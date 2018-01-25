   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

"Antreprenoriatul a înflorit, acolo unde a eşuat statul"

BURSA 05.03.2018

A consemnat Ancuţa Stanciu
 
     * "Mediul antreprenorial are nevoie de stabilitate economică şi politică, pentru o dezvoltare armonioasă"
     * (Interviu cu Cristina Chiriac, preşedintele Federaţiei Patronale a Femeilor Antreprenor)
         Federaţia Patronală a Femeilor Antreprenor (FPFA), o nouă entitate dedicată femeilor de afaceri din România, va fi lansată în această săptămână, pe 8 Martie.
       Din această Federaţie fac parte Patronatul Femeilor Antreprenor şi Patronatul Femeilor din Meş­teşugărit, Asociaţia Freelan­cerilor şi Asociaţia Naţională a Antreprenorilor.
       Doamna Cristina Chiriac, pre­şedintele FPFA, ne-a povestit mai multe despre această iniţiativă în interviul alăturat.

       Reporter: Cum a luat naştere Federaţia Patronatelor Femeilor Antreprenor din România? Cum credeţi că va fi percepută această federaţie de către celelalte federaţii/patronate din mediul de afaceri? Veţi iniţia dialogul cu acestea?
     Cristina Chiriac: La îndemnul unor antreprenoare cu state vechi în România mi-am asumat acest proiect, de construire a Federaţiei Patronatelor Femeilor Antreprenor (FPFA). Mărturisesc că la început mi-a fost teamă să îmi asum această res­ponsabilitate, tocmai deoarece cunosc cât de controversată este societatea românească.
     România antreprenorială este fărâmiţată în zeci de bucăţi, măcinată de orgolii şi de mândrie, uitând că scopul principal este să devenim o voce puternică care să apere interesele antreprenorilor. Noi, antreprenorii, suntem cei mai cuminţi copii ai economiei româneşti şi totuşi tot noi suntem primii care suntem pedepsiţi.
     După mulţi ani de experienţă ca antreprenor, dar şi ca Ambasador al Antreprenoriatului Feminin, mai ales având în vedere că în România nu există un patronat care să susţină şi să militeze pentru drepturile femeilor antreprenor, deşi există o politică prioritară în acest sens în viziunea UE, acest demers se aşază, în sfârşit, pe un făgaş normal în România. În Europa, în fiecare an sunt oferite 4 milioane de locuri de muncă de către IMM-uri. Tocmai de aceea în anul 2013 Comisia Europeană a adoptat planul de acţiune al programului Antreprenoriat 2020, pentru a valorifica potenţialul antreprenorial al Europei.
     Nu ştiu cum va fi percepută FPFA de celelalte federaţii, dar sper că bine. Şi mai sper ca împreună să găsim soluţii la problemele comune. Eu mă bazez pe principiul " după muncă şi răsplată" . Sunt sigură că în timp ni se vor alătura tot mai mulţi antreprenori, mai ales că noi avem o viziune flexibilă şi suntem deschişi la noi provocări. Cred cu tărie că rezonăm cu foarte mulţi antreprenori, mai ales că până acum am primit mesaje de susţinere şi de afiliere de la cele mai importante asociaţii şi patronate care susţin şi militează pentru antreprenoriat, atât din ţară, cât şi din Republica Moldova şi acest lucru mă bucură enorm.
     Reporter: Câte patronate fac parte din Federaţie?
     Cristina Chiriac: Două patronate - Patronatul Femeilor Antreprenor şi Patronatul Femeilor din Meşteşugărit. Acestor două patronate li s-au alăturat Asociaţia Freelancerilor (o comunitate de peste 2 milioane de persoane care lucrează pe cont propriu, conform datelor INS - 2016) şi Asociaţia Naţională a Antreprenorilor.
     Reporter: Din ce domenii provin antreprenoarele membre ale Federaţiei?
     Cristina Chiriac: Mi-ar plăcea să vă pot răspunde că din toate domeniile, însă, din păcate, femeile nu au reuşit să se impună în toate domeniile, mai există câteva mici excepţii, însă aş vrea să nu uităm că societatea românească este încă în formare.
     Valorile noastre culturale nu încurajează un mod de gândire antreprenorial şi de aici implicit şi mentalităţile cu care încă ne confruntăm. Există câteva domenii în care femeile excelează şi acest lucru se reflectă şi în componenţa noastră: ponderea cea mai mare o deţin antreprenoarele care activează în zona serviciilor, apoi urmează cele din sănătate, educaţie, comerţ, industrie uşoară, IT şi meşteşuguri etc. Dacă ar fi să fac o analiză rapidă, aş putea spune că, acolo unde statul a eşuat, a înflorit antreprenoriatul.
     Reporter: Care este stadiul dezvoltării antreprenoriatului feminin în ţara noastră?
     Cristina Chiriac: Există câteva organisme naţionale şi internaţionale care relevă stadiul antreprenoriatului feminin în România şi aici mă refer la INS, dar şi la GEM (Global Entrepreneurship Monitor - Monitorizarea globală a antreprenoriatului). Conform GEM 2013, România este o economie ghidată după principiul eficienţei (efficiency-driven economy) alături de: Argentina, Brazilia, Barbados, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexic, Panama, Peru, Surinam, Uruguay, Namibia, Africa de Sud, China, Indonezia, Malaezia, Thailanda, Croaţia, Estonia, Ungaria, Latvia, Lituania, Polonia, Republica Slovacă, Bosnia şi Herţegovina, Macedonia, Federaţia Rusă şi Turcia. Conform studiului Mastercard din 2017 asupra antreprenoriatului feminin în 54 de ţări din lume, România se situa pe locul 28, cu doar 25,3% din totalul numărului de afaceri deţinute de femei, comparativ cu 30,8% în Spania, 29,6% în Polonia şi 27,8% în Ungaria. Suntem încă departe, mai avem multe de recuperat, de aceea cred că timpul trebuie folosit în favoarea noastră. Aceste date relevă faptul că există o strânsă corelaţie între bunul mers al economiei româneşti şi rata de creştere/descreştere a antreprenoriatului, de aceea atragem atenţia încă o dată asupra faptului că mediul antreprenorial are nevoie de stabilitate economică şi chiar politică, pentru a se dezvolta armonios.
     Reporter: Cât de greu îi este unei femei să reuşească în afaceri, având în vedere că majoritatea mediului de business este format din bărbaţi?
     Cristina Chiriac: Brâncuşi spunea: "Trebuie să încerci necontenit să urci foarte sus, dacă vrei să poţi să vezi foarte departe..."
     Nimeni nu poate să prescrie ingredientele care ar putea conduce cu certitudine o afacere către succes, fie ea condusă de către o femeie sau un bărbat. Această întrebare comportă atât de multe răspunsuri încât am putea scrie o carte, aşa că voi încerca să structurez totuşi în câteva cuvinte. Deşi, conform Constituţiei, femeia este egală cu bărbatul, totuşi în societatea românească se menţin încă acele relaţii de putere dintre un bărbat şi o femeie, un fenomen alimentat spiritual, economic şi chiar politic. Din considerentele mai sus menţionate, femeia antreprenor are un dezavantaj cert faţă de bărbatul antreprenor şi cu toate acestea există multe femei care au reuşit şi mulţi bărbaţi care au eşuat. Până la urmă totul ţine de educaţie şi puterea de a-ţi îndeplini obiectivele.
     Reporter: Credeţi că societatea românescă oferă oportunităţi femeilor antreprenor?
     Cristina Chiriac: Antreprenoriatul încă nu reprezintă o prioritate pentru România, cel puţin eu aşa simt şi, în consecinţă, aşa zisele oportunităţi se transformă încet în capcane pe care unii le ratează cu dibăcie, iar alţii le iau din plin.
     Oportunităţile ar trebui să fie create de Guvern prin politici fiscale, coerente. Start-Up Nation, Femeia Manager, etc., sunt doar câteva din cele mai recente exemple care îmi vin în minte şi care conduc către concluzia că facem încă experimente pe clasa antreprenorială. Am mai spus de foarte multe ori, cred că cei care fac politicile fiscale pentru antreprenori trebuie ei înşişi să fi fost antreprenori pentru a putea înţelege problemele reale cu care ne confruntăm. Sau mai există şi cealaltă soluţie: să construim un dialog social care chiar să funcţioneze, iar vocea patronatelor să fie luată în considerare.
     Reporter: Care este opinia dumneavoastră cu privire la cotele de gen?
     Cristina Chiriac: La nivel internaţional se produc o serie de modificări semnificative în ceea ce priveşte cotele de gen. Deşi trendul internaţional este de a impune un anumit număr de femei în administraţia publică etc, cred că cel mai important lucru pe care ar trebui să îl facem noi, femeile, este să ne cunoaştem drepturile.
     România este încă la o vârstă mult prea fragedă în ceea ce priveşte înţelegerea corectă a democraţiei, încă ne confruntăm cu toate problemele inerente tranziţiei, târând după noi trecutul agrar şi cel industrial.
     Cred că modificarea cadrului legal în ceea ce priveşte stabilirea unor cote de gen nu ar schimba prea mult problemele cu care se confruntă marea majoritate a femeilor din România.
     Reporter: Care sunt problemele pe care le întâmpină femeile antreprenor? Cristina Chiriac: În luna noiembrie 2017 am reprezentat România la summitul mondial de antreprenorial desfăşurat la Hyderabad, în India. Pot să vă spun cu sinceritate că problemele româncelor sunt şi problemele altor femei antreprenor. Totul porneşte desigur de la finanţare şi se termină cu raportul dintre cerere şi ofertă, sigur pe parcurs mai sunt şi alte probleme, însă acestea sunt cele mai importante.
     Reporter: Cum sunt femeile antreprenor din România, comparativ cu cele din alte ţări?
     Cristina Chiriac: Antreprenoriatul este strâns legat de cultură. În ţările unde a existat o cultură antreprenorială, de exemplu SUA, diferenţele sunt vizibile. Ceea ce pot eu să spun astăzi despre femeile antreprenor din România este faptul că dau dovadă de curaj, asumare şi responsabilitate, tratând business-ul cu aceeaşi importanţă acordată familiei.
     Reporter: Sunt prea puţine femei de afaceri în România. Cum poate creşte numărul acestora?
     Cristina Chiriac: Am convingerea că în curând numărul acestora va creşte, mai ales pentru că societatea civilă a ales să se implice, dar şi pentru că există multe comunităţi dedicate femeilor antreprenor.
     România are nevoie de modele de succes pentru a încuraja şi a urma exemplul acestora şi mai are nevoie şi de ceva şi anume: de sinceritate. Încă ne luptăm cu frica de eşec despre care nu se vorbeşte aproape deloc, ignorăm cu desăvârşire problemele cu care se confruntă familiile monoparentale şamd. Abia atunci când vom reuşi să corectăm toate aceste perspective culturale vom putea să evoluăm.
     Reporter: Cum ar arăta lumea dacă ar fi fost condusă de femei?
     Cristina Chiriac: Nu am gândit niciodată în acest fel. Eu cred că lumea ar trebui condusă de oameni înţelepţi, fie că sunt bărbaţi sau femei, iar deciziile lor să conducă către prosperitate şi să menţină un climat de pace. Din punctul meu de vedere o femeie este completă alături de un bărbat, la fel cum şi viceversa este valabilă.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 

     "Noi, antreprenorii, suntem cei mai cuminţi copii ai economiei româneşti şi totuşi tot noi suntem primii care suntem pedepsiţi".
     
     "România antreprenorială este fărâmiţată în zeci de bucăţi, măcinată de orgolii şi de mândrie, uitând că scopul principal este să devenim o voce puternică care să apere interesele antreprenorilor".
     
     "Valorile noastre culturale nu încurajează un mod de gândire antreprenorial şi de aici implicit şi mentalităţile cu care încă ne confruntăm".

 
 
