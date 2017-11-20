   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

ANALISTUL ECONOMIC IONEL BLĂNCULESCU:

"Fără existenţa băncilor, este posibil ca statul să intre în colaps total"

BURSA 05.01.2018

A consemnat EMILIA OLESCU
 
       Legalitatea şi corectitudinea vânzărilor de creanţe de către bănci va fi provocarea acestui an, consideră analistul economic Ionel Blănculescu.
       "A aplica ceea ce nu este interzis prin lege înseamnă că este permis", subliniază Ionel Blănculescu, făcând referire la "optimizările fiscale" despre care ministrul Finanţelor Ionuţ Mişa a vorbit anul trecut, menţionând că aceste mişcări au stat la baza pierderilor fiscale înregistrate de instituţiile de credit, majoritatea dintre acestea neplătind impozit pe profit în ultimii şase ani.
       Printre altele, domnia sa este de părere că activitatea economică din toate domeniile se desfăşoară datorită existenţei băncilor, fără de care statul poate "intra în colaps total".
       Specialistul estimează că următoarea criză financiară, ce ţine de ciclicitatea economică, va interveni nu mai devreme de anul 2020, până atunci urmând "doi ani plini, de apogeu economic, foarte buni pentru dezvoltarea afacerilor şi investiţiilor".

       Reporter: La final de an 2017, care au fost punctele forte şi punctele slabe, din punct de vedere economic şi al mediului de afaceri?
     Ionel Blănculescu: Din punct de vedere economic şi al mediului de afaceri, anul 2017 poate fi caracterizat ca fiind unul pe cât de bun ca rezultate, pe atât de complicat şi confuz din punct de vedere al contextului. După cum specificam încă din 2013, dacă perioada 2014-2015 urma să reprezinte ani de înviorare şi relansare economică, după criza globală ce a afectat, în mod nemeritat, atât de dur economia României, vor urma, ca ciclicitate economică, anii aferenţi fazei de creştere şi apogeu economic, încadrabili perioadei 2016-2019, premergătoare unei alte faze de criză şi recesiune economică, aferentă anilor 2020-2022. Putem afirma că suntem într-o fază extrem de benefică pentru economia ţării noastre, 2018 şi, în cea mai mare parte, 2019 urmând să fie anii de boom economic, similari cu deja renumiţii ani 2007-2008. Dacă am explicat geneza rezultatelor economice bune, să fundamentăm şi de ce anul este complicat.
     Atât mediul de afaceri, prin organismele asociative reprezentative, de genul Coaliţiei Pentru Dezvoltarea României, cât şi Guvernul României au reuşit să evite două din trei măsuri care ar fi zdruncinat destul de evident economia României. Este vorba despre impozitarea cifrei de afaceri cu 1%, ca măsură generală, şi TVA split (n.r. în forma iniţială), rămânând transferul contribuţiilor. Vom vedea, în viitorul apropiat, ce consecinţe va avea această măsură. Clarificările din jurul respectivelor propuneri au durat în jur de şase luni, cu argumente pro şi contra de fiecare parte, ceea ce a readus în mediul de afaceri şi investiţii din România spectrul instabilităţii şi impredictibilităţii, în special fiscale, elemente care, în accepţiunea mea, au stat la baza confuziei, ce a caracterizat anul. Esenţial este că, împreună, Guvernul României şi mediul de afaceri au evitat, în cele din urmă, coliziunea şi, mai mult, au fost elaborate şi măsuri fiscal benefice acestuia, cum ar fi impozitarea cu 1% a companiilor cu cifra de afaceri sub 1 milion de euro, adică acel motor al capitalului autohton, care, astfel, va primi o turaţie în plus, pentru a se dezvolta şi consolida în continuare, urmând să iasă în timp din liga de sub 1 milion de euro şi să acceadă la niveluri mai ridicate, cu efect benefic, în special asupra forţei de muncă româneşti.
