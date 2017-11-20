   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

ARTICOL PRELUAT DE PE OPINIIBNR.RO

BCE nu propune renunţarea la garantarea depozitelor bancare

BURSA 06.01.2018

Cristian Bichi
 
     În ultima perioadă, în mass-media românească şi pe diverse site-uri autohtone de Internet, şi-a croit drum informaţia conform căreia Banca Centrală Europeană recomandă renunţarea la garantarea depozitelor bancare. Nimic mai fals, după cum se va vedea în rândurile următoare.
     Textul încriminat....
     În data de 8 noiembrie 2017, Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), la cererea legiuitorilor europeni, a emis o opinie juridică în legătură cu o propunere de directivă a Parlamentului Europen şi a Consiliului UE (parte a unui pachet mai larg de iniţiative legislative), ce aduce o serie de amendamente Directivei privind redresarea şi rezoluţia bancară ("directiva BRR"). Modificările propuse a fi aduse cadrului european de gestiune a crizelor financiare prevăd, printre altele, armonizarea competenţelor autorităţilor relevante din UE în ceea ce priveşte utilizarea moratoriilor bancare, pentru a se preveni retragerile masive de depozite ("bank runs"). Un moratoriu bancar este un instrument legal care permite unei autorităţi să suspende anumite obligaţii contractuale pentru o scurtă perioadă de timp. Propunerile Comisiei Europene au în vedere utilizarea moratoriului bancar, atât în perioada de rezoluţie, cât şi în perioada premergătoare acesteia, cea de intervenţie timpurie.
     Textul din opinia BCE amintită mai sus, adus în atenţia opiniei publice de un analist financiar, este următorul: " Exceptarea generală a depozitelor garantate în cadrul schemelor de compensare a investitorilor trebuie înlocuită cu scutiri discreţionare acordate de autorităţile competente astfel încât să existe o anumită flexibilitate"[i]. Pe baza acestei formulări, analistul trage concluzia fermă că BCE recomandă renunţarea la garantarea depozitelor bancare. Mesajul în cauză este întărit de un avocat cunoscut pentru lupta purtată împotriva băncilor, care lansează în spaţiul virtual afirmaţia potrivit căreia Comisia Europenă are în lucru o reglementare pentru eliminarea garantării depozitelor din banci, cerută de BCE. Stirea începe apoi să se rostogolească în mass-media românească, cu potenţiale implicaţii negative asupra stabilităţii financiare a ţării. Toate aceste informaţii eronate, ce produc temeri inutile deponenţilor, puteau fi însă evitate, printr-o citire atentă a opiniei BCE încriminate.
     ...şi decriptarea sa corectă
     Formularea "exceptarea generală a depozitelor garantate[ii]... trebuie înlocuită cu scutiri discreţionare" nu are nici în clin, nici în mânecă cu o renunţare la garantarea depozitelor. Propunerea de directivă anterior amintită, elaborată de Comisia Europeană şi aflată în discuţia Consiliului UE şi Parlamentului European (co-legiuitori europeni), contine prevederi precise prind condiţiile de declanşare a instrumentului "moratoriu", durata şi sfera sa de aplicare. Depozitele acoperite nu fac însă obiectul acestui instrument. Prin urmare, exceptarea generală a depozitelor precizată în opinia BCE nu este de la garantarea depozitelor, ci de la intrarea acestora sub incidenţa moratoriului. BCE consideră că depozitele acoperite ar trebui să fie incluse în moratoriul pre-rezolutie, dar o astfel de măsură ar trebui însoţită de o anumită flexibilitate. Într-o astfel de abordare, pe perioada de câteva zile a moratoriului, autorităţile vor trebui totuşi să permită persoanelor având depozite acoperite să retragă sume limitate de bani compatibile cu "nivelul de protecţie stabilit de Directiva privind schemele de garantare a depozitelor". Rezultă evident din propunerea BCE, că nimeni nu se va atinge de plafonul de garantare de 100.000 de euro. Mai mult, BCE solicită să fie incluse măsuri de salvgardare pentru protejarea drepturilor deponenţilor, cum ar fi comunicarea clară a momentului când accesul (n.n. deplin) la depozite va fi restabilit. Deci garantarea depozitelor va rămâne în vigoare. Mai trebuie precizat că propunerea instituţiei europene are un caracter exploratoriu, fiind necesar să se studieze în continuare implicaţiile juridice ale acesteia. Potrivit BCE, propunerea sa s-ar putea dovedi a nu fi utilă (n. n.: şi deci, logic, ar trebui să se renunţe la ea) dacă introducerea de restricţii temporare asupra miscării depozitelor acoperite ar putea duce la considerarea acestora din urmă ca indisponibile, conform legislatiei privind protecţia depozitelor. Într-o astfel de situaţie, s-ar declanşa automat plata depozitelor acoperite, ceea ce ar fi de natură să îngreuneze găsirea de soluţii pentru problemele instituţiei de credit respective.
     Mai trebuie subliniat că, pentru a fi preluată în textul directivei, propunerea BCE ar trebui să fie însuşită de co-legiuitorii europeni: Consiliul UE şi Parlamentul European. Aflat într-o etapă mai avansată de legiferare, Consiliul UE a propus recent ca depozitele acoperite să nu intre în sfera de cuprindere a moratoriului pre-rezoluţie. În perioada imediat următoare, vom afla şi poziţia celuilalt legiuitor european, care pare a fi în consonanţă cu Consiliul UE.
     Concluzii
     Propunerea BCE, încriminată pe nedrept în mass-media românească, se înscrie într-un proces de consultare tehnică largă între diferite entităţi la nivelul Uniunii Europene şi nu este de natură să afecteze garantarea depozitelor.
     P.S. Observ că sădirea în rândul publicului a neîncrederii în plasarea şi/sau menţinerea de depozite bancare la instituţiile de credit este un subiect la modă. În spaţiul virtual circulă, de ceva timp, "zicerile" unui avocat (aflat în război cu industria bancară) privind faptul că banii deponenţilor la bancile B, P şi C (sic!) nu ar fi în siguranţă. Acesta nu suflă însă nici un cuvânt că în România există un sistem de protecţie a depozitelor.
     Textul a fost preluat incorect din opinia BCE. Formularea sa exactă este următoarea: "Exceptarea generală pentru depozitele acoperite şi creanţele prevăzute de schemele de compensare a investitorilor ar trebui să fie înlocuită cu excepţii limitate cu caracter discreţionar acordate de autoritatea competentă pentru a se reţine un grad de flexibilitate". În absenţa redării corecte a textului, s-ar înţelege că depozitele bancare sunt garantate de schemele de compensare a investitorilor, ceea ce evident că nu are sens potrivit prevederilor legislative naţionale şi europene.
     Ne aflăm în faţa unei traduceri greşite. Legislaţia europeană şi naţională privind garantarea depozitelor utilizează termenul de depozit acoperit, care e definit ca acea parte din depozitele protejate ("depozite eligibile") care nu depăşeşte nivelul de acoperire de 100.000 de euro. 
 
