex SRL informaţiile privind derularea proiectului, condiţiile de participare şi documentaţia tehnică înainte de publicarea anunţului de cerere de oferte, prin aceasta eliminând caracterul concurenţial al procedurii de atribuire;
     - au întocmit şi au depus declaraţii privind lipsa conflictului de interese între reprezentanţii beneficiarului şi ofertant deşi WFA Impex SRL era într-o situaţie de afiliere cu Tel Drum SA iar între Petre Pitiş, Neda Florea şi Ion Florian era atât o relaţie profesională cât şi una personală, WFA Impex SRL funcţionând ca o societate satelit pentru Tel Drum SA;
     - au mărit în mod nejustificat valoarea devizului general depus de WFA Impex SRL, Tel Drum SA fiind de acord să achite suma de 200.000 lei fără TVA pentru amenajarea terenului deşi terenul era deja amenajat şi cimentat, suma de 560.000 lei pentru montaj asistenţă pentru montaj (desi acesta se făcea sub îndrumarea furnizorului principal şi cu muncitorii de la Tel Drum SA) şi suma de 871.840 lei pentru cheltuieli diverse şi neprevăzute;
     - au întocmit procesele verbale cu privire la derularea procedurii de atribuire şi nota justificativă de atribuire cunoscând că procesul de atribuire este simulat şi că în cauză există un conflict de interese care ar fi dus la eliminarea ofertantului WFA Impex SRL din procedura de achiziţie; procesele verbale respective au fost utilizate ca documente justificative pentru cererea de rambursare;
     - au întocmit procesele verbale de predare-primire, recepţie şi punere în funcţiune, consemnând aspect nereale în cuprinsul acestora, deşi la momentul întocmirii documentelor utilajul nu era complet montat şi nici nu era pus în funcţiune; procesele verbale au fost utilizate ca documente justificative pentru cererea de rambursare;
     - au întocmit, semnat şi depus cererea de rambursare din data de 9 februarie 2016 în care este precizată, în mod nereal, perioada 15.09.2015-31.12.2015 ca perioadă de referinţă pentru finalizarea proiectului şi faptul că regulile privind ajutorul de stat, achiziţiile publice, protecţia mediului şi egalităţii de şanse au fost respectate;
     - au întocmit raportul final al proiectului, pentru perioada de referinţă 23.12.2015-09.02.2016 în care se precizează, în mod nereal, că beneficiarul a realizat toate activităţile prevăzute a fi realizate prin proiect cu respectarea clauzelor prevăzute în contractul de finanţare şi sunt menţionate ca justificative procesele verbale de predare-primire şi punere în funcţiune a staţiei".
     Documentele cu conţinut nereal (cererea de rambursare, raportul final al proiectului, procesele verbale de predare-primire, de punere în funcţiune a staţiei mobile, de recepţie, declaraţia privind lipsa conflictului de interese în cadrul procedurii de achiziţie) au fost completate şi semnate de reprezentantul legal al beneficiarului Petre Pitiş şi de directorul de proiect Mircea Vişan şi Florian Ion, reprezentant al persoanei juridice "WFA Impex" SRL, mai spun procurorii, susţinând că aceste documente cu conţinut nereal au fost ulterior utilizate pentru acordarea sumei de 4.849.375 lei cu titlu de cheltuială eligibilă nerambursabilă (din fonduri europene şi din bugetul naţional), sumă obţinută pe nedrept de "Tel Drum" SA.
     "Practic, procedura prin care TEL DRUM SA a achiziţionat staţia mobilă de preparare mixturi asfaltice a fost una simulată. Ofertantul câştigător - firma WFA IMPEX SRL- este o firmă care are o relaţie de afiliere cu TEL DRUM, ea fiind interpusă între furnizorul utilajului şi beneficiarul TEL DRUM cu unicul scop de a majora artificial preţul de achiziţie a utilajului şi, pe cale de consecinţă, de a majora suma nerambursabilă obţinută de TEL DRUM SA", se mai arată în comunicatul DNA.
     Ministerul Dezvoltării Regionale, Administraţiei Publice şi Fondurilor Europene s-a constituit parte civilă în cauză cu suma de cu suma de 4.849.375 lei, reprezentând cheltuiala eligibilă nerambursabilă.
     DNA menţionează că, în vederea recuperării sumei de bani obţinute în mod injust, procurorii au instituit măsuri asigurătorii asupra bunurilor mobile şi imobile aparţinând inculpaţilor Florian Ion, Petre Pitiş, Florea Neda, Mircea Vişan până la concurenţa sumei reprezentând valoarea fondurilor europene obţinute injust.
     De asemenea, au fost instituite măsuri asigurătorii asupra bunurilor mobile şi imobile aparţinând societăţilor "Tel Drum" SA şi "WFA Impex" SRL, până la concurenţa sumei reprezentând valoarea fondurilor europene despre care anchetatorii spun că au fost obţinute injust.
     Dosarul are la bază o sesizare a Oficiului Naţional de Prevenire şi Combatere a Spălării Banilor înregistrată la data de 16 mai 2017.
     Dosarul a fost trimis spre judecare Tribunalului Bucureşti, cu propunere de a se menţine măsurile asigurătorii dispuse în cauză. 
 
