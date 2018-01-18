   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Politica

ALERT

Ministrul Justiţiei a declanşat procedura de revocare a procurorului-şef al DNA, Laura Kovesi

BURSA 22.02.2018

D.I.
 
măreşte imaginea
Tudorel Toader (Sursa foto: Facebook)
     * La finalul unei conferinţe ce a durat peste o oră, Ministrul a decis declanşarea procedurii de revocare a procurorului-şef al DNA.
       * ACTUALIZARE 22:00 Vosganian (ALDE): Poziţia lui Tudorel Toader a fost o pledoarie convingătoare pentru statul de drept
     Poziţia ministrului Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, a fost o "pledoarie convingătoare pentru statul de drept şi pentru respectarea drepturilor omului, pe care excesele de putere şi de autoritate, ignorarea prevederilor Constituţiei şi a celorlalte puteri ale statului le pot periclita", a declarat joi seară, liderul grupului ALDE din Camera Deputaţilor, Varujan Vosganian, anunţă Agerpres.
     -------
     * ACTUALIZARE 21:15 Peste o mie de persoane protestează în Piaţa Victoriei
     Peste o mie de persoane protestează, la această oră, în Piaţa Victoriei, urmare a anunţului ministrului Justiţiei, oamenii strigând: "DNA să vină să vă ia", "Nu scăpaţi!", "Hoţii", "Tudorel, demisia!". Oamenii au început să iasă în stradă şi în Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Constanţa, Iaşi.
     -------
     * ACTUALIZARE 21:00 Şerban Nicolae : "O situaţie fără precedent; trebuia ca factorii responsabili să fi acţionat"
     Concluziile raportului prezentat astăzi de ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, arată o situaţie fără precedent, cu acte de natură să submineze însăşi autoritatea statului român, iar factorii responsabili ar fi trebuit să fi acţionat deja, a declarat astăzi pentru liderul senatorilor PSD, Şerban Nicolae, anunţă Agerpres.
     "În mod cert, este o situaţie fără precedent. Chiar dacă ea a fost prevăzută ca ipoteză în lege, o asemenea situaţie în care ministrul Justiţiei să ceară revocarea din funcţie a unei persoane cu o asemenea poziţie este una fără precedent. Dar şi faptele, aşa cum au fost prezentate de ministrul Justiţiei, sunt fără precedent. Sinteza prezentată este una care ar trebui sa ne pună pe gânduri. Concluziile unui asemenea raport ar trebui să ne dea de gândit tuturor, nu doar celor care au responsabilităţi publice, ci chiar cetăţenilor obişnuiţi, pentru că arată vulnerabilităţi ale autorităţilor statului român, arată disfuncţionalităţi în aplicarea legii şi în asumarea unor răspunderi publice, ceea ce ar putea pune în pericol drepturi şi libertăţi fundamentale, ar putea afecta instituţiile constituţionale ale statului român, respectarea democraţiei, a statului de drept, a drepturilor şi libertăţilor fundamentale, ale separaţiei puterilor în stat. Din această perspectivă, era de aşteptat ca factorii direct responsabili să fi acţionat din vreme, nu să se ajungă aici - să constatăm un anumit comportament sistematic şi repetat de conflict între instituţiile publice, de discreditare publică a unor autorităţi, prin contestare publică a deciziilor CCR, de subminare a autorităţii Parlamentului şi de intimidare a Guvernului", a arătat Şerban Nicolae.
     --------
     * ACTUALIZARE 20:40 Purtătorul de cuvânt al PSD: "Suţinem decizia ministrului Justiţiei; raportul - extrem de profesionist"
     Raportul pe care ministrul Justiţiei l-a prezentat astăzi în faţa presei este unul extrem de profesionist, rămâne de văzut cum se vor desfăşura lucrurile pe calea constituţională şi legală, a declarat purtătorul de cuvânt al PSD, Adrian Dobre, anunţă Agerpres.