Revista Presei, 11:02
REVISTA PRESEI 6.01.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Iohannis la CSM, mesaj pentru Dragnea şi Tăriceanu: Persoanele cu probleme penale nu au ce căuta în conducerea statului
     Preşedintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a declarat, vineri, că persoanele condamnate penal sau aflate în curs de cercetare penală nu ar trebui să ocupe funcţii de conducere în instituţii ale statului, aluzie la faptul că al doilea şi al treilea om în stat, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu şi Liviu Dragnea, cu toate că au probleme cu Justiţiea, încă ocupă funcţiile de preşedinţi ai Senatului şi Camerei Deputaţilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:43
PREŞEDINTELE VENEZUELEI, NICOLAS MADURO:
"Răbdarea mea faţă de guvernul imperialist al lui Donald Trump este la limită"
     Preşedintele Venezuelei, Nicolas Maduro, a declarat ieri că a ajuns la capătul răbdării faţă de SUA, după ce Washingtonul a anunţat sancţiuni împotriva a patru generali venezueleni, activi sau în retragere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 10:14
Poliţiştii au găsit în ultima săptămână 165 de persoane dispărute
     Poliţiştii au găsit, în ultima săptămână, 165 de persoane, dintre care 68 de minori, care erau dispărute sau pe numele cărora existau mandate emise de instanţele de judecată.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
05.01.2018
BVB
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, cel mai lichid emitent
     După creşterea înregistrată de piaţă în prima zi de tranzacţionare a anului, cotaţiile şi-au continuat aprecierea şi în şedinţa de ieri, cea mai mare urcare, de 1,64%, fiind marcată de indicele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Datele privind creşterea economică a Europei aduc avans pe pieţele din regiune
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut ieri, în baza datelor solide privind creşterea economică a regiunii şi a avansului cotaţiilor petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BVB
Prime Transaction: "Bursa locală a început anul 2018 în forţă"
     * Toţi indicii BVB au marcat creşteri de peste 1%
       Prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a anului 2018 a început într-o notă pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) înregistrând creşteri de peste un...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans pe pieţele internaţionale ale acţiunilor
     Pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a directivei europene MiFID II privind pieţele financiare, dar şi în baza unor date pozitive referitoare la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.12.2017
BVB
Rulajul scade la 5,7 milioane de euro
     * Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Este posibil ca, săptămâna viitoare, să asistăm la şedinţe cu volatilitate crescută"
       Piaţa principală de Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost caracterizată, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de oscilaţii relativ reduse ale indicilor, cea mai mare scădere, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.12.2017
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni Banca Transilvania
     * BET - NG, singurul indice în scădere
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săpătămânii a fost marcată de creşterea celor mai mulţi indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), singurul coş de acţiuni ce a încheiat ziua în scădere...  click să citeşti tot articolul
