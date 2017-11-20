   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Ministrul Apelor şi Pădurilor Adriana Doina Pană a demisionat

BURSA 03.01.2018

Vlad Dobrea
 
Adriana Doina Pană (Sursa foto: Facebook)
     * ACTUALIZARE 17:45 Doina Pană: "Prin măsurile luate în domeniul Păduri în cele două mandate de ministru mi-am îndeplinit misiunea"
     Doina Pană, care şi-a anunţat astăzi demisia din funcţia de ministru al Apelor şi Pădurilor, şi-a făcut bilanţul activităţii, în care susţine că prin măsurile luate în domeniul Păduri în cele două mandate de ministru şi-a îndeplinit misiunea - "scăderea drastică a tăierilor ilegale de arbori din pădurile României".
     "Datorită Radarului Pădurilor şi a sistemului 112 pentru transportul de lemn, instrument pe care l-am implementat în 2014 şi a măsurilor legislative la care am fost co-iniţiator, un nou Cod Silvic şi o nouă Lege a contravenţiilor silvice, de la 8,8 milioane mc/an lemn tăiat ilegal (conform raportului Curtii de Conturi a României din anul 2014), s-a ajuns la circa 0,4 milioane mc/an", se arată în raportul de activitate transmis de ministrul demisionar, care se referă la ambele sale mandate.
     Doina Pană spune că, datorită Radarului Pădurilor, care nu permite achiziţia de lemn tăiat ilegal, s-a ajuns la situaţia că România a devenit din exportator de buştean, importator de buştean: "Exportăm pe an circa 0,3 milioane mc şi importăm pe an peste 2 milioane mc".
     Ea susţine că sistemul informatic SUMAL funcţionează din 2014, fără întrerupere.
     "El a fost dezvoltat în plus, în 2014, faţă de cerinţele Regulamentului (UE) nr. 995/2010 al Parlamentului European şi al Consiliului din 20 octombrie 2010 de stabilire a obligaţiilor ce revin operatorilor care introduc pe piaţă lemn şi produse din lemn, încât drumul lemnului de când pleacă din pădure până la destinatarul final (mobilă sau ieşire din ţară) este urmărit în timp real prin intermediul Radarului Pădurilor. Este un sistem unic în Europa, posibil în lume, foarte eficient", mai spune Doina Pană.
     Ministrul demisionar consideră că dezvoltarea informatică a SUMAL şi a Radarului Pădurilor, completate de promulgarea noului Statut al personalului silvic, vor conduce, în scurt timp, la diminuarea spre 0 a tăierilor ilegale în România.
     În ceea ce priveşte mandatul în Cabinetul Tudose (30 iunie 2017 - 3 ianuarie 2018) Pană afirmă că, în domeniul Păduri, prin HG 447/2017 a acordat compensaţii financiare pentru proprietarii de păduri aflate în arii protejate, unde există restricţii în recoltarea lemnului. "Este pentru prima dată când se corectează o mare nedreptate făcută proprietarilor de păduri din zonele protejate, care sunt obligaţi prin lege să nu valorifice propriul bun", menţionează Doina Pană.
     La finalul anului 2017 s-au înregistrat 586 de cereri pentru obţinerea compensaţiilor, dintre care 506 au fost validate ca eligibile. Suma totală plătită beneficiarilor, la 31 decembrie 2017, a fost de 17,833 milioane lei. Totodată, s-au acordat despăgubiri civile proprietarilor de pădure din arii protejate în valoare de 23,3 milioane lei, se mai arată în raport.
     -------
     * ACTUALIZARE 16:00 În cererea de demisie înaintată premierului, Doina pană spune că starea sa de sănătate nu îi mai permite continuarea activităţii în calitate de ministru.
     "Prin urmare, vă prezint demisia mea din calitatea de ministru al Apelor şi Pădurilor, pe motiv de sănătate. Aprecize colaborarea deosebit de fructuoasă pe care am avut-o şi vă asigur de întregul meu sprijin pentru îndeplinirea programului de guvernare, din calitatea mea de parlamentar", spune Doina Pană în cererea de demisie către premier.
     Doina Pană este ministru de la începutul mandatului Cabinetului Tudose, sfârşitul lunii iunie 2017. În perioada 4 martie - 13 decembrie 2014, ea a mai fost ministru delegat pentru Ape, Păduri şi Piscicultură în Guvernul Ponta.
     Doina Pană este deputat PSD de Bistriţa-Năsăud din 21 decembrie 2016. Este vicepreşedinte al Comisiei pentru mediu şi echilibru ecologic şi membru în Delegaţia Parlamentului României la Adunarea Parlamentară a Uniunii pentru Mediterana.
     V.D.
     -----
     Doina Pană îşi anunţă demisia din funcţia de ministru al Apelor şi Pădurilor, motivând că nu îi mai permite starea de sănătate să continue activitatea în Guvern.(vom reveni) 
 
