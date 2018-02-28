   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Alternativele la ţigările tradiţionale - un nou măr al discordiei pe piaţa tutunului

BURSA 18.04.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
[ document ataşat " Taxarea produselor cu tutun încălzit şi a lichidului pentru ţigarete electronice" - click aici ] 
     *  Un proiect legislativ aflat în dezbatere urmăreşte interzicerea în spaţiile publice a ţigaretelor electronice şi a dispozitivelor pentru fumat care nu ard tutunul
     
     La scurt timp după ce două din cele trei mari companii producătoare de ţigarete de la noi au lansat, pe piaţa noastră, dispozitive pentru fumat care încălzesc tutunul fără a-l arde, în Parlament a apărut o nouă iniţiativă legis­lativă care interzice atât utilizarea în public a acestor noi alternatrive la fumatul tradiţional, cât şi folosirea ţigaretelor electronice în spaţiile publice.
     Proiectul de lege vine în contextul în care lansarea IQOS de către Philip Morris International (PMI) şi glo, care aparţine British American Tobacco (BAT), a provocat o serie de opinii contradictorii legate de cât de nocive sunt sau nu sunt aceste noi produse.
     Noul text legislativ, care urmăreşte modificarea Legii nr. 349/2002 pentru prevenirea şi combaterea efectelor consumului produselor din tutun, a fost iniţiat de senatorul USR Cristian Ghica.
     Proiectul propune ca, prin "fumat", să se înţeleagă orice consum voluntar de fum, vapori sau aerosoli, fumatul reprezentând "inhalarea voluntară a fumului rezultat în urma arderii tutunului conţinut în ţigarete, ţigări de foi, cigarillos şi pipe, precum şi inhalarea voluntară a aerosolilolr rezultaţi în urma vaporizării substanţelor cu dis­pozitive electronice de tip «ţigară electronică» sau al dispozitivelor ce încălzesc tutunul fără a produce combustia amestecului".
     Iniţiatorul proiectului susţine că este necesară extinderea sensului legii care interzice fumatul în spaţiile publice închise, mijloacele de transport în comun, spaţiile închise de la locul de muncă sau în preajma locurilor de joacă pentru copii deoarece impactul pe care "ţigaretele electronice" îl pot avea asupra sănătăţii consumatorilor sau al persoanelor din jur este încă incert din cauza lipsei datelor relevante.
     Cristian Ghica susţine: "Nu există niciun fel de cercetare fundamentată ştiinţific care să ateste că aceste dispozitive prezintă un pericol mai mic pentru sănătate decât produsele clasice din şi cu tutun. De aceea, nu există motive întemeiate ca, în acest moment, statul român să trateze diferenţiat ţigaretele clasice şi dispozitivele de fumat nou lansate pe piaţă. Pericolul consumului de tutun nu este exclusiv personal, ci şi unul social şi la adresa sănătăţii publice. Cu toţii ştim că este mai bine să previi decât să tratezi".
     Expunerea de motive a proiectului de lege subliniază că datele oficiale ale Eurostat şi Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii arată că, în ţara noastră, o cincime din populaţie fumează zilnic, iar 30% dintre cei care au acest obicei au vârsta cuprinsă între 15 şi 18 ani, fumatul fiind responsabil pentru 26% din decesele bărbaţilor şi pentru 9% din decesele femeilor din ţările în curs de dezvoltare.
     Expunerea de motive mai menţionează: "În prezent, un total de circa 5 milioane de persoane fumează în ţara noastră, iar 4,4 milioane consumă tutun zilnic. Fumatul este un factor agravant în bolile cardiovasculare, principala cauză a mortalităţii din România, cu 60% din decesele anuale faţă de o rata medie a Uniunii Europene de doar 48%. Nu în ultimul rând, tutunul este una din principalele cauze ale bolilor pulmonare cronice. Aproximativ 70 de români mor zilnic din cauza fumatului, ceea ce înseamnă peste 42.000 de români anual, din care 5000 în urma fumatului pasiv. Apariţia dispozitivelor de fumat de tip ţigară electronică, dar şi proliferarea recentă a diverselor dispozitive de inhalat aerosoli din tutun fără arderea amestecului lansează noi provocări legislative din perspectiva combaterii consumului de tutun".
