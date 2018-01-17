   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
AVOCATUL PIPEREA A PIERDUT PROCESUL COLECTIV CU OPT BĂNCI CARE AU DAT CREDITE ÎN CHF

Piperea are de dat 150.000 lei băncilor, cheltuieli de judecată

BURSA 22.02.2018

E.O.
 
Gheorghe Piperea: "Încă un vis frumos s-a stins".
     * Avocatul anunţă că va face recurs
       Avocatul Gheorghe Piperea a pierdut, la Curtea de Apel Bucureşti, procesul colectiv deschis împotriva unui număr de opt bănci de Asociaţia Parakletos, pe care o conduce.
     Băncile reclamate sunt Banca Transilvania, Bancpost, Piraeus Bank România, Banca Românească, OTP Bank România, Garanti Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Credit Europe Ipotecar IFN, iar obiectul contractului este reprezentat de practicile comerciale considerate incorecte din contractele de credit în CHF încheiate de instituţiile financiare menţionate mai sus. Procesul a fost pierdut şi pe fond, în urmă cu un an, în favoarea băncilor, ulterior Asociaţia Parakletos făcând apel.
     Printre altele, mar'i, Curtea de Apel Bucureşti a stabilit că Parakletos are de achitat băncilor reclamate cheltuieli de judecată în sumă de aproape 90.000 de lei, care se adaugă la cheltuielile solicitate pe fond, de circa 60.000 de lei.
     Decizia Curţii de Apel arată: "Res­pinge apelul formulat de reclamantă ca nefondat. Admite apelurile formulate de pârâte împotriva încheierii de şedinţă din data de 17.11.2016 şi împotriva sentinţei civile (...) pronunţate de Tribunalul Bucureşti în dosarul (...). Schimbă în parte încheierea din data de 17.11.2016 şi sentinţa atacată în sensul că: Admite excepţia inadmisibilităţii cererii de chemare în judecată. Respinge cererea de chemare în judecată formulată în contradictoriu cu pârâtele SC Banca Transilvania SA, SC Banc­post SA, SC Piraeus Bank România SA, SC Banca Românească SA - membră a grupului National Bank of Greece, SC Credit Europe Ipotecar IFN SA, SC OTP Bank România SA, SC Garanti Bank SA şi Raiffeisen Bank SA ca inadmisibilă.
     Păstrează celelalte dispoziţii ale încheierii şi ale sentinţei. Obligă apelanta reclamantă la plata următoarelor sume cu titlu de cheltuieli de judecată: 22.155,90 lei către intimata SC Banca Românească SA - membră a grupului National Bank of Greece, 11.034,16 lei către apelanta SC Garanti Bank SA, 19.388,49 lei către apelanta SC Credit Europe Ipotecar IFN SA şi 33.223,87 lei către apelanta SC Piraeus Bank România SA. Respinge cererea intimatei SC OTP Bank România SA de acordare a cheltuielilor de judecată ca neîntemeiată. Cu recurs în 30 zile de la comunicare, care se va depune la Curtea de Apel Bucureşti - Secţia a V-a Civilă. Pronunţată în şedinţă publică azi, 20.02.2018".
     Avocatul Piperea a reacţionat, marţi, pe pagina sa de Facebook: "Încă un vis frumos, ultimul, procesul prin care Parakletos a încercat să obţină dreptatea de la independentul nostru sistem judiciar, printr-o hotă­râre de încetare a practicilor înşelătoare ale banksterilor care au vândut credite în CHF oamenilor cu venituri reduse, s-a stins.
     Prin hotărârea «înţeleaptă» de azi (n.r. marţi, 20 februarie) a completului de la Curtea de apel Bucureşti (complet la care, ca printr-o minune, cauza privind încetarea practicilor înşelătoare ale banksterilor a fost «aleatoriu» repartizată), Parakletos începe de azi să fie istorie. Nu numai că, aşa cum era evident din comportamentul ostil al «independentului» complet de judecată, apelul a fost respins, dar cheltuielile de judecată acordate sunt, pur şi simplu, monstruoase: 100 de mii de lei. Adăugând celelalte 60 de mii de la fond, este evident că nu mai există decât soluţia lichidării asociaţiei prin faliment.
     Aşa cum am spus la termenul pledoariilor finale, această hotărâre nu rezolvă, ci agravează situaţia pe frontul disputelor legale consuma­tori - bănci: urmează creditele în euro şi cele în lei, unde riscul de dobândă este mult mai mare decât cel valutar, iar practicile înşelătoare mult mai evidente. (...) De mâine începem să ne luăm adio de la Parakletos, dar nu uitaţi: cei ce îndură vor fi învingători!"
     Gheorghe Piperea a anunţat, ieri, că va face recurs la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie (ICCJ).
     Pe lângă cele opt bănci, Banca Naţională a României (BNR) fusese şi ea acţionată în judecată, în acelaşi dosar, dar instanţa a eliminat Banca Centrală din această cauză.
     Potrivit avocatului Piperea, printre practicile considerate înşelătoare invocate în dosarul din justiţie se numără vânzarea creditelor în moneda elveţiană (CHF) unei nişe restrânse de persoane. 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Ginel Bongeoianu în data de 22.02.2018, ora 00:38)  
 Eaah, mizilic pe langa datoriile catre ANAF


 
  1.1.   chiar un mizilic  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Anton Paul , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 02:56)
 
 Nu stiu despre ce datorii la ANAF vorbesti. Si chiar nu ma intreseaza prea tare. Daca exista aceste datorii, cineva nu si-a facut si nu isi face treaba. Iar acest lucru este mult mai blamabil in comparatie cu datoria in sine.
 Revenind la mizilic, pot spune ca neindeplinirea obligatiilor legale pe care societatea pe care o administreaza in calitate de administrator judiciar, Oltchim, mi-a cauzat un prejudiciu aproximativ de 800 de mii lei. Adica de 5 ori mai mare. Cat despre independenta sau dependenta completelor pot sa ma exprim cu subiect si predicat si liber: Curtea de Apel Pitesti l-a facut de doi bani pe taticul teoriei relativitatii si a statuat prin Hotarare ca: 23 mai 2013 = 14 iunie 2013 = 10 iulie 2013.
 Cunoastem personajul, cunoastem si independenta justitiei.
 Problema speciala a acestui proces provine din pericolul pe care o sentinta definitiva il va produce asupra proceselor individuale.
 Si chiar daca iti place sau nu individul, gravitatea deznodamantului o sa aduca trezirea la viiata si consolidarea punctelor corecte de vedere prin invocarea lucrurilor lasate la final.
 Asociatia nu moare dar nici nu prospera. Scopul asociatiei este unul deasupra oricarei alte forme de organizare cunoscute pentru simplul fapt ca lupta pentru oameni. Iar lupta asta nu se face pe bani. Mizilicul de 100 de mii o sa fie adunat din donatii si cotizatii. Daca pentru 60 de mii din fond s-au gasit bani, acum, cu salariile marite cu 25%, 100 de mii sin apel se strange mai repede. Probabil se vor aduna si banii pentru recurs. :)
 Sa nu te sperii, eu nu donez, nu cotizez. Insa sprijin actiunea asociatiei cu alte mijloace, sper eu mai eficiente in instanta.
 Vedem cum se termina, mai facem bascalie, taca-paca...
 Vorba unor clasici in viata: "Doamne ajuta!"


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Cine cumpara Oltchim? , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:30)
 
 Patronul Chimcomplex din Borzesti este un personaj care a avut o ascensiune uluitoare in mediul de afaceri. Ferit de ochii indiscreti ai presei, Vuza a reusit in mai putin de zece ani sa ajunga unul dintre cei mai bogati romani, desi nu are inca nici macar patruzeci de ani. Afacerile sale ridica insa multe semne de intrebare, mai ales din cauza preluarilor spectaculoase a mai multe firme de la AVAS. Ca intotdeauna, afacerile cu statul s-au dovedit a fi cele mai profitabile pentru Vuza. Nu si pentru stat.
 Ascensiunea lui Vuza a inceput in anul 1999, sub umbrela Serviciilor Comerciale Romane (SCR), un grup de societati infiintate de omul de afaceri originar din Roman. Pana la acel moment, numele Stefan Vuza era necunoscut opiniei publice si mass mediei. Prima achizitie de marca pentru omul de afaceri stabilit in Cluj Napoca a fost firma buzoiana Contactoare SA Buzau, preluata de la Fondul Proprietatii de Stat (FPS). Tot in acelasi an, Vuza a mai reusit o alta lovitura de piata. Achizitionarea de la acelasi FPS a societatii Sinterom din Cluj. De data aceasta, in schema nu a mai intrat SCR, copilul de suflet a lui Vuza, ci chiar Contactoare Buzau. Firma buzoiana corespundea la acel moment tuturor cerintelor de privatizare ale Fondului Proprietatii de Stat. Valoare tranzactiei a depasit cu putin doua milioane de dolari, o suma care ridica semne de intrebare. In anul 2001, Tehnofrig Cluj Napoca, o firma de traditie pentru industria romaneasca, a intrat si ea sub umbrela Vuza. Pentru aceasta achizitie, omul de afaceri nu s-a mai folosit de Contractoare Buzau, ci de o firma proaspat infiintata: A1 Impex SRL din Cluj Napoca. Interesant este faptul ca la aceasta noua firma, actionar unic este societatea Sinterom. Iar Sinterom are ca asociati, surpriza, sau nu, Contactoare SA Buzau, ca actionar majoritar si SIF Oltenia, ca actionar minoritar. Tavalugul achizitiilor a cuprins si firma Uzuc Ploiesti, care are la acest moment ca actionar majoritar societatea A1 Impex. Privatizarea s-a facut tot cu ajutorul statului, prin Autoritatea pentru Privatizare (APAPS), iar pentru pachetul majoritar de actiuni, A1 Impex a platit aproximativ 350 000 de euro.
 Chimcomplex, achizitionata la jumatate de pret
 Combinatul din Borzesti a fost achizitionat de catre SCR in anul 2003, pentru suma de aproximativ 25 de milioane de euro. Si in acest caz, toate datoriile combinatului au fost preluate de catre, ghiciti cine, stat. Prin AVAS. La acea vreme, capitalul social al firmei din Borzesti era de aproape 52 de milioane de euro, mai mare chiar si decat capitalul social al Rompetrolului. Tranzactia a fost efectuata, astfel, la un pret mult mai mic decat valoarea actiunilor de pe piata. In acest moment, actionariatul de la Chimcomplex este format din A2 Impex, majoritar, AVAS si SIF Moldova. A 2 Impex este o alta firma in spatele careia se afla Vuza, actionar oficial fiind Uzuc din Ploiesti. Conform datelor oferite de catre Ministerul Finantelro, Chimcomplex are obligatii restante la bugetul de stat in valoare de 1 205 220 RON. Si fiindca parca nu ar fi fost de ajuns ca datoriile fusesera deja preluate de catre stat in momentul privatizarii, acererea de compensare este in curs de solutionare”.
 Statul cel darnic
 Urmatoarea privatizare de succes pentru conturile lui Vuza si a societatilor controlate din umbra de acesta a fost firma pitesteana Novatex SA, societate din domeniul textilelor. In iunie 2004, Novatex a fost adjudecata la licitatie publica cu unic participant cu suma de 5.802.729,50 dolari. Asta in ciuda faptului ca activele firmei din Pitesti fusesera evaluate de catre o societate de evaluare desemnata prin licitatie publica la suma de aproape zece milioane de euro. Firma prin care s-a desfasurat tranzactia a fost Iasitex din Iasi, societate membra a SCR, si a carei actionar majoritar este A 2 Impex, iar minoritari AVAS si SIF. Un alt semn de intrebare apare in privinta actionariatului A2 Impex. Aici, Uzuc este unul din majoritari. Darnic ca intotdeauna, statul roman a preluat datoriile Novatex, care se ridicau la acea perioada, la aproximativ 15 milioane de dolari. Interesant este faptul ca, desi au fost oferite avantaje de catre stat, Novatex se afla in acest moment in administrarea unei firme de lichidator judiciar, conform datelor Registrului Comertului. Tot din aceste date rezulta ca Iasitex nu se mai afla printre actionari, ci SIF Moldova si Euro Romania Holdings SRL. La fel de interesant este faptul ca ultima firma nu figureaza cu actionariat in Registrul Comertului. SCR s-a implicat si in industria hartiei, prin achizitionarea fabricii Somes Dej, preluata de la o companie austriaca, intreaga afacere perfectandu-se la sediul AVAS.
 Imperiul SCR
 Prin metoda privatizarilor tip suveica, folosindu-se in actionariate de firmele pe care le-a achizitionat de la stat, Vuza a reusit intr-un timp record sa ajunga in topul celor mai bogati romani. Si niciuna din institutiile abilitate nu a fost interesata sa verifice macar, daca nu sa ancheteze, modul in care Vuza a reusit sa fie aprietenul” statului roman. Grupul de firme Serviciile Comerciale Romane reprezinta in acest moment un adevarat imperiu financiar cladit, dupa cum ati putut observa, mai ales cu ajutorul statului roman, prin privatizari ce ridica multe semne de intrebare, esalonari, reesalonari si stergeri ale datoriilor. Conform datelor de la Registrul Comertului, SCR are ca actionariat pe Stefan Vuza, Ioan Popa, Eduard Vuza, A1 Impex, Uzuc, Somes Dej, Nova Textile Bumbac si Iasitex. Vom reveni cu amanunte. Scris de Ionut Avram


 
  1.3.   Wooow  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:47)
 
 Somes Dej e in faliment de mult, a fost taiata la fier vechi, demolata. Au rasarit firmulite acolo. Interesant este ca un baraj langa a fost cumparat de cineva, a vrut sa inchida circulatia pe acolo ca e privat s-au razgandit. Pe o firma de executari a aparut pentru cateva zile cu 1 mil de euro+tva. Sunt demne de povesti vanatoresti.


 
2.  S-au unit bancile
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 22.02.2018, ora 02:47)  
 De au uns sistemul. Afara poate castiga dar nu in tara.
 Justitia din tara condamna gainari la puscarie iar pe cei care stiu sa mazileasca mult le da 1-2 ani cu suspendare. Este ca un premiu ca stiu sa sterpeleasca mult. E discutabil daca se imparte sterpelitul cu ei. Imaginatia poate sa joace feste.


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 07:29)
 
 Ce inseamna "sa mazileasca mult" initiatule absolvent de economie la Spiru Haret, filiala Gaesti, coleg cu Mary Maria?


 
  2.2.   Ceteste  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 07:36)
 
 Facultati in malaina nu am gatat, alta poate. Tu ai Bac-ul luat?


 
  2.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 09:12)
 
 bai hahalere cu gulere albe,voi va contrati intre voi ca nu stiti care sunteti mai smecheri si care smangliti mai mult cu acte sau fara si noi cei cinstiti care mai muncim prin tara asta va platim nota,sa va fie rusine parazitilor


 
  2.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 09:23)
 
 bai hahalere cu gulerele gri, voi va contrati intre voi ca nu stiti care sunteti mai speculanti si care cersiti mai mult de la stat si de la oamenii cinstiti noi cei care muncim si nu stam cu mana intinsa va tinem in case pe care nu vi le permiteti, sa va fie rusine speculantilor


 
  2.5.   Chiar asa  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.4 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 09:47)
 
 Si eu am luat credit de la hahalerele acestea si acum cica vor sa le dau banii inapoi. ce hahalere cu gulere albe/gri.


 
  2.6.   Esti in geniu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:13)
 
 ca daca erai un Idiot ca Mr.Trump conform definition lui Dostoievski mai citeai oleaca raportul annual BNR 2012 sa intelegi cum e cu IFRS cu RAS astfel incat BCR a primit 500 milioane in 2013 pomana. Daca nu the intereseaza iti pun un Playboy langa raportul moldoviencelor de la Chisinau,:-)


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:52)  
 Un praduior,care prin procesele pierdute face numai rau debitorilor.
 Cine nu realizeaza ca bancile se vor folosi de aceasta sentinta impotriva debitorilor,ori este naiv ,ori ii place sa pupe moaste!
 Iubiti va mult si pregatiti va de donatii. Nota a crescut ,este 80.000lei dupa apel fata de 60.000lei cea de la.fond!


 
