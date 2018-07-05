   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Macroeconomie

AVOCATUL GRAŢIELA BÂRLĂ:

"Fiscul ne fură"

BURSA 10.09.2018
BURSA 10.09.2018
       Fiscalitatea din ţara noastră este o problemă ucigătoare, plină de nereguli, de texte de lege ambigue, care nu sunt publice, dar sunt folosite ca şi cum ar exista, ne-a spus avocatul Graziela Bârlă, care susţine: "Există un soft de calculator, nepublic, la care au acces doar câţiva funcţionari ai Fiscului. Acest soft a fost emis în baza Ordinului 2144/2008, al unui ministru de Finanţe, nu este publicat în Monitorul Oficial, dar este folosit şi, în baza lui, un operator de calculator modifică datele fişei fiscale, în sensul în care ia sau adaugă datorii, fără ca ele să fie reale. Acest lucru reprezintă o problemă foarte gravă, pentru că este o formă de furt din buzunarul contribuabilului. Ilegalităţile Fiscului sunt fără măsură".
       Motivul pentru care ANAF face acest lucru este că bugetul are un deficit foarte mare şi se încearcă pe toate căile obţinerea unor sume cât mai consistente, ne-a mai spus doamna Bârlă, într-un interviu, adăugând că foarte mulţi funcţionari din Fisc sunt de foarte rea-credinţă.
       Şi mai rău este faptul că abuzul nu se mai incriminează, iar funcţionarii publici sunt exoneraţi de tot ceea ce pot să facă, abuzurile fiind, acum, inimaginabile.
       "În alte ţări, aşa numita infracţionalitate a gulerelor albe este sancţionată cu o duritate fabuloasă şi noi, aici, am lăsat garda cât se poate de jos", subliniază Graziela Bârlă, apreciind că "din punct de vedere economic, aceasta este o soluţie foarte «bună» pentru ca economia să ajungă pe buza prăpastiei".
       În ultima vreme, nemulţumirea judecătorilor este din ce în ce mai ridicată, pentru că presiunile sunt foarte, foarte mari, ne-a mai spus domnia sa, declarându-ne: "Dacă legile justiţiei nu îşi vor găsi o stabilitate şi dacă sancţiunile pentru ceea ce înseamnă infracţionalitatea gulerelor albe nu va fi aplicată, atunci turnura pe care o poate lua inclusiv justiţia nu este una dintre cele mai bune, pentru că riscul este acela de a nu putea să sancţionăm faptele antisociale. O societate care nu are sancţiuni este o societate care poate fi guvernată de haos şi justiţia nu mai are niciun fel de importanţă".
       Printre altele, domnia sa consideră că legislaţia noastră trebuie completată cu reglementări comunitare şi că trebuie să gândim universal.

       Reporter: Sunteţi unul dintre avocaţii care îşi practică meseria fără să se limiteze la legea internă. Cum este să activaţi în segmentul dreptului comunitar?
     Graziela Bârlă: De ani buni am devenit şi avocat al Ambasadei Franţei la Bucureşti şi am fost în contact cu probleme comunitare mai degrabă decât cu cele româneşti. Lucrez foarte mult pe speţe internaţionale şi este foarte interesant pentru că acest lucru îţi dă sentimentul că aparţii unei comunităţi mai mari şi înţelegi că dreptul româ­nesc este doar o părticică dintr-un întreg.
     La noi, se spune adesea că nu se poa­te rezolva o chestiune pentru că nu exis­tă text legislativ intern potrivit. Deşi avem foarte multe texte de lege, din păcate chiar se întâmplă asta.
     Îmi amintesc că am avut o speţă spectaculoasă - era vorba despre un cetăţean francez care fusese arestat în România, condamnat, executase o parte din pedeaspă şi era momentul în care ar fi putut să fie eliberat condiţionat, dar tocmai se constatase că nu mai există un ordin al ministrului în domeniu (devenise caduc cel vechi şi nu mai fusese emis un altul şi se punea problema competenţei de soluţionare a cauzei. În acest context, dosarul persoanei care avea deja dreptul să iasă de o lună şi jumătate a fost plimbat între trei instanţe care îşi declinau succesiv competenţa şi nimeni nu se putea hotărî dacă respectivul poate fi eliberat sau nu. Atunci, am avut parte de un complet de judecată care a înţeles că acolo unde nu mai este text românesc trebuie să faci apel la textele comunitare şi au admis aplicarea acestor prevederi ca să rezolve problema.
     Legislaţiile trebuie completate, trebuie să gândim universal. Este ceea ce am încercat să implementez în ultimii ani în cabinetul meu de avocatură, unde acopăr dreptul penal şi anumite ramuri ale dreptului civil.
     Trebuie menţionat că legislaţia română este înfiorător de amestecată. Un segment foarte important pentru mine, în ultima vreme, vizează relaţia cetăţeanului cu statul. De aceea, am creat anumite speţe astfel încât să pot ajunge în instanţă cu problemele de drept respective, ca să încercăm să le rezolvăm pentru alţii.
     Reporter: La ce fel de relaţie a cetăţeanului cu statul faceţi referire?
     Graziela Bârlă: În mod special mă refer în relaţia statului cu administraţia fiscală. Fiscalitatea în România este o problemă ucigătoare, plină de nereguli, de texte de lege ambigue, care nu sunt publice, dar sunt folosite ca şi cum ar exista. O zonă foarte periculoasă este aceea a ordinelor miniştrilor Finanţelor legate de aplicarea unor proceduri în cadrul relaţiei cu cetăţeanul.
     De exemplu, o speţă foarte interesantă în care s-au pronunţat deja atât Tribunalul Bucureşti, cât şi Curtea de Apel vizează aşa numita "procedură de simulare" aplicată de administraţiile fiscale pentru a modifica fişele fis­cale ale contribuabililor. Este un soft de calculator, nepublic, la care au acces doar câţiva funcţionari ai Fiscului. Acest soft a fost emis în baza Ordinului 2144/2008, al unui ministru de Finanţe, nu este publicat în Monitorul Oficial, dar este folosit şi, în baza lui, un operator de calculator modifică datele fişei fiscale, în sensul în care ia sau adaugă datorii, fără ca ele să fie reale. Eu am pornit de la o speţă reală în care Fiscul a făcut astfel de modificări. Contribuabilul trebuia să recupereze o sumă mare de bani de la Fisc, în urma unor procese câştigate, iar în momentul în care a făcut cererea să recupereze banii a fost emisă o nouă decizie în baza acestei proceduri de simulare şi omul a fost obligat să plătească foarte mulţi bani. Când a ajuns în instanţă şi au fost cerute documentele care stau în spatele acelei modificări, s-a dovedit că ele nu existau. Aşadar, procedura simulării, despre care nimeni nu vorbeşte în această ţară, este un soft pus la dispoziţia administraţiei şi în el se operează după o metodă foarte simplă. Este foarte greu să controlăm ceea ce face Fiscul şi ne trezim că avem de plătit anumite sume. Uneori aceste sume sunt foarte mici, dar adunate înseamnă foarte mulţi bani la buget.
     Reporter: De ce face Fiscul acest lucru?
     Graziela Bârlă: Bugetul are un deficit foarte mare şi încearcă pe toate căile obţinerea unor sume cât mai consistente. Foarte mulţi oameni se trezesc că au de plătit anumite sume de bani şi când verifică cifrele constat fie că sumele erau prescrise, fie că func­ţionarul uitase să facă diverse corecturi etc.. Dacă nu plăteşti, eşti executat silit, dar se merge pe faptul că cele mai multe persoane nu verifică toate aceste detalii ale fişei lor fiscale.
     Reporter: Consideraţi că este vorba despre rea-credinţă?
     Graziela Bârlă: Există administraţii fiscale în care evidenţa este foarte proastă şi superficială. În acelaşi timp, marea păcăleală creată de Fisc este aşa numitul spaţiu virtual. De regulă, spaţiul virtual nu este actualizat şi se ajunge la executări silite pentru că site-urile administraţiilor nu sunt actualizate. Sunt convinsă că este vorba despre rea-credinţă. Foarte mulţi funcţionari din Fisc sunt de foarte rea-credinţă. În decembrie 2017 a fost aprobată o ordonanţă prin care aceşti funcţionari fis­cali au dreptul la 15% din banii obţinuţi din asemenea penalităţi, amenzi etc. Interesul lor ca să execute contribuabilul este unul direct. Dar problema cu aceşti 15% este mult mai gravă, pentru că banii ar trebui să meargă la bugetul de stat, dar vine Fiscul şi zice că are dreptul să îi folosească după bunul plac. Deci ANAF îşi însuşeşte o mică părticică din bugetul de stat. În acelaşi mod, mâine pot veni şi Garda Financiară, şi Ministerul Muncii etc. dorind să facă poliţie... fiscală şi să facă bani. Fiscul fură sume mici, pentru care contribuabilul nu se judecă. Acest lucru reprezintă o problemă foarte gravă, pentru că este o formă de furt din buzunarul contribuabilului. Ilegalităţile fiscului sunt fără măsură.
