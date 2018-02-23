   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
ANALIZĂ SAXOBANK:

"Există o presiune tot mai mare pentru scăderea obligaţiunilor de Trezorerie americane"

BURSA 12.04.2018

D.I.
 
     Deşi obligaţiunile de Trezorerie americane sunt în scădere de la începutul anului, nesiguranţa şi volatilitatea de care am avut parte în ultimele câteva săptămâni au împins randamentele înapoi în scădere, obligând obligaţiunile de trezorerie pe 10 ani să închidă săptămâna trecută la 2,77% - un nivel îndepărtat de pragul psihologic de 3% pe care mulţi l-au aşteptat, se arată într-un studiu SaxoBank, remis Redacţiei.
     Potrivit documentului, "relaţia risk-off dintre obligaţiuni şi capitaluri proprii a fost restabilită săptămâna trecută, pe măsură ce piaţa se refugia către locuri sigure. Cu toate acestea, încă este neclar modul în care investitorii vor evalua riscurile pe care le implică războiul comercial. Asta înseamnă că redresarea observată în cazul obligaţiunilor de trezorerie poate fi o reacţie prematură a pieţei la incertitudine şi direcţia pe termen lung ar putea, de fapt, să încline în sensul opus".
     În opinia Altheei Spinozzi, trader la SaxoBank, există 3 motive principale pentru care obligaţiunile de Trezorerie ar putea scădea:
     1) Înăsprirea politicii monetare. Spinozzi afirmă: "Oricum ne-am uita la asta, putem să cădem de acord că singura opţiune disponibilă pentru Rezerva Federală este să înăsprească politica monetară. Curba randamentului este cea mai aplatizată din ultimii 10 ani, însemnând că marja dintre randamentele obligaţiunilor de trezorerie pe 10 şi pe doi ani este în jur de 50 de puncte de bază, lăsând Fed-ului un spaţiu mic de manevră. Pentru a evita o inversiune a curbei de randament, care, în trecut, a fost un semn clar de recesiune, Fed-ul trebuie să folosească toate instrumentele pe care le are la dispoziţie pentru a înăspri progresiv politica monetară şi încetul cu încetul să crească ratele dobânzilor".
     2) O scădere a valorii de deficit a obligaţiunilor de trezorerie. În opinia analistei SaxoBank, Această scădere "marchează sfârşitul unei epoci. Din perioada de după criza financiară, ne-am obişnuit să vedem obligaţiunile de trezorerie ca fiind o marfă rară, deoarece Fed a cumpărat masiv o parte a acestei datorii, împingând randamentele obligaţiunilor de trezorerie în scădere. Acum că Fed-ul închide programul de relaxare cantitativă, iar Trezoreria SUA trebuie să emită tot mai multe obligaţiuni pentru a-şi finanţa deficitul fiscal, putem presupune cu destulă siguranţă că oferta va fi mai mare decât cererea".
     3) Instabilitatea politică. Expertul SaxoBank subliniază: "mulţi investitori deja cred că comportamentul imprevizibil al preşedintelui Trump este cauza pentru care obligaţiunile de trezorerie îşi pierd statutul de investiţie sigură. Dacă se va dovedi adevărat, multe fonduri rezervă internaţionale vor fi nevoite să-şi revizuiască strategiile de investiţii şi să privească mai departe de obligaţiunile de trezorerie. Deja, doar 42% din obligaţiunile de trezorerie din SUA sunt deţinute de străini - cel mai scăzut procentaj din 2003 încoace. Să fie oare pentru investitorii sunt conştienţi că măsurile de înăsprire ale Fed implică faptul că obligaţiunile de trezorerie vor scădea, sau pentru că investitorii pierd încetul cu încetul încrederea în SUA?
     Spinozzi precizează că cele trei motive enumerate "sunt motive îndeajuns de bune pentru a suplimenta presiunea asupra obligaţiunilor de trezorerie, dar dacă vrem şi mai multă hrană pentru minte, nu putem uita că China este cel mai mare deţinător de obligaţiuni americane guvernamentale după Fed şi dacă retorica din jurul unui război comercial escaladează, putem presupune că acest punct va fi atins, cel mai probabil, de omologii chinezi".
     Sursa citată explică: "Este important să luăm în considerare tendinţele obligaţiunilor guvernamentale SUA pentru că acestea sugerează în mod normal ce ne aşteaptă în cea mai mare parte a lumii obligaţiunilor. Atunci când obligaţiunile de trezorerie evoluează, toate obligaţiunile denominate în USD evoluează şi ele şi, de asemenea, obligaţiunile din alte valute sunt afectate în mod normal".
     Altheea Spinozzi subliniază în acest sens: "Deşi diferită din multe puncte de vedere, recenta scădere a obligaţiunilor corporative ruseşti se poate dovedi a fi un aspect important: atunci când valorizările sunt prea limitate, piaţa devine extrem de sensibilă şi pregătită să vândă risc. În cazul rusesc, catalizatorul a fost impunerea unor sancţiuni majore împotriva a numeroşi oameni de afaceri ruşi... dar alarmele au sunat cu mult înainte de această veste".
     Trader-ul de vânzări al SaxoBank trece de asemenea în revistă o serie de evoluţii: "Într-adevăr, unul dintre cele mai discutate subiecte de la începutul lui 2018 a fost redresarea masivă a obligaţiunilor ruseşti din ultimii câţiva ani. Rusia devenise extrem de populară în rândul investitorilor din pieţele emergente deoarece preţurile flexibile ale petrolului şi o perspectivă economică pozitivă au contribuit la o bună rentabilitate. Aceasta a dus la o limitare substanţială a marjelor de credit, ceea ce a făcut ca obligaţiunile ruseşti să pară scumpe în comparaţie cu omoloagele lor din alte pieţe emergente. Mulţi investitori ruşi au început recent să caute oportunităţi de investiţii în afara Rusiei deoarece erau de părere că relaţia risc-profit nu era satisfăcătoare. Un alt aspect important este că sancţiunile au servit drept catalizator şi pentru a reevalua datoria corporativă a unor companii precum Gazprom şi Lukoil, care nu sunt direct afectate de acestea. Acest lucru are loc deoarece investitorii nu se pot simţi confortabil în legătură cu imprevizibilitatea guvernului SUA, temându-se că este foarte probabil să urmeze şi mai multe riscuri pe baza titlurilor din presă".
     În cele din urmă, Altheea Spinozzi precizează: "Pe măsură ce creditarea SUA se deteriorează în continuare în timp ce marjele de credit rămân stabile, piaţa devine mai sensibilă la titlurile din presă, făcând ca actualul echilibru să fie aproape imposibil de menţinut". 
 
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
