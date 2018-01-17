   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Editorial

Ameţeala, tîndăleala, răzgîndeala

BURSA 21.02.2018

CORNEL CODIŢĂ
 
CORNEL CODIŢĂ      Priveşti, stai şi te gîndeşti şi tot nu pricepi cum face politicianul nostru, aşa cum îl ştiţi, cu toate păcatele şi bubele rele în cap, incapabil, precar în mai toate compartimentele de personalitate, de la pregătire şcolar-profesională, pînă la structură morală, lipsit de oricare dintre virtuţile necesare celui mai simplu, elementar, proces de construcţie, de acţiune socială cu efecte pozitive, cum reuşeşte el, deci, să cîştige, aproape fără excepţie, toate bătăliile împotriva alegătorilor, a societăţii, a celor care l-au făcut "om de stat", "om de vază", "om cu stare", "om"! Ca să reuşeşti, trebuie să ai undeva şi puncte tari. Iar, ca să reuşeşti mai tot timpul, trebuie ca ele, punctele tari, să fie tari...nu glumă! Studiul aprofundat al problemei a dat la iveală primele rezultate: armele cele mai de temut în mînuirea cărora trebuie să fii expert, înainte chiar de a spera la o carieră în politica din România sunt: "ameţeala", adică acţiunea de a-i ameţi pe alţii; "tîndăleala", adică acţiunea de a tîndăli, de a amîna, trage de timp, pritoci fără nici un rezultat etc şi respectiv acţiunea de a te răzgîndi, fără să clipeşti, de a susţine exact contrariul a ceea ce susţineai pînă ieri, în cazul în care realitatea îţi face pocinogul să arate că lucrurile stau tocmai pe dos decît spuneai tu, politicianul atoate cunoscător, ori că opinia contrară celei pe care o profesai cu aplomb tocmai a fost îmbrăţişată de cei la care se află azi, "pîinea şi cuţitul", fie ei prieteni, ori neprieteni.
     Suntem aleşi, avem program şi cît ai bate din palme toată ţara, tot cetăţeanul o să se scalde în bunăstare. Sigur, unii, adică noi ăştia din protipendadă, mai multişor, voi, ăia, restul, ceva mai puţintel, dar....bunăstare, nenicule! Şi cum o să ştim că ne-a lovit valul de bunăstare? Simplu: vă uitaţi pe "fluturaşul" de salariu şi nu o să vă vină să credeţi ceea ce vedeţi! Să nu uitaţi să aduceţi plasele, pungile, sacoşele alea de prin cămară ca să aveţi cu ce să căraţi numerarul! Aşa a ţinut-o vreo lună şi jumătate, la televizor, doamna ministreasă a bunăstării şi salariilor din România, în fiecare seară, de i-a luat cu ameţeala pe toţi românaşii României. Chiar şi cei care n-aveau salariu momentan, din cauză de şomaj, ori altceva, începuseră să se viseze nababi. După care a început tîndăleala. Modificăm legea salariilor...da, dar cînd au ajuns la Ministerul Finanţelor sumele ce trebuiau scoase lunar din visterie ca să se plătească aberaţiile propovăduite de ministreasă, i-a luat şi pe ăia cu ameţeală şi au trimis înapoi propunerile legislative cu rugămintea să se găsească o soluţie care să nu încarce nota de plată, pentru că şi aşa bietul minister de finanţe dă tot mai din greu în brînci să se împrumute că altfel... nu are de unde! După ce a mai tîndălit-o cîteva vreme, frumoasa lege a apărut, doar că uriaşele creşteri de salarii erau de fapt nişte minusuri şi acelea destul de mari. Au început nemulţumirile, au început şi răzgînelile marilor oameni politici care au dezlănţuit bunăstarea peste noi. Iar acolo unde nu au încăput suficiente răzgîndeli, au luat-o de la capăt cu ameţeala! Adică, ce veniţi acum să-mi spuneţi mie că v-au scăzut salariile, păi nu ştiaţi de anul trecut că o să scadă!!!!!! Şi ce dacă au scăzut, dacă vă uitaţi bine ori de-a-ndoaselea o să vedeţi că, de fapt, e o mărire şi încă una substanţială. La unii, o fi şi scădere, dar cine poate să împace pe toată lumea cînd ţi-ai propus să dezlănţui zăgazurile bunăstării peste oastea cea mare a pălmaşilor şi a salariaţilor?
     Vreţi alt exemplu, luaţi "Justiţia", marota nr.1 a guvernării actuale. Păi, ce, asta-i justiţie? Las că venim noi la guvernare şi facem imediat alte legi, ca lumea, europene, în concordanţă cu directivele UE...da, ce spun eu le facem, nu le facem, doar le scoatem din sertarele specialiştilor noştri care sunt mai specialişti decît toţi specialiştii lor şi le punem imediat în Parlament. Şi de atunci o ţin langa cu ameţeala şi tîndăleala, cu opinteala prin comisii şi şedinţe doar-doar o ieşi ceva din toată tevatura asta cu justiţia. Nu iese şi fără să fiu Mafalda aş paria că ceva răzgîndeală o să apară în combinaţia politică a acestui succes politic atît de răsunător. Nu m-ar mira chiar ca Tudorel ori Dragnea să spună mîine, poimîine că ei de fapt nici nu s-au apucat vreodată de modificarea legilor justiţiei....păi...ce, le trebuia lor bătaia asta de cap...?!! Nu le trebuia!
     Procedurile se repetă la indigo, indiferent care este domeniul social şi de guvernare la care ne-am referi: educaţie, sănătate, investiţii, infrastructură, finanţe, impozite etc. Tot algoritmul guvernării se învîrte în jurul acestor temute şi necruţătoare arme: ameţeala, tîndăleala şi răzgîndeala. Cu artă şi fineţe mînuite, ori cu brutalitate şi fără de milă, după cum o cer circumstanţele politice, ele sunt cele ce asigură victoria deplină a politicianului român împotriva propriilor săi alegători. Pentru nota tragi-comică a situaţiei, mai semnalez doar faptul că mînuirea oricaruia dintre cele trei instrumente de lucru amintite poate fi ridicată la rangul de artă şi perfecţiune. Pînă acolo, încît un fost Preşedinte al României funcţionînd în regim total de răzgîndire după ce a plecat de la Cotroceni, a ajuns astăzi cel mai drastic şi vocal critic al măsurilor, deciziilor şi al acţiunilor întreprinse chiar de el şi administraţia sa. Efectul este absolut năucitor şi continuă să prostească, chiar şi pe cei care n-ar vrea ori n-ar fi înclinaţi să mai fie prostiţi o dată de personajul cu pricina.
     Întrebarea este, care ar fi antidotul, cum să ne apărăm de aceste nimicitoare arme ale politicianului din ograda noastră? 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 21.02.2018, ora 01:17)  
 ... va arde de glume domn Codita ... eu va urez succes in gasirea unui vaccin impotriva idolatriei ... si/sau impotriva instinctului de conservare ... intr-o societate in care atentia umana e deturnata mai tot timpul de vibratii electro-magnetice ... iar majoritatea remuneratiilor sunt armonizate la simpatia de partid ;) ...


 
2.  Superb articol !
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 21.02.2018, ora 04:46)  
 Sinplu: recomand canalele de sport, cele cu animale, filme .


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 21.02.2018, ora 07:16)  
 Dle Codita,ratingul ,daca vorbim de televiziuni,apoi,imaginea ,daca vorbim de cei care se dau in stamba pe sticla ,e singurul scop.Adevarul e ceva ce trebuie mimat ,astfel incat ,privitorul sa fie cat mai bine naucit ,speriat,dar sa revina cat mai repede, sa vada continuarea.De ex ,Dan Diaconescu a reusit sa toarne laturi in capul privitorilor onesti dar SI prosti,nu mai putin de 3000 de episoade cu Elodia.Cred ca in proportie de peste 99%, ce este la noi pe tv, e pura pierdere de timp cu iz de profesionalism.Dar daca masele vor ,le place ,se mai uita o data si inca o data si tot asa:)


 
  3.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de George L. , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 08:24)
 
 Domnule Codița, niște analfabeți aruncă cu bani furați tot de la cei fără minte. Soluția este sa ieșim toți in stradă, să îi rupem!


 
  3.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Cristi C , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 08:31)
 
 Mă apuca amețeala. Sa nu se spună nimica despre pensiile cu care am fost păcălit. Cine face asta este clar. Nimica nu se înțelege de comentatori. Totuși cu un motiv ascuns.


 
  3.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 09:08)
 
 Solutia e sa nu ne uitam la tv ,e mai simplu.


 
  3.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de Cristi C , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 10:09)
 
 Nimica nu ajuta. Eu mă uit l a tel revizor și am crezut cu pensia. Acuma nu.


 
  3.5.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 21.02.2018, ora 10:26)
 
 Haha


 
