International

Anul marelui salt bugetar... în gol

BURSA 04.01.2018

CĂLIN RECHEA
 
[ document ataşat - click aici ] 
măreşte imaginea
     Problema finanţării deficitului bugetar va deveni acută în 2018, în condiţiile în care autorităţile guvernamentale ne arată că nu au învăţat nimic din experienţa anului trecut.
     Dincolo de o serie de ipoteze nerealiste utilizate în construcţia bugetului, cum ar fi cele privitoare la cursul de schimb sau rata inflaţiei, poziţia financiară a ţării va fi puternic afectată de creşterea dobânzilor, mai ales că o tendinţă asemănătoare se manifestă şi pe plan internaţional.
     Primele semnale de alarmă au apărut încă din ultimul trimestru al anului trecut, când 13 licitaţii pentru plasarea titlurilor de stat s-au încheiat cu eşecuri, pe fondul refuzului guvernului de a accepta randamentele cerute de bănci. La nivelul întregului an 2017 au fost 16 licitaţii eşuate, un nou record, semnificativ mai mare decât recordul anterior, de 10 licitaţii eşuate, care s-a înregistrat în 2010, pe fondul unei recesiuni economice (vezi graficul 1).
     Conform prospectelor din T4 2017, guvernul a încercat să împrumute de pe piaţa internă 7,4 miliarde prin emisiuni de titluri de stat în lei, însă a reuşit să atragă doar 2,28 miliarde, pe fondul eşecului sistematic al emisiunilor pe termen scurt (n.a. titluri cu maturitatea la 6 şi 12 luni).
     Ultimul succes s-a înregistrat în august 2017, când guvernul a atras 800 de milioane de lei pentru 12 luni la un randament de 0,79%, când dobânda ROBOR cu maturitatea similară era de 1,23%. Cotaţia din ultima zi de tranzacţionare a anului trecut arăta 2,32% pentru ROBOR la 12 luni.
     Creşterea masivă a costurilor de finanţare din 2017, atât pe piaţa obligaţiunilor guvernamentale cât şi pe piaţa interbancară (vezi tabele), reflectă scăderea brutală a încrederii în perspectivele economice ale ţării sub actuala guvernare.
     Este posibilă o nouă dublare a dobânzilor şi în 2018, după cum arată unele prognoze? Desigur, mai ales pe fondul unei noi creşteri accelerate în a doua jumătate a anului, după ce va deveni tot mai evident că actuala "performanţă" economică nu este sustenabilă. Când investitorii apreciază că riscul de credit şi riscul inflaţionist vor creşte, atunci vor cere randamente mai mari pentru compensarea lor.
     În perioada primului mandat al preşedintelui Bill Clinton, randamentul obligaţiunilor guvernamentale de 10 ani a crescut de la circa 5,2% până la 8%, între octombrie 1993 şi noiembrie 1994, pe fondul îngrijorării investitorilor referitoare la creşterea cheltuielilor federale. În următorii 4 ani, randamentele au coborât până la circa 4% în urma măsurilor luate de administraţia Clinton şi Congres pentru reducerea deficitului bugetar.
     Acesta a fost contextul în care James Carville, consilier politic al preşedintelui, a declarat că "mă gândeam odată că, dacă ar exista reîncarnare, aş vrea să revin ca preşedinte, papă sau un celebru jucător de baseball. M-am răzgândit: aş vrea să revin ca piaţă a obligaţiunilor, pentru că astfel poţi intimida pe toată lumea". În curând vor simţi şi autorităţile "noastre" această teamă.
     Din păcate, creşterea dobânzilor va avea un impact deosebit de negativ şi asupra sectorului privat, pe fondul divergenţei majore dintre creşterea economică şi creşterea datoriilor din ultima decadă (vezi graficul 2).
     În acest context, guvernul a publicat Programul indicativ de emisiuni de titluri de stat aferent anului 2018 cu valori apropiate celor din anul precedent, chiar dacă şansele sale de îndeplinire sunt aproape nule.
     De ce? Deoarece în 2017 au fost atrase doar 39,83 de miliarde de lei dintr-o valoare anunţată a împrumuturilor prin emisiuni de obligaţiuni de 47,245 miliarde de lei, în condiţiile în care au fost atrase doar 30,2% din sumele propuse în T4 2017 (n.a. 2,509 miliarde din 8,285 miliarde programate).
     În 2018 guvernul îşi propune să împrumute circa 74 de miliarde de lei, pe fondul unui necesar de refinanţare a datoriei publice de aproximativ 47 de miliarde.
     Noutatea din programul de emisiune pentru 2018 o reprezintă "introducerea unui nou instrument de economisire pentru populaţie" în cadrul Programului TEZAUR. Cetăţenii vor avea "oportunitatea" să împrumute statul prin cumpărarea unor obligaţiuni cu valoarea nominală de 1 leu şi maturităţi cuprinse între 1 şi 10 ani direct de la unităţile operative ale Trezoreriei Statului.