     "Raportul pe care domnul ministru Tudorel Toader l-a prezentat astăzi în faţa presei a fost unul extrem de profesionist, bazat pe lege, cu argumente foarte clare, solide şi de netăgăduit. Concluzia pe care a tras-o era firească, ca urmare a acestui raport. Era firească de altfel şi ca urmare a evoluţiei pe care cu toţii am văzut-o în această perioadă de timp. (...) Susţinem in mod evident decizia domnului ministru, rămâne mai departe pe calea constituţională şi legală să vedem cum se vor desfăşura lucrurile", a subliniat Adrian Dobre.
     --------
     * ACTUALIZARE 20:30 Procurorul general, după anunţul lui Tudorel Toader: Nu există nici un motiv legal de revocare a doamnei Codruţa Kovesi
     Procurorul general Augustin Lazăr reafirmă, după după anunţul lui Tudorel Toader privind declanşarea procedurii de revocare a şefei DNA, că "nu există nici un motiv legal de revocare a doamnei Codruţa Kovesi"
     "Având în vedere decizia ministrului Justiţiei de a propune revocarea din funcţie a procurorului şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, domnul Augustin Lazăr, procurorul general al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie reafirmă poziţia exprimată constant, în sensul că nu există nici un motiv legal de revocare a doamnei Codruţa Kovesi", se arată într-un comunicat al Ministerului Public.
     -------
     * ACTUALIZARE 20:20 Numărul protestatarilor din Piaţa Victoriei a ajuns la câteva sute
     Câteva sute de persoane protestează, la această oră, în Piaţa Victoriei, urmare a anunţului ministrului Justiţiei, oamenii strigând: "DNA să vină să vă ia", "Nu scăpaţi!", "Hoţii", "Tudorel, demisia!". Oamenii au început să iasă în stradă şi în Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Constanţa, Iaşi.
     -------
     * ACTUALIZARE 20:10 Preşedinţia: Din cauza lipsei de claritate, raportul privind DNA va fi analizat. Preşedintele îşi menţine în continuare punctul de vedere privind DNA şi conducerea sa
     Preşedinţia precizdează că, din cauza lipsei de claritate în prezentarea Raportului privind activitatea managerială a DNA şi având în vedere că evaluarea activităţii DNA şi a conducerii acestei instituţii de către Preşedintele României diferă de cea a Ministrului Justiţiei, se impune o analiză aprofundată a acestui document.
     "Din cauza lipsei de claritate în prezentarea Raportului privind activitatea managerială a DNA şi având în vedere că evaluarea activităţii DNA şi a conducerii acestei instituţii de către Preşedintele României diferă de cea a Ministrului Justiţiei, se impune o analiză aprofundată a acestui document, care urmează să fie realizată la nivelul Administraţiei Prezidenţiale de către departamentele de specialitate.
     În repetate rânduri, Preşedintele României, domnul Klaus Iohannis, s-a declarat mulţumit de activitatea DNA şi a conducerii sale, punct de vedere pe care şi-l menţine în continuare.
     -------
     * ACTUALIZARE 20:00 USR cere demisia imediată a ministrului Justiţiei
     Uniunea Salvaţi România condamnă ferm decizia politică luată astăzi de ministrul Justiţei, Tudorel Toader, de a propune revocarea procurorului-şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, şi cere demisia imediată a ministrului Justiţiei.
     "De aproximativ 1 an de zile ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, tot încearcă să amâne această decizie pe care i-o cer mai marii PSD, oamenii care i-au dat portofoliul Justiţiei pe mână, cu scopul clar de a-i scăpa de ameninţarea dosarelor pe care le au în instanţă şi nu pentru a administra corect regulile după care funcţionează sistemul judiciar. Tudorel Toader a ales să respecte indicaţiile şefilor politici şi să dea un semnal puternic magistraţilor din România că de acum înainte oricine îndrăzneşte să cuteze să ancheteze gaşca de penali a lui Liviu Dragnea va fi supus hărţuielilor mediatice şi politice", se arată într-un comunicat al USR.
     "USR le transmite magistraţilor independenţi şi oneşti, care nu se lasă intimidaţi de PSD, că au un sprijin în ei şi în societatea civilă, în sutele de mii de români care-şi doresc o justiţie dreaptă şi o lege egală pentru toţi", a spus preşedintele USR, Dan Barna, citat în comunicat.
