AVANTAJUL SĂ FII FOARTE MIC - INDICELE BET A SURCLASAT PIEŢELE DIN EUROPA ŞI SUA

Capitalul privat - principalul combustibil pentru BET

BURSA 16.04.2018

Andrei Iacomi
 
[ document ataşat " Indicatori privind performanţa emitenţilor incluşi în BET şi a indicelui" - click aici ] 
măreşte imaginea
     * Randamentul mediu al emitenţilor ce compun indicele este de circa 7%
     
     Indicii pieţelor mature din Europa şi Statele Unite ale Americii au fost surclasaţi, de la începutul anului, de indicele BET, cel mai important coş de acţiuni al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), ce a marcat o creştere de 15,14%, în perioada 29 decembrie 2017 - 12 aprilie 2018.
     Pentru acelaşi interval de raportare, indicele STOXX 50, al celor mai importante 50 de acţiuni de tip blue - chip (companii cosiderate a avea o activitate solidă, eficace şi cu o prezenţă stabilă în piaţă) din zona Euro, a coborât cu 1,71%, iar indicele FTSE 100, al bursei lodoneze, s-a depreciat cu 5,59%.
     În ceea ce priveşte pieţele americane, evoluţiile au fost mixte, cu un avans de 4,06% pentru Nasdaq 100 şi scăderi de 0,36% şi 0,96% pentru indicii Standard & Poor's 500, respectiv Dow Jones Industrial Average.
     Nici pieţele din vecinătatea noastră nu au avut evoluţii apropiate de cea autohtonă, indicele PX, al bursei din Praga, marcând o creştere de doar 4,97%, în timp ce WIG 20, referinţa bursei din Varşovia, ce a trecut recent la stadiul de piaţă dezvoltată, a suferit chiar un recul de 6,29%.
     Analiştii din piaţa de capital consultaţi în mod constant de Ziarul BURSA pe toată perioada anului 2018 au indicat drept principal element ce a stat la baza performanţei indicelui BET rezultatele financiare bune ale majorităţii emitenţilor ce intră în alcătuirea coşului de acţiuni şi dividendele propuse a fi acordate către acţionari.
     De asemenea, nivelul redus al lichidităţii BVB favorizează oscilaţiile mari de preţ. În plus, spre deosebire de BET, majoritatea indicilor pieţelor externe s-a situat pe o tendinţă ascendentă pe tot parcursul lui 2017, unii încheind anul trecut în zone de maxium istoric.
     În prezent, indicele BET se află pe o tendinţă ascendentă ce a început să se contureze la începutul aces­tui an.
     Este un scenariu ce s-a derulat şi anul trecut, când coşul de acţiuni a urcat, în intervalul 30 decembrie 2016 - 12 aprilie 2017 cu 15,99%.
     Ulterior, BET şi-a continuat ascensiunea până la începutul lunii iunie, după care, odată cu apariţia datelor ex-dividend (prima zi în care cei care cumpără acţiuni nu mai beneficiază de dividende, efectul fiind resimţit, în general, printr-o corecţie a preţului în piaţă) pentru constituenţii indicelui ce au distribuit dividende, cotaţia BET a început să scadă.
     Ceea ce iniţial era considerată doar o corecţie s-a transformat într-un trend des­cendent, care s-a derulat în a doua parte a lui 2017, ceea ce a făcut ca BET să încheie anul cu un avans de doar 9,44%.
     Un motiv important indicat de analişti pentru scăderea indicelui din a doua parte a anului trecut este dat de incertitudinea creată de declaraţiile venite dinspre mediul politic legate de o posibilă desfiinţare a Pilonului II de pensii sau de o taxă pe activele bancare.
     De asemenea, aceştia indicau şi posibile vânzări de acţiuni ale investitorilor instituţionali.
     Pe de altă parte, analiştii subliniau că, din punct de vedere fundamental, majoritatea emitenţilor din BET aveau o situaţie bună, ceea ce s-a adeverit în luna februarie a anului 2018, odată cu publicarea rezultatelor financiare preliminare pentru anul trecut.
     A fost o evoluţie susţinută, îndeosebi, de emitenţii având capital privat, trei dintre cele patru companii ce au avut o creştere peste cea a indicelui aparţinând acestei categorii. De altfel, numai un sfert (23%) din componenţa coşului de acţiuni este dată de companii ce au Statul drept acţionar majoritar.
     * Banca Transilvania - aportul cel mai important la creşterea BET
     Titlurile Banca Transilvania (TLV) care au urcat, în perioada 29 decembrie 2017 - 12 aprilie 2018, cu 23,94%, reprezintă acţiunile care au avut cea mai mare contribuţie la aprecierea indicelui, ţinând cont şi de faptul că titlurile societăţii bancare au cea mai importantă pondere în BET, de 20,29%. (Vezi tabel)
     Din profitul anului trecut, de 1,186 miliarde de lei, în creştere cu 3,46% faţă de cel din 2016, conducerea băncii a înaintat acţionarilor propunerea să distribuie suma de 610 milioane de lei sub formă de dividende (valoarea dividendului brut/acţiune fiind de 0,140506 lei).
     Raportat la preţul de închidere al acţiunii societăţii din data de 12 martie, de 2,64 lei/titlu, randamentul brut al dividendului este de 5,32%.
     Totodată, conducerea TLV a propus acţionarilor majorarea capitalului social cu suma de 471,04 milioane de lei, prin emisiunea a 471,04 milioane de acţiuni noi, cu valoarea nominală de 1 leu, operaţiunea urmând să se realizeze prin încorporarea rezervelor constituite din profitul net al anului 2017.
     Astfel, acţionarii vor primi şi câte 10,85 de acţiuni gratuite la 100 de titluri deţinute.
     Banca Transilvania are un acţionariat dispersat, printre care se găseşte Banca Europeană pentru Reconstrucţie şi Dezvoltare (BERD), cu o deţinere de 8,6% din capitalul social al emitentului.
     Societăţile comerciale străine au 38,88% din capitalul băncii, în timp ce societăţile comerciale româneşti deţin 30,97% din TLV, potrivit raportului Consiliului de Administraţie al băncii publicat la finalul lunii martie a acestui an.
     * Salt de 21,33% pentru titlurile OMV Petrom
     Acţiunile OMV Petrom (SNP) au urcat cu 21,33%, în perioada 29 decembrie 2017 - 12 aprilie 2018, fiind cel de-al doilea cel mai rentabil emitent din indicele BET, de la începutul anului.
     Pe lângă rezultatele financiare pentru 2017 şi dividendele propuse, cotaţia SNP a fost influenţată, în ultimele zile, de creşterea preţului barilului de petrolul pe plan internaţional, atât sortimentul Brent, cât şi West Texas Intermediate (WTI), tranzacţionându-se la cele mai mari valori înregistrate de la finalul anului 2014.
     Profitul net preliminar al emitentului pentru anul trecut, la nivel de grup, este de 2,491 de miliarde de lei, în creştere cu 140% faţă de cel din 2016, de 1,043 miliarde de lei.
     Conducerea companiei petroliere a propus distribuirea unui dividend de 0,02 lei/acţiune, ceea ce implică o rată de distribuire din profitul net de 45%, însumând circa 1,1 miliarde de lei.
     Raportat la preţul de închidere din data de 12 aprilie, de 0,347 lei/unitate, randamentul brut al dividendului este de circa 5,76%.
     Recent, compania a anunţat că îşi propune să crească, în fiecare an, valoarea dividendului sau, cel puţin, să menţină nivelul din anul anterior, în concordanţă cu performanţa financiară şi necesarul de investiţii.
     Grupul austriac OMV este principalul acţionar al companiei petroliere, cu o deţinere de 51%, în timp ce Statul Român, prin Ministerul Energiei, are 20,64% din SNP.
     * Romgaz, singurul emitent controlat de stat cu o rentabilitate peste cea a coşului de acţiuni
     Acţiunile Romgaz (SNG), singura companie controlată de Statul Român a cărui performanţă a fost peste cea a indicelui BET, în perioada 29 decembrie 2017 - 12 aprilie 2018, au avut un avans de 21,09%, în intervalul menţionat.
     În 2017, producătorul de gaze naturale a obţinut un profit net de 1,87 miliarde lei, cu 82% mai mare faţă de anul anterior, cel mai mare din istoria societăţii.
     Conducerea companiei a înaintat către acţionari propunerea distribuirii unui dividend de 4,99 lei/acţiune, din care 4,34 lei/titlu urmează să fie distribuit din rezultatul anului 2017, iar 0,65 lei/acţiune este aferent rezultatului reportat.
     Societatea menţiona, în notificarea trimisă bursei, că în propunerea de repartizare a profitului s-a ţinut cont de memorandumul Guvernului, privind distribuirea a 90% din rezultatul aferent anului trecut sub formă de dividend către companiile pe care Statul le are în portofoliu.
     Raportat la preţul acţiunii din data de 12 aprilie, de 37,9 de lei/titlu, randamentul dividendului brut este de 13,17%.
     Statul Român, prin Ministerul Energiei, deţine 70% din producătorul de gaze.
     * Avans de 19,38% pentru BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     Cea de-a doua societate bancară lichidă de la cota bursei, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) a avut un salt de 19,38%, în perioada 29 decembrie 2017 - 12 aprilie 2018, fiind cel de-al patrulea şi ultimul emitent a cărui performanţă a fost peste cea a indicelui BET, de la începutul anului.
     La nivel de grup, banca a obţinut, anul trecut, un profit net de 1,415 miliarde de lei, în creştere cu 85,3% faţă de cel din 2016, în timp ce la nivel individual, BRD a marcat un profit de 1,38 miliarde de lei.
     Dividendul propus către acţionari de conducerea băncii este de 1,14 miliarde de lei, circa 83% din rezultatul obţinut la nivel individual în 2017, valoarea brută/acţiune fiind de 1,64 de lei/titlu.
     Raportat la preţul de închidere al acţiunii BRD din data de 12 aprilie, de 15,4 lei/titlu, randamentul brut al dividendului este de 10,65%.
     Acţionarul majoritar al băncii este Societe Generale din Franţa, cu o deţinere de 60,17%.
     * Digi Communications, Transelectrica şi MedLife - singurii emitenţi din BET ce au suferit pierderi de la începutul anului
     Cu toate că a propus acţionarilor un dividend brut/titlu de 0,35 lei, din profitul anului 2017, ceea ce conferă un randament de 1,02%, acţiunile Digi Communications NV (DIGI) au avut, în intervalul menţionat, un recul de 9,87%, cea mai mare scădere din cadrul BET.
     Brokerii consultaţi de Ziarul BURSA la începutul acestei luni puneau evoluţia slabă a acţiunilor DIGI pe seama faptului că la BVB există oportunităţi mai bune de investiţii.
     Totodată, aceştia indicau şi pe o posibilă ieşire a unor investitori instituţionali din companie.
     Celelate titluri care au suferit deprecieri ale cotaţiei de la începutul anului şi până pe data de 12 aprilie sunt Transelectrica (TEL) şi MedLife (M), scăderile înregistrate fiind de 7,74%, respectiv 3,32%.
     Transportatorul de energie electrică a încheiat anul 2017 în pierdere, în timp ce, cu toate că a terminat anul trecut cu profit la nivel de grup, prestatorul de servicii medicale nu va distribui dividende către acţionari.
     Randamentul mediu al dividendului brut pentru societăţile din componenţa indicelui BET, ponderat cu importanţa fiecărui emitent în coşul de acţiuni, este de 7,15%.
     Vineri, principalul indice al pieţei a scăzut cu 0,64%%, până la 8.871,04 de puncte, după ce, pe parcursul şedinţei de tranzacţionare, coşul de acţiuni a atins un maxim de 8.940,52 de puncte, cel mai ridicat nivel din luna ianuarie a anului 2008 până în prezent, perioadă în care pieţele de capital internaţionale şi, implicit, cea locală, au fost puternic afectate de criza financiară globală. 
 
Capitalul privat - principalul combustibil pentru BET

 
BVB
Cădere de 1,21% pentru BET-NG click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF Transilvania - RAPORT CURENT click să citeşti tot articolul
PENTRU A PUTEA CUMPĂRA COMBINATUL ILVA DIN ITALIA
ArcelorMittal confirmă că a propus să vândă combinatul de la Galaţi click să citeşti tot articolul
Turbomecanica a vândut un teren cu 1,47 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
CU PRIVIRE LA NOUL PLAN TARIFAR,
CEO-ul BVB se teme de o amendă din partea Consiliului Concurenţei  Necesita AbonamentAbonament STANDARD click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu negativ, pe un rulaj de 4,85 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 1,57 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
Volumul coboară la 33 de milioane de lei click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF Transilvania - RAPORT CURENT click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu pozitiv, pe un rulaj de 7 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 4,3 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ AMENDA DE LA ASF,
SGB - SMIT International GmbH derulează o ofertă publică de preluare a Retrasib click să citeşti tot articolul
Acţionarii Romcarbon, chemaţi să aprobe nedistribuirea de dividende click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
16.04.2018
BVB
Cădere de 1,21% pentru BET-NG
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Deprecierea cotaţiilor pieţei reprezintă o corecţie normală după creşterea din ultima perioadă"
     
     Şedinţă de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii a fost...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în notă pozitivă
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, deşi investitorii au fost atenţi la situaţia din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
Volumul coboară la 33 de milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă din punctul de vedere al preţurilor acţiunilor, cotaţiile majorităţii emitenţilor...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     Acţiunile din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul atenuării uşoare a temerior legate de un potenţial conflict militar în Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
