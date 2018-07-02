   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Politica

Apele trec, bolovanul rămâne. Dragnea

BURSA 06.09.2018

Dan Nicolaie
 
       Liviu Dragnea, oficial preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor şi preşedintele PSD, neoficial... se află în conflict deschis cu Gabriela Firea, primarul Capitalei. Cum ambii sunt membrii marcanţi ai PSD ( partidul care conduce ţara în acest moment) unul preşedinte, celălalt vicepreşedinte, disputa stârneşte interes, dar şi îngrijorare, aşa cum ar spune preşedintele Klaus Iohannis. Chiar dacă acuzele sunt grave, iar chestiunea foarte serioasă, lumea nu se sfieşte să parieze, inclusiv din amuzament, pe victoria unuia sau celălalt. Cum Gabriela Firea este mult mai "ofensivă" în declaraţii, există numeroşi oameni care ar miza pe o victorie a acesteia, mai ales că Liviu Dragnea este foarte reţinut în afirmaţii. Ar face lucrul acesta mai ales aceia care nu ştiu nimic despre ce s-a întâmplat în interiorul PSD în ultimii trei ani.
       De la alegerea sa în fruntea PSD, din octombrie 2015, cu 97% dintre voturi, ca lider absolut (deşi conducea partidul încă de la demisia lui Victor Ponta, din vara aceluiaşi an) Liviu Dragnea s-a dovedit un maestru al rezolvării conflictelor cu colegii din PSD, care au ameninţat unitatea de monolit a partidului. De fiecare dată a învins, încercând să limiteze scandalul, depăşind lejer toate acuzele care i-au fost aduse. Victor Ponta, Valeriu Zgonea, Sorin Grindeanu, Mihai Tudose, Niculae Bădălău, Codrin Ştefănescu, Adrian Ţuţuianu, Ecaterina Andronescu, Cătălin Ivan... nu au reuşit să-i zdruncine autoritatea lui Dragnea în partid, chiar dacă o parte dintre ei l-au acuzat de tot felul de lucruri, mai mult sau mai puţin grave.
       Rând pe rând, au ajuns în afara partidului sau pe liniile moarte din interiorul acestuia, numele lor fiind tot mai puţin vizibile. Activul de partid a înţeles cum stau lucrurile şi se poate vedea că în spatele disidenţilor sunt tot mai puţini susţinători.

       *  Trei premieri şi un preşedinte al Camerei Deputaţilor
     Victor Ponta, bun prieten al lui Liviu Dragnea la un moment dat, pe vremea când candida pentru preşedinţia ţării, a fost primul membru important al PSD care a înţeles cum stă treaba cu opoziţia în interiorul partidului. În cazul său, trebuie spus că după pierderea alegerilor prezidenţiale multă lume se aştepta să facă un pas în spate şi să-şi asume înfrângerea. Pasul a fost făcut ceva mai târziu, fiind ajutat în acest sens. În iulie 2015, Victor Ponta a renunţat la şefia PSD "până când îşi rezolvă situaţia juridică". Gestul a fost făcut fără consultarea partidului, printr-o scrisoare deschisă publicată pe Facebook. DNA îl acuza pe premier de fals în înscrisuri, complicitate la evaziune fiscală, spălare de bani şi conflict de interese. Interimatul în fruntea partidului a fost asigurat de către Rovana Plumb, ulterior, în octombrie, preşedintele PSD ajungând Liviu Dragnea. O lună mai târziu, Victor Ponta anunţa că îşi depune mandatul de prim-ministru şi că speră că demisia guvernului său satisface cerinţele oamenilor care au fost în stradă, revoltaţi după tragedia din clubul Colectiv, în care au murit mai mulţi oameni. La vremea respectivă, în presă a apărut informaţia că Liviu Dragnea i-ar fi transmis lui Victor Ponta că este cazul să demisioneze în urma protestelor din Bucureşti şi a scandalului provocat de liderul UNPR, Gabriel Oprea (moartea poliţistului Gigină), PSD dorind să rupă alianţa cu acest partid. Ulterior Dragnea i-a transmis lui Ponta că se va ocupa în partid doar de... Facebook, iar după foarte multe schimburi de replici, tur-retur, fostul premier a ajuns în afara PSD şi şi-a înfiinţat propriul partid, alături de Daniel Constantin, fost ministru al Agriculturii.
     În aprilie 2016, Valeriu Zgonea, preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor a încercat să-l determine pe Liviu Drag­nea să facă un pas în spate şi să demisioneze, vorbind insistent de problemele penale ale acestuia. La scurt timp Valeriu Zgonea a fost exclus din PSD după o decizie luată cu unanimitate de voturi în Comitetul Executiv Naţional al partidului. De altfel, el nu a mai primit nici dreptul de a contesta această decizie. După excludere, firesc, Zgonea a pierdut şi şefia Camerei Deputaţilor. Liviu Dragnea spunea înainte de respectivul vot că nu mai vrea să facă echipă la conducerea partidului cu Zgonea: "Azi partidul trebuie să-şi reafirme unitatea. Azi CExN-ul trebuie să hotărască dacă îmi acordă în continuare sprijin politic sau nu pentru această funcţie. În ceea ce priveşte decizia privind soarta lui Zgonea, colegii mei vor decide". Printre puţinii care s-au exprimat public împotriva excluderii a fost Ion Iliescu, care a scris pe blog că nu este "adeptul excluderilor şi al altor măsuri de forţă. Ele ne-au făcut mult rău. Dacă apelăm şi acum la aşa ceva, nu vom rezolva nimic".
     Instalat premier, Sorin Grindeanu a rezistat în funcţie doar o jumătate de an. Ruptura dintre Dragnea şi Grindeanu a pornit de la OUG 13. În iunie 2017 a avut loc o premieră, un partid şi-a dat jos propriul guvern prin moţiune de cenzură, care a trecut cu 241 de voturi pentru şi 10 împotrivă. Înaintea moţiunii, premierul Sorin Grindeanu nu doar că a refuzat să-şi dea demisia, după ce PSD i-a retras sprijinul politic, dar chiar a încercat cu sprijinul lui Victor Ponta să-şi refacă echipa şi să guverneze în continuare. Liderul PSD a susţinut la vremea respectivă că Sorin Grindeanu nu mai trebuie să rămână în fruntea guvernului, fiindcă nu reuşeşte să aibă o bună comunicare cu miniştrii săi şi fiind­că nu şi-ar fi făcut treaba. Dragnea sus­ţinea că "în spatele acţiunilor premierului se află alte forţe" pe care nu le numeşte dar care ar avea o "coordonare profesionistă", făcând referire la servicii secrete. În noiembrie 2017, Sorin Grindeanu a fost reevaluat de Dragnea, iar plenul reunit al Parlamentului a aprobat cu 270 de voturi "pentru" şi 117 "împotrivă", numirea acestuia în func­ţia de preşedinte al Autorităţii Naţionale pentru Administrare şi Reglementare în Comunicaţii (ANCOM).
     Succesorul lui Grindeanu, Mihai Tudose, a rezistat la Palatul Victoria tot şase luni. Conducerea PSD a decis, prin vot, în şedinţa din 15 ianuarie 2018, retragerea sprijinului politic pentru premierul Mihai Tudose. Drept urmare, Mihai Tudose a demisionat şi a spus că nu a dorit să rupă partidul şi a anunţat că pleacă cu zâmbetul pe buze. Liviu Dragnea a spus, referitor la cei doi premieri demişi, că: "Se pare că eu am mână foarte proastă". Atât. Mihai Tudose a căzut în dizgraţie după ce a acuzat-o pe Carmen Dan de minciună: "I-am spus ministrului de Interne că accept demisia dacă şi-o dă. Dacă e lăsată, şi-o va da". Mihai Tudose a susţinut că nu poate munci cu un ministru care a minţit în legătură cu situaţia privind înlocuitorul şefului Poliţiei Româ­ne, înlocuire survenită după apariţia scandalului legat de "poliţistul pedofil". Printre susţinătorii lui Mihai Tudose s-a aflat şi Gabriela Firea.
     *  Vocile incomode
     Niculae Bădălău, preşedinte executiv al PSD la începutul anului, şi secretarul general adjunct, Codrin Ştefănescu, au fost şi ei de partea lui Mihai Tudose. În martie 2018, Bădălau şi-a pierdut postul, Viorica Dăncilă a fost aleasă preşedinte executiv al PSD, obţinând 2880 voturi, în timp ce contracandidaţii săi, Ecaterina Andronescu şi Nicolae Bănicioiu, au primit 541 voturi, respectiv 292 voturi. Bădălau nici nu a mai candidat. De asemenea, Codrin Ştefănescu a rămas fără funcţie în partid, ca urmare a deciziei CEX al PSD, care a desfinţat postul de secretar general adjunct. Încercând să devină secretar general, Ştefănescu nu a avut nicio şansă. La vot, Marian Neacşu a fost reales secretar general cu 3063 voturi, iar Codrin Ştefănescu a obţinut 668 voturi.
     Sprijinul pentru Mihai Tudose şi atitudinea anti-Dragnea, l-a lăsat şi pe primarul Iaşiului, Mihai Chirică, fără carnet de partid. "PSD -Dragnea este o organizaţie proastă, care nu funcţionează pe principii democratice", a reacţionat Mihai Chirica. În sprijinul acestuia a sărit atunci Victor Ponta: "Eu am fost exclus de Dragnea din partid pentru ca am sprijinit Guvernul PSD condus de Grindeanu. Mihai Chirică a fost exclus de Dragnea din Partid pentru ca a sprijinit Guvernul PSD condus de Tudose! Dragnea, ca orice PD-ist de la şcoala lui Băsescu face curăţenie în Partid pe principiul niciun pesedist nu mai trebuie să rămâ­nă în PSD!!!".
     Un alt disident scos în afara partidului este europarlamentarul social-democrat Cătălin Ivan, fost purtător de cuvânt al PSD. Acesta a avut constant o poziţie critică faţă de şeful PSD. Liviu Dragnea declara în urmă cu un an că acesta nu mai este "de mult" membru al formaţiunii, fiind exclus "de ceva vreme" de organizaţia PSD Sector 1.
     Adrian Ţuţuianu era la un moment dat una dintre "vocile" din PSD. În septembrie 2017 a izbucnit un scandal legat de banii pentru plata salariilor în MApN, iar Ţuţuianu şi-a pierdut postul de ministru al Apărării. La vremea respectivă, Ţuţuianu a declarat că premierul Mihai Tudose l-a forţat să îşi dea demisia din ordinul lui Liviu Dragnea şi că nu îşi reproşează comunicatul dat de MApN despre lipsa fondurilor pentru salarii. Ulterior, Ţuţuianu a fost şi el reevaluat şi la Congresul PSD din martie anul acesta a fost ales printre vicepreşedinţii partidului.
     Nicolae Bănicioiu fost ministru în guvernul lui Victor Ponta şi prieten cu acesta, a încercat să ajungă Preşedinte Executiv al PSD, având poziţii critice la adresa stilului autoritar al lui Liviu Dragnea. Învins în alegerile interne, a demisionat din partid în luna mai a acestui an şi s-a alăturat noului partid al lui Victor Ponta, Pro România. Constantă pe o poziţie anti-Dragnea, foarte vizibilă în ultima lună, fostul ministru Ecaterina Andronescu nu a mai avut de mai mult timp nicio funcţie importantă, acum speculându-se că se va alătura proiectului politic al lui Victor Ponta. De altfel, acesta chiar a declarat recent că Ecaterina Andronescu poate deveni candidatul partidului său în alegerile prezidenţiale. După cum se poate vedea, în toate aceste conflicte, Liviu Dragnea a avut de partea sa ... partidul.
     *  Victorii externe
     Liviu Dragnea a reuşit să repurteze câteva "victorii" şi în afara partidului. În ciuda tonului constant critic al preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, există voci care susţin că acesta este blocat din punct de vedere politic, cu o singură excepţie, Sevil Shhaideh, acesta acceptând toţi premierii propuşi de Liviu Dragnea. Demiterea Laurei Codruţa Kovesi este de asemenea privită ca o reuşită a şefului PSD, care a scăpat astfel de unul dintre cei mai incomozi adversari din afara scenei politice. În acest moment este evaluat şi procurorul general Augustin Lazăr, de către acelaşi Tudorel Toader, ministrul Justiţiei. Culmea, chiar evaluatorul pare să fi intrat în dizgraţie, Liviu Dragnea criticându-l deschis pentru acţiunile din ultima perioadă, mai ales pentru că nu a iniţiat o ordonanţă care ar fi permis conducerii Inspecţiei Judiciare să-şi continue mandatul până la intrarea noii legislaţii în vigoare, ceea ce, în opinia sa, "pune sub semnul întrebării anchete importante". În stilul caracteristic, Toader a anunţat că nu demisionează, dar "meciul" nu s-a jucat. 
 
English Section
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
