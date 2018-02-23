   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
AURELIAN DOCHIA:

"Ţara noastră înregistrează cea mai mare creştere a salariilor din Europa"

BURSA 12.04.2018

RAMONA RADU
 
     *  Dochia: "Având în vedere execuţia bugetară pe primele luni ale anului şi deficitul foarte mare care se conturează, este posibil ca majorările continue de salarii să creeze dezechilibre serioase, mai ales în ceea ce priveşte bugetul public"
     *  Florin Jianu, CNIPMMR: "Pericolul care ne pândeşte pe noi, ca economie, este că mediul public se decuplează de mediul privat prin stabilirea unor salarii discreţionare, în detrimentul economiei reale"
     
     Ţara noastră înregistrează cea mai mare creştere a salariilor din Europa, potrivit statisticilor, şi este evident faptul că acest lucru se datorează, în primul rând, măsurilor de majorare a salariilor în sectorul public, adoptate de Guvern în această perioadă, precum şi creşterii salariului minim, consideră analistul financiar Aurelian Dochia.
     Domnia sa ne-a declarat: "Creşterea salariilor în sectorul public are întotdeauna un efect de presiune şi asupra sectorului privat, care, fie că vrea, fie că nu vrea, trebuie să mărească salariile într-o anumită proporţie, chiar dacă aceasta nu este egală cu cea din sectorul public. De obicei, în sectorul privat proporţia este ceva mai redusă, pentru că sunt multe societăţi care nu fac faţă la o creştere prea mare de salarii, mai ales sectoarele de activitate cu productivităţi mai mici şi cu valoare adăugată mică (textile, încălţăminte, diverse servicii). În aceste sectoare, salariile nu pot să crească foarte mult, deoarece întreprinderile nu îşi mai acoperă cheltuielile din venituri".
     Conform datelor publicate, ieri, de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS), în luna februarie 2018 câştigul salarial mediu nominal brut a fost de 4.128 de lei, iar câştigul salarial mediu nominal net a fost de 2487 de lei, într-o creştere cu 0,1% faţă de luna precedentă.
     Comunicatul INS mai notează: "Comparativ cu luna februarie a anului precedent, câştigul salarial mediu nominal net a crescut cu 11,2%, în februarie anul acesta".
     În cea de-a doua lună a acestui an, în sectorul bugetar au fost înregistrate uşoare creşteri ale câştigului salarial mediu net faţă de luna precedentă în învăţământ (+1,1%) şi în administraţia publică (+0,6%), iar câştigul salarial mediu net a scăzut în sănătate şi asistenţă socială (-2,1%), comparativ cu luna precedentă, conform INS.
     Aurelian Dochia a menţionat că cele mai mari creşteri de salarii care erau prevăzute au trecut deja şi şi-au făcut efectul, iar ceea ce urmează are un impact bugetar ceva mai redus.
     "Chiar şi în aceste condiţii, având în vedere execuţia bugetară pe primele luni ale anului şi deficitul foarte mare care se conturează, este posibil ca majorările continue de salarii, şi de alte venituri, nu neapărat să nu poată fi realizate, dar să creeze dezechilibre serioase mai ales în ceea ce priveşte bugetul public", a adăugat domnia sa.
     Conform domnului Dochia, o majorare a salariilor era de aşteptat şi la nivelul sectorului privat, fiind normală, întrucât economia ţării noastre creşte într-un ritm alert, piaţa muncii este foarte restrânsă, rata şomajului este scăzută, iar angajatorii din diferite sectoare de activitate spun că nu găsesc salariaţi, angajaţii având o putere mai mare de negociere în aceste condiţii.
     Aurelian Dochia subliniază, însă, că, deşi unele firme din sfera privată s-au descurcat destul de bine, în contextul economic actual, foarte multe dintre acestea, mai ales cele din zona IMM-urilor şi a întreprinderilor din sectoare de activitate precum servicii, confecţii, tricotaje, textile, încălţăminte etc. nu fac faţă, deoarece nu îşi pot mări preţurile în aceeaşi măsură în care cresc salariile.
     Acest fapt le ridică dificultăţi multora dintre ele, iar unele ar putea fi obligate să îşi înceteze activitatea, a mai precizat domnia sa.
     Analistul financiar a mai spus că, pe fondul majorărilor salariale mai însemnate în sectorul public, faţă de cele din privat (la care se adaugă şi o serie de beneficii extrasalariale, precum şi o siguranţă a locului de muncă), o carieră în această sferă devine interesantă pentru mulţi angajaţi din sfera privată.
     Aşadar, salariile cresc şi în mediul privat, însă nu în aceeaşi proporţie cu cele ale angajaţilor de la stat, a conchis Aurelian Dochia.
     *  Florin Jianu: "Avem nevoie de politici fiscale stabile, de infuzie de capital, de investiţii în infrastructură, de stabilitate şi predictibilitate, ca să ne continuăm creşterea economică"
     Actele normative care au intrat în vigoare la sfârşitul anului trecut au determinat modificări la nivelul salariilor din mediul privat, ne-a declarat, ieri, Florin Jianu, preşedintele Consiliului Naţional al Întreprinderilor Private Mici şi Mijlocii din România (CNIPMMR).
     Domnia sa a făcut referire la cele trei acte normative, care vizează majorarea salariului minim brut pe ţară de la 1.450 de lei, la 1.900 de lei; transferul contribuţiilor sociale de la angajator la angajat şi creşterea contribuţiilor la nivelul salariului minim pentru contractele cu timp parţial.
     Preşedintele CNIPMMR a afirmat: "De la sfârşitul anului trecut au intrat în vigoare trei acte normative, unul legat de majorarea salariului minim brut pe ţară (ceea ce a însemnat o oarecare creştere salarială), apoi acela legat de transferul contribuţiilor sociale (ceea ce a fost o măsură relativ neutră, pentru că s-au mutat contribuţiile dintr-o parte în alta şi nu a avut niciun impact). Potrivit datelor noastre, de la sfârşitul lunii februarie, măsura aceasta a fost pusă în practică de şapte din zece angajatori din România.
     Cel de-al treilea act normativ a vizat o măsură extrem de nepopulară la nivelul mediului de afaceri, mai exact creşterea contribuţiilor la nivelul salariului minim pentru contractele cu timp parţial, fiind considerată o măsură extrem de neavenită, care a lovit, de fapt, în cele mai vulnerabile contracte din economie".
     Potrivit domnului Jianu, din creşterea de 25% a tuturor salariilor din ţară, anunţată de Guvern, un procent de circa 22% a fost reprezentat de contribuţiile sociale, iar aproximativ 2-3% a fost rata inflaţiei, astfel că, practic, nu a avut loc nicio schimbare majoră.
     Florin Jianu a adăugat: "Pericolul care ne pândeşte pe noi, ca economie, însă, este faptul că mediul public se decuplează încet-încet de mediul privat, prin stabilirea unor salarii discreţionare în unele primării şi în unele ministere, în detrimentul economiei reale.
     Aici este o problemă majoră, deoarece în ţările nordice, spre exemplu, salariul în mediul public se stabileşte raportat la salariul mediu în industrie şi nu trebuie să îl depăşească, pentru a nu pierde forţă de muncă din economia reală care să meargă să lucreze la stat".
     Un impact uriaş îl are, de asemenea, scăderea investiţiilor, segment de unde provin bani care pleacă în zona salariilor, ne-a mai spus domnul Jianu.
     Domnia sa susţine că mediul de afaceri sprijină şi este de acord cu majorarea salariilor, subliniind faptul că este necesar să trecem de la forţă de muncă ieftină la o economie competitivă, bazată pe inovare şi pe alte atuuri, însă nu prin decuplarea economiei reale şi a posibilităţilor acesteia de la ceea ce se întâmplă în mediul public.
     Economia reală este cea care asigură producţia, iar oamenii de afaceri cresc salariile din considerente care ţin de lipsa forţei de muncă, de gradul de productivitate şi de economia reală, a mai precizat preşedintele CNIPMMR.
     Conform domniei sale, ţara noastră are nevoie de politici fiscale stabile (să nu se mai modifice Codul Fiscal deloc, în următorii patru ani), de infuzie de capital (fonduri europene atrase şi foarte multe investiţii în economie), de investiţii în infrastructură, precum şi de stabilitate şi predictibilitate, ca să îşi continue creşterea economică. 

     Majorarea costurilor de producţie determină majorarea preţurilor în magazine şi, respectiv, creşterea inflaţiei, ne-a spus domnul Dochia. Potrivit Băncii Naţionale a României, valoarea actuală a inflaţiei este de 4,72% (februarie 2018, faţă de februarie 2017), ţinta stabilită de BNR pentru anul acesta fiind de 2,50%.
     Domnia sa ne-a precizat că nivelul de anul trecut al inflaţiei nu era cel real, întrucât acesta era tras în jos de măsurile de modificare a impozitării.
     
     
     România va atinge anul acesta o anvelopă salarială în sectorul public similară cu cea din perioada anterioară crizei, astfel că toate eforturile de ajustare au fost năruite, a declarat, miercuri, preşedintele Consiliului Fiscal, Ionuţ Dumitru, citat de Agerpres.
     
     Potrivit INS, majorările câştigului salarial mediu net faţă de luna ianuarie a anului curent s-au datorat acordării de prime ocazionale (premii anuale ori pentru performanţe deosebite, al 13-lea salariu), acordării de drepturi în natură şi de ajutoare băneşti, precum şi a unor sume din profitul net şi a altor fonduri (inclusiv tichete de masă sau tichete cadou), precum şi realizărilor de producţie ori încasărilor mai mari ( în funcţie de contracte).
     Cele mai semnificative creşteri ale câştigului salarial mediu net au fost înregistrate în fabricarea produselor farmaceutice de bază şi a preparatelor farmceutice (12,8%); fabricarea produselor din tutun (10,1%); activităţi de producţie cinematografică, video şi de programe de televiziune (între 3,5% şi 7%), mai arată datele INS.
     Institutul Naţional de Statistică informează că au avut loc şi unele scăderi salariale, cele mai semnificative înregistrându-se la nivelul activităţilor de asigurări, reasigurări şi ale fondurilor de pensii (cu excepţia celor din sistemul public de asigurări sociale (au scăzut cu 7%); în extracţia petrolului brut şi a gazelor naturale, depozitare şi activităţi auxiliare pentru transport, transporturi pe apă, alte activităţi industriale (scăderi între 3% şi 5%).

 
 
Jurnal Bursier
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul cu titlurile bancare - peste jumătate din valoarea tranzacţionată pe &#171;Piaţa Regular&#187;
     * Bursa, dominată de oferta publică de cumpărare a titlurilor "Zentiva"
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele urcă, după ce Beijingul promite măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei Chinei
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce China a promis noi măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei ţării.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BVB
Acţiunile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, preţul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Tensiunile comerciale ţin pieţele pe scădere
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce SUA şi China au anunţat sancţiuni vamale reciproce, alimentând temerile legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