     -------
     * ACTUALIZARE 19:50 PNL: "Este o seară tristă pentru justiţia din România"
     Grupul "Corupţia ucide" a anunţat astăzi seară, după decizia ministrului Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, de a declanşa procedura revocării din funcţie a procurorului-şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, proteste în Piaţa Victoriei din Capitală.
     (V.D)
     -------
     Ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, a prezentat în această seară concluziile raportului asupra activităţii Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, refuzând însă să răspundă la întrebările adresate de presă.
     În cadrul unei conferinţe de presă susţinută la Ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader a declarat:
     "Raportul pe care vi-l voi prezenta este cuprinzător, are 36 de pagini...motiv pentru care veţi fi de acord să-l prezint în diagonală şi în sinteză, după care-l vom posta pe pagina ministerului", afirmat Toader la începutul conferinţei
     De asemenea, la începutul conferinţei, ministrul a declarat: "Este o prezentare, nu o conferinţă de presă".
     Totodată, ministrul a precizat: "Avem o justiţie. Unii spun că e bună, alţii că e rea. Justiţia trebuie să fie egală pentru toţi, să fie în slujba cetăţeanului, să fie bună, nu şi rea. În urmă cu 6 luni, se împlineau 6 luni de la preluarea demnităţii de ministru al Justiţiei. Atunci prezentăm direcţiile de modificare pentru legile justiţiei".
     Ministrul Justiţiei a trecut în revistă experienţa academică şi profesională: "Personal, am început activitatea profesională că procuror. Eram şef de promoţie, mi s-a propus să rămân asistent universitar la Drept în Iaşi, prima facultate de drept înfiinţată în România. Puteam să optez pentru a fi judecător, notar sau avocat, dar am optat pentru demnitatea de procuror. Am fost şi sunt foarte mulţumit de respectivă opţiune pentru că atunci mi-am definitivat coordonatele profesionale, chiar dacă ulterior m-am întors la Facultate, am urmat toate treptele carierei universitare, am exercitat prerogativele funcţiei de cancelar, 3 ani, prodecan, 8 ani, decan, 12 ani iar din februarie 2016 sunt rectorul universităţii".
     Referitor la scopul conferinţei, Toader a precizat: "Prezentul raport nu reprezintă o evaluare a activităţii DNA, ci un raport asupra activităţii Ministerului Public", el adăugând că "Elaborarea raportului a fost realizată pe fondul dezbaterilor care au căpătat o amploare deosebită în spaţiul public în ultimul an, dezbateri care au divizat profund opinia publică, au ridicat la cote nemaintalnite în istoria recentă atacurile la persoană şi punerea în discuţie a unor valori constituţionale, precum prezumţia de nevinovăţie, dreptul la apărare, liberatea persoanei, care au polarizat atenţia forurilor europene, au declanşat mecanisme de evaluare ce nu au mai fost folosite niciodată faţă de România, ameninţând realizarea obiectivelor asumate de ridicare a MCV şi punând chiar în pericol statul de drept".
     Potrivit lui Tudorel Toader, "Raportul de evaluare a eficienţei manageriale şi a modului de îndeplinire a obligaţiilor procurorului-şef, urmare a pronunţării de către CCR a Deciziei 68/2017 prin care s-a constatat că a existat şi există un conflict juridic de natură constituţională între ministerul public - respectiv DNA, şi Guvern. Conflict generat de acţiunea PICCJ de a-şi arogă atribuţia de a verifică legalitatea şi oportunitatea unui act normativ, respectiv OUG 13, cu încălcarea competenţelor constituţionale ale Guvernului şi Parlamentului. Am conchis atunci faptul că rezultatele negative pe linia acestei raportări pot repune în discuţie în viitor în raport de faptele constatate oportunitatea revocării conducătorilor instituţiilor vizate ori alte măsuri instituţionale. Am pornit de la controlul pe care l-am solicitat Inspecţiei Judiciare, de a face o verificare managerială de fond la DNA, în condiţiile în care ultimii zece ani nu se făcuse nici una, cu excepţia celor punctuale pornite de la sesizări".
     Ministrul a precizat că raportul prezentat în această seară se bazează pe analiza a 20 de puncte, ele urmând a fi detaliate pe parcursul expunerii.
     În primă instanţă, Toader a inventariat conflictele din 2017, în care a fost implicată DNA, acestea fiind analizate de Curtea Constituţională.
     În acest sens, oficialul a explicat: "Am arătat prin raportul de analiză a activităţii procurorului şef DNA din martie 2017 că în sine constatarea unui singur conflict juridic nu are aptitudinea de a determina revocarea conducătorului instituţiei. Conduitele contrare constituţiei, izolate, pot fi îndreptate. Concluziile sunt evident diferite când încălcarea constituţiei depăşeşte limitele de competenţă prevăzute de constituţie şi de lege, când încălcările devin sistematice În mai puţîn de jumătate de an de la decizia 68/2017, DNA prin conducerea să a fost chemată iarăşi în faţă CCR, pentru încă două conflicte de natură constituţională. Aşadar, trei sesizări într-un singur an, dintre care în două CCR a constatat existenţa unei încălcări a constituţiei, de către DNA, prin conducerea să. În a treia situaţie, deşi CCR nu a constatat un conflict juridic, a făcut în considerente necesarele precizări prin care a orientat pe viitor conduită DNA, în sensul că nu poate anchetă oportunitatea adoptării unei HG. Acolo era o OUG, aici era vorba de HG. E un bilanţ semnificativ şi dacă privim din perspectiva activităţii CCR: Dacă examinăm cea mai recentă statistică a CCR, care relevă că numărul deciziilor prin care se constată conflicte juridice constituţionale între autorităţi au fost de 13, dintr-un număr de 39 de decizii de la momentul revizuirii Constituţiei din 2003".
     Referitor la relaţia DNA cu Guvernul, ministrul Justiţiei a subliniat că organele anticorupţie au pus presiune asupra Executivului: "Declanşarea unei ample anchete penale care s-a concretizat prin descinderi la Ministerul Justiţiei, ridicarea de acte, audierea unui mare număr de funcitonari publici, miniştri, a detemrinat o stare de presiune psihică, chiar pe durata derulării unor proceduri de legiferare, creaindu-se premisele unui blocaj. Sub imperiul unei temeri de formularea unor viitoare acuzaţii, Guvernul e blocat în activitatea să de leguitor".
     Toader a reamintit, de asemenea refuzul procurorului-şef al DNA de a se prezenta la reuniunile comisiilor de anchetă din Parlament la care a fost invitată, subliniind că astfel a fost împiedicată activitatea parlamentului: "CCR a reţinut în ce o priveşte pe doamna Kovesi că a refuzat să dea curs celor trei invitaţii şi să se prezinte în faţă comisiei speciale, iar la solicitarea de a răspunde în scris, a dat un răspuns incomplet, care a contribuit la prelungirea perioadei de activitate a respectivei comisii. Şi aici CCR a constatat că prin refuzul de prezentare s-a creat un blocaj în activitatea comisiei, care a dus la prelungirea cu 60 de zile a termenului. CCR a stabilit că în aplicarea colaborării loiale între instituţii, au obligaţia să ia parte la lucrările comisiei în toate cazurile".
     Tudorel Toader a subliniat şi modul în care DNA a abordat din perspectivă judiciară şi constituţională cazul Belina: "din comunicatul DNA privind verificarea celor două HG (legate de cazul lacului Belina - n.red.), s-a prevăzut că au fost încălcate prevederile Constituţiei şi Legii 213/1998. Scria în comunicat că au fost încălcate o serie de dispoziţii ce reglementează normele de tehnică legislativă. DNA s-a erijat în evaluator fără nicio distincţie inclusiv asupra aspectelor de oportunitate în adoptarea HG (...) În partea specială a Codului Penal sunt prevăzute faptele penale, infracţiunile, nu în legea privind tehnică legislativă sau proprietatea publică. În legislaţia penală avem probabil prea multe incriminări, aproape o mie, dar niciuna nu are denumirea marginală în fapta de a adoptare a unui act normativ cu încălcarea normelor de tehnică legislativă. Nu constituie infracţiune, nu o verifică procurorul, o sancţionează CCR, instanţa de contencios administrativ dacă e de rang infralegal".