     Conform textului expunerii, există o serie de cercetări privind ţigările electronice care sugerează că aceste dispozitive pot fi la fel de nocive precum cele tradiţionale: "Cât priveşte noile produse de fumat ce funcţionează prin încălzirea tutunului, dat fiind elementul de inovaţie al acestor dispozitive, nu există studii concludente din punct de vedere ştiinţific privind efectele acestora asupra con­sumatorilor".
     *  BAT: "Cercetările din Marea Britanie şi din SUA recunosc potenţialul de risc redus al produselor de nouă generaţie"
     Companiile care au lansat deja dis­pozitive de fumat care nu ard tutunul au reacţionat cu privire la noul proiect legislativ.
     BAT evidenţiază faptul că iniţiatorii proiectului legislativ nu au considerat necesar să solicite British American Tobacco un punct de vedere sau studiile existente, derulate atât de BAT, cât şi de foruri independente de specialitate pentru dezvoltarea produselor de nouă generaţie.
     În acest context, compania ne-a transmis: "La nivel global, British American Tobacco este prezentă pe 16 pieţe cu dispozitive de vapat sau dis­pozitive care încălzesc tutunul. Datorită ultimelor studii care confirmă potenţialul de risc redus al acestor produse, strategia noastră este să extindem acest segment şi către alte pieţe.
     glo, produsul de nouă generaţie din portofoliul BAT, a fost recent lansat pe piaţa din România, toate informaţiile despre acest produs fiind fundamentate de cercetări derulate în ultimii ani de peste 1.500 de cercetători ai companiei şi revizuite de către specialişti independenţi.
     Pe lângă studiile pe care le des­făşurăm la unitatea de cercetare şi dezvoltare din Southampton, Marea Britanie, există o serie de studii independente desfăşurate la nivel internaţional care confirmă potenţialul de risc redus al acestor produse. Cercetările din Marea Britanie şi din Statele Unite ale Americii recunosc potenţialul de risc redus al produselor de nouă generaţie: ţigări electronice şi dispozitive care încălzesc tutunul.
     Cu toate acestea, British American Tobacco nu a susţinut niciodată că aceste produse de nouă generaţie sunt sănătoase, ci că, pe baza studiilor derulate până acum, există un potenţial de risc redus.
     Obiectivul principal al BAT în dezvoltarea acestor produse este de a reduce riscurile asociate fumatului. Sus­ţinem în continuare că cea mai bună cale de a elimina riscurile este renunţarea la toate aceste produse.
     Pe baza rezultatelor ştiinţifice de până acum, putem spune că produsele care încălzesc tutunul şi ţigările electronice au potenţialul de a fi semnificativ mai puţin riscante decât fumatul.
     Susţinem în continuare că este nevoie de studii aprofundate în acest sens; BAT a demarat, în prezent, în Marea Britanie, un studiu clinic de 1 an de zile, cel mai amplu studiu de acest fel derulat până acum, pentru a identifica cât mai exact potenţialul de risc redus al ţigărilor electronice şi al produselor de încălzit tutunul
     Niciun produs din tutun nu este 100% sigur. Principiul reducerii riscului înseamnă că, dacă un produs este mai puţin riscant decât fumatul, este o alternativă preferabilă fumatului".
     Reprezentanţii BAT ne-au mai spus că posibilele efecte ale acestei iniţiative se referă la faptul că o categorie importantă a publicului interesat de astfel de produse cu potenţial de risc redus nu vor avea acces la informaţii adecvate despre caracterisiticile lor. Sursele citate apreciază: "Este dificil de înţeles demersul parlamentar de interzicere a utilizării acestor produse în spaţii închise, demers care ar putea determina fumătorii să revină la fumatul tradiţional, ale cărui efecte asupra sănătăţii sunt cunoscute.
     Considerăm că atât industria, cât mai ales autorităţile de reglementare şi experţii din sistemul de sănătate publică joacă un rol foarte important în transmiterea în spaţiul public a unor informaţii corecte şi obiective cu privire la această nouă categorie de produse. Având în vedere argumentele ştiinţifice tot mai numeroase care ates­tă rolul produselor de nouă generaţie ca opţiune cu potenţial de risc redus pentru fumători, este nevoie de reglementări adecvate care să ofere acestor consumatori contextul necesar pentru o alegere informată.
     Este, de asemenea, imperativ ca reglementările să impună respectarea unor standarde înalte de calitate a produselor şi interzicerea accesului minorilor la produse din tutun, oferind în acelaşi timp un cadru oportun pentru dezvoltarea inovaţiei".
     BAT reiterează angajamentul companiei pentru cercetarea şi dezvoltarea unor alternative la fumatul tradiţional, cu potenţial redus de risc.
     "Legile împotriva fumatului nu trebuie extinse la produsele de nouă generaţie, atât prin prisma caracteristicilor diferite, cât şi pentru ca fumătorii să înţeleagă că produsele de nouă generaţie, spre deosebire de ţigarete, au un potenţial de risc redus pentru consumatori", conchid sursele citate.
     *  PMI: "400 de specialişti lucrează în centrele de cercetare ca să dezvolte produse pentru fumat cu potenţial redus de risc"
     Proiecţiile oficiale despre prevalenţa fumatului arată că, în pofida tuturor măsurilor de control ale consumului de tutun, vor fi aproximativ 1 miliard de fumători la nivel mondial, în viitorul apropiat, subliniază reprezentanţii PMI. Reprezentanţii Philip Morris ne-au transmis: "Anul trecut, ne-am luat angajamentul să înlocuim cât se poate de repede ţigaretele convenţionale cu produse cu risc redus, despre care credem cu tărie că reprezintă o alternativă mai bună pentru fumătorii adulţi. Aceasta este viziunea noastră pentru un viitor fără fum. Până în prezent, Philip Morris International a investit mai mult de 4 miliarde de dolari în cercetare şi dezvoltare pentru a transforma această viziune în realitate. IQOS este rezultatul acestor cercetări şi este cel mai promiţător produs cu risc redus.
     Fumătorii adulţi trebuie să ştie că există alternative mai puţin nocive la fumat, iar noi credem că este de datoria noastră să-i informăm în legătură cu aceste alternative".
     Sursele citate adaugă: "În completarea eforturilor autorităţilor de a preveni iniţierea şi de a încuraja renunţarea la fumat, obiective pe care Philip Morris International le susţine, din ce în ce mai multe autorităţi de sănătate publică şi experţi consideră că a oferi fumătorilor adulţi acces la alternative mai puţin nocive în comparaţie cu ţigaretele convenţionale poate reduce riscul individual şi efectele asupra populaţiei". Un număr de 400 de oameni de ştiinţă şi tehnicieni lucrează în centrele de cercetare şi dezvoltare PMI, pentru a dezvolta produse ce au potenţialul de a reduce riscurile asociate fumatului, prin eliminarea combustiei.
     Primul dintre aceste produse cu potenţial de risc redus este IQOS, un dis­pozitiv electronic de încălzire a tutunului, lansat deja în peste 35 de pieţe, inclusiv în România. Reprezentanţii PMI susţin că, prin eliminarea procesului de combustie a tutunului, IQOS reduce semnificativ nivelurile substanţelor dăunătoare şi potenţial dăunătoare (în medie cu 90%-95%), în comparaţie cu fumul de ţigară. Conform acestora, dezvoltarea acestui produs se bazează pe o abordare ştiinţifică riguroasă, care respectă standardele internaţionale de cercetare şi urmează recomandările ghidului Food and Drug Administration (USA) pentru produsele din tutun cu risc modificat.
     Sursele citate conchid: "Dincolo de inovaţie şi eforturile de a dezvolta aces­te produse, credem că este de datoria noastră să-i informăm pe fumătorii adulţi asupra existenţei alternativelor mai puţin nocive la fumat. Politicile şi reglementările eficiente, împreună cu informarea, ar trebui să ofere fumătorilor adulţi accesul la produse cu risc redus, fundamentate ştiinţific".
