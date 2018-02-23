   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
ASOCIAŢIA PRO INFRASTRUCTURĂ:

"Pistele aeroportului Henri Coandă sunt degradate"

BURSA 02.04.2018

V.D.
 
     * ACTUALIZARE 18:23 Aeroporturi Bucureşti, despre situaţia pistelor de la Aeroportul Henri Coandă: În ultimii ani s-a derulat un program de reparaţii; în urma incidentului de săptămâna trecută, s-a intervenit pentru eliminarea problemei, siguranţa nu a fost afectată
     Compania Naţională Aeroporturi Bucureşti (CNAB) declară, în urma acuzaţiilor făcute de Asociaţia Pro Infrastructură cu privire la starea pistelor de pe Aeroportul Internaţional Henri Coandă, că în ultimii ani s-a derulat un program de reparaţii curente la pista 08R, până în prezent înlocuindu-se aproape 80 la sută din suprafaţa de rulare.
     De asemenea, precizează compania, în urma incidentului de vinerea trecută s-a verificat suprafaţa pistei şi a fost eliminată problema, în timp ce traficul a fost redirecţionat către pista 08L, nefiind, astfel, afectat.
     CNAB a transmis astpzi că: "La decolarea de pe pista 08R a cursei El-Al de vineri, 30 martie, operată cu o aeronavă Boeing 747-400, s-a produs o exfoliere a statului asfaltic de uzură, cu o grosime de 0,6 cm. Acest tip de aeronavă operează, conform certificatului de autorizare emis de AACR, cu măsuri speciale. Astfel, conform procedurii în vigoare, imediat după decolare a fost efectuat controlul special pe suprafaţa pistei şi, ca urmare, s-a intervenit pentru eliminarea neconformităţii în vederea desfăşurării în siguranţă a traficului aerian".
     Reprezentanţii companiei afirmă că în 10 minute traficul aerian a fost redirecţionat către pista 08L, nefiind afectat.
     De asemenea, CNAB precizează că în ultimii ani s-a derulat permanent un program de reparaţii curente la pista 08R-26L, până în prezent fiind înlocuită suprafaţa de rulare în proprţie de 80 la sută.
     (D.I.)
     ----------------
     Una dintre pistele Aeroportului Internaţional Henri Coandă din Bucureşti, singura operaţională pe întreaga lungime, a fost cârpită în nenumărate rânduri cu straturi subţiri de asfalt şi a devenit periculoasă atât pentru călători, cât şi pentru aeronave, scrie pe pagina sa de Facebook Asociaţia Pro Infrastructură.
     Reprezentanţii asociaţiei dau exemplu un caz de săptămâna trecută, când o bucată din pistă s-a dislocat complet în timpul decolării unei aeronave a companiei israeliene El Al, ceea ce a dus la blocarea traficului aerian timp de oră, având în vedere că cealaltă pistă a aeroportului era închisă complet pentru lucrări de întreţinere. Pro Infrastructura solicită Companiei Naţionale Aeroporturi Bucureşti şi Ministerului Transporturilor să ia măsuri pentru reabilitarea şi operaţionalizarea pistelor Aeroportului Henri Coandă.
     "Incident grav de siguranţă săptămâna trecută pe Aeroportul International Henri Coandă din cauza stării dezastruoase a pistelor de aterizare-decolare! Organizaţia noastră a mai atras atenţia recent asupra stării execrabile a pistelor şi a suprafeţelor de mişcare de pe aeroportul din Otopeni. Din păcate suntem nevoiţi să o facem din nou, deoarece este inadmisibil că starea actuală a infrastructurii ajunge să pună în pericol siguranţa aeronavelor şi implicit a pasagerilor!", scrie Asociaţia Pro Infrastructură pe Facebook. 
 
Companii-Afaceri, 19:19
Conpet a încheiat un contract cu firma de consultanţă George Butunoiu Group
     Transportatorul naţional de ţiţei Conpet Ploieşti a încheiat, astăzi, un contract cu George Butunoiu Group, companie specializată în recrutări de personal, în vederea selecţiei membrilor Consiliului de Administraţie la compania de stat, se arată într-un comunicat al Conpet.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 19:00
Costin Tudor a fost numit director general provizoriu al Poştei Române
     Consiliul de Administraţie al Companiei Naţionale Poşta Română a decis, astăzi, numirea lui Costin Tudor în postul de director general provizoriu, se arată într-un comunicat al Ministerului Comunicaţiilor şi Societăţii Informaţionale (MCSI), dat astăzi publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 18:57
Raporate BVB ATS 02.04.2018
     Raporate BVB ATS 02.04.2018  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 18:56
Raporate BVB 02.04.2018
     Raporate BVB 02.04.2018  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 18:51
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu pozitiv, pe un rulaj de 942 mii de euro
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au închis în teritoriu pozitiv prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, lichiditatea totală fiind de 4,3 milioane de lei (942,53 mii de euro), în scădere faţă de rulajul înregistrat anterior.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
02.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la numai 5 milioane de lei
     * Depreciere de 0,63% pentru titlurile Transelectrica
     
     Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa bursieră de vineri a fost de numai 5,09 milioane de lei (1,09 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene continuă să crească
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii fiind din nou atenţi la informaţiile despre companii, după ce temerile legate de un război comercial s-au atenuat.
     Titlurile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
