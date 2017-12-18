   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

ANRM a decis, din nou, majorarea preţului de referinţă pentru gaze

BURSA 12.02.2018

A.A.
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  Gigi Dragomir, preşedintele ANRM: "Nu vedem motive pentru o creştere a preţului gazelor pentru consumatorii finali"
     *  ROPEPCA: "Propunerea de a raporta redevenţa pentru gazele produse în România la o cifră virtuală din străinătate arată lipsă de suveranitate"
       Preţul de referinţă pentru gazele naturale extrase în România, în vederea stabilirii redevenţelor, se va calcula în funcţie de preţurile de tranzacţionare de pe hubul de la CEGH Viena, a anunţat, vineri, Agenţia Naţională pentru Resurse Minerale, care a emis Ordinul privind aprobarea Metodologiei de stabilire a preţului de referinţă pentru gazele naturale extrase în România.
     Potrivit ANRM, Ordinul a fost transmis spre publicare către Monitorul Oficial şi va intra în vigoare începand cu data publicării în Monitorul Oficial.
     Ordinul este acelaşi emis de ANRM în decembrie, dar care nu a mai apărut în Monitorul Oficial, fiind blocat la Guvern. Senatorul PNL Daniel Zamfir a susţinut că emiterea acestui ordin a fost motivul pentru care fostul premier Mihai Tudose l-a demis pe preşedintele ANRM Gigi Dragomir. Acesta din urmă a fost repus în funcţie, luna trecută, de premierul interimar Mihai Fifor.
     Într-o dezbatere recentă, Dorinel Ursărescu, consilier la Agenţia Naţională de Resurse Minerale (ANRM), a spus că statul român a pierdut, în ultimii zece ani, 7 miliarde de lei din neactualizarea preţului de referinţă la gazele naturale, potrivit rapoartelor Curţii de Conturi, domnia sa subliniind că, din păcate, Agenţia Naţională de Resurse Minerale (ANRM) nu a avut disponibilitatea să actualizeze acest preţ, care a rămas la nivelul lui 2008.
     De altfel, ANRM precizează în comunicatul de vineri că, prin Ordinul privind aprobarea Metodologiei de stabilire a preţului de referinţă pentru gazele naturale extrase în România, Agenţia Naţională pentru Resurse Minerale aduce la îndeplinire deciziile Curţii de Conturi din 2010 şi 2015, menţinute prin hotărârea Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie nr. 972 din 4 martie 2015: "Curtea de Conturi a stabilit că, prin neactualizarea preţului de referinţă la gaze, din 2008, statul român a pierdut, în perioada 2008-2015, circa 7 miliarde de lei".
     Curtea de Conturi a cerut actualizarea preţului de referinţă pentru gazele naturale extrase din România.
     Gigi Dragomir, preşedintele Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Resurse Minerale, a declarat: "Am luat act de observaţiile producătorilor de gaze cu privire la noua metodologie de calcul a preţului de referinţă şi suntem deschişi să purtăm, în continuare, discuţii cu privire la această formulă, astfel încât preţul de referinţă să fie echitabil şi specific fiecărui operator, în funcţie de calitatea gazelor exploatate. Am înţeles dorinţa producătorilor autohtoni de a raporta calculul preţului de referinţă la cotaţiile din piaţa românească. Astfel, Agenţia Naţională pentru Resurse Minerale sprijină dezvoltarea pieţei româneşti de tranzacţionare de gaze şi îşi doreşte ca aceasta să devină o bază relevantă de referinţă.
     Noul preţ de referinţă nu înseamnă o dublare a preţului gazelor la consumatorii finali, ci condiţii corecte atât pentru producători, cât şi pentru statul român, în condiţiile în care preţul gazelor a fost liberalizat dar se menţine un preţ de referinţă la nivelul anului 2008. Având în vedere că, potrivit formulei de calcul, noul preţ de referinţă este apropiat de cel la care s-au făcut tranzacţii pe piaţa de gaze, în ultimele luni, nu vedem motive pentru o creştere a preţului gazelor pentru consumatorii finali".
     În schimb, Asociaţia Română a Companiilor de Explorare şi Producţie Petrolieră (ROPEPCA), a reiterat, printr-un comunicat, faptul că producătorii de gaze nu sunt de acord ca preţul de referinţă să fie raportat la cotaţiile din Austria.
     Producătorii români de gaze naturale au plătit până în prezent redevenţa pentru gazul produs la nivelul veniturilor realizate, un principiu de bază pentru orice taxă aplicată veniturilor, a transmis, duminică, ROPEPCA.
     Producătorii au adăugat: "Trebuie înţeles faptul că atât de mult discutatul «preţ de referinţă» nu reprezintă altceva decât o valoare minimă a bazei de calcul pentru redevenţă, sub care nu se poate coborî.
     Alte instituţii publice, cum ar fi ANAF, iau în considerare venitul realizat din vânzarea de gaze pentru calcularea diverselor alte taxe. De ce ANRM nu ia în calcul aceeaşi bază pentru calcularea redevenţei? Propunerea de a raporta redevenţa pentru gazele produse în România la o cifră virtuală din străinătate, cifră mult mai ridicată decât preţurile autohtone, arată lipsă de suveranitate şi o totală indiferenţă cu privire la modul de funcţionare a pieţei de gaze naturale din România".
     ROPEPCA consideră că Agenţia Naţională pentru Resurse Minerale a decis emiterea acestui Ordin fără să ţină cont deloc de poziţiile exprimate de principalii producători autohtoni de gaze naturale în cadrul consultării publice efectuată la data de 7 februarie 2018, dar bazând acest ordin exclusiv pe concluziile unui studiu semnat de un cadru universitar aparţinând Universităţii de Petrol şi Gaze Ploieşti. Asociaţia Română a Companiilor de Explorare şi Producţie Petrolieră solicită Universităţii să comunice dacă punctul de vedere exprimat de autorul studiului este totodată şi punctul de vedere ale prestigioasei instituţii de învăţământ şi dacă acesta este relevant în contextul în care nu ţine cont deloc de expertiza producătorilor autohtoni de gaze naturale.
     În cadrul dezbaterii publice organizate de ANRM, producătorii de gaze naturale au exprimat o poziţie naturală, poziţie susţinută şi de persoane independente, cum ar fi profesori universitari sau jurnalişti din domeniu, care au fost prezenţi.
     Harald Kraft a precizat: "Preţul de referinţă trebuie să fie preţul de piaţă din România. Suntem de părere că o piaţă externă nu reprezintă piaţa din România. Nu avem nicio legătură cu hub-ul Baumgarten din Austria. Acolo gazele sunt vândute de mai multe ori şi nu este corect pentru plata redevenţelor din România". O abordare corectă ar fi plata redevenţelor la preţul de piaţă realizat de producător în Ro­mâ­nia, nu din afară, consideră Harald Kraft.
     ROPEPCA reiterează principalele argumente prezentate la consultările publice, la invitaţia ANRM, precizând că speră ca acestea să fie luate în considerare la întocmirea noii metodologii de stabilire a preţului de referinţă la gazele naturale: "Pentru a avea eficienţă şi aplicabilitate, considerăm că este important ca preţul de referinţă pentru gazele naturale să fie stabilit în baza unui calcul de piaţă relevant pentru România şi reflectând preţurile efectiv realizate în sectorul upstream din România. În acest sens, dorim să atragem atenţia că variabila referitoare la HUB-urile externe, propusă în proiectul de ordin, nu este aplicabilă condiţiilor curente de piaţă din România. Considerăm că, la fel cum se întâmplă în practica internaţională atunci când preţul de referinţă este bazat pe indici bursieri, indicele ales trebuie să fie reprezentativ pentru vânzările de gaze naturale produse intern.
     Având în vedere că (i) în prezent România nu exportă gaze, deci nu este legată în realitate la piaţa europeană, şi că (ii) în comparaţie cu alte pieţe, piaţa din România nu este suficient de lichidă, aceasta nu poate să se raporteze momentan la HUB-urile externe de tranzacţionare a gazelor naturale, inclusiv CEGH. De asemenea, preţurile de la HUB-urile din afara României nu reflectă valoarea efectiv realizată de producătorii locali de gaze naturale, care este semnificativ mai mică din cauza costurilor de livrare a gazelor naturale de la punctele de referinţă la HUB-urile externe. Ca un exemplu, fluctuaţiile temporare de pe piaţa românească raportate la HUB-urile europene pot fi de 4-5 Euro/Mwh sau chiar mai mari.
     Mai mult decât atât, producătorii de gaze naturale au obligaţia legală de a vinde o parte din producţia internă pe piaţa centralizată din România, ceea ce face cu atât mai puţin relevantă referinţa la un hub extern.
     Considerăm că determinarea preţului de referinţă pe baza unui indice de piaţă care nu reflectă preţurile realizate pentru gazele naturale extrase din România cum este preţul de la hub-ul CEGH, este în contradicţie cu Legea Petrolului nr. 238/2004, care prevede la art. 49 alin. (2), ca "redevenţa petrolieră se stabileşte ca o cotă procentuală din valoarea producţiei brute extrase". Merită menţionat de asemenea faptul că, în general, tranzacţiile efectuate la un HUB se fac în mod predominant prin intermediari care, de cele mai multe ori, vând produsul cumpărat anterior de la un producător. În astfel de cazuri, cotaţiile folosite includ şi profitul intermediarilor. Considerăm că nu este corect ca acest element să facă parte din calculul preţului de referinţă.
     În al doilea rând, considerăm ca folosirea ca reper a preţului Pieţei pentru Ziua Următoare de Gaze Naturale ("PZU") nu este aplicabilă la contractele încheiate pe termen lung care se supun altor termeni şi altui mecanism de formare a preţului.
     În al treilea rând, menţiunea, ca element de calcul pentru preţul de referinţă, a puterii calorifice superioare medie pe nivelul ţării la valoarea anului anterior pentru stabilirea preţului de referinţă poate să fie discriminatoriu pentru producătorii care vând gaze sărace şi au un venit bazat pe puterea calorică redusă a produsului.
     Nu în ultimul rând, dorim să atragem atenţia asupra faptului că prin comunicarea unui preţ de referinţă care este legat la o piaţă externă şi care depăşeşte nivelul pieţei interne, ANRM trimite un semnal către piaţa internă care nu poate să fie în interesul consumatorilor".
     La începutul anului, sursele noastre ne-au spus că unii angajaţi ANRM, Universitatea de Petrol şi Gaze, Asociaţia ROPEPCA, dar şi producătorul OMV Petrom ar fi dorit stabilirea preţului de referinţă în funcţie de preţurile de pe Bursa Română de Mărfuri, adică ar fi vrut ca producătorii să plătească redevenţă în funcţie de preţurile din propriile lor tranzacţii.
     Potrivit acestora, o simulare, la nivelul lunii noiembrie, pe noua formulă, indica o valoare a preţului de referinţă de 91,68 lei/MWh (aproximativ 972 lei/1.000 mc), în timp ce, în decembrie, operatorii principali de gaze de la noi au vândut pe Bursa Română de Mărfuri la un preţ mediu de 89,38 lei/MWh (948 lei/1.000 mc). 
 
Internaţional, 08:58
Coreea de Sud doreşte diminuarea tensiunilor militare înainte de un potenţial summit cu Nordul
     Coreea de Sud a informat, astăzi, că va încerca să organizeze mai multe reuniuni pentru familiile despărţite de războiul coreean şi că îşi propune diminuarea tensiunilor militare cu statul nord-coreean, ca primi paşi pentru a se ajunge la un summit între cele două ţări, potrivit Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 08:42
Circa 250 de persoane au protestat ieri la Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca şi Sibiu
     Circa 250 de persoane au protestat, ieri seara, în Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca şi Sibiu, împotriva Guvernului şi a modificărilor legilor Justiţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 08:16
Alro a înregistrat un profit net preliminar de 318 de milioane de lei, în 2017
     Alro (simbol bursier ALR), este un producător de aluminiu din Europa Continentală, care a înregistrat un profit net preliminar de 318 de milioane de lei, în 2017, în creştere faţă de anul 2016 când acesta a fost de 67 de milioane de lei, potrivit unui raport financiar al companiei, remis Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 07:57
Raportul Comisiei 2009 va fi prezentat astăzi în Parlament
     Parlamentul se reuneşte astăzi, în şedinţa comună, pentru a ascultă concluziile comisiei speciale de anchetă privind alegerile prezidenţiale din 2009.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:16
REVISTA PRESEI 12.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Ce spunea PSD în 2016 despre transferul contribuţiilor. Dragnea: Este o bazaconie! Codrin: Vorbim clar de trădare de ţară. Dobre: E aproape fascist
     Liderii şi membrii PSD şi ALDE erau, în anul 2016, înainte de alegeri, vehemenţi împotriva transferului contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat, pe care o calificau drept o măsură "aproape fascistă" sau "o trădare de ţară"  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
