ANPC va ataca decizia de suspendare a Ordinului adresat Raiffeisen pentru încetarea practicilor incorecte

BURSA 19.01.2018

EMILIA OLESCU
 
     Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC) a decis să facă recurs la decizia Curţii de Apel Bucureşti prin care a fost suspendat Ordinul adresat Raiffeisen Bank, care prevede încetarea practicilor incorecte, potrivit unor surse din cadrul instituţiei. Acestea ne-au precizat: "ANPC încă nu a fost notificată asupra deciziei din instanţă, dar am văzut hotărârea pe portalul CAB şi vom face recurs imediat ce vom fi înştiinţaţi".
     Amintim că Bogdan Pandelică, preşedintele ANPC, a semnat, în 20 octombrie 2017, un Ordin prin care dispune Raiffeisen Bank ca, din 23 octombrie, să înceteze practicile incorecte utilizate pentru acordarea unor credite, amendând instituţia bancară cu suma de 50.000 de lei. Decizia a fost luată în urma solicitărilor făcute de Guvernul Tudose şi de Administraţia Prezidenţială, care au cerut instituţiei să soluţioneze un memoriu al Grupului Clienţilor cu Credite în CHF (GCCC). Acesta face referire la apariţia în spaţiul public, în luna iulie 2017, a unor documente interne atribuite Raiffeisen Bank, care arată strategia băncii de acordare a creditelor în franci elveţieni.
     Hotărârea Curţii de Apel vine ca urmare a contestaţiei făcute de Raiffeisen Bank şi este valabilă până la soluţionarea definitivă a cauzei din justiţie. ANPC are dreptul să depună recurs în termen de 5 zile de la comunicare. Paul Anghel, directorul general al ANPC, ne-a declarat, recent: "Avem încredere în instanţele judecătoreşti că vor face dreptate. Având în vedere că documentele în baza cărora ANPC a emis respectivul Ordin nu au fost contestate niciun moment de către operatorul economic, îmi este greu să cred că nu va exista un câştig de cauză în favoarea consumatorilor".
     Documentele scurse în mediul online, în vara anului trecut, arătau că, în februarie 2009, Comitetul pentru Active şi Pasive al Raiffeisen Bank a aprobat o nouă structură de preţuri pentru împrumuturile garantate, care viza creşterea treptată a dobânzilor la respectivele credite.
     Unul dintre ele, datat cu 10 mai 2007, detalia un program de repricing pentru creditele acordate în 2006, care prevedea trei etape, ultimele două dintre acestea vizând creşteri de dobânzi - în septembrie 2007 şi, respectiv, în ianuarie 2008 - pentru creditele acordate anterior.
     În acest context, Ordinul ANPC arată că operatorul economic trebuie să aducă contractele la momentul anterior practicii, inclusiv prin emiterea unui nou grafic de rambursare, în condiţiile contractuale de la momentul semnării acestora.
     Echipa de control a ANPC a constatat faptul că banca nu a depus toate diligenţele în relaţia cu consumatorul, dând dovadă "de o totală lipsă de preocupare faţă de gradul de îndatorare a consumatorilor", arată Procesul verbal care stă la baza Ordinului ANPC. Acesta subliniază: "În perioada februarie - decembrie 2008, Raiffeisen Bank a acordat 914 credite cu dobândă promoţională de 4,6% şi setase în sistem faptul că, peste un an, rata dobânzii va fi de 5,4% (informaţie care, potrivit ANPC, nu a fost comunicată vreunui consumator) pentru ca, ulterior, să o majoreze cu 5,6%. Conform contractului, debitorul ar fi putut să opteze pentru dobânzi fixe, însă această opţiune nu era în acelaşi câmp vizual astfel încât consumatorul să accepte respectiva variantă (8,6%/an, respectiv 14%/3 ani). Din cele sesizate, reiese faptul că banca folosea această practică la întreg portofoliul de credite (inclusiv lei şi euro). (...) Impactul a fost asupra a 9.658 de clienţi afectaţi, reprezentând 389,2 milioane euro".
     Conform Procesului verbal, "se poate constata că toate analizele economice aveau la bază exclusiv calcule comerciale bazate pe indicatori de profit şi nu au ţinut cont de eventualele variaţii ale cursului sau ale ratei dobânzii, respectiv nu au avut în vedere menţinerea unei relaţii corecte cu consumatorii, prin expunerea acestora la un risc de neplată considerabil şi afectând, astfel, o mare parte din portofoliul de credite denominate în CHF".
     Reprezentanţii Raiffeisen Bank consideră ca neîntemeiată constatarea ANPC. Banca susţine că din Ordin nu reiese că trebuie să-şi readucă la forma iniţială contractele şi că, dacă ar trebui să recalculeze dobânzile, atunci peste 70% dintre debitorii cu împrumuturi ipotecare contractate în perioada 2006-2010 ar plăti dobânzi mai mari decât în prezent.
     Raiffeisen Bank ne-a transmis, anul trecut: "Ordinul, aşa cum a fost formulat de către ANPC, solicită să încetăm practica «de a nu informa în prealabil consumatorii despre viitoarele costuri ale produsului financiar». În opinia noastră, toate costurile aferente contractului de credit sunt deja cuprinse în clauzele contractuale. În legătură cu modificările contractuale pe care ar trebui banca să le facă - conform unor afirmaţii din spaţiul public - nu există o asemenea cerinţă". Banca a anunţat de la început că va contesta în instanţă deciziile ANPC. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME / DATORITĂ REZULTATELOR COMPANIILOR
Creşteri în sectorul tehnologic din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după recordurile consemnate în ziua anterioară pe Wall Street. Sectorul tehnologic a avut cele mai importante câştiguri, în baza...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BVB
O treime din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni "Romgaz"
     * Deal de peste 9 milioane de lei cu titluri "Banca Transilvania"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, printr-o evoluţie pozitivă atât în ceea ce priveşte cotaţiile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Declin pe pieţele europene, din cauza rezultatelor unor companii
     Titlurile societăţilor listate în Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce companii printre care "Burberry Group" Plc şi "Skanska" AB au raportat rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene urcă pe fondul deprecierii euro
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, exportatorii din regiune fiind impulsionaţi de deprecierea euro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