     Referitor la modul de desfăşurare a activităţii DNA, ministrul a menţionat: "am reţinut comportamentul excesiv de autoritar, discreţionar, contrar obligaţiilor de rezervă şi deontologice impuse magistraţilor. În realizarea angajamentului asumat prin precendetul raport, am solicitat în iulie 2017 un control al Inspecţiei Judiciare la DNA. În cuprinsul raportului, se consemnează o serie de dificultăţi, întâmpinate de inspectori, retinându-se inclusiv indicii cu privire la săvârşirea abaterii discipliniare constând în obstructioarea activităţii inspectorilor de către şefa DNA".
     În cadrul conferinţei, oficialul a evidenţiat şi relaţia procurorului-şef al DNA cu CCR: "Contestarea actelor şi autorităţii CCR - şefa DNA a învinovăţit practic CCR punând pe seama deciziilor Curţii pretinsă imposibilitate a DNA de urmărire a unor fapte apreciate că fiind de natură penală. Din acest motiv procurorii mai pot investiga doar faptele de abuz în serviciu în care s-a încălcat legislaţia primară. Reiese că societatea rămâne ne-apărată în faţa unor astfel de practici, după decizia CCR. Pe lângă pierderile de milioane de euro, întreagă societate va privi cum cei cu funcţii publice vor urmări satisfacerea unor interese diferite de ale societăţii".
     Făcând referire la posibilitatea ca ţara noastră să aibă soarta Poloniei, Tudorel Toader a explicat: "Eram la dezbaterea din Parlamentul European, am avut 9 întrevederi cu oficiali, şi mulţi interlocutori, oameni de seamă, evocau aspecte asupra cărora fuseseră informaţi greşit, să nu spun dezinformaţi. A ajuns acest mesaj, prin dezinformare. Am explicat de 9 ori că România nu are nicio legătură cu situaţia juridică în care se află Polonia, pentru că în România nimeni nu a pus problema nerespectării deciziilor CCR, nimeni nu a schimbat procurorii-şefi sau preşedinţii de instanţe, ministrul Justiţiei nu are astfel de competenţe. Ne aflăm într-o cu totul altă paradigmă, prezentată deformat".
     Ministrul a abordat de asemenea subiectul modului în care DNA au prioritizat instrumentarea cazurilor: "decapare e cuvântul cheie, e absolut contrară oricărui stat de drept. O cauza penală are rostul ei, nu sunt cauze penală mai importante şi mai puţin, pentru că in joc e destinul unui om egal cu toţi ceilalţi. Cauzele trebuie rezolvate aşa cum au fost organele sesizate, nu după funcţii".
     Toader a amintit şi faptul că procurorul-şef al DNA nu s-a implicat în identificarea şi eliminarea comportamentelor abuzive ale procurorilor: "neimplicarea procurorului-şef DNA în identificarea şi eliminarea comportamtenlor abuzive presupuse a fi comise de procurori. Spaţiul public e plin de presupuse abuzuri ale procurorului Negulescu, el a fost apreciat, în loc să fie luate măsuri de verificare".
     A fost totodată evidenţiate situaţii precum: "falsificarea transcierii unor convorbiri telefonice, înregistrarea are un conţinut, transcriptul are alt conţinut". În acest sens, Toader a precizat: "Am aici notate multe hotărâri judecătoreşti prin care instanţa a statuat neconcordanţă între înregistrare şi transcriere, motiv pentru care cauza a fost trimisă înapoi".
     În concluzie, ministrul Justiţiei a reamintit articolul 1 din Constituţia României, explicând că "în România s-a dezvoltat componenta de prevenire dar şi de combatere a corupţiei. Buna activitate a DNA din acest ultim punct de vedere e consemnată în documentele interne şi internaţionale".
     În cele din urmă, Toader a declarat: "Pentru aceste fapte , în temeiul legii, am declanşat propunerea de revocare a procurorului-şef al DNA." 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Ministrul Justiţiei a declanşat procedura de revocare a procurorului-şef al DNA, Laura Kovesi

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  O mutare gresita
    (mesaj trimis de A politic în data de 22.02.2018, ora 19:49)  
 Dragnea l-ai sacrificat pe acesta.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 21:55)
 
 Clubul milițienilor securiști așteaptă decizia președintelui.
 O va revoca Iohannis pe Laura Codruța Kovesi doar pentru că a încălcat Constituția sau merg amândoi pe lungul drum al pârnăii fără sfârșit?


 
2.  Miau, miorlau, miorlau
    (mesaj trimis de Pisicut în data de 22.02.2018, ora 19:58)  
 
  Io Hann is in curtea ta!.... Ce facem?.


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Cristi C în data de 22.02.2018, ora 20:03)  
 Date fiind argumentele menționate de Toader, îl felicit pentru acțiunea de revocare. Bravo.


 
4.  LA PAUZĂ : O la O
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 22.02.2018, ora 21:07)  
 MIȘTO : ÎMPĂCATĂ și CAPRA și VARZA !!!


 
5.  de ce?
    (mesaj trimis de prostu' satului în data de 22.02.2018, ora 21:14)  
 de ce oare tudorel face public raportul acum dupa campania media ant3 si romTV?? daca faptele, aşa cum au fost prezentate de ministrul Justiţiei, sunt fără precedent.... din decembrie si pina cum a dormit tudorel??


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Guvernul a aprobat proiectul legii privind autoritatea poliţistului click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministrul Justiţiei s-a întâlnit astăzi cu vice-ambasadorul Marii Britanii la Bucureşti click să citeşti tot articolul
DĂNCILĂ:
"Vom aproba o ordonanţă care să plafoneze contribuţiile datorate de către mame" click să citeşti tot articolul
Protocol de colaborare semnat între Ministerul Afacerilor Externe şi Consiliul Naţional al Rectorilor click să citeşti tot articolul
DUMITRU OPREA, PNL:
"Sistemele informatice ale autorităţilor publice centrale nu sunt adaptate secolului în care trăim" click să citeşti tot articolul
Tudorel Toader prezintă astăzi raportul privind conducerea DNA click să citeşti tot articolul
JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER, ŞEFUL COMISIEI EUROPENE:
"Locul României este, clar, în spaţiul Schengen" click să citeşti tot articolul
ŞOVA:
"Aproape 60 de kilometri de autostradă ar putea fi recepţionaţi în 2018" click să citeşti tot articolul
MANDA:
"Următoarea vizită a membrilor comisiei va fi la unităţile SRI care se ocupau de interceptări" click să citeşti tot articolul
DRAGNEA:
"Aştept ca ministrul Justiţiei să nu se facă de râs" click să citeşti tot articolul
Premierul Viorica Dăncilă s-a întâlnit cu preşedintele Comisiei Europene click să citeşti tot articolul
PAUL STĂNESCU:
"Nu mai vreau să candiez la nicio funcţie de conducere în PSD" click să citeşti tot articolul
Congresul extraordinar al PSD va avea loc în 10 martie, la Bucureşti click să citeşti tot articolul
CRISTIAN BUŞOI, PNL:
"Pierderea a 150 de milioane de euro pentru spitale regionale ar fi criminal" click să citeşti tot articolul
Membri ai Parlamentului au participat la reuniunea APCEMN click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 21:50
Ministrul Mediului anunţă ajutor de stat pentru industria de reciclare, o premieră în România
     Ministrul Mediului, Graţiela Gavrilescu, a afirmat că reciclarea în România se face într-un procent extrem de mic, 7%, şi trebuie "dezvoltat", prin urmare va aloca din Fondul de Mediu o schemă de ajutor de stat pentru industria de reciclare, o premieră în România.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 17:53
Banca Centrală Europeană a realizat un profit net de 1,275 miliarde euro, în 2017
     Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a raportat astăzi un profit net de 1,275 miliarde de euro pentru anul 2017, cu 82 de milioane de euro mai mult decât în 2016, în principal ca urmare a majorării veniturilor nete din dobânzi generate de portofoliul în dolari SUA şi de portofoliul aferent programului de achiziţionare de active, informează un comunicat de presă al instituţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 17:44
Specialiştii IT avertizează asupra riscurilor sustragerii informaţiilor personale
     Kaspersky Lab a publicat un raport care arată cum folosesc infractorii cibernetici sistemele de taxe şi impozite pentru a sustrage informaţii personale de la utilizatori, se arată într-un comunicat al companiei, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 17:28
Guvernul a aprobat proiectul legii privind autoritatea poliţistului
     Guvernul a aprobat, astăzi, noua formă a proiectului legii privind autoritatea poliţistului, rezultată în urma consultărilor din ultimele patru luni. Purtătorul de cuvânt al Executivului, Nelu Barbu, a ţinut să precizeze că "modificările propuse prin acest proiect de lege nu au incidenţă asupra reglementărilor privind adunările publice".  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 17:05
Ministrul Justiţiei s-a întâlnit astăzi cu vice-ambasadorul Marii Britanii la Bucureşti
     Astăzi a avut loc, la sediul Ministerului Justiţiei, întrevederea ministrului justiţiei, Tudorel Toader cu Adam Sambrook, vice-ambasador în cadrul Ambasadei Regatului Unit al Marii Britanii şi Irlandei de Nord, se arată într-un comunicat al Ministerului Justiţiei, dat astăzi publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
22.02.2018
BVB
Volumul coboară la doar 14 milioane de lei
     * Piaţa a înregistrat a treia scădere consecutivă
     * Titlurile OMV Petrom au scăzut cu 1,14%
       Piaţa a înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, cea de a treia zi de scădere consecutivă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Atos" aduc scăderi pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în special în sectorul tehnologic, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie din 2018
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Investitorii stau într­-o stare de expectativă, ceea ce poate explica rulajul redus"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în Europa, în baza rezultatelor companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, datorită rezultator financiare peste aşteptări anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET­-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul înregistrat în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 25,5 milioane de lei (5,47 milioane de euro), cu mult sub nivelul înregistrat în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 66...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Daimler" - afectate de o investigaţie privind compania, în SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, în contextul unui volum redus, dat fiind că au fost închise atât pieţele americane, cât şi unele din Asia.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 22 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9612
2.3795
2.9864
4.0377
0.1838
0.6249
0.2143
4.6539
5.2607
1.4903
3.5285
0.2269
0.4799
1.1137
0.0667
0.4656
0.9950
3.7867
0.3237
1.1583
0.5952
0.0583
0.3500
0.2017
2.7767
0.0395
0.1399
1.0309
0.6249
0.1200
161.1363
5.4832 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook