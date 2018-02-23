   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

International

AUTORITĂŢILE DE LA BEIJING PREGĂTESC LANSAREA PLĂŢILOR ÎN YUANI PENTRU IMPORTURILE DE PETROL

China va deschide un nou front împotriva dominaţiei dolarului

BURSA 04.04.2018

Călin Rechea
 
Călin Rechea      Autorităţile de la Beijing tocmai au anunţat intrarea în vigoare a unor tarife de până la 25% aplicate pentru 128 de produse americane.
     Publicaţia chineză Global Times scrie că vor fi afectate importuri de circa 3 miliarde de dolari, respectiv "echivalentul pierderilor generate de aplicarea tarifelor pentru exporturile Chinei către Statele Unite".
     "A venit vremea ca Washington-ul să spună adio fanteziei în care a trăit până acum, o lume iluzorie în care China a fost privită ca o naţiune apatică şi tolerantă în faţa tarifelor americane", se mai arată într-un editorial al publicaţiei chineze.
     Având în vedere valoarea totală a schimburilor comerciale dintre cele două puteri economice mondiale, tarifele anunţate de administraţia Trump şi răspunsul Chinei reprezintă, încă, doar o "tatonare" a terenului pentru confruntările viitoare.
     "China nu doreşte un război comercial, dar nu va bate în retragere dacă va începe unul", mai avertizează Global Times.
     Pieţele speră, având în vedere lipsa unor "declaraţii oficiale de război comercial", că nu vom asista la o escaladare a disputelor comerciale şi extinderea politicilor protecţioniste.
     Dar dacă "războiul comercial" nu constituie decât o "perdea" pentru mişcări mult mai importante ale Chinei în vederea reconfigurării relaţiilor economice şi financiare in­ternaţionale?
     Planificată de mai mult timp, tranzacţionarea contractelor futures pentru petrol denominate în yuani s-a dovedit un succes major până acum. Companiile petroliere chineze PetroChina şi Sinopec asigură lichiditatea pieţei, în condiţiile prezenţei unor brokeri internaţionali importanţi în "ringul" bursei de energie de la Shanghai.
     Datele preluate de Zerohedge arată un volum al tranzacţiilor mai mare decât pentru piaţa futures a petrolului Brent, iar analiştii de la Gold­man Sachs au scris, într-o notă recentă trimisă clienţilor, că "succesul pieţei futures de la Shanghai promovează indirect utilizarea monedei chineze".
     Se pare că promovarea yuanului nu se opreşte aici. "China face primii paşi pentru plata importurilor de petrol în yuani, o măsură cheie pentru eforturile de creştere a rolului internaţional al monedei sale", se arată într-o ştire Reu­ters. Agenţia de ştiri subliniază că "implicaţiile sunt uriaşe chiar dacă numai o parte suficient de mare a tranzacţiilor petroliere se va face în yuani", în condiţiile în care valoarea anuală a tranzacţiilor petroliere este evaluată la 14 trilioane de dolari, iar pentru o cotă de circa 99% preţurile sunt stabilite în dolari.
     Conform unor surse anonime citate de Reuters, un program pilot va fi lansat în a doua jumătate a acestui an, iar autorităţile de la Beijing au solicitat, informal, unor instituţii financiare să fie gata pentru cotarea importurilor de petrol în yuani.
     Una dintre sursele Reuters a declarat că "este natural pentru China să forţeze utilizarea yuanului pentru plată, în condiţiile în care este cel mai mare cumpărător la nivel global". Datele oficiale arată că principala economie a Asiei a "detronat" anul trecut Statele Unite de pe primul loc în clasamentul importatorilor de petrol.
     Conform planului pregătit de autorităţile de la Beijing, primele importuri de petrol plătite în yuani pot veni din Rusia şi Angola, ambele ţări fiind "hotărâte să contribuie la scăderea dominaţiei dolarului", după cum mai scrie Reuters.
     O mare necunoscută o reprezintă Arabia Saudită, alt mare furnizor de petrol al Chinei, însă există o serie de indicii, cum ar fi evoluţia programului de lansare a ofertei publice pentru Aramco, care arată că probabilitatea "convingerii" celui mai mare producător din OPEC este foarte mare.
     Agenţia de ştiri mai arată că succesul planului de cotare a importurilor de petrol în yuani va deschide calea pentru paşi similari şi pe piaţa altor materii prime.
     În ciuda priorităţii acordate de autorităţile de la Beijing "internaţionalizării yuanului", viteza procesului nu poa­te fi foarte mare, deoarece "lichiditatea monedei chineze pe piaţa valutară este scăzută".
     Datele de la Bank for International Settlements preluate de Reuters arată că aproape 90% dintre tranzacţiile de pe piaţa valutară, a cărei valoare globală zilnică este estimată la 5 trilioane de dolari, reprezintă perechi valutare în care una dintre componente este dolarul şi doar 4% este cota tranzacţiilor cu yuani.
     Succesul contractelor futures pentru petrol denominate în yuani şi a schimbării mijlocului de plată pentru importurile directe de petrol va oferi investitorilor noi vehicule investiţionale şi acces direct pentru investitorii străini pe piaţa materiilor prime din China, după cum se arată într-o analiză de la Goldman Sachs preluată de Zerohedge.
     Pe lângă lichiditatea scăzută a yuanului, o problemă suplimentară pentru China ar putea veni de la aprecierea accelerată a monedei naţionale, care va avea efecte negative asupra competitivităţii externe. Efectele negative pot fi, însă, compensate de programul strategic "Made in China 2025", prin care preşedintele Xi Jinping doreşte să introducă schimbări structurale fundamentale în economia ţării, astfel încât aceasta să ajungă cea mai mare putere în principalele 10 sectoare industriale avansate şi să lase în urmă "reputaţia" de producător al unor bunuri ieftine.
     În aceste condiţii, un yuan mai puternic ar avea efecte pozitive asupra puterii de cumpărare a cetăţenilor chinezi, mai mari decât cele negative referitoare la competitivitatea externă.
     Zerohedge mai scrie că noul program privind cotarea importurilor petroliere în yuani arată că "o schimbare monumentală se pregăteşte la nivelul fluxurilor globale de capital, iar Statele Unite vor fi forţate în curând să apere statutul dolarului de monedă de rezervă internaţională".
     Prin escaladarea unui război comercial deschis contra Chinei, America nu va reuşi să-i oprească marşul pe noul front deschis împotriva dominaţiei dolarului. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] China va deschide un nou front împotriva dominaţiei dolarului

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Jurnal Bursier
04.04.2018
BVB
Aproape un sfert din rulaj realizat pe piaţa "deal"
     Valoarea tranzacţionată în ziua bursieră de ieri a urcat, după două şedinţe în care rulajul s-a situat între patru şi cinci milioane de lei, la 40,27 milioane de lei (8,64 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene, pe curs descendent
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, investitorii temându-se de un eventual război comercial internaţional.
     Titlurile "Sodexo" SA au pierdut 4,8%,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BVB
Bursa consemnează cea mai redusă valoare tranzacţionată din 2018
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, o valoare a transferurilor de doar 4,39 milioane de lei (0,94 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile legate de un război comercial revin pe burse
     Bursele din SUA au început săptămâna în scădere, investitorii având din nou temeri legate de un război comercial, după ce China a decis să impună, începând de ieri, tarife vamale unui număr de 128...  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la numai 5 milioane de lei
     * Depreciere de 0,63% pentru titlurile Transelectrica
     
     Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa bursieră de vineri a fost de numai 5,09 milioane de lei (1,09 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