     Ca puncte slabe - desigur, implicarea firavă a statului în proiectele majore de investiţii, ştiut fiind faptul că la o unitate monetară investită de stat privatul poate adăuga până la 4-6 unităţi monetare, ceea ce înseamnă dezvoltare internă susţinută şi durabilă. Am observat cât de mult investiţiile, în special străine, sunt atrase de existenţa infrastructurii de bază (vezi cazul Transilvaniei versus cel al Moldovei). De asemenea, lipsa totală aproape de fructificare a oportunităţilor de afaceri externe, din diverse părţi ale lumii, fapt ce ar putea să fie realizat prin existenţa unei ramuri de afaceri a statului român, de genul unui Fond Suveran de Investiţii, de tip extern, nu un alt fel de AVAS, sau chiar pe modelul Casei de Comerţ, imaginate în aceste zile de Ministerul Economiei.
     Companiile româneşti se află în plin proces de canibalizare pe SEAP-ul românesc, câştigând licitaţii numai cât să supravieţuiască, să mai plătească nişte salarii, la un nivel cu până aproape 60% mai mic decât cel oferit de beneficiarul lucrării, care nicidecum nu este într-atât de generos să ofere cu mult peste cât crede el că valorează lucrarea în cauză. Un element extrem de important, ca punct slab, este lipsa analizelor de impact adevărate, fundamentate ştiinţific, pe orice fel de măsură economică importantă elaborată.
     Reporter: Aşadar, să ne aşteptăm că următoarea criză va veni odată cu anul 2020...
     Ionel Blănculescu: Următoarea criză economică, ce ţine de ciclicitatea economică, va interveni nu mai devreme de 2020, aşa că până atunci mai sunt doi ani plini, de apogeu economic, foarte buni pentru dezvoltarea afacerilor şi investiţiilor, cel puţin în România. O mare nemulţumire care persistă este continuarea aplicării politicilor prociclice, în astfel de perioade, foarte dăunătoare pentru viitorul economiei de după 2020, în locul aplicării celor anticiclice, care ar prezerva acei ani de criză care vor urma, legic, normal, în baza ciclicităţii economice, ca fenomen economic verificat cu precizie de-a lungul, cel puţin, ultimilor 28 de ani, în România, care s-a confruntat cu trei cicluri economice, între 8-10 ani ciclul complet, de câte patru faze.
     Reporter: Cum apreciaţi că vor fi afectate bugetele persoanelor fizice, dar şi cele ale firmelor şi economia, în general, de măsurile fiscale ce au intrat în vigoare în acest an?
     Ionel Blănculescu: Sunt un adept al reducerii fiscalităţii, cu orice risc, plecând de la premisa că atunci când statul va ajunge cu aceasta la nivelul de accesibilitate şi suportabilitate, baza fiscală va creşte în asemenea măsură, încât va compensa efectele aparent negative. Cu siguranţă că în anul 2018 şi companiile şi persoanele fizice o vor duce mai bine din acest punct de vedere, ca urmare a scăderii fiscalităţii atât la nivelul impozitului pe profit/venit, cât şi a contribuţiilor. Marile pericole la adresa companiilor au fost evitate, cel puţin până în acest moment, aşa că sperăm într-un an economic foarte bun, mai bun decât 2017.
     Reporter: Din toamna lui 2017 a început să crească inflaţia, ajungând chiar la maximele ultimilor ani, dar şi ROBOR şi cursul valutar. Există, din acest punct de vedere, temeri în piaţa financiară. Ce trend consideraţi că va avea această evoluţie a dobânzilor şi, respectiv, inflaţiei şi care vor fi efectele în piaţă? Unde credeţi că va ajunge leul, în raport cu principalele valute?
     Ionel Blănculescu: În cele din urmă va trebui să ne obişnuim cu fluctuaţiile valutare şi de dobânzi din piaţă, pentru că aceasta este un organism viu, dinamic, ce reacţionează la orice fel de stimuli, atât externi, cât şi interni, îndeosebi legislativi, însă şi la cei legaţi de stabilitatea executivă şi politică.
     Întrucât în 2017 a fost un tumult de stimuli, desigur că piaţa a reacţionat în fel şi chip, de multe ori de neînţeles, la nivel general, raportat la mersul bun al economiei, însă pe deplin înţeles la nivelul cunoscătorilor, care de fiecare dată au putut fundamenta cauzele unui anumit comportament. Şi va mai trebui să învăţăm, mai mult sau mai puţin forţat, că numai o gândire economică şi financiară raţională ajută, şi nu una emoţională, care, chiar dacă suntem afectaţi personal, nu reprezintă soluţia, ci problema. Vor mai fi astfel de perioade, unii indicatori vitali pentru situaţia financiară proprie vor creşte, alţii vor scădea, important este să ne luăm toate măsurile în faţa acestor valuri de fluctuaţii şi să înţelegem că nimeni nu le poate opri, ci numai gestiona, mai bine sau mai rău, în funcţie de competenţă şi experienţă. Referitor la unde va ajunge leul în raport de alte valute - nu prea departe, în contextul unui an foarte bun economic şi a unui val de investiţii ce intră şi vor intra în România. Nu se va putea devaloriza decât nesemnificativ şi eventual pentru perioade scurte de timp, generate de anumite evenimente pe plan naţional şi mondial.
     Reporter: În tot acest context, ce sentiment are mediul de afaceri la final de an?
     Ionel Blănculescu: Sentimentul mediului de afaceri la final de an poate fi asociat următoarei abordări: "Ufff, ne-au mai trecut câteva gloanţe pe lângă ureche, însă am scăpat şi, după cum se ştie, ceea ce nu te doboară te întăreşte, deci privim cu optimism în continuare!!!"
     Reporter: Cum apreciaţi bugetul pentru acest an?
     Ionel Blănculescu: Bugetul pentru anul 2018 va fi cu puţin mai bun decât cel din 2017, în special ca urmare a simbolisticii anului - Sărbătorirea Centenarului Marii Uniri şi pregătirea pentru preluarea Preşedinţiei CE, însă nu cu mult deosebit de cel de anul trecut. În orice caz, Guvernul, intrând în cel de-al doilea an, cu certitudine că îşi va folosi în mod benefic experienţa acumulată, pe de-o parte în evitarea situaţiilor neplăcute similare celor din anul acesta, iar pe de altă parte în urma îndreptării atenţiei spre investiţii publice, lăsând deoparte, în anul 2018, problematica măririi de salarii sau de scheme de angajare în aparatul de stat, foarte dens la acest moment. S-a creat deja un dezechilibru deranjant în raportul dintre salariile de stat versus cele din mediul privat, în beneficiul angajaţilor la stat, care induce multe insatisfacţii la nivelul celor ce generează valoare adăugată, implicit impozite şi taxe la stat, cu care sunt plătite salariile şi bonusurile angajaţilor din respectivul sistem. Nu este drept să fie aşa, este umilitor şi descurajant/demotivant la nivelul forţei de muncă active din societate. Aşadar, numai în pielea angajatorilor privaţi să nu fii în astfel de perioade.
     Reporter: Cum vedeţi creşterea economică pe care autorităţile spun că o avem? Consideraţi că are baze solide?
     Ionel Blănculescu: Este clar că vorbim de o creştere economică ce are o bază mixtă, o parte sănătoasă, generată de afacerile solide, de structură, de substanţă, care se derulează în România, cu exporturi importante, la nivel mondial, care bat recorduri după recorduri naţionale, însă şi o parte, generată de un consum nebun, care la un moment dat, pe principiul că nimic nu rămâne neplătit, se va răzbuna şi vom suporta efectele cât se poate de direct, din buzunarul propriu, ca întotdeauna. Să sperăm că în anul 2018 ponderea sănătoasă va creşte, în defavoarea consumului generalizat, care chiar dacă aparent arată un semn de sănătate economică, în realitate nu este altceva decât subvenţionarea puternică a economiilor altor state, în defavoarea economiei naţionale.
     Reporter: În acest an au fost o serie de declaraţii din partea Guvernului legate de neplata impozitului pe profit de către bănci, întrucât acestea recurg la unele "optimizări fiscale" şi înregistrează, în final, pierderi fiscale. Cum vedeţi acest aspect şi când credeţi că va fi implementată Directiva privind impozitul pe profitul companiilor internaţionale?
     Ionel Blănculescu: Dacă precizăm şi nu ne îndoim că băncile reprezintă infrastructura economiei statului român, în afară de funcţia de creditare, care nu interesează în această judecată, că activitatea economică din toate domeniile se desfăşoară datorită existenţei băncilor, fără ele statul putând intra în colaps total, închizându-se, cu populaţia pe străzi, în revoltă, sărăcie, foame şi deznădejde, atunci putem realiza că acestea reprezintă o reală forţă în stat, nu numai în România, ci şi pe plan mondial. În aceste condiţii, a aplica ceea ce nu este interzis prin lege, înseamnă că este permis, inclusiv acele optimizări fiscale despre care vorbiţi. Legea fiscală s-a schimbat începând cu 1 ianuarie 2018, în sensul aplicării adaptate a Directivei anti BEPS 1164/2016, care prevede în special că profitul se impozitează la locul producerii lui, a valorii, numai că, şi în acest caz, procedurile ce contează nu se vor aplica băncilor, pentru că este imposibilă aplicarea lor sectorului financiar. Aşa că ne vom consola, bazându-ne pe corectitudinea bancară, în a optimiza fiscal legal, ca şi până acum, şi recomandarea mea este de a lăsa băncile să-şi facă treaba în continuare şi a nu le mai încurca cu tot felul de artificii autohtone, care oricum nu-şi vor produce efectele dorite. Rămâne de clarificat, şi sperăm ca anul 2018 să fie clarificator, dacă vânzările pachetelor de creanţe de miliarde de euro au fost legale şi corecte din punct de vedere al legislaţiei fiscale româneşti de la acel moment. Aceasta cred că va fi provocarea acestui an. În rest, să ne bazăm pe băncile cu care lucrăm şi să ne sprijinim cât mai mult reciproc.
     Reporter: Este pregătită România să adere la Uniunea Bancară Europeană?
     Ionel Blănculescu: Rămân categoric la teza susţinută sistematic, începând cu anul 2012 şi până în prezent, că nu va exista Uniune Bancară Europeană, din multe motive ce ţin în special de confidenţialitatea operaţiunilor fiecărei bănci majore în parte, însă ne putem mulţumi cu Mecanismul Unic de Supraveghere la nivel european bancar, respectiv cu supravegherea principalelor bănci europene din sistem, care pot prezenta risc sistemic, în jur de circa 6000. Tot e ceva!
     Reporter: Cum va fi influenţată economia autohtonă de situaţia geo-politică externă?
     Ionel Blănculescu: Influenţa va fi cu mult mai mare decât o credem sau imagina. În context de economie mondială globalizată, orice se întâmplă major în orice parte a Globului, afectează într-un fel sau altul şi economia românească. Va trebui să cunoaştem mai mult din ce se întâmplă în fiecare moment pe plan internaţional, în sens geo-politic, să ştim cum putem reacţiona la fel de fel de evenimente şi stări, cum să adaptăm afacerile derulate, în special cele ce ţin de export şi import. Mai multă educaţie este necesară, în rest instrumente de lucru există, pe acest fond de tehnologizare continuă a comunicaţiilor, a social media şi a efectiv globalizării legăturilor de orice fel dintre actorii economici şi politici indiferent de locul în care se află. Nu durează mai mult de câteva secunde să poţi transmite direct un mesaj Preşedintelui SUA prin Twitter, la care să ai şi surpriza să primeşti răspunsul în minutul următor, deci este clar că suntem total interconectaţi la tot ce se întâmplă pe plan mondial, absolut totul putând interfera cu economia naţională, în sens pozitiv sau negativ. Un exemplu - apare informaţia că o conductă în Marea Nordului va fi scoasă din circuit câtva timp pentru revizii, preţul ţiţeiului pe cotaţia care interesează România, Brent, explodează, atingând aproape 64 de USD pe baril, fugi la pompă şi observi că deja trebuie să scoţi mai mulţi bani din buzunar pentru un plin, iar dacă informaţia a ajuns la ţine la timp, ţi-ai făcut plinul la preţul vechi, nefiind afectat de ce se va întâmpla cu preţurile în câteva zile. Extrapolând la nivel de economie naţională, va trebui să fim foarte atenţi la tot ceea ce mişcă geo-politic şi strategic în întreaga lume, permanent, şi să ne adaptăm.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 
 