     Dobânzile oferite, care vor fi, probabil, fixe, încă nu au fost anunţate, însă orice rată a cuponului sub 5% pentru titlurile cu maturitatea sub 5 ani şi sub 10% pentru cele de până la 10 ani arată că titlurile oferite populaţiei sunt, de fapt, "certificate de confiscare garantată".
     De ce? Pentru că obligaţiunile cumpărate în cadrul programului TEZAUR nu pot fi transferate, nu pot fi tranzacţionate şi nu pot fi răscumpărate anticipat. Dacă guvernul ar fi dorit să ofere cetăţenilor cu adevărat o alternativă de economisire în locul unui jaf mascat, atunci valoarea nominală a obligaţiunilor ar fi fost indexată cu rata inflaţiei. Un "investitor" în aceste obligaţiuni va fi captiv şi va privi neputincios cum i se "topeşte" puterea de cumpărare.
     Chiar dacă emisiunile din programul TEZAUR vor avea "succes", pe fondul gradului redus de educaţie financiară al populaţiei, sumele atrase vor fi prea mici pentru a compensa "reticenţa" băncilor.
     Nici majorarea plafonului de îndatorare pentru emisiunile de obligaţiuni pe pieţele externe, în cadrul programului MTN (Medium Term Notes), nu va ajuta prea mult.
     Conform datelor de la Bursa din Luxemburg, în cadrul plafonului actual de 20 de miliarde de euro au fost atrase finanţări prin 21 de emisiuni de obligaţiuni, iar noul plafon va fi de circa 27 de miliarde de euro, în condiţiile în care guvernul intenţionează să împrumute 8 miliarde de euro în următorii 2 ani.
     Din păcate, condiţiile extrem de favorabile de finanţare din ultimii ani vor deveni curând istorie. Mai mult, sumele atrase vor fi plasate la BNR, care va "oferi" lei în schimbul lor, de obicei prin emisiune monetară.
     Astfel vor fi create condiţiile pentru noi presiuni de depreciere asupra leului, însoţite de noi creşteri ale dobânzilor. Dacă sursele atrase în euro vor fi convertite în lei atraşi de pe piaţă, efectul va fi reducerea lichidităţii, care va fi însoţită tot de creşterea dobânzilor.
     Am ajuns aici pentru că nu am învăţat lecţiile crizei de la sfârşitul deceniului trecut şi am continuat să consumăm pe datorie, în condiţiile unor politici aberante ale statului şi pe fondul unui sector privat autohton extrem de slăbit.
     Economistul austriac Fritz Machlup scria, în 1935, despre consecinţele consumului de capital din Austria: "Austria a avut succes în adoptarea unor politici care sunt populare în toată lumea. Austria are cele mai impresionante realizări în cinci domenii: a crescut cheltuielile publice, a crescut salariile, a crescut ajutoarele sociale, a crescut creditul bancar şi a crescut consumul. După toate aceste realizări, Austria a ajuns în pragul ruinei" (n.a. "The Consumption of Capital in Austria", Review of Economic Statistics, 1935).
     Dar cum ar fi fost posibil să învăţăm o lecţie din urmă cu peste 80 de ani când nu am învăţat nici lecţia crizei din urmă cu 10 ani?
     În 1927, Felix Somary, economist şi bancher austriac cu o deosebită influenţă asupra politicilor economice şi financiare din prima jumătate a secolului trecut, a fost întrebat de John Maynard Keynes ce îşi sfătuieşte clienţii. "Să se protejeze cât mai bine în faţa viitoarei crize şi să evite pieţele", i-a răspuns Somary, după cum îşi aminteşte în autobiografia sa, tradusă în engleză sub titlul "Corbul din Zurich".
     "Nu vom mai avea prăbuşiri în timpul nostru", l-a contrazis Keynes, dar a dorit să ştie care ar putea fi cauza unei astfel de evoluţii. "Prăbuşirea va veni ca urmare a decalajului dintre aparenţă şi realitate", a venit replica economistului austriac, care mai aminteşte că faimosul economist englez "şi-a exprimat dispreţul pentru economie ca ştiinţă şi pentru economişti, fără a se exclude pe sine, însă era foarte mândru de talentele sale în calitate de speculator".
     După aproape un secol de la prognoza lui Felix Somary, decalajele dintre aparenţă şi realitate, la nivel global, par să fie mai mari ca niciodată, iar la noi sunt cel puţin la fel de mari ca în perioada premergătoare prăbuşirii economice din 2009.
     "Dacă nimic nu stă în calea saltului în abis al contemporanilor noştri, măcar trebuie subliniat clar cine este responsabil pentru catastrofa care vine", mai scrie Somary în autobiografia sa.
     Se pare că suntem condamnaţi să repetăm lecţia crizei până când vom învăţa cel puţin punctele sale fundamentale. 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 04.01.2018, ora 00:11)  
 Obligatiunile tezaur , o da, pentru fanii Olgutei ....de ce nu ...


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de mariuss în data de 04.01.2018, ora 03:38)  
 nu as avea curaj sa imprumut statul la termen de 5 ani nici daca ar fi 50 % dobinda , in schimb l-as imprumuta la 6 luni cu 3 la suta si 5 la suta pe 1 an ,5 ani sa stai cu banii blocati reprezinta eternitatea , problema nu e dobinda ci timpul


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 04.01.2018, ora 05:02)  
 Ce datorie avem!
 Hai sa il inviem pe Ceausescu!
 Datorie mai zero in 89.


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 04.01.2018, ora 05:25)  
 Prabusirea nu vine decit incet si mai avem de asteptat pina la aparitia factorului exogen.
 Deocamdata toate bancile inca tin pietele sus.


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de A politic în data de 04.01.2018, ora 05:42)  
 Grecia scrie pe noi!
 Notari poate ne comunica de cine e detinuta tara legal. Terenuri, fabrici, parcuri auto, agricultura, ..., bunuri de orice fel daca sunt detinute mai mult de 50% de straini, trebuie sa ne numim colonie.
 Eu as intreba daca suntem colonie bancara transfrontaliera, Fmi, Ber, Banci austriece cu punct de lucru in tara? Tari, grofi, sultani, imparati ai zilelor noastre. Azi banca hotaraste ce firma exista si care se inchide. Mai apeleaza la un ajutor de stat, dar se stie ca degeaba ii dai ovas calului sub panta.


 
  5.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 04.01.2018, ora 06:30)
 
 Va aduceti aminte cat era dobanda pe vremea lui Marx?


 
  5.2.   B tivanule  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 04.01.2018, ora 08:15)
 
 Nu mai bea ma toata samahoanka, c-o sa te dea afara Kuzmin, betivanule


 
6.  Badea Cartan si imparatu
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute în data de 04.01.2018, ora 08:21)  
 pe langa bancheri redutabili Viena are Inca o calitate. Este singura tara Europeana care a emis o obligatiune avand maturitate 100 de ani.


 
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 10:50
CRISTIAN BUŞOI:
"Protestul medicilor de familie este justificat"
     "Este necesar să fie adoptat urgent un pachet de măsuri pentru eliminarea birocraţiei şi creşterea fondurilor pentru medicina de familie".  detalii
Internaţional, 10:46
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în urcare.  detalii
Piaţa de Capital, 10:09
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  detalii
Internaţional, 09:57
Fostul director de campanie al lui Donald Trump Paul Manafort l-a dat în judecată pe procurorul special Robert Mueller
     Fostul director de campanie al lui Donald Trump Paul Manafort l-a dat în judecată pe procurorul special Robert Mueller, pe care îl acuză că şi-a depăşit mandatul anchetând în legătură cu acuzaţii care nu au legătură cu anchetarea unui presupus amestec rus în alegerile prezidenţiale americane.  detalii
Internaţional, 09:47
MAE:
"Alerte de temperaturi extreme pentru mai multe zone din Canada"
     Ministerul Afacerilor Externe a transmis astăzi o atenţionare de călătorie pentru Canada, unde sunt anunţate temperaturi extrem de scăzute şi furtui de zăpadă.  detalii
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
04.01.2018
BVB
Prime Transaction: "Bursa locală a început anul 2018 în forţă"
     * Toţi indicii BVB au marcat creşteri de peste 1%
       Prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a anului 2018 a început într-o notă pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) înregistrând creşteri de peste un...  detalii
04.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans pe pieţele internaţionale ale acţiunilor
     Pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a directivei europene MiFID II privind pieţele financiare, dar şi în baza unor date pozitive referitoare la...  detalii
22.12.2017
BVB
Rulajul scade la 5,7 milioane de euro
     * Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Este posibil ca, săptămâna viitoare, să asistăm la şedinţe cu volatilitate crescută"
       Piaţa principală de Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost caracterizată, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de oscilaţii relativ reduse ale indicilor, cea mai mare scădere, de...  detalii
21.12.2017
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni Banca Transilvania
     * BET - NG, singurul indice în scădere
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săpătămânii a fost marcată de creşterea celor mai mulţi indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), singurul coş de acţiuni ce a încheiat ziua în scădere...  detalii
21.12.2017
BURSELE DIN LUME/DUPĂ ADOPTAREA REFORMEI FISCALE ÎN SUA
Curs negativ pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele europene au scăzut ieri, după ce Senatul din SUA a votat normele de reformă fiscală, determinând avansul randamentelor titlurilor de stat americane.  detalii
20.12.2017
BVB
"Deal" cu 0,46% din "SIF Oltenia"
     * Rulaj de 10,6 milioane de euro, în şedinţa de marţi
     * Titlurile "Banca Transilvania" au generat aproape 40% din lichiditatea totală
       Lichiditatea înregistrată pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) în a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 49,15 milioane lei (10,63 milioane euro), sub rulajul de luni (25,5 milioane...  detalii
