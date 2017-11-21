   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Politica

ANALIŞTI POLITICI:

"Bătălia de la conducerea PSD nu clinteşte electoratul social-democrat"

BURSA 16.01.2018

A.S.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * ACTUALIZARE Premierul Mihai Tudose şi-a anunţat demisia
     * Tudose a spus că pleacă cu fruntea sus
     *  Manda: CExN nou pentru propunerea de premier, astăzi
     *  Dragnea: "La CExN, eu nu mai fac nicio propunere"
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a anunţat, luni seară, la finalul CEX PSD, că demisionează, pentru că aşa a decis partidul. El a spus că pleacă cu fruntea sus. "Îmi dau demisia în seara asta sau mâine dimineaţă. Domnul vicepreşedinte Stănescu preia programul", a anunţat premierul Mihai Tudose, la finalul şedinţei Comitetului Executiv al PSD, care a durat mai bine de cinci ore.
     El a spus că partidul a hotărât că este nevoie de un alt Guvern şi că va pleca cu fruntea sus.
     "Poate am şi eu vina mea. Aşa a hotărât partidul, îmi asum, CEx-ul a spus că e loc de mai bine", a declarat Mihai Tudose.
     Întrebat ce îşi reproşează, el a răspuns: "Îmi reproşez că nu am făcut mai mulţi kilometri de autostradă, că nu am făcut mai multe spitale, dar vedeţi, astăzi am avut un eveniment fericit, o investiţie de 500 de milioane aproape. Plec cu fruntea sus, nu am închis anul prost, nu regret nimic, colegii au apreciat activitatea guvernamentală".
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a fost învestit în funcţie în 29 iunie 2017, după demiterea Guvernului Grindeanu, la şase luni de la învestire, prin moţiune de cenzură a PSD.
     Claudiu Manda a anunţat, luni seară, că marţi la ora 11.00 va avea loc o nouă şedinţă a Comitetului Executiv al PSD pentru a nominaliza noua propunere de premier.
     "Avem în continuare majoritate şi sigur vom avea prim-ministru şi Guvern", a susţinut Manda.
     El şi-a exprimat convingerea că preşedintele Klaus Iohannis va face noua nominalizare de premier tot din partea PSD.
     *  Dragnea: "Se pare că am mână proastă"
     Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a declarat, luni seară, că se pare că el are "mână proastă" şi, prin urmare, la Comitetul Executiv Naţional (CExN) de astăzi, în care se va stabili nominalizarea de premier a partidului, nu va face nicio propunere.
     Dragnea a fost întrebat cum garantează PSD că peste 6 luni nu schimbă iar Guvernul, Liviu Dragnea a răspuns, conform news.ro: "Am discutat asta. Se pare că eu am mână foarte proastă (...) Le-am spus colegilor mei astăzi că eu nu voi face nicio propunere. Prima dată, la Sorin Grindeanu, eu am făcut propunerea, ei au votat-o. La Tudose am avut o discuţie cu fiecare în parte, pe cine ar vede, pe cine n-ar vede (sic!). Mâine (n.r. azi) au nu voi face nicio propunere".
     El a mai declarat că ar trebui menţinută actuala structură a Guvernului.
     Întrebat dacă va rămâne în Guvern Carmen Dan, Dragnea a răspuns că va decide CExN. El a spus că tot CExN va face şi evaluarea miniştrilor şi va decide cine rămâne şi în viitorul Guvern.
     Liderul PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a mai declarat că el le-a reproşat unor miniştri că "au plimbat minciuna" şi a avertizat că nu va mai accepta aşa ceva.
     "Eu am reproşat astăzi unor miniştri faptul că au plimbat minciuna dintr-o parte în alta si i-am avertizat că nu voi mai accepta asa ceva. I-am rugat pe colegi să faca un efort şi să înţeleagă că a fost suficientă această perioada de declaraţii publice, scrisori, propuneri, înainte să se discute despre asta în CEx", a declarat Dragnea în conferinţa de presă susţinută la finalul şedinţei Comitetului Executiv.
     Întrebat despre ce miniştri este vorba, el a răspuns: "Nu o să îi mai vedeţi şi o să vă daţi seama".
     
     .........
     Bătălia de la vârful conducerii PSD nu va zdruncina electoratul social-democrat, consideră analiştii politici consultaţi de ziarul BURSA. Aceştia ne-au declarat: "Cetăţenii pro-PSD au primit bani în plus la pensii şi salarii şi sunt mulţumiţi. Electoratul PSD nu are altă ofertă. Acesta este şi motivul pentru care cei de la conducerea PSD se bat între ei pentru putere: sunt convinşi că nu pot fi scoşi din joc de altă formaţiune politică. Având legile electorale actuale, se poate conduce o ţară cu 30% din voturile exprimate. Conducerea PSD poate să facă toate aranjamentele pe care le doreşte. PSD nu este structurat în vreun fel, nu există alţi lideri, altă echipă. Dacă stăpâneşti bazinul electoral din judeţ, eşti jupân şi important în PSD, nimeni nu te poate înlocui".
     Un sondaj CURS (Centrul de Sociologie Urbană şi Regională) de la finalul lunii noiembrie 2017 preciza că PSD ar obţine 43% dintre voturile electoratului, în scădere uşoară faţă de noiembrie 2016, anul în care a câştigat alegerile. Pe locul doi în opţiunile electoratului se afla PNL - 27%, în creştere cu 7%, iar pe locul trei era ALDE - 9%.
     În opinia unor analişti politici, avem de-a face cu o luptă pentru putere internă, pe de o parte Liviu Dragnea, preşedintele actual al PSD, şi o mare parte a organizaţiilor de partid, iar, pe de altă parte, premierul Mihai Tudose, alături de Marian Oprişan, Adrian Ţuţuianu, preşedintele executiv al PSD, Niculae Bădălau şi vicepremierul Marcel Ciolacu.
     "Probabil vom avea o reorganizare a Guvernului, aşa cum vrea Mihai Tudose, dar cu oameni impuşi de Liviu Dragnea şi Călin Popescu Tăriceanu. Se reaşează raporturile de forţe în PSD", ne-au mai spus analiştii poltici.
     Scandalul de la conducerea PSD a luat amploare după ce Mihai Tudose a cerut demisia ministrului de Interne, Carmen Dan, pe care a acuzat-o că minte.
     Aseară, la închiderea ediţiei, şedinţa CEX a PSD nu se terminase.
     Surse politice anunţau că aproape 40 de filiale judeţene au cerut retragerea sprijinului politic pentru Mihai Tudose.
     Klaus Iohannis a declarat că, în cazul în care PSD îşi va demite din nou Guvernul, după 7 luni, îşi va pune semne serioase de întrebare dacă social-democraţii mai au capacitatea de a guverna. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Bătălia de la conducerea PSD nu clinteşte electoratul social-democrat"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  o fi pe bune?
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.01.2018, ora 00:09)  
 „Eram in biroul lui Nastase cind Mitrea cu Oprisan l-au racolat pe traseistul Dragnea, pe care-l adusesera sa ni-l prezinte. Nu-l stiam. Am facut cunostinta atunci cu un om modest, simplu, venit dintre tractoare, de la Teleorman. Avea in picioare ciorapi si sandale, era imbracat cu camasa alba si geaca din imitatie de piele. Asa a intrat Dragnea in PSD”, a povestit Cozmin Gusa.


 
2.  Asta s-o credti voi!
    (mesaj trimis de REVOLTATUL în data de 16.01.2018, ora 00:10)  
  Cearta din PSD pe mine m-a clintit si-i PORT PICA lui DRAGNEA! Mai bine Partidul l-ar demite din functia de Presedinte al PSD.


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.01.2018, ora 00:13)  
  A ajuns un SANTAJIST ORDINAR, LIVIU DRAGNEA= OMUL MOSCOVEI sa conduca un PARTID si o TARA ! Sa-mi bag PICIOARELE !
 [ răspunde la această opinie ]


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.01.2018, ora 00:14)  
  Bre, SCAPA-ne de matale !
  Cara-tee, Lasa-neee
  Huoo HARCIOG MINCINOS TRANTITOR de GUVERNE si OMUL MOSCOVEI ce esti!
 [ răspunde la această opinie ]


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.01.2018, ora 00:15)  
  Imi vine sa ma apuc de VOODOO; sa iau frumos niste LUMANARI, sa le vopsesc in negru si sa ma rog PENTRU BINELE ROMANIEI SA CRAPE DRAGNEA ; alta metoda de a SCAPA TARA de acest INDIVID NOCIV si NEFAST+ DICTATOR + SANTAJIST ORDINAR+ OMUL MOSCOVEI NU GASESC!
  Sa-mi BAG PICIOARELE !


 
6.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.01.2018, ora 00:16)  
  Crezi ca Diavolul o sa te asculte pe tine? Sa dea DUMNEZEU sa scapam de MUSTACIOSUL-SEF care BEA TUICA PROASTA de TELEORMAN!
  Din cauza MUSTACIOSULUI au crescut TOATE PRETURILE ca s-a bagat el peste Guvern.
  O mai fi IOHANNIS prost sa-i mai numeasca un Prim-ministru???!
  MAI BINE ANTICIPATEEEEEEEE!


 
7.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.01.2018, ora 00:17)  
  D-nule IOHANNIS sa nu FITI FRAIER!
  SA nu mai numiti premieri propusi de DRAK_NEA= OMUL MOSCOVEI; altfel dati Tara pe MANA RUSILOR!


 
8.  Iar SUNTETI IDIOTI?
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.01.2018, ora 00:19)  
  D-nule Codrin Stefanescu, asa sunteti voi "UNITI"??? V-au IRADIAT RUSII cu ARMA PROSTIEI la CAP de v-ati dat IARASI TOT voi JOS al II-lea GUVERN?
  SUNTETI NISTE IDIOTI care RECIDIVEAZA! V-ati P££££ pe VOTURILE NOASTRE!
  FRAIER ar fi IOHANNIS sa va accepte un nou Premier!


 
9.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.01.2018, ora 00:20)  
 . Romania, faraaaaaa DRAK_NEA!
  (mesaj trimis de Jos Santajistul Ordinar! în data de 15.01.2018, ora 23:22)
  D-nule IOHANNIS sa nu FITI FRAIER!
  SA nu mai numiti premieri propusi de DRAK_NEA= OMUL MOSCOVEI; altfel dati Tara pe MANA RUSILOR!


 
10.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.01.2018, ora 00:21)  
  Imi vine sa ma apuc de VOODOO; sa iau frumos niste LUMANARI, sa le vopsesc in negru si sa ma rog PENTRU BINELE ROMANIEI SA CRAPE DRAGNEA ; alta metoda de a SCAPA TARA de acest INDIVID NOCIV si NEFAST+ DICTATOR + SANTAJIST ORDINAR+ OMUL MOSCOVEI NU GASESC!
  Sa-mi BAG PICIOARELE !


 
11.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.01.2018, ora 00:23)  
 
  PAZEA! E PERICOL!
  HAOS , LIPSA GUVERNARII! î
  A ajuns un SANTAJIST ORDINAR, LIVIU DRAGNEA= OMUL MOSCOVEI sa conduca un PARTID si o TARA ! Sa-mi bag PICIOARELE !


 
12.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.01.2018, ora 00:24)  
  Va dati seama ca la PREZIDENTIALE NU o sa AVETI nici o SANSA CU LIVIU DRAGNEA PRESEDINTE, NU?


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
CRISTIAN DUŢU, DIRECTOR EXECUTIV AL DIRECŢIEI VENIT BUGET LOCAL SECTOR 2 BUCUREŞTI:
"Vrem să economisim 150.000 de euro pe an prin implementarea platformei de interacţiune online" click să citeşti tot articolul
AMBASADORUL BULGARIEI ÎN ROMÂNIA, TODOR CHOROV:
"Prioritatea noastră la preşedinţia UE - crearea unei legături între Balcanii de Vest şi Europa" click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ CEX PSD:
Premierul Mihai Tudose şi-a anunţat demisia click să citeşti tot articolul
TURCAN:
"Avem nevoie de un stat cu o democraţie puternică şi care să nu servească clanurilor politice" click să citeşti tot articolul
Dragnea, despre cum va vota la CExN al PSD: "Ca de obicei, cu partidul" click să citeşti tot articolul
TUDOSE:
"Nu este negociabilă sub nicio formă, nici măcar amiabilă, integritatea teritorială a României" click să citeşti tot articolul
Preşedintele atacă la CCR modificarea Ordonanţei privind înfiinţarea ANCOM click să citeşti tot articolul
Protest cu motto-ul "Ce-ţi doresc eu ţie, dulce Românie", în faţa sediului PSD din Sibiu click să citeşti tot articolul
TUDOSE:
"Ziua Culturii Naţionale, moment prielnic pentru a reflecta asupra contribuţiei culturii" click să citeşti tot articolul
Atac al lui Teodorovici la adresa lui Tudose şi a miniştrilor care îl susţin pe premier click să citeşti tot articolul
Şefa DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, cercetată disciplinar de Inspecţia Judiciară click să citeşti tot articolul
LA CEREREA MAI MULTOR LIDERI
PSD a convocat şedinţa Comitetului Executiv Naţional (CExN) pentru luni click să citeşti tot articolul
PREŞEDINTELE PSD ALBA:
"Sunt nişte orgolii care după CEx trebuie să se stingă." click să citeşti tot articolul
PNL:
Formularul 600 - "birocraţie fiscală absurdă" click să citeşti tot articolul
GHEORGHE FLUTUR:
Introducerea în discuţie a autostrăzii Bacău-Braşov "este o diversiune" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
16.01.2018
Fondurile NN au ajuns la o deţinere de 6,42% din MedLife
     Fondurile de pensii administrate de NN au ajuns să aibă o participaţie de 6,42% din acţiunile MedLife, în urma unui schimb, pe piaţa secundară a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, se arată într-un raport...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Lichidarea "Carillion" pune pe curs negativ bursele din Europa
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care firma britanică de construcţii "Carillion" Plc, cu 43.000 de angajaţi, a intrat în procedură de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul urcă spre 60 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Valoarea tranzacţiilor a urcat la aproape 60 millioane lei, în ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, peste cea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară de circa 55 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, stimulate de rezultatele companiilor şi situaţia politică din Germania
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, investitorii reacţionând la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii, dar şi la rezultatele preliminare pozitive...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.01.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Acţiunile bancare - capul de afiş al şedinţei de tranzacţionare"
     * Cotaţia Fondul Proprietatea urcă cu 2,24%, la preţul de 0,912 lei/unitate
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, toate coşurile de acţiuni încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în teritoriul pozitiv.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene scad din cauza rezultatelor dezamăgitoare ale companiilor
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 15 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9976
2.3651
3.0335
3.9178
0.1812
0.6209
0.2123
4.6256
5.1993
1.4976
3.4068
0.2239
0.4786
1.1097
0.0668
0.4703
1.0009
3.7686
0.3062
1.1753
0.5863
0.0594
0.3543
0.2000
2.7470
0.0391
0.1323
1.0261
0.6221
0.1180
162.6750
5.4328 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook