   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

Autoexilaţi pe termen nelimitat!

BURSA 14.02.2018

Octavian Dan
 
măreşte imaginea
     Politicieni, oameni de afaceri, foşti şefi de structuri din cadrul Ministerului de Interne au decis să părăsească ţara pe termen nelimitat, pentru a evita să apară în faţa procurorilor, a unor instanţe sau pentru a scăpa de efectuarea unor pedepse. Personaje cu notorietate, precum Radu Mazăre, Sebastian Ghiţă, Alina Bica, Puiu Popoviciu, Elan Swartzenberg, Elena Udrea au părăsit ţara într-un moment sau altul, mai mult sau mai puţin delicat pentru ei.
     Din această săptămână pe această listă intră şi fostul deputat Vlad Cosma, care ieri ar fi trebuit să se prezinte în faţa procurorilor. Vlad Cosma, a fost citat, ieri, la sediul DNA Ploieşti într-un dosar de corupţie în care are calitatea de martor, nu s-a prezentat la audieri, el fiind plecat din ţară. Sora sa, Andreea Cosma (deputat PSD) a precizat că Vlad Cosma nu se află în ţară şi că se va prezenta în faţa procurorilor la data la care va reveni sau că va putea fi audiat prin "mijloace de comunicare la distanţă".
     La finalul anului trecut, poliţiştii Biroului Supravegherii Judiciare din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa au constatat că Radu Mazăre, aflat sub control judiciar în baza unei decizii a Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie si Justiţie, nu s-a prezentat pentru a semna în graficul de prezenţă. Contactat de poliţişti, fostul primar al Constanţei le-a spus că se află în Madagascar, unde face demersuri pentru a obţine azil politic. Măsura controlului judiciar în cazul lui Radu Mazăre nu prevedea interdicţia de a părăsi ţara.
     Sebastian Ghiţă a reuşit să scape de filajul poliţiei, a părăsit ţara şi a fost localizat în Serbia în februarie 2017, lucru confirmat în momentul în care acesta a fost arestat de către poliţia sârbă în aprilie 2017, pentru posesia de acte false. Sebastian Ghiţă a fost eliberat în mai 2017 după ce a plătit o cauţiune de 200.000 de euro, neavând însă voie să părăsească Belgradul. A fost derulată procedura de extrădare, dar efectele au fost nule, în acest moment Sebastian Ghiţă se află tot în Serbia. Acesta era cercetat şi judecat în mai multe cauze.
     Fosta şefă a DIICOT Alina Bica, trimisă în judecată în mai multe dosare, a plecat şi ea din ţară pe termen nelimitat. Avocatul acesteia a declarat în faţa judecătorilor că aceasta este plecată în Costa Rica unde intenţionează să lucreze ca avocat. Alina Bica a fost condamnată în două dosare penale, însă deciziile nu sunt definitive. În noiembrie 2016, ea a fost condamnată de Instanţa supremă la patru ani de închisoare cu executare pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de favorizare a făptuitorului, iar în ianuarie 2017, a primit 3 ani şi 6 luni de închisoare cu executare, pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de favorizare a făptuitorului, în legătură cu intervenţii pentru clasarea unui dosar în care era implicat omul de afaceri Horia Simu. Alina Bica nu are nicio interdicţie de părăsire a ţării.
     Omul de afaceri Puiu Popoviciu a fost dat în urmărire naţională şi internaţională, după ce nu s-a prezentat pentru a efectua pedeapsa din dosarul "Ferma Băneasa" în care a fost condamnat definitiv, pe 4 august 2017, la şapte ani de închisoare. Zece zile mai târziu acesta s-a predat la Londra, dar a fost eliberat după ce a plătit o cauţiune de 200.000 de lire sterline, fiind obligat să se prezinte de trei ori pe săptămână la secţia de poliţie şi să poarte o brăţară de identificare electronică. Autorităţile se ocupă de extrădarea acestuia.
     Omul de afaceri Ioan Bene, condamnat definitiv, anul acesta, la 3 ani şi 8 luni de închisoare pentru fapte de corupţie, a ajuns în Kenya la începutul acestui an, deşi iniţial se bănuia că se află cu familia în Suedia. Afaceristul mai este cercetat într-un dosar penal, disjuns din cel în care a fost condamnat definitiv.
     Curtea de Apel Bucureşti a decis în iunie 2016 punerea lui Elan Schwartzenberg sub urmărire internaţională. El este acuzat că a intermediat mita dintre fraţii Mazăre şi omul de afaceri Avraham Morgenstern. Magistraţii au luat această hotărâre la solicitarea Poliţiei Române, care a considerat că Schwartzenberg se sustrage urmăririi penale. În august 2017, a apărut informaţia că autorităţile de la Bucureşti poartă negocieri pentru aducerea din Israel a lui Elan Schwartzenberg.
     Elena Udrea este plecată la Atena, a declarat avocatul său, Alexandru Chiciu, după ce apăruseră zvonuri că şi aceasta ar fi ajuns în Costa Rica. Fostul ministru a lipsit de la ultimul termen al procesului în care este acuzată de finanţare ilegală a campaniei electorale din 2009. Elena Udrea a fost condamnată la 6 ani de închisoare, în primă instanţă, în dosarul Gala Bute, iar judecarea apelului este aproape de final. Într-o postare pe Facebook aceasta a scris: "Am părăsit ţara de nu ştiu câte ori până acum şi o să o mai «părăsesc» oricând e nevoie. Că plec cu treabă sau plec în vacanţă, mă priveşte fix pe mine. La fel cum şi dacă aş merge să o vizitez pe Alina Bica în Costa Rica sau m-aş plimba cu ea la Paris, ar fi fix problema noastră". Trebuie spus că Elena Udrea nu se afla sub control judiciar, iar instanţa i-a permis sa călătorească în afara ţării.
     Există şi cazuri mai nuanţate. În martie 2016, DNA a cerut emiterea unui mandat de arestare preventivă în lipsă pe numele lui Alexander Adamescu, acuzat de dare de mită, două luni mai târziu instanţa a admis cererea procurorilor, iar în iunie 2016 acesta a fost reţinut la Londra, unde se afla încă din 2012. În aprilie 2017, Tribunalul din Londra a decis suspendarea extrădării lui Alexander Adamescu, odată cu această decizie revocându-se şi măsura controlului judiciar faţă de acesta. Aşa stând lucrurile, avocaţii acestuia consideră că Alexander Adamescu nu poate fi considerat fugar.
     Pentru a nu creea impresia că absolut oricine se poate retrage "strategic" din faţa justiţiei, trebuie să oferim şi un contraexemplu. Omul de afaceri Ioan Neculaie, care execută acum o pedeapsă de doi ani de închisoare pentru nerespectarea regimului armelor şi muniţiilor, a încercat să fugă în Bulgaria, imediat după aflarea sentinţei, dar a fost prins la Vama Giurgiu. Fostul finanţator al echipei FC Braşov fusese dat în urmărire generală, după ce dispăruse de la domiciliu în condiţiile în care urma să fie încarcerat. Ioan Neculaie a fost condamnat pentru că a tras cu o armă de vânătoare în roţile propriei maşini când a observat că la una dintre ele avea pană, fiind supărat pe şoferul său. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Autoexilaţi pe termen nelimitat!

