Apanova

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

ALERT

Klaus Iohannis a avizat cererea de urmărire penală pe numele lui Ion Iliescu, Petre Roman şi G. V. Voiculescu

BURSA 13.04.2018

D.I.
 
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat, astăzi, avizele pentru urmărirea penală pe numele fostului preşedinte Ion Iliescu, fostul premier Petre Roman şi fostul vicepremier Gelu Voican Voiculescu, în dosarul Revoluţiei.
     Comunicatul Administraţiei Prezidenţiale precizează: "Preşedintele României, domnul Klaus Iohannis, a transmis vineri, 13 aprilie a.c., ministrului Justiţiei cererea de urmărire penală faţă de domnul Iliescu Ion, de domnul Roman Petre şi de domnul Voiculescu Gelu - Voican, pentru faptele ce fac obiectul dosarului penal nr. 11/P/2014 al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie - Secţia Parchetelor Militare, sub aspectul săvârşirii de către aceştia a infracţiunii contra umanităţii, prevăzută de art. 439 alin. (1) lit. a), g), i) şi k) Cod Penal, cu aplicarea art. 5 Cod penal, urmând a se proceda conform legii, având în vedere solicitarea Procurorului General al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, în temeiul prevederilor art. 109 alin. (2) teza întâi din Constituţia României, republicată, ale art. 12 şi art. 18 din Legea nr. 115/1999, precum şi a celor reţinute prin Deciziile Curţii Constituţionale nr. 93/1999, nr. 665/2007 şi nr. 270/2008."
     rocurorul general Augustin Lazăr a transmis în 2 aprilie preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis o solicitare pentru încuviinţarea începerii urmăririi penale pentru infracţiuni contra umanităţii a fostului preşedinte Ion Iliescu, a fostului premier Petre Roman şi a fostului vicepremier Gelu Voican Voiculescu, în dosarul Revoluţiei. Fostul premier Petre Roman a declarat atunci că această cerere îl revoltă şi a negat orice implicare în dosarul Revoluţiei, afirmând că, de fapt, el a fost ţinta focurilor de armă.
     Comform Parchetului, Ion Iliescu era membru şi preşedinte al Consiliului Frontului Salvării Naţionale (din 22 decembrie 1989), organism care de facto a exercitat puterea executivă şi legislativă centrală, comportându-se ca un Guvern până la apariţia Decretului-Lege nr. 2 din 27 decembrie 1989, când preşedintele consiliului a primit rolul unui şef de stat, iar atribuţiile legislative ale consiliului au fost separate de cele executive, ce necesită autorizare pentru intervalul 22-27 decembrie 1989.
     Petre Roman a fost membru al Consiliului Frontului Salvării Naţionale din 22 decembrie 1989, numit oficial prim-ministru al Guvernului României prin Decretul nr. 1 din 26 decembrie 1989, ce necesită autorizare pentru perioada 22-31 decembrie 1989, iar Gelu Voican Voiculescu a avut calitatea de membru al Consiliului Frontului Salvării Naţionale din 22 decembrie 1989, numit oficial vice prim-ministru al Guvernului României prin Decretul nr. 5 din 28 decembrie 1989, ce necesită autorizare pentru perioada în perioada 22-31 decembrie 1989.
     "Solicitarea procurorului general al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie se întemeiază pe prevederile constituţionale şi legale (art. 109 alin. 2 din Constituţia României, respectiv art. 12 şi 19 din Legea nr. 115/1999), precum şi pe Decizia Curţii Constituţionale nr. 270 din 10 martie 2008", preciza Parchetul General.
     Dosarul "Revoluţiei din 1989" este una dintre cele mai tergiversate anchete din istoria practicii judiciare din ţara noastră. Procurorii au avut de lămurit cauzele în care s-a produs decesul a 709 persoane, rănirea prin împuşcare a 1.855 de persoane, rănirea prin alte forme de violenţă a 343 de persoane şi privarea ilegală de libertate a 924 de persoane. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Klaus Iohannis a avizat cererea de urmărire penală pe numele lui Ion Iliescu, Petre Roman şi G. V. Voiculescu

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