     *  ONG-urile se pronunţă vehement împotriva produselor de nouă generaţie din piaţa tutunului
     Organizaţiile Non Guvernamentale s-au exprimat cu vehemenţă pe marginea noilor produse din piaţa tutunului, nefiind de acord cu folosirea lor în spaţiile publice şi nici cu promovarea aces­tora. Reprezentanţii Organizaţiei "2035 Fără Tutun" consideră: "Accesul facil al minorilor la produsele din tutun, în ciuda interdicţiei de vânzare şi de distribuire gratuită a acestor produse, expunerea semnificativă a copiilor şi adolescenţilor la acţiuni de promovare şi publicitate în spaţii pe care le frecventează uzual, apariţia unor noi produse din tutun care exploatează în mod înşelător viduri de reglementare, dar şi prezentarea produselor din tutun în vecinătatea unor bunuri şi alimente consumate frecvent de copii sunt modalităţi prin care este facilitată şi încurajată «testarea» primelor produse din tutun, urmând consumul curent, odată cu instalarea dependenţei de nicotină. Astfel, nu sunt asigurate drepturile copiilor şi tinerilor prevăzute la articolele 17 (protecţia faţă de orice mijloc de comunicare în masă care le poate fi dăunător), 19 (protecţia faţă de orice formă de vătămare), 24 (dreptul la cea mai bună stare de sănătate), 33 (protecţia faţă de efectele oricărei forme de drog) şi 36 (protecţia faţă de orice formă de exploatare) din Convenţia Naţiunilor Unite privind Drepturile Copilului". (...) În aceste condiţii, cele pes­te 350 de organizaţii non-guvernamentale, medicale, academice, de protejare a drepturilor tinerilor şi copiilor ale Iniţiativei «2035 Fără Tutun» au solicitat Parlamentului şi Guvernului României adoptarea de urgenţă a modificărilor legislative care să îndepărteze orice surse de publicitate şi promovare, directă şi indirectă, pentru produsele din tutun, precum şi închiderea oricăror viduri legislative prin care unele tipuri noi de produse din tutun pot eluda legile în vigoare".
     În opinia ONG-urilor citate, "încercarea industriei tutunului de a prezenta opiniei publice aceste produse ca o variantă «mai sănătoasă» este un atentat la sănătatea publică şi o sfidare prin artificii de interpretare legislativă a reglementarilor în vigoare".
     Iniţiativa "2035 Fără Tutun" a fost lansată în luna septembrie a anului 2016, fiind sustinută printr-un grant operaţional din partea "Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids/Bloomberg Initiative for Tobacco Control", ca urmare a depunerii unui proiect şi a unui proces de selecţie care a cuprins câteva zeci de alte proiecte la nivel global, conform reprezentanţilor săi. Organizaţiile membre ale Initiaţivei "2035 Fără Tutun" au ca strategie naţională reducerea consumului de tutun (2035 - Prima Generaţie Fără Tutun a României). 

     *  Accizarea noilor produse din piaţa tutunului - un alt subiect de controversă
     Ţigările electronice şi produsele de fumat fără combustie nu intră sub incidenţa accizelor armonizate, ele fiind accizate separat, mai arată expunerea de motive, adăugând: "Atragem atenţia din nou că nu există niciun fel de cercetare fundamentată ştiinţific care să ateste că aceste dispozitive prezintă un pericol mai mic pentru sănătate decât produsele clasice din şi cu tutun. De aceea, nu există motive întemeiate ca în acest moment statul român să colecteze diferenţiat accize pentru ţigaretele clasice şi dispozitivele de fumat nou lansate pe piaţă".
     În replică, reprezentanţii industriei ne-au precizat: "Cu referire la taxe, recentul proiect depus de parlamentari USR, PNL si UDMR se referă, în expunerea de motive, şi la accizele nearmonizate, pentru ţigaretele electronice şi produsele cu tutun încălzit. Există diferenţe de accizare între ţigaretele clasice şi noile produse din tutun, pentru că ţigările clasice sunt taxate unitar la nivel UE, prin intermediul accizelor armonizate, conform unei Directive modificate ultima oară în 2011. Nu există un sistem similar pentru noile produse din tutun sau pentru electronice, dat fiind că, anul trecut, la ultima discuţie a Comisiei Europene privind eventuala revizuire a Directivei, pe baza studiului Ramboll, Comisia a considerat că respectivele produse nu sunt încă relevante, dată fiind cota de piaţă nesemnificativă la nivelul UE.
     România este printre puţinele state membre UE care au adoptat accize (nearmonizate) şi pentru noile produse din tutun încălzit, dar şi pentru lichidul cu nicotină folosit la ţigaretele electronice la nivel comparabil cu celelalte ţări în care există astfel de reglementări. În mai mult de jumătate din statele UE, fie aceste produse nu sunt accizate deloc, fie, în cazul noilor produse cu tutun încălzit, acciza este asimilată categoriei OTP ("other tobacco products" - alte produse din tutun)".

 
 