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  Octavian Dna ..scuze..Dan
    (mesaj trimis de Acoperitul Dan în data de 14.02.2018, ora 01:34)  
 Concluzia ? bursa a mai dat o limba pe clanta DNA...ura!!


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 14.02.2018, ora 06:10)
 
 Doamne, da' prost esti!
 Articolul arata neglijenta sistematica a organelor de justitie. Tu ce-ai priceput, saracule cu duhul?


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Asediul asupra DNA se înteţeşte click să citeşti tot articolul
Plângere penală la Parchetul ICCJ cu privire la situaţia de la DNA Ploieşti click să citeşti tot articolul
LUCIAN ONEA, ŞEFUL DNA PLOIEŞTI:
"Procurorii DNA Ploieşti nu vor ceda în faţa intimidărilor şi presiunilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
DNA:
"Înregistrările difuzate de Antena 3 au ca scop compromiterea procurorilor şi a ofiţerilor de poliţie" click să citeşti tot articolul
Dragnea: "Să stea doamna Kovesi cât vrea la DNA!" click să citeşti tot articolul
CURTEA SUPREMĂ A DECIS, ÎN NOIEMBRIE 2016, ÎN PRIMĂ INSTANŢĂ:
Mircea Cosma şi Vlad Cosma, condamnaţi la închisoare pentru că ar fi primit şpagă click să citeşti tot articolul
Andreea Cosma, acuzată de complicitate la abuz în serviciu click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN DOSARUL DE SPONSORIZARE ILEGALĂ A CAMPANIEI ELECTORALE DIN 2012
Vlad Cosma a fost trimis în judecată click să citeşti tot articolul
SEBASTIAN GHIŢĂ:
"Acel cetăţean Serghei Petruş nu există. E un fals. Nu au scăpare cei de la Parchetul General!" click să citeşti tot articolul
VLAD COSMA:
"Pot să fac dovada cum a fost măsluit la DNA Ploieşti dosarul Tony Blair" click să citeşti tot articolul
DNA susţine, în contextul acuzaţiilor lui Vlad Cosma, că este vorba despre prezentarea "denaturată" a faptelor click să citeşti tot articolul
Funcţionar public din Călăraşi cercetat pentru luare de mită click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎNALTA CURTE DE CASAŢIE ŞI JUSTIŢIE DECIS:
Darius Vâlcov, condamnat la 8 ani de închisoare click să citeşti tot articolul
CONDAMNAT LA CINCI ANI DE ÎNCHISOARE ÎN DOSARUL ASF - CARPATICA
Ilie Carabulea rămâne după gratii click să citeşti tot articolul
RĂZBOI ÎN DNA
Procurorul Mihaiela Iorga, trimisă în judecată de colegii de la DNA Ploieşti click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Miscellanea, 08:10
VLAD COSMA:
"Nu m-am prezentat la DNA pentru că sunt plecat în vacanţă, o să merg săptămâna viitoare"
     Fostul deputat Vlad Cosma a declarat, ieri seară, la Antena 3, că nu s-a prezentat la DNA Ploieşti, unde a fost citat ca mertor într-un dosar, pentru că a plecat în vacanţă, dar că va merge la DNA săptămâna viitoare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:57
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Trei din principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:27
REVISTA PRESEI 14.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Băsescu, întrebat dacă el crede că ar trebui să demisioneze Kovesi: Nu cred nimic. La Biserică se crede
     Fostul preşedinte Traian Băsescu a declarat marţi că nu a văzut înregistrările făcute de deputatul Vlad Cosma şi acuzaţiile aduse Departamentului Naţional Anticorupţie (DNA). Întrebat dacă el crede că Laura Codruţa Kovesi ar trebui să demisioneze, Băsescu a răspuns că "nu crede nimic", pentru că doar "la Biserică se crede".  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:10
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 13 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9682
2.3812
3.0009
4.0413
0.1835
0.6253
0.2139
4.6572
5.2505
1.4940
3.5085
0.2276
0.4784
1.1155
0.0654
0.4691
0.9932
3.7738
0.3171
1.1452
0.5948
0.0587
0.3483
0.2030
2.7526
0.0393
0.1414
1.0274
0.6265
0.1199
161.2798
5.4732 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook