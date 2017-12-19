   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Macroeconomie

ALEX MILCEV, EY ROMÂNIA:

"Aplicarea sistemului de plată defalcată a TVA nu a adus multe complicaţii, deocamdată"

BURSA 14.02.2018

RAMONA RADU
 
     * Alex Milcev: "Estimăm că numărul afacerilor care vor intra în acest sistem va creşte"
     * Claudia Sofianu: "Salariaţii din IT, cei din cercetare-dezvoltare, persoanele cu handicap şi zilierii rămân cei mai afectaţi de transferul contribuţiilor sociale"
       Revoluţia fiscală din ţara noastră este asociată tot mai mult cu două ordonanţe de urgenţă, emise recent de către Guvern, mai exact OUG 23/2017, privind plata defalcată a TVA, şi OUG 79/2017, privind modificarea Codului Fiscal, a afirmat, ieri, în cadrul unei conferinţe de specialitate, Alex Milcev, liderul departamentului de fiscalitate şi asistenţă juridică din cadrul EY România.
     Potrivit domniei sale, în ceea ce priveşte OUG 23/2017, split TVA este, astăzi, mai uşor de aplicat decât în 2017, întrucât a fost actualizată anul acesta.
     În conformitate cu noile prevederi, doar companiile aflate în insolvenţă sau restanţierii la plată (care înregistrează restanţe la plata TVA mai mult de 60 de zile) trebuie să efectueze plata defalcată a TVA, iar în acest context, segmentul afectat, la nivelul mediului de afaceri, va fi mai redus faţă de varianta iniţială a legii, a mai adăugat Alex Milcev.
     Domnia sa a declarat: "În luna aprilie vom vedea, exact, câte sincope vor fi, cum va funcţiona sistemul şi câte afaceri vor nimeri în acest sistem. Estimăm că numărul afacerilor care vor intra în sistem va creşte, deoarece sistemul ANAF de urmărire de creanţe şi datorii din partea contribuabililor nu este unul perfect. Se fac şi greşeli din partea Fiscului".
     În acest context, contribuabilii ar putea avea surprize, iar banii lor să fie redirecţionaţi pentru alte debite, a mai spus domnia sa, subliniind că este important ca fiecare contribuabil să verifice fişa plătitorului în mod constant, săptămânal sau lunar, şi să se asigure că aceasta este la zi şi este corectă ca să nu aibă o surpriză peste 60 de zile şi să fi nimerit în sistem fără să ştie.
     Aplicarea sistemului de plată defalcată a TVA nu a adus multe complicaţii, deocamdată, dar lucrurile se vor vedea cel mai bine în luna aprilie, a mai spus domnul Milcev.
     * Alex Milcev: "Noile reguli propuse prin transpunerea directivei anti-evaziune sunt mai puţin restrictive"
     Noile reguli privind deducerea dobânzilor cuprinse în OUG 79/2017, care transpune Directiva anti-evaziune (ATAD), vor avea un caracter mai puţin restrictiv decât cele aplicate anterior, susţine Alex Milcev, adăugând că ordonanţa urmează să fi dezbătută astăzi în Comisia pentru buget, finanţe şi bănci din Camera Deputaţilor.
     Domnia sa a explicat: "Faţă de ceea ce vedem astăzi în ordonanţa 79 o să fie câteva modificări principale legat concret de dobânzi. Senatorii au hotărât să crească limitele deducerii dobânzilor. În OUG 79/2017 apar două limite: 200.000 euro pe an şi 10% din EBITDA.
     Senatorii au propus să fie crescute aceste limite în cele permise de directiva europeană, şi anume, până la trei milioane de euro pe an, pentru acea limită de 200.000 euro pe an şi procentul din EBITDA să fie crescut de la 10% la 30%".
     Potrivit reprezentantului EY România, toate ţările din UE se gândesc la aceleaşi plafoane, ideea fiind şi una de competiţie fiscală între state, domnia sa sperând că ţara noastră nu va avea un regim mai restrictiv decât alte state care vor adopta într-un an sau doi această directivă.
     "Este o ironie aici, pentru că dacă ne uităm ce înseamnă asta pentru România, noile reguli sunt, per ansamblu, mai puţin restrictive, decât vechile reguli, pe care le ştim de cel puţin zece ani.
     Şi partea ironică este, de fapt, intenţia Guvernului de a strânge şurubul şi de a restricţiona «transferul profiturilor prin sisteme de finanţare».
     Sună foarte bine această directivă şi s-au gândit s-o adoptăm foarte repede, fără să ne forţeze cineva, deşi alte state vor face acest lucru abia din 2019 sau chiar din 2024. Noi am făcut mai repede acest lucru ca să reducem evaziunea fiscală, dar din ce observăm în piaţă, se pare că mult mai multe dobânzi vor fi deductibile pe noul regim decât pe vechiul regim", a mai afirmat sursa citată.
     În opinia domniei sale, vor fi mai mulţi câştigători din partea contribuabililor decât cei care vor pierde, considerând că efectele vor fi altele decât cele prevăzute de Guvern.
     * Claudia Sofianu: "Facilitatea fiscală oferită celor din IT este strâns legată de contextul fiscal care li se aplică"
     Salariaţii din IT, cei din cercetare-dezvoltare, persoanele cu handicap şi zilierii rămân cei mai afectaţi de transferul contribuţiilor sociale de la angajator la angajat, a precizat Claudia Sofianu, partener EY România.
     Domnia sa a declarat: "Este un exerciţiu care trebuie făcut de către angajator ca să vadă dacă acele contracte cu timp parţial, pe care le are, sunt justificate sau nu, deoarece angajaţii săi în regim de part-time vor plăti contribuţii pentru cât câştigă, iar diferenţa până la nivelul salariului minim va fi suportată tot de către angajator. Nu este ca în cazul sectorului de IT, unde e facilitate fiscală".
     Sursa citată consideră că această facilitate fiscală oferită celor din IT este strâns legată de contextul fiscal care li se aplică, pentru a ajuta domeniul să se dezvolte la noi în ţară.
     Domnia sa a vorbit şi despre declaraţiile fiscale care trebuie depuse la ANAF, menţionând: "Din cele ce au fost declarate, înţelegem că anul viitor va exista un singur formular care să comaseze mai multe acte de acest tip, printre care şi Declaraţia 600". 

     MFP va încerca să comaseze cinci formulare, inclusiv Declaraţia 600, iar statul va taxa pe veniturile estimate, nu pe cele realizate, a declarat marţi ministrul Finanţelor, Eugen Teodorovici, după discuţiile din Comisia de buget-finanţe din Senat, citat de News.ro.
     Ministrul de Finanţe a declarat: "Sunt cinci formulare de acest tip, o să încercăm o comasare. Cei care au depus aceste formulare nu le vor mai depune, în cazul în care sumele pe care le-au pus în formularul iniţial sunt mai mari decât ce vor estima pe parcurs. Vom merge pe estimare, nu pe ce s-a realizat în 2017".
     Domnia sa a subliniat că nu-şi va pierde nimeni calitatea de asigurat pentru că va fi respectat termenul legal de la ultima plată, adăugând: "Vom veni cu o OUG înainte de termenul de 90 de zile, în aşa fel încât nimeni să nu-şi piardă calitatea de asigurat".
     
     Andra Caşu, partener EY România: "Noi am tras semnalul de alarmă, de mai multe ori, în privinţa adoptării Directivei ATAD, iar pronosticul ar trebui să fie că se va adopta acest plafon de trei milioane şi, eventual, acest 30% din EBITDA ajustat ca limită de deductibilitate".

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Aplicarea sistemului de plată defalcată a TVA nu a adus multe complicaţii, deocamdată"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Macroeconomie)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Teodorovici: "Vom încerca să comasăm cinci formulare de declaraţii fiscale" click să citeşti tot articolul
ANUL TRECUT FAŢĂ DE 2016,
Deficitul de cont curent - aproape dublu  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
Guvernul a cedat în faţa presiunii dobânzilor click să citeşti tot articolul
AOAR susţine sprijinirea fiscală a specialiştilor din domeniul IT click să citeşti tot articolul
FEDERAŢIA PATRONALĂ PETROL ŞI GAZE:
"În România preţul de referinţă al gazelor naturale este calculat pe baza tranzacţiilor realizate în altă ţară " click să citeşti tot articolul
Nicolaie Hoanţă: "Economia noastră este nepermis de dependentă de capitalul extern" click să citeşti tot articolul
Comisia Europeană vrea sancţiuni împotriva paradisurilor fiscale click să citeşti tot articolul
STUDIU GFK:
"Încrederea consumatorilor din Europa creşte, a românilor scade" click să citeşti tot articolul
Producţia industrială a crescut în anul 2017 cu 8,2% click să citeşti tot articolul
Resursele de energie primară au crescut în anul 2017 cu 3,3% click să citeşti tot articolul
DINU MALACOPOL, AKTA:
"Efectele neimpozitării salariilor din IT nu au fost niciodată evaluate" click să citeşti tot articolul
CITITORII NE SCRIU:
"Declaraţia 600 îi discriminează pe salariaţi" click să citeşti tot articolul
Cantitatea de lapte de vacă colectată de unităţile procesatoare a crescut faţă de anul 2016 cu 8,0% click să citeşti tot articolul
MUGUR ISĂRESCU:
"Piaţa muncii rămâne tensionată. Creşterile salariale din sectorul bugetar sunt masive" click să citeşti tot articolul
Sprijin de peste 320 milioane lei anul acesta, pentru reducerea accizei la motorina utilizată în agricultură click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 08:10
VLAD COSMA:
"Nu m-am prezentat la DNA pentru că sunt plecat în vacanţă, o să merg săptămâna viitoare"
     Fostul deputat Vlad Cosma a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3, că nu s-a prezentat la DNA Ploieşti, unde a fost citat ca mertor într-un dosar, pentru că a plecat în vacanţă, dar că va merge la DNA săptămâna viitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:57
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Trei din principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:27
REVISTA PRESEI 14.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Băsescu, întrebat dacă el crede că ar trebui să demisioneze Kovesi: Nu cred nimic. La Biserică se crede
     Fostul preşedinte Traian Băsescu a declarat marţi că nu a văzut înregistrările făcute de deputatul Vlad Cosma şi acuzaţiile aduse Departamentului Naţional Anticorupţie (DNA). Întrebat dacă el crede că Laura Codruţa Kovesi ar trebui să demisioneze, Băsescu a răspuns că "nu crede nimic", pentru că doar "la Biserică se crede".  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:10
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 13 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9682
2.3812
3.0009
4.0413
0.1835
0.6253
0.2139
4.6572
5.2505
1.4940
3.5085
0.2276
0.4784
1.1155
0.0654
0.4691
0.9932
3.7738
0.3171
1.1452
0.5948
0.0587
0.3483
0.2030
2.7526
0.0393
0.1414
1.0274
0.6265
0.1199
161.2798
5.4732 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook