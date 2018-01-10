   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Macroeconomie

ARTICOL PRELUAT DE PE OPINII BNR

Nu trageţi în pianist! Supravegherea prudenţială este diferită de supravegherea comportamentală

BURSA 19.02.2018

Cristian Bichi
 
     De ceva vreme, Banca Naţională a României este supusă criticilor pentru faptul că, deşi are atribuţii de supraveghere a instituţiilor de credit, nu se implică în modul în care acestea îşi conduc afacerile în relaţia cu consumatorii.
     Acuzele se bazează pe asteptări ce sunt neîntemeiate. Banca centrală este abilitată de lege să exercite supraveghere de natură prudenţiala ce urmăreşte, în esenţă, asigurarea solvabilităţii şi lichidităţii instituţiilor de credit, pentru ca acestea să facă faţă angajamentelor lor. Activitatea de supraveghere orientată spre protecţia consumatorilor de servicii bancare este, in Romania, atributul altei entităţi. În acest context, se impun clarificări conceptuale privind cele două tipuri de reglementare si control, pentru o mai bună întelegere a limitelor intervenţiei de supraveghere a băncii centrale.
      * Principalele obiective ale reglementării în sectorul bancar
      Literatura economică subliniază, în mod clar, existenţa a două mari obiective în reglementarea sectorului bancar:
     (1) menţinerea stabilităţii şi încrederii în sistemul bancar;
     (2) respectarea de către bănci a obligaţiilor lor profesionale faţă de clienti în vederea protejării utilizatorilor de servicii bancare.
     Acestor obiective le corespund două tipuri de supraveghere: supravegherea prudenţială, respectiv supravegherea de conduită (comportamentală).
      * Ce se înţelege prin noţiunea de supravegherea prudenţială bancară?
      Supravegherea prudenţială bancară[i] urmăreşte asigurarea stabilităţii sistemului bancar şi a instituţiilor bancare individuale. Ea este necesară datorită rolului important jucat de bănci într-o economie naţională[ii] şi posibilităţii generării de către acestea a riscului de sistem (risc sistemic), fapt ce determină ca stabilitatea sistemului bancar să fie recunoscută ca o problemă de interes public.
     Riscul sistemic reprezintă posibilitatea ca problemele majore ale unei instituţii bancare să ducă la o criză a întregului sistem bancar, cu efecte negative asupra macrostabilităţii economice. Băncile sunt expuse riscului sistemic datorită naturii lor. Ele funcţionează cu un grad înalt de îndatorare ("high leverage") şi dispun de active a căror valoare este greu de calculat. Această asimetrie informaţională corelată cu faptul că datoriile băncilor sunt rambursabile la cerere, la valoarea nominală, şi pe o baza secvenţială (retragerile de depozite se fac pe principiul "primul venit, primul servit") determină ca băncile să fie succeptibile a fi ţinta unor retrageri masive de depozite, deponenţii reacţionând disproporţionat la zvonuri şi retragând fonduri chiar din băncile solvabile. Astfel, problemele cu care se confruntă unele instituţii pot declanşa, prin contaminare, o criză de sistem (criza sistemică).
     Protecţia împotriva riscului sistemic se obţine prin emiterea de către autorităţile naţionale competente de reglementări prudenţiale aplicabile instituţiilor bancare[iii], ce urmăresc ex-ante reducerea riscurilor asumate de acestea. De asemenea, autorităţile de supraveghere prudenţială monitorizează aceste instituţii ca să se asigure că ele respectă regulile de prudenţă bancară şi nu au expuneri de risc excesivşi iau măsuri corective acolo unde este cazul, de la formularea de recomandări până la aplicarea de sancţiuni. Prin acest mecanism care se concentrează asupra solvabilităţii, lichidităţii şi profitabilităţii fiecărei bănci în parte se urmăreşte menţinerea sănătăţii financiare a instituţiilor individuale în vederea protejării intereselor creditorilor (deponenţilor) lor şi a menţinerii stabilităţii intregului sistem bancar. De subliniat că, supravegherea prudenţială asigură indirect protecţie consumatorilor (deponenţilor), întrucât prin menţinerea solvabilităţii băncilor vor fi evitate pierderile generate de falimentele bancare.
     Controlul prudenţial se efectuează în conformitate cu principiile economiei de piaţă, supraveghetorii bancari neintervenind în operaţiunile individuale ale băncilor, răspunderea pentru deciziile luate revenind managerilor şi adminstratorilor lor. În acest context, rolul supravegherii bancare prudenţiale este de a obţine asigurarea că proprietarii şi managerii băncilor sunt constienţi de riscurile asumate ca urmare a tranzactiilor efectuate, că aceste instituţii dispun de sisteme de conducere, informare şi control care încurajează prudenţa bancară şi că atunci când o bancă se confruntă cu dificultăţi financiare, acestea sunt gestionate într-un asemenea mod încât să fie minimizat riscul sistemic.
      * Cum se defineşte supravegherea comportamentală bancară?
     Literatura economică anglo-saxonă utilizează preponderent expresiile "supravegherea conducerii afacerilor" sau "supravegherea de conduită"[iv] pentru a desemna activitatea de reglementare şi control ce are ca scop obţinerea unui tratament corect al clienţilor din partea instituţiilor financiare, pentru a o diferenţia de cea de control prudenţial. Există însă unele studii, care echivalează supravegherea de conducere a afacerilor/conduită doar cu protecţia consumatorilor de servicii financiare, deşi perimetrul tradiţional al acestui model de supraveghere nu se limitează numai la aspecte legate de particulari (retail), ci priveşte şi investitorii profesionişti (wholesale) şi integritatea pieţelor. În Franţa, sunt folosiţi termenii de mai sus la concurenţă cu sintagma "supravegherea respectării obligaţiilor profesionale faţă de clientelă", în noţiunea de clientelă fiind cuprinşi, atât particularii, cât şi profesioniştii. În Portugalia se utilizeaza noţiunea de "supraveghere comportamentală". Atunci când se face referire la aspecte de protecţie a consumatorilor bancari, noţiunea respectivă devine "supraveghere comportamentală bancară", care este definită ca o subcategorie a supravegherii de conduită, şi anume cea exercitată asupra instituţiilor de credit pe pieţele financiare de retail. Existenţa în literatura de specialitate a unor termeni diferiţi pentru a desemna activitatea de supraveghere ce urmăreşte apărarea intereselor consumatorilor în relaţia cu instituţiile financiare obligă la o alegere. În continuare, vom opta pentru utilizarea in textul articolului a noţiunii de "supraveghere comportamentală", împreună cu derivata sa "supraveghere comportamentală bancară".
     Supravegherea comportamentală bancară reprezintă activitatea de stabilire de reguli care urmăresc asigurarea unei conduite adecvate a instituţiilor bancare în relaţia cu clienţii lor neprofesionişti şi monitorizarea modului cum acestea sunt respectate pentru a se obtine modificarea comportamentelor incorecte ale băncilor şi eventuala lor sancţionare în termenii şi conditiile legal stabilite.
     Necesitatea supravegherii comportamentale bancare se justifică prin existenţa informaţiei incomplete pe pieţele financiare de retail, unde profesioniştii asigură servicii unor clienţi care deţin mult mai puţine informaţii/cunostinţe decât cei dintâi. În aceste condiţii, clienţii sunt supuşi unor riscuri importante, întrucât le va fi dificil să judece calitatea serviciilor oferite sau care ar trebui să fie preţul corect. Personalul însărcinat cu exercitarea supravegherii comportamentale bancare este chemat să asigure protecţia consumatorilor prin asigurarea de transparenţă şi informaţii complete în legătură cu produsele/serviciile oferite de bănci şi obţinerea încredinţării că aceştia au o înţelegere clară a riscurilor implicate de contractele la care devin parte. Nu în ultimul rând, supravegherea respectivă trebuie să prevină şi să sancţioneze practicile abuzive ale băncilor din domeniul comercializării produselor şi serviciilor bancare.
      * Diferenţele dintre supravegherea prudenţială şi cea comportamentală în domeniul bancar
      Cel mai adesea conţinutul supravegherii comportamentale este reliefat în literatura economică prin opoziţie/comparaţie cu supravegherea prudenţială. In domeniul bancar, între cele doua tipuri de supraveghere exista numeroase deosebiri, cum ar fi :
     Scop: Supravegherea prudenţială are ca mandat menţinerea stabilităţii sistemului bancar, în timp ce supravegherea comportamentală are în vedere protejarea consumatorilor financiari. Întrucât supravegherea prudenţială este recunoscută ca fiind de interes public, ea reprezintă obiectivul de politică fundamental în ceea ce priveşte supravegherea sistemului bancar, căruia i se subordonează celelalte obiective, inclusiv cel al protecţiei consumatorului;
     Baza legală: Supravegherea prudenţială are ca fundament dispoziţii de drept public/administrativ. În cazul supravegherii comportamentale sunt relevante prevederile de drept privat;
     Aplicare: Asigurarea respectării regulilor prudenţiale este realizată de către autorităţi administrative (bănci centrale, comisii bancare/financiare), în timp ce instanţele judecătoreşti (şi suplimentar autorităţile administrative) veghează la aplicarea reglementărilor ce ţin de domeniul supravegherii comportamentale;
     Entităţi protejate: Activitatea de control prudenţial are drept ţintă băncile, fiind esenţiala menţinerea solvabilităţii şi lichidităţii acestora. În schimb, supravegherea comportamentală se concentreaza pe protecţia consumatorilor, fiind preocupată de necesităţile acestora;
     Falimentele bancare: Autorităţile de supraveghere bancară încearcă să prevină/evite falimentele bancare, datorită posibilităţii apariţiei riscului sistemic, cu impact negativ asupra intermedierii financiare şi economiei reale. În antiteză, entităţile însărcinate strict cu supravegherea comportamentală nu sunt interesate prea mult de stabilitatea unei instituţii bancare, deoarece falimentul bancar este văzut ca o ameninţare necesară pentru bănci, care să conducă la modificarea comportamentelor incorecte ale acestora faţă de clienţii lor;
     Sancţiuni: Amenzile reprezintă sancţiuni aplicate frecvent de autorităţile de supraveghere prudenţială. În cazul supravegherii comportamentale avem de a face, în principal, cu despăgubiri dictate de instanţele judecătoreşti, alături de posibile amenzi ale autorităţilor administrative;
     Competenţe: Exercitarea celor două tipuri de supraveghere implică seturi diferite de competenţe. Personalul implicat în activitatea de control prudenţial trebuie să dispună, în special, de cunoştinţe de finanţe, management bancar şi contabilitate. În schimb, pentru exercitarea supravegherii comportamentale sunt necesare cunoştinţe privind dreptul consumatorului, finanţele comportamentale, precum şi abilităţi de investigare sociologică privind necesităţile consumatorilor;
     Cultura de supraveghere: Atunci când identifică o deteriorare importantă a situaţiei financiare a unei instituţii bancare, autoritatea de supraveghere prudenţială va încerca să găsească o solutie înainte de a face acest fapt public, pentru a preveni retragerile masive de depozite ce pot duce la înrăutăţirea situaţiei de lichiditate a acesteia şi la un eventual faliment. Autoritatea de supraveghere comportamentală este interesată însă în aducerea cât mai rapidă la cunostinţa publicului a comportamentelor incorecte ale băncilor pentru a avertiza consumatorii, a activa disciplina de piaţă şi a determina schimbarea atitudinii băncilor.
     * Conflictul de interese între supravegherea prudenţială şi cea comportamentală
     Exercitarea celor doua tipuri de supraveghere în cadrul aceleaşi autorităţi duce adesea la conflicte de interese şi o astfel de situaţie este în detrimentul consumatorilor. De regulă, aceste conflicte pot fi conciliate în perioade normale, dar este dificil de realizat aceasta în cazul unei crize financiare.
     De exemplu, un conflict de interese poate apare intre obiectivul prudenţial al stabilităţii şi cel al transparenţei informaţiilor de piaţă: autoritatea de supraveghere va fi înclinată să amâne publicarea unor informaţii datorită îngrijorărilor legate de riscul sistemic ce ar putea fi generat pe această cale. De asemenea, autoritatea nu va impune o amendă excesiva unei instituţii bancare pentru comportament incorect cu clientii, dacă va evalua că astfel va contribui la subminarea solvabilităţii şi stabilităţii acesteia.
     Existenţa conflictelor de interese dintre cele două tipuri de supraveghere a făcut ca, în ultima vreme, multe state să se orienteze către separarea supravegherii prudenţiale de cea comportamentală, acolo unde aceste activităţi se desfăşurau în cadrul aceleaşi autorităţi. În consecinţă, modelul "supravegherii în funcţie de obiective"[v], cunoscut şi sub denumirea de supraveghere "Twin Peaks"[vi], câstigă teren pe plan mondial. Exemplele cel mai des amintite în privinţa acestei schimbări de paradigmă sunt Marea Britanie şi Olanda şi, mai recent, Franta şi Belgia. În Marea Britanie, autoritatea unică de supraveghere financiară (Financial Services Authority) a fost desfiinţată în anul 2013, supravegherea prudenţială fiind încredinţată unei filiale a Băncii Angliei (Prudential Regulation Authority - PRA), în timp ce aspectele de protecţie a consumatorilor de servicii financiare au intrat în jurisdicţia unei entităţi nou create (Financial Conduct Authority - FCA). Olanda a renunţat în anul 2002 la supravegherea sectorială: banca centrală a preluat, în două etape, supravegherea prudenţiala a tuturor instituţiilor financiare, iar autoritatea pentru pieţe financiare s-a transformat într-o agenţie de supraveghere a regulilor de conducere a afacerilor.
     Modelul "Twin Peaks" prezintă avantajul ca evită ca un obiectiv al supravegherii să fie sacrificat în dauna altuia. Totodată, el asigură o distincţie mai clară între sarcinile autorităţilor de supraveghere (prudenţială şi comportamentală) şi, deci, sporeşte gradul de răspundere al acestora în faţa autorităţilor publice şi publicului.
     * Concluzii
     În conformitate cu prevederile legale în vigoare, Banca Naţionala a României este autoritate de supraveghere prudenţială bancară pentru instituţiile de credit (a se vedea în această privinţă art. 2 din Legea nr. 312/2004), această activitate fiind exercitată în vederea asigurării stabilităţii financiare a ţării. După cum s-a arătat anterior, in domeniul bancar, activitatea de control prudenţial este diferită de cea de supraveghere comportamentală, atât ca filozofie, cât şi în privinţa instrumentelor şi abilităţilor necesare. În România, legea oferă competenţe pe linia apărării intereselor consumatorilor de servicii financiare Autorităţii Naţionale pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC), competenţe ce corespund, în mare măsură, conceptului de supraveghere comportamentală bancară. Banca centrală nu are cum să se implice într-o astfel de activitate, exercitată deja de ANPC, întrucât ea nu dispune de autoritatea legală necesară în materia respectivă, ce presupune existenţa de puteri specifice de reglementare, supraveghere şi de aplicare de sancţiuni. Prin urmare, supravegherea exercitată de banca centrală nu este atotcuprinzătoare, ea având limite ce trebuie întelese de către publicul larg. Astfel de limite nu reprezintă un fapt neobişnuit, în numeroase ţări UE supravegherea prudenţială fiind separată de cea comportamentală îndreptată spre protecţia consumatorului de servicii financiare.
     Note de subsol:
     [i] În acest articol, noţiunea de supraveghere este utilizată în sens larg. Ea cuprinde, atât emiterea de reglementări, cât şi activitatea propriu-zisă de supraveghere.
     [ii] Acest rol este evidenţiat prin aceea că instituţiile bancare gestionează o parte importantă a economiilor publicului, acordă credite altor firme, administrează fluxul de plăţi din economie şi servesc drept canal de transmitere a politicii monetare exercitate de banca centrală.
     [iii] Reglementările prudenţiale pot fi însoţite de facilităţi de împrumutător de ultimă instanţă atunci când supravegherea a fost ineficientă şi există pericolul contaminării întregului sistem bancar.
     [iv] Termenii corespunzători în limba engleză sunt "business conduct supervision", respectiv "conduct supervision".
     [v] Este vorba de acel model de supraveghere potrivit căruia autorităţile de supraveghere îşi desfăşoară activitatea în funcţie de unul din obiectivele enumerate la începutul acestui articol, ce se aplică la nivelul întregului sector financiar. Într-un astfel de cadru instituţional, o autoritate se ocupă de supravegherea prudenţială a instituţiilor financiare (instituţii de credit, intermediari de valori mobiliare si din sectorul asigurărilor), iar alta va fi responsabilă cu supravegherea regulilor de conducere a afacerilor pentru toate tipurile de institutii financiare indicate anterior.
     [vi] Sintagma "Twin Peaks" a fost creată de Michael Taylor, care, într-un articol din anul 1995, a propus separarea supravegherii prudenţiale de cea de conduită în cazul Australiei. Sugestia sa a fost transpusă în practică un an mai târziu. 
 
