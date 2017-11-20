   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Piata De Capital

Analiştii BT: "Oferta precară şi lichiditatea redusă - frâne în vederea dezvoltării bursei"

BURSA 09.01.2018

ANDREI IACOMI
 
     * Ovidiu Şerdean, IFB Finwest: "Bursa începe să nu mai fie pentru toţi oamenii, ci doar pentru cei bogaţi"
         Toamna anului 2017 a reprezentat, pentru piaţa de capital din Româ-nia, ratarea promovării de la statutul de piaţă de frontieră la cel de emergentă, FTSE Russell, agenţia de rating a London Stock Exchange, arătând că Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) mai are de îndeplinit patru condiţii ca să poată primi calificativul de piaţă emergentă.
       Potrivit FTSE Russell, încă nu avem o piaţă a acţiunilor liberă şi bine dezvoltată, nu îndeplinim condiţiile privind operaţiunile de custodie, cele privind lichiditatea şi tranzacţiile în afara pieţei.
       Spre deosebire, piaţa din Polonia a trecut de la stadiul de piaţă emergentă la cel de piaţă dezvoltată.

       Diversitatea precară atât în ceea ce priveşte domeniile de activitate, cât şi instrumentele financiare tranzacţionate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, precum şi lichiditatea redusă constituie obstacole majore în calea dezvoltării pieţei de capital locale, conform Departamentului de Analiză de la Banca Transilvania (BT).
     La solicitarea ziarului "BURSA" să precizeze obstacolele care stau în calea dezvoltării bursei, echipa BT a punctat: "În opinia noastră, impedimentele dezvoltării pieţei de capital sunt date de diversitatea redusă a instrumentelor financiare tranzacţionate şi a sectoarelor reprezentate la bursă, acestea reducând atractivitatea bursei de la Bucureşti ca modalitate de investire a economiilor".
     La aceasta se mai adaugă şi lichiditatea scăzută a multor companii, au mai spus analiştii, explicând: "Chiar dacă sectorul farma şi cel industrial sunt reprezentate la BVB, lichiditatea companiilor din aceste sectoare nu este suficient de atractivă pentru investitorii de talie medie (cel puţin)".
     Totodată, echipa de la BT a punctat necesitatea educaţiei financiare pentru micii investitori.
     "În ceea ce priveşte investitorii retail, familiarizarea cu noţiunile pieţei financiare ar putea reduce din aversiunea acestora faţă de risc, motivându-i astfel să se implice mai activ în gestionarea economiilor personale", au conchis analiştii.
     * Cristina Boicu, Raiffeisen Bank: "Fără o Contraparte Centrală, jucătorii mari
     vor ocoli în continuare piaţa românească"
     Potrivit Cristinei Boicu, şeful Departamentului de Vânzări de Acţiuni din cadrul Raiffeisen Bank România, cel mai mare impediment în vederea dezvoltării pieţei de capital este dat de lipsa unei Contrapărţi Centrale.
     Doamna Boicu ne-a transmis: "Piaţa locală de capital are mare nevoie de o Contraparte Centrală, instituţie care să gestioneze riscurile decontării. Fără aceasta, jucătorii mari vor ocoli în continuare piaţa româ-nească. O soluţie aici ar fi aderarea la o entitate regională, caz în care cos-turile ar fi mult mai mici".
     Privitor la obstacolele existente în calea creşterii pieţei de capital, Ovidiu Dumitrescu, director general adjunct în cadrul Tradeville, ne-a declarat: "Cu certitudine, piaţa de capital din România nu se ridică, încă, la întregul ei potenţial de dezvoltare, nici ca număr de companii listate, nici ca volum al tranzacţiilor şi nici ca număr de investitori. În privinţa aspectelor care frânează dezvoltarea, aş menţiona că mai sunt lucruri de îmbunătăţit în ceea ce priveşte reglementarea activităţii bursiere şi reducerea birocraţiei".
     Accesul la bursă, mai ales al inves-titorilor nerezidenţi s-ar putea simplifica, a mai spus domnul Dumitres-cu, completând: "De asemenea, nu există o piaţă a instrumentelor financiare derivate".
     * Ovidiu Şerdean, IFB Finwest: "Factorul politic constituie, de departe, principala frână în calea dezvoltării pieţei de capital"
     Pe de altă parte, Ovidiu Şerdean, broker în cadrul IFB Finwest, vede elementul politic drept cea mai importantă piedică în calea dezvoltării bursei.
     Analistul a apreciat: "De departe, factorul politic constituie principala frână în calea dezvoltării pieţei de capital, pornind de la declaraţii date şi lăsate în aer şi continuând cu acordarea de dividende (n.r. suplimentare) care riscă să lase companiile (n.r. cu acţionar majoritar de stat) fară bani de dezvoltare sau cu modificările aduse fondurilor de pensii, principalii investitori în piaţa de capital".
     Nu putem să nu amintim şi de celebrul leu adăugat drept comision la fiecare tranzacţie, de la începutul anului, ca o consecinţă a promovării ideii că "bursa este pentru oameni", a mai subliniat brokerul, adăugând: "Am observat pe întreg parcursul anului (n.r. 2017) această îndârjire a bursei de a păstra acest comision fix. Astfel, bursa începe să nu mai fie pentru toţi oamenii, ci doar pentru cei bogaţi. Micul investitor de retail va fi «îndrumat», natural, către bănci, care, să nu uităm, controlează bursa şi către fondurile de investiţii. În acest fel, numărul de 34 (n.r. la finalul anului 2017) de societăţi de brokeraj este mare".
     La jumătatea lunii septembrie 2017, acţionarii bursei au respins anularea planului tarifar al BVB aprobat de acţionari în luna aprilie a anului trecut.
     Brokerii care solicitaseră atunci renunţarea la noile taxe considerau că noul plan tarifar al BVB, care include introducerea unui tarif fix pe ordin executat pentru piaţa Regular acţiuni şi reducerea comisionului de tranzacţionare aplicat la valoarea unui ordin executat avantajează intermediarii mari din piaţa de capital, care de obicei plasează în piaţă ordine de valori mari, şi dezavantajează intermediarii de dimensiuni mici, care plasează în piaţă multe ordine (pentru care vor plăti un tarif fix/ordin) de valori mici.
     Noul plan tarifar al BVB presupune introducerea unui tarif fix pe ordin executat aplicat pentru piaţa Regular acţiuni din cadrul pieţei reglementate la vedere administrate de BVB de 0,95 lei. De asemenea, BVB reduce comisioanele de tranzacţionare variabile - pe partea de cumpărare, la 0,035%, iar la vânzare, la 0,095%.
     Într-un interviu acordat la finalul anului trecut, Dan Paul, preşedintele Asociaţiei Brokerilor ne-a spus că Asociaţia are suspiciuni rezonabile că noile tarife ale BVB încalcă legis-laţia Concurenţei. Domnia sa ne-a explicat, atunci: "Un principiu al legii Concurenţei spune că nu poţi să scazi nişte tarife şi, pe această bază, să motivezi creşterea altora. În cazul de faţă, au fost scăzute comisioanele variabile şi crescute cele fixe, BVB spunând în AGA că acest lucru nu afectează bugetul Bursei. Noi spunem că BVB a motivat scăderea unor tarife prin creşterea altora şi considerăm că acest lucru încalcă legea Concurenţei".
     Asociaţia Brokerilor a considerat că noile tarife sunt imorale şi că îi dezavantajează pe brokerii independenţi. 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 09.01.2018, ora 01:57)  
 evident ca factorul politic este bolovanul legat piciorul bursei, bursa care nu stiu cat mai rezista fara sa se scufunde definitiv


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 09.01.2018, ora 08:34)
 
  Bine zis cu factorul politic. Povestile astea cu pilonul 2 si posibilul conflict cu UE pe tema legilor justitiei cred ca au speriat multa lume :)


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Vanat în data de 09.01.2018, ora 10:29)  
 Comisionul minim introdus de BVB v-a itrimite micii investitori catre alte piete sau alte tipuri de plasamente, iar odata plecati acesti investitori, nu vor reveni cu usurinta inapoi chiar daca sistemul de taxare al BVB se va relaxa. In final calicia BVB-ului se va intoarce impotriva ei iar rezultatul va fi exact opus celui scontat. Calea aleasa de BVB pentru majorarea veniturilor este gresita. Singura modalitate viabila pentru majorarea veniturilor este abundenta (cresterea lichiditatii) insotita de diversificare (marfa noua) ca sa aiba omul de unde alege si ce sa tranzactioneze.Acum nu prea are de unde alege (SNP-ul sifoneaza profitul si are politica de dividende imprevizibila, SIF-urile sunt cartelizate si controlate de anumite grupuri direct sau prib Cipru, companiile de stat sunt expuse hazardului politic, FP care se stinge sigur si controlat din afara, cateva companii mici dar controlate de SIF-uri si deci riscante. Fara toate acestea, ce mai ramane pe bursa? Doar sectorul financiar - TLV si BRD care se bazeaza majoritar pe creditari). In concluzie piata este saraca, marfa putina si de calitate indoielnica, "se fura la galantar" din toate partile, inclusiv din partea administratorului care a ajuns la concluzia ca merita sa incaseze mai mult desi ofera atat de putin si din partea supraveghetorului care la fel capuseaza piata (cei de acolo au salarii astronomice) fara insa a oferi in schimb supraveghere si reglementare de calitate (iar SIF-urile sunt cel mai elocvent exemplu).


 
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 11:00
RĂZVAN ROTARU DEPUTAT PSD:
"Consider că a venit timpul să reacţionăm din punct de vedere instituţional şi să închidem o dată pentru totdeauna subiectul autonomiei"
     Deputatul PSD Răzvan Rotaru îi solicită preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis organizarea cât mai rapidă a unui referendum pe tema autonomiei locale, în urma rezoluţiei semnate de organizaţiile politice maghiare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:54
PREŞEDINTELE BVB:
"Dacă bursa ar fi un barometru pentru economie, chiar putem spune că economia românească a duduit în 2017"
     Piaţa de capital românească a avut un an foarte bun, iar dacă bursa ar fi un barometru, am putea spune că economia românească a duduit în 2017, a declarat, marţi, preşedintele Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), Lucian Anghel, într-o conferinţă de presă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:30
Exporturile României au crescut în noiembrie cu 8,9%
     Exporturile de mărfuri româneşti au avansat în luna noiembrie a anului trecut cu 8,9% faţă de aceeaşi lună a anului anterior, până la 5,79 miliarde euro, ritm sub cel al importurilor, iar deficitul comercial a continuat să crească, arată datele publicate marţi de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:18
Rata şomajului a ajuns la 4,7% în noiembrie, în scădere faţă de luna precedentă
     Rata şomajului a fost de 4,7% în noiembrie, date ajustate sezonier, în scădere uşoară faţă de luna octombrie, a anunţat marţi Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 08:33
Bitcoin a scăzut astăzi din cauza temerilor că autorităţile de reglementare vor înăspri controlul pieţei
     Bitcoin a scăzut astăzi, influenţând negativ şi alte monede virtuale, cum ar fi ether şi litecoin, din cauza temerilor investitorilor că autorităţile de reglementare vor înăspri controlul asupra pieţei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
