   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Companii Afaceri

ANALIZĂ DELOITTE:

Sectorul energiei - atractiv pentru fuziuni şi achiziţii, anul trecut

BURSA 18.01.2018

BIANCA CIOCOTIŞAN
 
[ document ataşat " Evoluţia anuală a pieţei de M&A" - click aici ] 
măreşte imaginea
     * Piaţa de fuziuni şi achiziţii din ţara noastră - peste 4 miliarde de euro
       Piaţa de fuziuni şi achiziţii (M&A) din România a avut, anul trecut, o valoare cuprinsă între 4 şi 4,6 miliarde de euro, potrivit unei analize Deloitte, în care au fost adăugate tranzacţiile publice, dar şi cele cu valoare necomunicată.
     Analiştii Deloitte susţin că piaţa de fuziuni şi achiziţii din România cu valoare comunicată s-a situat la 3,8 miliarde de euro în 2017.
     În ceea ce priveşte clasamentul în funcţie de sectoare, cel de energie se află pe primul loc, urmat de servicii financiare. A existat de asemenea o dinamică crescută în sectoare precum TMT (Tehnologie, Media, Telecom) industrie şi în servicii medicale, potrivit Deloitte.
     "Activitatea de M&A a continuat să crească în 2017, dar mai îmbucurător a fost faptul că s-au înregistrat 15 tranzacţii cu o valoare cuprinsă între 100 şi 500 milioane de euro, o performanţă record în ultimii zece ani", a spus Ioana Filipescu, Partener Consultanţă Fuziuni şi Achiziţii, Deloitte România.
     În 2017 au fost anunţate, în total, 105 tranzacţii, inclusiv cele a căror valoare nu a fost anunţată oficial. Comparativ cu anul anterior, numărul tranzacţiilor a crescut cu 15%, potrivit Deloitte.
     În 2017, activitatea fondurilor de investiţii a fost la un nivel ridicat, acestea realizând în total 13 achiziţii, cea mai mare dintre acestea fiind preluarea de către Penta a A&D Pharma.
     "Am observat un interes mult mai mare din partea jucătorilor de private equity pentru România, interes manifestat atât de cei prezenţi cât şi de nume noi. O parte din acest interes s-a concretizat în tranzacţii, dar ne aşteptăm ca anul 2018 să aducă noi fonduri în România, pe care le-am văzut active în tranzacţii încă de anul trecut", a spus Ioana Filipescu, adăugând că activitatea de M&A va rămâne la un nivel ridicat şi în acest an 2018, pe un fond macroeconomic favorabil în care companiile, fie româneşti, fie străine, au la dispoziţie fonduri tot mai multe pentru inves­tiţii.
     Ioana Filipescu anticipează o continuare a consolidării în sectorul bancar şi în servicii financiare, dar şi noi tranzacţii în TMT. De asemenea, preconizează mai multe tranzacţii între companii româneşti, care vor vrea să consolideze domeniile în care activează. 

     * Cele mai mari tranzacţii din 2017, potrivit Deloitte, au fost:
     1. Preluarea de către Enel a unui pachet de aproape 14% din E-Distribuţie Muntenia şi Enel Energie Muntenia a fost cea mai mare tranzacţie a anului 2017 şi a fost determinată de exercitarea de către SAPE a clauzei de put option, preţul fiind stabilit de către Curtea de Arbitraj de la Paris (401 milioane de euro);
     2. Achiziţia A&D Pharma de către fondul de investiţii Penta Investments a fost anunţată la finalul anului 2017 şi este cea mai mare tranzacţie din sectorul de retail şi distribuţie farma (valoare necomunicată oficial)
     3. Tranzacţia prin care Banca Transilvania a achiziţionat Bancpost, ERB Retail şi ERB Leasing reprezintă cea mai mare tranzacţie din ultimii ani din sectorul bancar (valoare necomunicată oficial);
     4. Preluarea Ecopack şi Ecopaper de către DS Smith (208 milioane euro);
     5. Listarea pe Bursa de la Bucureşti a companiei Telecom Digi a reprezentat cea mai mare ofertă publică iniţială realizată de o companie privată pe Bursa de la Bucureşti (193 milioane de euro);
     6. Intrarea fondului de investiţii JC Flowers pe piaţa bancară din România prin preluarea subsidiarei locale a Piraeus Bank (valoare necomunicată oficial);
     7. Cea mai mare tranzacţie din sectorul hotelier de anul trecut a fost achiziţia de către Revetas Capital şi Cerberus a unui complex ce include hotelurile Radisson Blu şi Park Inn (peste 165 milioane de euro);
     8. Achiziţia de către Electrica a participaţiilor deţinute de către Fondul Proprietatea la - Electrica Distribuţie Muntenia Nord, Distribuţie Transilvania Sud, Distribuţie Transilvania Nord, Electrica Furnizare (165 milioane de euro);
     9. Preluarea de către Key Safety Systems a producătorului japonez de componente auto Takata Corporation a avut şi o componentă locală - fabrici la Arad (2) şi Sibiu (1) (valoarea tranzacţiei 1,58 miliarde dolari la nivel global);
     10. Asocierea dintre Atterbury Europe şi Iulius Holding, operatorul mall-urilor Iulius (valoare necomunicată oficial);
     11. Intrarea Vitruvian Partners în acţionariatul Bitdefender, cel mai mare producător român de software, prin achiziţia unui pachet de 30% din acţiuni, a fost cea mai mare tranzacţie din sectorul de IT&C de anul trecut (valoarea companiei Bitdefender a fost stabilită la peste 600 milioane de dolari);
     12. Preluarea de către Digi Ungaria a operatorului maghiar Invitel Tavkozlesi (140 milioane de euro);
     13. Acordul dintre Globalworth, companie de investiţii imobiliare, şi Gri­ffin Premium RE. N.V pentru achiziţia unui pachet majoritar de acţiuni, pe piaţa poloneză (valoare necomunicată oficial);
     14. Preluarea de către Chimcomplex SA Borzeşti a unor pachete de active ale Oltchim (127 milioane de euro);
     15. Tranzacţia prin care OTP preia Banca Românească, care aşteaptă avizul BNR (valoare necomunicată oficial).

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Sectorul energiei - atractiv pentru fuziuni şi achiziţii, anul trecut

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Primăria Capitalei investeşte 12.500.000 lei în bicicletele populaţiei click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ SCANDALUL PRIVIND MODIFICAREA REFERINŢEI PENTRU CALCULUL REDEVENŢEI LA GAZE,
Producătorii resping acuzaţiile despre plata necorespunzătoare a redevenţelor, deşi nu îi vizau click să citeşti tot articolul
TOMA PETCU:
"Nu sunt probleme în privinţa alimentării cu energie" click să citeşti tot articolul
Consiliul Concurenţei a autorizat înfiinţarea Romanian Military Vehicle Systems click să citeşti tot articolul
DESCOPERIRE KASPERSKY LAB
Skygofree îi urmăreşte şi îi ascultă pe utilizatorii de android click să citeşti tot articolul
ALIN BURCEA, CEO PARALELA 45:
"Ne dorim ca Mircea Titus Dobre să rămână ministrul Turismului" click să citeşti tot articolul
PÂNĂ ÎN 2030, LA NIVEL GLOBAL
BAT vrea ca 30% din vânzări să provină din segmentul alternativelor la ţigări click să citeşti tot articolul
British American Tobacco a investit în ultimii şase ani peste 2,5 miliarde dolari la nivel global în cercetare click să citeşti tot articolul
Huawei anunţă o creştere de peste 20% în 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Aurelia Luca, noul Managing Director al Skanska Property România click să citeşti tot articolul
Consiliul Concurenţei a autorizat operaţiunea prin care se va înfiinţa compania "Romanian Military Vehicle Systems SA" click să citeşti tot articolul
ALERT
ROPEPCA: "Acuzaţiile referitoare la presupusa plată necorespunzătoare a redevenţelor pentru gazele naturale nu au nicio substanţă reală" click să citeşti tot articolul
Tunelul Timpului de la Castelul Bran, o investiţie de un milion de euro, este aproape de finalizare  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
Marius Mitruş, înlocuit de Nicoleta Viorica Soisun, în Consiliul de Administraţie al Rompetrol Rafinare  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎNSUMEAZĂ 333,5 MILIARDE DE DOLARI
Investiţiile globale în energiile regenerabile au crescut cu 3% anul trecut click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin pe pieţele europene, din cauza rezultatelor unor companii
     Titlurile societăţilor listate în Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce companii printre care "Burberry Group" Plc şi "Skanska" AB au raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene urcă pe fondul deprecierii euro
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, exportatorii din regiune fiind impulsionaţi de deprecierea euro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
Fondurile NN au ajuns la o deţinere de 6,42% din MedLife
     Fondurile de pensii administrate de NN au ajuns să aibă o participaţie de 6,42% din acţiunile MedLife, în urma unui schimb, pe piaţa secundară a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, se arată într-un raport...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Lichidarea "Carillion" pune pe curs negativ bursele din Europa
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care firma britanică de construcţii "Carillion" Plc, cu 43.000 de angajaţi, a intrat în procedură de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 17 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0379
2.3813
3.0601
3.9531
0.1830
0.6253
0.2150
4.6573
5.2524
1.5068
3.4395
0.2245
0.4834
1.1150
0.0672
0.4728
0.9972
3.8067
0.3089
1.1806
0.5915
0.0596
0.3565
0.2027
2.7705
0.0394
0.1326
1.0364
0.6268
0.1192
163.7883
5.4810 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook