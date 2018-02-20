   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

AVERTIZORUL DE INTEGRITATE CHRISTOPHER WYLIE:

Cambridge Analytica a jucat un "rol crucial" în Brexit

BURSA 28.03.2018
     *  Fiul fostului ministru Ioan Mureşan, găsit mort în 2012 într-o cameră de hotel din Kenya, lucra pentru Cambridge Analytica
       Cambridge Analytica a jucat un "rol crucial" în referendumul câştigat de către simpatizanţii Brexit, a declarat avertizorul de integritate Christopher Wylie, într-un interviu apărut ieri în mai multe media europene, potrivit Agerpres.
     Acesta susţine că Aggregate IQ (AIQ), o companie canadiană legată de Cambridge Analytica, a lucrat cu aceasta din urmă pentru a ajuta la campania pentru ieşirea din UE denumită "Leave.EU" şi apreciază că "fără Aggregate IQ, tabăra + Leave + nu ar fi putut câştiga referendumul, care a fost jucat la mai puţin de 2% din voturi".
     Christopher Wylie, fost angajat al Cambridge Analytica, apreciază în acelaşi interviu că "Facebook-ul trebuie reparat, nu radiat" potrivit Le Monde, respingând apelurile de a părăsi reţeaua socială.
     "A devenit imposibil să trăieşti fără aceste platforme, dar trebuie să le supraveghezi", consideră el.
     Christopher Wylie a mai avertizat în legătură cu circumstanţele îngrijorătoare ale angajării sale în 2013 de către SCL, societatea-mamă a Cambridge Analytica, la crearea căreia a contribuit. El a spus că a aflat că predecesorul său "a murit în condiţii inexplicabile în camera sa de hotel din Nairobi în timp ce lucra pentru Uhuru Kenyatta", actualul preşedinte al Kenyei, potrivit Le Monde.
     Potrivit nation.co.ke, Dan Mureşan, fiul fostului ministru ţărănist al Agriculturii, care a murit în 2012 în camera sa de hotel din Kenya era angajat al Cambridge Analytica şi lucra la campania preşedintelui kenian Uhuru Kenyatta. Christopher Wylie a spus că Dan Mureşan a fost predecesorul său în funcţ ie: "Când m-am angajat nu mi-am dat seama ... el (Dan) tocmai fusese găsit mort în camera sa de hotel. De aceea aveau un post liber (...).Nu pot afirma că a fost ucis. A murit în camera sa de hotel".
     Dan Mureşan ocupa poziţia de coordonator al campaniilor electorale pentru clienţii firmei britanice în care activa. În calitate de expert în comunicare politică a coordonat, potrivit Hotnews, campanii electorale în Texas, Virginia şi în ţări din estul Europei şi Africa. A absolvit London School of Economics şi George Washington University, unde a obţinut un masterat în management politic şi naţionalism.
     Wylie a reamintit, de asemenea, implicarea în compania britanică a controversatului Steve Bannon, fost consilier apropiat al lui Donald Trump şi fostul patron al site-ului de extrema dreaptă Breitbart News , spunând că a venit la Londra "cel puţin o dată pe lună" şi că sosirea acestuia l-a determinat să-şi părăsească postul, potrivit Liberation.
     *  Zuckerberg îşi trimite un adjunct ca să fie audiat de parlamentarii britanici
     Co-fondatorul Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, nu doreşte să se prezinte în faţa unei comisii parlamentare britanice pentru a da explicaţii privind "deturnarea" de date personale colectate de reţeaua de socializare şi a propus în schimb să-l trimită la audiere pe unul dintre adjuncţii săi, potrivit AFP şi dpa, citate de Agerpres.
     Responsabila pentru politici publice a Facebook, Rebecca Stimson, a precizat într-o scrisoare adresată preşedintelui comisiei britanice, Damian Collins, că "domnul Zuckerberg i-a cerut personal unuia dintre adjuncţii săi" să depună mărturie în faţa comisiei.
     Directorul tehnic al Facebook Mike Schroepfer sau responsabilul de produs Chris Cox s-ar putea astfel prezenta "direct" la audiere în faţa comisiei britanice pentru informatică, media şi cultură, dar după vacanţa parlamentară de Paşti, cu alte cuvinte cel mai devreme la 16 aprilie, potrivit agenţiilor internaţionale de presă.
     "Am fi foarte bucuroşi să-l invităm pe domnul Cox să depună mărturie", a reacţionat Collins, adăugând că "totuşi, am dori să-l auzim şi pe domnul Zuckerberg". Acesta s-ar putea prezenta fie direct, fie "prin videoconferinţă dacă îi este mai comod", a mai indicat Collins.
     Scandalul datelor personale a izbucnit acum circa 10 zile, după ce s-a aflat că firma Cambridge Analytica din Regatul Unit a colectat date personale a circa 50 de milioane de utilizatori ai reţelei Facebook, fără acordul acestora, pentru a le folosi în campania electorală din 2016 a preşedintelui SUA, Donald Trump. Cambridge Analytica a folosit, se pare, aplicaţia "thisisyourdigitallife" dezvoltată de profesorul de psihologie Aleksandr Kogan de la Universitatea din Cambridge. Aplicaţia a fost instalată de circa 300.000 de persoane, care au permis astfel accesul atât la datele lor, cât şi ale prietenilor lor din reţea, ceea ce a însemnat un total de zeci de milioane de utilizatori ai Facebook.
     Mark Zuckerberg şi-a exprimat "regretul" şi a recunoscut "erorile". El a promis, de asemenea, că va limita accesul la datele personale prin aplicaţii terţe şi că vor fi informaţi toţi utilizatorii ale căror date ar fi putut fi folosite fără consimţământul lor.
     *  Uniunea Europeană cere explicaţii Facebook
     Comisia Europeană a cerut luni explicaţii Facebook dacă datele utilizatorilor de internet din Uniunea Europeană (UE) figurează printre cele colectate de Cambridge Analytica, relatează Reuters.
     Biroul pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor al Comisiei Federale pentru Comerţ a SUA (Federal Trade Commission /FTC/) a confirmat investigarea utilizării informaţiilor personale ale abonaţilor grupului american. "În acest scandal recent există sau nu unele date ale cetăţenilor UE?", se întreabă comisarul pentru justiţie, Vera Jourova, într-o scrisoare consultată de Reuters, adresată directorului financiar al grupului Sheryl Sandberg.
     "Regret, dar comunicatele oficiale ale Facebook, inclusiv cele ale directorului general, Mark Zuckerberg, nu mi-au alungat temerile", afirmă ea, adăugând: "Aceasta este deosebit de dezamăgitor, având în vedere eforturile noastre de a construi o relaţie între dumneavoastră şi noi pe baza încrederii (...) Această încredere este acum afectată".
     Comisarul european a spus că doreşte un răspuns în două săptămâni. 
 
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