     Reporter: Acest lucru nu se numeşte abuz în serviciu?
     Graziela Bârlă: Din fericire pentru ei, abuzul este, practic, dezincriminat. Funcţionarii publici sunt exoneraţi de tot ce pot să facă ei, iar abuzurile sunt inimaginabile, acum.
     În alte ţări, aşa-numita infracţionalitate a gulerelor albe este sancţionată cu o duritate fabuloasă şi noi, aici, am lăsat garda cât se poate de jos. Din punct de vedere economic, aceasta este o soluţie foarte «bună» pentru ca economia să ajungă pe buza prăpastiei.
     De aceea trebuie să luptăm, pentru ca legile justiţiei să nu fie făcute praf. Este important că legile europene nu au fost distruse, pentru că unde legile noastre au neajunsuri, se poate aplica o lege europeană, din această comunitate din care facem parte, care să suplinească greşeala sau golul legislativ.
     Reporter: Cine stabileşte că legea nu este bună?
     Graziela Bârlă: Judecătorul. Deci, ne trebuie nişte judecători cu coloană vertebrală.
     Reporter: Şi avem astfel de judecători?
     Graziela Bârlă: Sunt mulţi astfel de judecători şi, în ultima vreme, nemulţumirea lor este din ce în ce mai ridicată, pentru că presiunile sunt foarte, foarte mari. Din câte ştiu eu, judecătorii sunt foarte supăraţi şi nu vor accepta toate mişcările propuse acum, însă există, din păcate, tot felul de metode utilizate prin uşa din dos, din punct de vedere politic. Cea mai evidentă este cea legată de relaţia spinoasă, din ultima perioadă, dintre ministrul justiţiei şi procurorul general, în sensul în care, la fel ca în cazul Kövesi, ministrul doreşte să analizeze exact acum activitatea domnului Augustin Lazăr, ideea fiind evidentă - să-l poată înlocui ca să nu se găsească vinovaţi în dosarul protestelor din Piaţa Victoriei.
     Reporter: Şi cum pot fi împiedicate aceste practici?
     Graziela Bârlă: Cred că presa este foarte importantă, dar, din păcate, mai sunt doar două-trei locuri de unde poţi auzi informaţie exactă.
     Reporter: Cum este aplicat la noi dreptul comunitar?
     Graziela Bârlă: Ca să poţi să aplici dreptul comunitar trebuie să îl cunoşti, iar ca să îl cunoşti trebuie să ai timp să vrei să îl cunoşti, să ştii care este practica în UE şi să ai o deschidere foarte mare, cel puţin din punct de vedere intelectual. În instanţă, în ultima vreme, sunt judecători care aplică dreptul comunitar, dacă avocaţii îl indică. Din oficiu, însă, nu mi s-a întâmplat ca un judecător să arate că există un text comunitar care să poată fi aplicat într-o speţă. Dar există şi magistraţi care nu acceptă în niciun fel dialogul despre ceea ce se întâmplă dincolo de graniţele României, aceasta fiind o barieră inimaginabilă în obţinerea unor soluţii corecte şi, de ce nu, şi morale. Acest lucru se întâmplă mai ales în zona penală. În comercial se lucrează mai uşor.
     Reporter: Sunt mulţi avocaţi care invocă legi europene în justiţie?
     Graziela Bârlă: Avocaţii nu au niciodată timp, pentru că este o perpetuă hărţuială între instanţe, consultaţii şi momentele în care stai să redactezi dosarele, dar problema este una de voinţă şi de interes. Dacă vrei, găseşti soluţii. Poate că doar un sfert din avocaţi au chef să vadă că lumea este compusă din altceva decât am învăţat noi la şcoa­lă.
     Se spune că dreptul românesc este un drept în care trebuie să aplicăm legea şi atât. Nu este un drept interpretat, care să te ducă şi în zona morală a aplicării, dar eu nu cred că poate să existe şi aşa ceva, pentru că dacă nu înţelegi fenomenul din spatele dosarului, nu poţi să aplici legea astfel încât să producă nişte efecte constructive. Sigur, în drept o parte este întotdeauna nemulţumită, dar e grav când nemulţumirea vine din necunoaşterea sau neaplicarea corectă a legii.
