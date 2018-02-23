   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Cultura

Avocatul Aurel Lazăr şi Marea Unire

BURSA 05.04.2018

Mircea Maliţa
 
măreşte imaginea
Mircea Maliţa      Pe strada Nagy Sandor din Oradea, numărul 13, exista o casă cu un nivel, cu zece ferestre mari şi lungi. Era locuinţa şi biroul de lucru al avocatului Aurel Lazăr. Ca la orice avocat, se perinda multă lume. Puţini ştiau, însă, că acolo, neştiuţi de lume şi discret, se întâlneau, în anul 1918, liderii mişcării de emancipare a românilor.
     Se împlineau cam 1000 de ani de când maghiarii ocupaseră Ardealul şi tot atâta de când românii, alcătuind populaţia majoritară, erau lipsiţi de dreptul de a fi enumeraţi la un loc cu celelalte grupuri conlocuitoare: alături de unguri, saşi şi secui. Erau consideraţi o "paria" a societăţii, un statut care as­tăzi s-ar numi "apartheid". Au încercat toate mijloacele, începând cu răscoala de la Bobâlna din 1437, când armata ţărănească a învins-o pe cea a nobililor, obţinând drepturi sociale şi politice. Dar în acelaşi an se forma "Alianţa naţiunilor privilegiate" (Unio Trium Nationum), care elimina "naţiunea română", în ciuda contribuţiei ei la răs­coală. Ardelenii români au recurs în cursul secolelor la toate căile posibile, strategice, tactice, politice, economice ca să îşi câştige acest drept fundamental, de egalitate cu celelalte populaţii.
     Târziu, în secolul al XVIII-lea, după trecerea unora dintre ei la catolicism (greco-catolici), românii sunt primiţi la Roma, lansează lupta pentru limba română (latiniştii) şi adoptă ideea luministă a emancipării prin cultură. Eforturile corelate cu autorităţile religioase se îndreaptă spre şcoli şi cultură. În 1867, când prin unirea Ungariei cu Austria se formează Imperiul austro-ungar, se deschid noi perspective pentru români, care acum pot să apeleze la împărat şi să fie primiţi în Parlamentul care le deschidea uşa. Intervenţiile parlamentarilor ro­mâni au încercat să promoveze drepturile românilor şi iată-i, în 1918, an­gajaţi în mişcarea revendicativă româ­nească.
     În 1918, primul război mondial se termina şi Imperiul austro-ungar dis­părea. O revoluţie a lui Bela Kun la Budapesta a dus la dezlipirea Transilvaniei de Ungaria, ceea ce a schimbat strategiile neîntrerupte ale românilor: acum erau faţă în faţă cu maghiarii transilvăneni, care continuau să-şi apere supremaţia în ciuda faptului că erau ca şi fostele naţiuni, simpli minoritari.
     Toţi ardelenii români nu aveau decât o singură ţintă, dar istoria imprimase culori diferite de abordare şi strategie diferitelor regiuni locuite de români. Transilvănenii, care se aflau dincolo de pădurile Munţilor Apuseni, rămăseseră partizani ai metodelor de mână forte, după ce asistaseră la războaiele între reformaţii transilvăneni contra Austriei catolice.
     În ochii lor, bihorenii şi Oradea erau împăciuitori şi partizani ai metodelor paşnice. Şi, într-adevăr, striviţi de catolicism şi de marele interes purtat de unguri Oradei Mari, unde îşi îngropau de preferinţă regii, vreo patru aleseră o strategie de penetraţie lentă în treburile politice şi economice, specializându-se în negocieri şi paşi făcuţi cu grijă şi prudenţă. Transilvănenii le spuneau "ungurenii". De fapt, şi ei obţinuseră gradual poziţii avansate, dovadă a şcolilor în limba română din centrele greco-catolice de la Beiuş şi Blaj.
     Iată însă că anul 1918 se arată a fi momentul în care căile politice şi diplomatice îşi dovedeau actualitatea. Cele 14 puncte ale lui Wilson cuprindeau şi dreptul la autodeterminare. Un vânt proaspăt înviora pe cei ce doreau emanciparea. Venise vremea politicii şi diplomaţiei şi privirile românilor se îndreaptau spre cei ce se exersaseră în acest domeniu şi care se aflau la Oradea.
     Cel care primea şi găzduia reuniunile era avocatul Aurel Lazăr. În casa lui, se consfătuiau liderii mişcării de acţiune. Îşi câştigase autoritatea printr-o activitate continuă, începând cu studenţia, în favoarea cauzei româneşti. Fusese alături de Memorandumul din 1892, ale cărei căpetenii fuseseră întemniţate. Ca avocat, se specializase în apărarea românilor în procesele care îi încriminau şi pedepseau. A făcut parte din ASTRA (Asociaţiunea Transilvană pentru Literatura Română şi Cultura Poporului Român), care ducea lupte pe planul culturii, iar în timpul primului război mondial a fost persecutat.
     La 12 octombrie 1918, Aurel Lazăr a fost ales membru în Comitetul Executiv al Partidului Naţional Român (PNR), iar în noiembrie a condus secţiunea pentru Oradea şi Bihor. Tot la 12 octombrie a fost redactată şi adoptată "Declaraţia" acestui Comitet Executiv, care trebuie considerată drept cotitura strategiei ardelenilor. Orădenii erau cunoscuţi pentru examinarea atentă a "momentului potrivit". La 12 octombrie au spus: "A venit momentul!".
     Această "Declaraţie", la care au participat Alexandru-Vaida Voievod, Ştefan Cicio Pop, Vasile Goldiş, Ioan Suciu, Ioan Ciordaş şi alţii, spunea, printre altele: "Urmările războiului îndreptăţesc pretenţiile de veacuri ale naţiunii române la deplina libertate «naţională»; Organul naţional al naţiunii române din Ardeal şi Ungaria nu recunoaşte îndreptăţirea acestui parlament şi a acestui guvern să se considere ca reprezentanţi ai naţiunii române. (...) Nimenea nu poate fi îndreptăţit să trateze şi să hotărască în treburi care se refer la situaţia politică a naţiunii române. (...) Naţiunea română care trăieşte în monarhia austro-ungară aşteaptă şi cere, după multe suferinţe de veacuri, afirmarea şi valorizarea drepturilor ei nestrămutate şi inalienabile, la viaţa naţională".
     "Declaraţia" a fost citită de Alexandru-Vaida Voievod în Parlamentul de la Budapesta, unde a stârnit o furtună. Au urmat adeziuni şi comentarii. Studenţii de la Academia de Drept din Oradea au susţinut Comitetul Executiv al PNR şi au insistat pentru o grabnică întrunire a unei Adunări Naţionale.
     La 3 noiembrie s-a mai întreprins un pas în concentrarea forţelor. Tot în casa lui Aurel Lazăr a fost constituit Consiliul Naţional Român, format din Aurel Lazăr (preşedinte), Roman Ciorogariu, Coriolan Pop, Iacob Radu, Nicolae Zigre şi Ioan Erdely, care formau Comitetul Executiv şi încă pe atâ­ţia membri. Din acest moment, dr. Aurel Lazăr a preluat comanda şi responsabilitatea celui mai important şi dificil moment, acela de a organiza Adunarea Generală. A făcut acest lucru cu o dexteritate, pricepere şi talent diplomatic, unice în analele noastre.
     Văd că istoricii îl socotesc pe Epis­copul Roman Ciorogariu drept erou principal şi autor al unirii Ardealului cu patria mamă. Nu i se poate nega un rol activ şi important pe tot parcursul operaţiei ce se va încheia la 1 decembrie, la Alba Iulia. Putem spune chiar că a fost un părinte spiritual al unirii. Dar adevărul istoric îl declară pe Aurel Lazăr drept singurul şi autorizatul pregătitor şi organizator al Adunării Generale de la Alba Iulia.
     Aurel Lazăr a elaborat o strategie discretă, dar precisă, ale cărei detalii erau cunoscute numai de cei ce aveau roluri şi chiar atunci numai în domeniile care le fuseseră atribuite.
     Să le luăm pe rând. Pe cine trebuia să se bazeze? Populaţia aparţinea celor două biserici mari: ortodocşii şi greco-catolicii. Ele se aflau în permanentă ciocnire şi dezacord. Nu puteau fi chemate în această calitate. Dar Aurel Lazăr a ales, din prelaţii fiecăreia, oameni reprezentativi, cu titlu personal şi invocări instituţionale. Un fruntaş al mişcării era Iuliu Maniu, greco-catolic, deputat în Parlament. De la ortodocşi, a acceptat militanţi individuali.
     Altă măsură era suspendarea oricărei declaraţii oficiale. Valabilă era doar "Declaraţia", singurul document de referinţă. Era exclusă invocarea obiectivului de unire cu ţara mamă. Raţiunea era simplă: era vătămătoare interpretarea acţiunii sale de către tabăra maghiară duşmană în termeni internaţionali, care mobilizau trupele sub o lozincă naţionalistă.
     Întrucât maghiarii dispuneau de trupe militare, s-a creat şi un Consiliu Militar Român. S-au format regiuni îndrumate de membri care aveau cunoştinţe în materie. Următoarea povestire a tatălui meu este relevantă: "Aurel Lazăr m-a chemat la el şi m-a întrebat dacă am terminat Dreptul. Am spus că nu, dar că am intenţia să îl urmez. Abia venisem de pe front. Ce grad ai avut acolo? Sublocotenent, i-am răspuns. Bine, a zis el. La noi vei fi locotenent şi te vei îngriji de pregătirea celor mai sus de Criş, dar şi de strângerea semnăturilor. Am acceptat fără şovăire".
     Structura militară se numea Garda Naţională.
     Într-adevăr, viitoarea Adunare Generală trebuia să reprezinte întreaga populaţie românească. Reprezentanţii ei trebuiau să fie aleşi în regiunile lor. Iar semnăturile însemnau atât capacitatea celor delegaţi să îi reprezinte pe români, cât şi adeziunea lor la hotărâ­rile Adunării. Se cerea tăcere şi discreţie asupra intenţiilor şi obiectivelor.
     Un alt pas pregătitor a fost începerea unor negocieri cu maghiarii transilvăneni, care şi ei voiau să lămurească coabitarea cu românii în situaţia desprinderii lor de Ungaria, după revoluţia de la Budapesta. Şi astfel, la 13 noiembrie, au început la Arad lucrările celor două părţi, care se desfăşurau paralel cu pregătirile pentru Alba Iulia. La 16 noiembrie, Roman Ciorogariu a primit invitaţia în care i se spune că, ulterior, va primi indicaţia locului Adunării. La 27 noiembrie apărea ştirea în presă că locul este Alba Iulia. Tot în această zi a apărut şi lista delegaţiilor orădeni, care cuprindea pe Roman Ciorogariu - episcopul ortodox şi Demetriu Radu, cel greco-catolic. Din comitatul Bihor, lista cuprindea vreo 200 de delegaţi.
     În Transilvania vremurile erau tulburi. Apăruseră cetele de terorişti veniţi din Ungaria, unde puterea o deţinea Kun.
     Următorul episod ilustrează starea încordată ce domnea.
     Tatălui meu i se încredinţase ducerea la Alba Iulia a semnăturilor culese din regiunea ce-i fusese indicată. A luat trenul către destinaţie şi, pe când aştepta seara în gara din Arad, ca să urce în cursa ce ducea spre Alba Iulia, un grup de terorişti l-au acostat şi l-au ameninţat că vor să îl execute ca să îşi mărească lista de români ucişi de ei. Vorbind ungureşte, tatăl meu s-a adresat celor cu armele pregătite, spunând că, dacă a scăpat cu viaţă din războiul la care participase, se vede acum ameninţat de oameni pentru care el luptase. Probabil că nu înţelegeau ceea ce fac. În fine, nedumeriţi şi contrariaţi, teroriştii s-au răzgândit, şi-au plecat puştile şi au renunţat. Într-un alt trans­port feroviar, un alt tânăr român cu aceeaşi destinaţie şi misiunea ca ale tatălui meu a fost executat de terorişti şi apoi declarat erou de către Adunarea de la Alba Iulia.
     Strategia lui Aurel Lazăr reuşise. Adunarea s-a ţinut şi, alături de tatăl meu, familia mea era reprezentată de un unchi al mamei mele, care, după unire, a fost ales în Parlamentul de la Bucureşti. Măsura lui Lazăr de a nu cita unirea până în ultima clipă a fost respectată. Tema principală a Adunării a rămas independenţa Transilvaniei. Odată întrunită Adunarea şi Consiliul Suprem constituit, în ultima şedinţă, când a fost redactată decizia, documentul adoptat a adăugat unirea cu patria mamă.
     Programul a fost respectat: întâi independenţa care atribuia Transilvaniei puterea şi autoritatea legale, care apoi, fiind liberă, avea toate drepturile să ceară unirea cu România.
     Aurel Lazăr şi-a văzut obiectivul realizat după planurile lui.
     Se distingea prin modestia sa; nu căuta slujbe sau onorarii. Dar Consiliul Dirigent, ales de Adunare, i-a cerut să preia instituţiile publice din Oradea şi Bihor. A refăcut organizaţia bihorea­nă a Partidului Naţional Român şi a fost ales preşedintele lui. În 1919 a fost ales în primul Parlament al României Mari şi a fost reconfirmat în acel an şi vicepreşedinte al Uniunii Avocaţilor din România.
     În 1925 a intervenit o neînţelegere cu Maniu, care voia să unifice partidul său ţărănesc cu Partidul Naţional Român. La început s-a opus acestei fuziuni. Dar pe urmă a cedat şi a devenit preşedintele organizaţiei PNŢ în Bihor. Îl vedem din nou în Parlamentul de la Bucureşti în 1927 şi apoi în sesiunile din 1928 şi 1929 a fost vicepreşedinte al Camerei.
     În oraşul său şi în biroul său de lucru, derulez un uriaş şi glorios traseu, auzind vocile celor din familia mea şi amintirile lor, din îndepărtata copilărie. Aici a lucrat un ctitor al României, un îndrumător al oraşului, Bihorului şi Transilvaniei, un avocat modest care a ştiut să dea faţă nouă şi strălucire unei istorii de veacuri.
     
     Redactat de Teodor Onea 

     *  NOTA
     Teodor Onea este absolvent al Universităţii "Nicolae Titulescu", Facultatea de Drept, specializarea Drept European şi Internaţional. A absolvit studiile masterale în cadrul SNSPA, urmând programul "Diplomaţie şi Negocieri". În prezent este colaborator al Fundaţiei Universitare a Mării Negre şi asistent al academicianului Mircea Maliţa începând cu anul 2016. În urma acestei colaborări, au publicat un volum intitulat "În bătaia timpului".

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Avocatul Aurel Lazăr şi Marea Unire

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Cultura)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
ACADEMIA ROMÂNĂ:
Trei candidaţi înscrişi în cursa pentru funcţia de preşedinte click să citeşti tot articolul
Academia Română sărbătoreşte 152 de ani de la înfiinţare, miercuri click să citeşti tot articolul
EDUCAŢIE
Parteneriat pentru... grupurile sanitare click să citeşti tot articolul
Cursuri pentru 55.000 de profesori în valoare de 42.000.000 de euro click să citeşti tot articolul
LA 25 DE ANI DE CARIERĂ
Cuplul Rednic - un show de 100.000 de euro click să citeşti tot articolul
CENTENAR
Preşedintele nu vrea festivism inutil - ministrul culturii, speriat de lipsa viziunii click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministerul Educaţiei: Profesorii sunt testaţi medical şi psihologic click să citeşti tot articolul
Valorile culturale româneşti, promovate de Bancpost şi Comisia Naţională a României pentru UNESCO click să citeşti tot articolul
PREMIILE OSCAR
Câştigător cu de toate: dragoste, SF, spionaj, dar şi acuzaţii de plagiat click să citeşti tot articolul
Oscar 2018 - "The Shape of Water", cel mai premiat film. Lista completă a câştigătorilor click să citeşti tot articolul
FSLI: "În 1.100 de şcoli va fi boicotată simularea examenului de evaluare naţională" click să citeşti tot articolul
Statul vrea să restituie integral donaţiile pentru "Cuminţenia Pământului" până pe 31 decembrie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Moţiune de cenzură din cauza întârzierii salariilor în educaţie click să citeşti tot articolul
Examen lung, patru luni de pauză între probe click să citeşti tot articolul
Regizoarea româncă Adina Pintilie, dublu premiată la Berlinală click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
05.04.2018
BVB
Acţiunile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, preţul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Tensiunile comerciale ţin pieţele pe scădere
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce SUA şi China au anunţat sancţiuni vamale reciproce, alimentând temerile legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BVB
Aproape un sfert din rulaj realizat pe piaţa "deal"
     Valoarea tranzacţionată în ziua bursieră de ieri a urcat, după două şedinţe în care rulajul s-a situat între patru şi cinci milioane de lei, la 40,27 milioane de lei (8,64 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene, pe curs descendent
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, investitorii temându-se de un eventual război comercial internaţional.
     Titlurile "Sodexo" SA au pierdut 4,8%,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BVB
Bursa consemnează cea mai redusă valoare tranzacţionată din 2018
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, o valoare a transferurilor de doar 4,39 milioane de lei (0,94 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile legate de un război comercial revin pe burse
     Bursele din SUA au început săptămâna în scădere, investitorii având din nou temeri legate de un război comercial, după ce China a decis să impună, începând de ieri, tarife vamale unui număr de 128...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 04 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9097
2.3825
2.9567
3.9589
0.1839
0.6255
0.2145
4.6598
5.3301
1.4930
3.5725
0.2308
0.4836
1.1080
0.0655
0.4520
0.9445
3.7909
0.3188
1.1347
0.6016
0.0582
0.3564
0.2072
2.7632
0.0394
0.1443
1.0321
0.6269
0.1214
163.7721
5.5055 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook