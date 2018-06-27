   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

English Section

American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level

BURSA 29.08.2018

Andrei Iacomi (translated by Cosmin Ghidovean)
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     *  Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.
     The fiscal reform implemented by American president Donald Trump at the end of last year, whereby the taxes on profits made in the US was cut to from 35% to 21%, represents one of the most important factors that have led to the recent rise of the American stock markets to all-time highs, according to statements from the financial analysts consulted by the BURSA newspaper, concerning the recent evolution of the Wall Street indices.
     Other elements mentioned by the analysts include the recent deal between the US and Mexico, as well as the monetary policy practiced by the Federal Reserve.
     Claudiu Cazacu, chief analyst at XTB România, told us that in his opinion, there is a complex of factors that are favorable for the recent rise of the Nasdaq Composite, as well as of the overall US market.
     "First of all, the market has benefited from the very good financial results of the second quarter, in the technology sector, as well as others, that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases. Essentially, with small exceptions, companies have reported a notable increase in profits, especially following the tax reform (ed. note: implemented by Donald Trump).
     Second of all, the American market was helped by yesterday's announcement (ed. note: the day before yesterday) that a trade agreement was made between the US and Mexico, which was seen as a sign of strength in the negotiation between the US and other partners.
     This has also created hopes among investors that in the end there is a way to reach a deal when it comes to the trade relations between the US and other countries".
     The XTB Romania analyst further said: "Thirdly, the stock market has also been influenced by the relatively balanced statements made by Jerome Powell, the head of the Board of the Federal Reserve (Fed), that the policy rate will increase gradually, thus eliminating the concerns some investors had that there could be quicker increases, given a potential overheating of the economy.
     Essentially the Fed isn't that concerned with the overheating of the economy, which means that the interest rates will not be rising too quickly, with a positive effect on the stock market".
     Financial analyst Liviu Moldovan said: "In the very short term, meaning in yesterday's stock exchange session (ed. note: the day before yesterday), the Nasdaq Composite index, as well as other indices in the US, have received a positive impulse from the fact that the US and Mexico have agreed to sign a new trade agreement, which will probably be discussed with Canada as well.
     This was a favorable piece of news, because the market did not look well upon the attacks by president Trump on free trade, with his sanctions imposed on Europe and China etc..
     But, despite the fact that these events have led to trading sessions with significant drops, the market easily got past that and most likely it would be even higher had this pressure not existed".
     From then on, Mr. Moldovan stated that in the medium and long term, we are witnessing a very long cycle of stock market rise, without a major correction of the American market.
     "From my point of view this is the result of the policies of the Federal Reserve, of quantitative easing and stimulation of the economy.
     The Obama administration has supported the economy, and so far at least, the measures imposed by the Trump administration, to cut corporate taxes from 35% to approximately 20%, favor economic growth.
     Thus, in the latest report, a GDP increase of 4.1% for the US is announced, which is significant for a developed economy. Thus, companies have performed well, with growing sales and profit rates.
     I think that these are the factors which have contributed to the fact that Wall Street indices are seeing record highs, with the Nasdaq Composite passing the psychological threshold of 8,000 points", the financial analyst said.
     *  Claudiu Cazacu: "From a technical point of view, the upwards trend of the Nasdaq Composite index is showing no signs of a reversal"
     Concerning the sustainability index of the Nasdaq Composite, Claudiu Cazacu of XTB România told us: "Currently, from a technical point of view, the upwards trend of the index is still valid, without producing any signals of a turnaround.
     Still in my opinion, there are far more risks which could materialize.
     First of all, politically, there is the risk of a turbulent situation or even of impeachment, (even though there is talk about it only as a possibility, it is just a hypothetical scenario so far, as it takes a majority in Congress in order for that to pass, and the Republicans hold the majority).
     The second aspect concerns the negotiation in the trade relations with China, which, even though it seems to have gone away from being the focus of investors' attention, remains a rather serious problem.
     And the third risk I think concerns Europe and specifically Italy, which needs to vote the European Union budget, which could cause concern among investors in the sovereign debt market".
     According to the analyst of XTB România, there are also other risks, but they are a bit more distant, concerning the situation in Turkey and the Brexit.
     *  Liviu Moldovan: "The American market will probably see a strong correction when the first signs of economic recession show up, which could happen a few years from now"
     On the other hand, Liviu Moldovan told us: "As far as the sustainability of the rises of the American stock market is concerned, we need to take into account that the US market has ignored, for the most part, the negative foreign factors, even surprisingly. For example, the tense situation in the relationship with North Korea or China have only caused short term corrections.
     Even the main fears, which were present a few years ago, according to which the Federal Reserve would quickly raise the rates, thus slowing down the economic growth, proved to be completely unjustified.
     Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular, which is currently setting the tone for the rest of the markets in the world.
     The market will definitely see a correction eventually, or even enter a «bear» market, but that scenario will probably appear when the first signs of economic recession show up, which could only manifest in a few years".
     Yesterday, around 18:30, the Nasdaq Composite index stood at 8,019 points, whereas S&P 500 was traded at 2,896 points, very close to the previous session.
     The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA 30) index was at 26.064 points, below the maximum of 26,616.71 points recorded at the end of January this year.
     Note:
     The information presented by the analysts is just opinion and should not be construed as trading recommendations. 
 
[ print ] American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level

 
Readers' comments    [ add a comment ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (English Section)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications click here to read the entire article
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany click here to read the entire article
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget click here to read the entire article
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night" click here to read the entire article
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations" click here to read the entire article
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit" click here to read the entire article
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times click here to read the entire article
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed click here to read the entire article
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future" click here to read the entire article
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia click here to read the entire article
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image click here to read the entire article
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania click here to read the entire article
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine click here to read the entire article
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence click here to read the entire article
The transition towards autocracy click here to read the entire article
Piaţa de Capital
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 3.47 milioane de euro pe BVB
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima parte a şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi, o lichiditate de 16.15 milioane lei (3.47 milioane de euro).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
Bursele asiatice au închis mixt
     Principalii indici ai burselor asiatice au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi mixt.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere
     Indicii bursieri europeni au deschis şedinta de tranzacţionare de astăzi în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital
Indicii BVB au deschis în scădere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în depreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans de peste 7% pentru acţiunile "Ryanair"
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, după publicarea unor date economice pozitive privind Germania şi Franţa.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI singurul indice în creştere
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de doar 25,8 milioane de lei (5,57 milioane de euro), cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 29 august 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9113
2.3770
3.0817
4.0787
0.1806
0.6234
0.2226
4.6489
5.1318
1.4321
3.5835
0.2401
0.4760
1.0848
0.0586
0.4339
0.6243
3.9852
0.2771
0.9636
0.5840
0.0566
0.3582
0.2091
2.6732
0.0393
0.1416
1.0849
0.6251
0.1218
154.2313
5.5808 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
.