     Durerea cea mai mare este în cauzele penale. Dacă acestea nu au o miză politică sau de altă natură sau nu sunt dictate de cineva la telefon, deci dacă e vorba doar de plângerea unui cetăţean oarecare, atunci ele nu există pentru Parchet sau pentru poliţişti şi se dau nişte soluţii aberante. Ajungi să fii demoralizat şi avocaţii simt asta uneori, pentru că indiferent dacă există sau nu prejudiciu, fapta există, şi dacă nu sancţionăm fapta, nu este în regulă. Sau putem da de pereţi cu nişte oameni doar pentru că nu ştim şi nu înţelegem speţa. Cred că acestea sunt problemele actuale ale dreptului nostru, care este atât de stufos, fiind modificat prea des şi prea repede şi aiurea. Acelaşi text de lege poate fi aplicat în şapte feluri.
     De aceea, de multe ori este mai uşor să faci apel la legislaţia din afară, care este mult mai clară.
     Reporter: Care credeţi că ar fi soluţiile pentru rezolvarea acestor probleme?
     Graziela Bârlă: În zona juridică sunt foarte mulţi tineri care chiar ştiu domeniul şi care încearcă să fie în pas cu modificările şi cu ceea ce se întâmplă în comunitatea mare din care facem parte.
     Sunt convinsă că acesta este drumul - nu se va putea să facem abstracţie, la nesfârşit, de faptul că trebuie să gândim ca fiind parte a unui întreg şi nu izolat, cum o făceam până acum. Din păcate, însă, dacă legile jus­tiţiei nu îşi vor găsi o stabilitate şi dacă sanc­ţiunile pentru ceea ce înseamnă infracţionalitatea gulerelor albe nu va fi aplicată, turnura pe care o poate lua inclusiv justiţia nu este una dintre cele mai bune, pentru că riscul este acela de a nu mai putea să sancţiom faptele antisociale.
     O societate care nu are sancţiuni este o societate care poate fi guvernată de haos şi justiţia nu mai are niciun fel de importanţă. Din acest motiv, cred că trebuie să susţinem acurateţea unor legi şi a unor sancţiuni.
     Acesta este scopul dreptului. Voinţa politică, pe această zonă, nu există şi de aceea demersurile probabil că trebuie făcute în primul rând prin intermediul media şi, nu în ultimul rând, prin intermediul juriştilor.
     Reporter: Mulţumesc!
     
     A consemnat EMILIA OLESCU 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 10.09.2018, ora 00:46)  
 Confirm ce spune doamna. Am simtit pe pielea mea acest lucru. Am fost instiintat ca trebuie sa platesc o datorie inexistenta de 1400 lei sau voi fi executat silit. Mi sa pus poprire pe conturi. Nefiind in tara si neavand multe optiuni am rugat pe cineva sa achite cei 1400 lei. La intoarcere m-am prezentat la ANAF cu chitantele doveditoare, care confirmau ca pretentiile lor sunt nejustificate. M-au plimbat 2 saptamani de la sediul ANAF S2 din str. Avrig la sediul din Rosetti, dar dupa o luna mi-au returnat banii. Sunt convins ca merg pe 3 variante:1. las ca fraierul nu recalculeaza sa vada daca avem dreptate, 2 las ca poate nu mai gaseste chitantele, 3. Las ca poate ia de buna ce zicem noi si nu mai cere banii inapoi. Am mai patit asa si in alti ani, in care imi spuneau ca am sume restante din anul anterior, dar erau sume mici iar eu fraierul nu mai verificam chitantele si plateam de buna credinta, desi nu intelegeam cum de am restante cand plateam totul la zi. Anul asta insa s-au lacomit tare. Cand am intrebat ce reprezinta banii ceruti functionarul mi-a zis ca sunt restante din 2016 cu penalitati. I-am aratat chitantele pe 2016 si zice "e, poate or fi pe 2015", i le arat pe cele din 2015 si zice ca poate or veni din anul fiscal 2014. Zic, bai nene, voi imi cereti niste bani despre care nici voi nu stiti ce sunt? Cum naiba vine asta? Romania tara tuturor imposibilitatilor, tara idiocratiei perfecte.


 
