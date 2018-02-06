   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Athenee Palace Hilton anunţă numirea unui nou Director General

08.03.2018

D.I.
 
Rainer Gieringer
     Athenee Palace Hilton Bucureşti anunţă desemnarea lui Rainer Gieringer la conducerea hotelului, înlocuindu-l pe Aykut Korkmaz, care a preluat poziţia de director general la Hilton Baku, se arată într-un comunicat al companiei, remis Redacţiei.
     Potrivit documentului, Gieringer are o experienţă de 25 de ani în industria ospitalităţii şi în cadrul lanţului de hoteluri Hilton. Recent, a petrecut cinci ani în Ungaria în calitate de director general al Hilton Budapest City, unde a avut performanţe deosebite, onorate prin câştigarea unor numeroase distincţii internaţionale în ospitalitate. De asemenea, în intervalul de timp petrecut acolo, Gieringer a primit din partea Hilton premiul "Liderul Anului 2014 în Europa".
     Înainte de Budapesta, Gieringer a petrecut patru ani în Turcia, ocupând funcţia de manager de hotel pentru Hilton Istanbul, iar anterior a fost director de operaţiuni pentru Hilton Ankara. Înainte de aceste poziţii, Gieringer a condus departamentele operaţionale ale hotelurilor Hilton Mainz şi Hilton Mersin.
     Pe lângă managementul hotelurilor, Rainer Gieringer a acumulat expertiză de-a lungul timpului prin implicarea directă în cadrul unor proiecte speciale, precum procesul de rebranding al hotelului Hilton Nicosia, sau deschiderea hotelului Hilton Sofia la începutul anilor 2000. Experienţa vastă a lui Gieringer în domeniul ospitalităţii a început timpuriu, odată cu studiile sale desfăşurate la Hotelfachschule Villa Blanka, Şcoala de Management Hotelier din Austria.
     Potrivit sursei citate, Gieringer revine la Bucureşti după 13 ani, după ce în perioada 2003-2005 a ocupat funcţia de manager de operaţiuni food & beverage la Athenee Palace Hilton.
     La aflarea anunţului, Gieringer a declarat "Mă bucur să revin în acest hotel-reper al Bucureştiului şi să mă alătur unei echipe care îşi asumă angajamentul de a furniza servicii de înaltă clasă; împreună ne vom asigura că Athenee Palace Hilton continuă să le ofere oaspeţilor experienţe excepţionale. În acest sens vom lansa noi concepte în cadrul restaurantelor şi sălilor de conferinţă, adresându-ne atât oaspeţilor din afară cât şi pieţei locale", acesta adăugând: "sunt încântat să mă întorc în Bucureşti şi să observ cum a crescut piaţa hotelieră locală de-a lungul anilor. Vom continua să sprijinim industria ospitalităţii şi să promovăm Bucureştiul către turiştii din întreaga lume". 
 
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:16
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6592 lei, sub referinţa de ieri
     * Dolarul a câştigat 1,72 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul a coborât la 3,9807 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6592 lei pentru moneda europeană, în scădere cu 0,05 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de ieri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6597 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 14:52
DANIEL OLTEANU, PNL:
"Singurele proiecte în execuţie ale Ministerului Transporturilor în Moldova au primit fonduri insuficiente în 2018"
     Deputatul liberal Daniel Olteanu acuză din nou, în Parlament, politica de sfidare a Guvernului la adresa Moldovei, regiune depopulată şi vitregită de alocări pentru mari proiecte de infrastructură, politică pe care o numeşte ″un adevărat atentat la siguranţa naţională″, se arată într-un comunicat al PNL, remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 14:46
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Liciditate de 8,26 milioane euro pe BVB
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima parte a şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi, o lichiditate de 38,50 milioane lei (8,26 milioane euro).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 14:18
Turbomecanica a raportat un profit net preliminar de 14,6 milioane lei
     Turbomecanica, simbol bursier (TBM), a raportat un profit net preliminar de 14,6 milioane lei, în creştere cu 35% faţă de profitul obţinut în 2016.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 14:11
Camera de Comerţ şi Industrie Bucureşti va organiza o misiune economică în Iordania
     În perioada 16-20 aprilie, în marja vizitei oficiale a Principelui Radu la Amman, la invitaţia suveranului iordanian, Camera de Comerţ şi Industrie a Municipiului Bucureşti (CCIB) organizează o misiune economică în Regatul Haşemit al Iordaniei, se arată într-un comunicat al instituţiei, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.03.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie a acestui an
     * Creştere de 2,88% pentru acţiunile Electrica
       Rulajul pieţei principale a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a scăzut, în şedinţa de ieri, la 35,7 milioane de lei (7,66 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 52 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Demisia unui consilier de la Casa Albă generează precauţie pe pieţele acţiunilor
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, după ce Casa Albă a anunţat demisia consilierului-şef pe economie, Gary Cohn, care pleda pentru un comerţ liber.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.03.2018
BVB
Depreciere de 1,12% pentru BET-FI
     * Volum de doar 28 milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat săptămâna de tranzacţionare în zona negativă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor suferind pierderi. Toţi indicii bursei au scăzut, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele acţiunilor din Europa se tem de un război comercial cu SUA
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat ultima zi a săptămânii trecute în scădere, după ce preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat că "războaiele comerciale sunt bune".  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 24 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri de 7,77% şi 6,5% pentru acţiunile SSIF BRK Financial Group şi Aerostar
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a fost de doar 23,9 milioane de lei (5,13 milioane de euro), cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de 62,9 milioane de lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele financiare ale companiilor dezamăgesc bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare anunţate de companii şi a preţului în declin al petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs valabil din data de 08 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9354
2.3822
2.9110
3.9807
0.1833
0.6253
0.2139
4.6592
5.2198
1.4943
3.5473
0.2251
0.4796
1.1084
0.0661
0.4560
0.9866
3.7635
0.3162
1.1600
0.5938
0.0578
0.3513
0.2010
2.7339
0.0395
0.1425
1.0247
0.6265
0.1200
160.3701
5.4690 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
