

Opinia cititorului [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] Trimite părerea ta. Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 1. fără titlu (mesaj trimis de Ginel Bongeoianu în data de 22.02.2018, ora 00:38) Eaah, mizilic pe langa datoriile catre ANAF [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Răspuns pentru "Ginel Bongeoianu" Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 1.1. chiar un mizilic (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 ) (mesaj trimis de Anton Paul , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 02:56) Nu stiu despre ce datorii la ANAF vorbesti. Si chiar nu ma intreseaza prea tare. Daca exista aceste datorii, cineva nu si-a facut si nu isi face treaba. Iar acest lucru este mult mai blamabil in comparatie cu datoria in sine.

Revenind la mizilic, pot spune ca neindeplinirea obligatiilor legale pe care societatea pe care o administreaza in calitate de administrator judiciar, Oltchim, mi-a cauzat un prejudiciu aproximativ de 800 de mii lei. Adica de 5 ori mai mare. Cat despre independenta sau dependenta completelor pot sa ma exprim cu subiect si predicat si liber: Curtea de Apel Pitesti l-a facut de doi bani pe taticul teoriei relativitatii si a statuat prin Hotarare ca: 23 mai 2013 = 14 iunie 2013 = 10 iulie 2013.

Cunoastem personajul, cunoastem si independenta justitiei.

Problema speciala a acestui proces provine din pericolul pe care o sentinta definitiva il va produce asupra proceselor individuale.

Si chiar daca iti place sau nu individul, gravitatea deznodamantului o sa aduca trezirea la viiata si consolidarea punctelor corecte de vedere prin invocarea lucrurilor lasate la final.

Asociatia nu moare dar nici nu prospera. Scopul asociatiei este unul deasupra oricarei alte forme de organizare cunoscute pentru simplul fapt ca lupta pentru oameni. Iar lupta asta nu se face pe bani. Mizilicul de 100 de mii o sa fie adunat din donatii si cotizatii. Daca pentru 60 de mii din fond s-au gasit bani, acum, cu salariile marite cu 25%, 100 de mii sin apel se strange mai repede. Probabil se vor aduna si banii pentru recurs. :)

Sa nu te sperii, eu nu donez, nu cotizez. Insa sprijin actiunea asociatiei cu alte mijloace, sper eu mai eficiente in instanta.

Vedem cum se termina, mai facem bascalie, taca-paca...

Vorba unor clasici in viata: "Doamne ajuta!" [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Răspuns pentru "Anton Paul" Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 1.2. fără titlu (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 ) (mesaj trimis de Cine cumpara Oltchim? , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:30) Patronul Chimcomplex din Borzesti este un personaj care a avut o ascensiune uluitoare in mediul de afaceri. Ferit de ochii indiscreti ai presei, Vuza a reusit in mai putin de zece ani sa ajunga unul dintre cei mai bogati romani, desi nu are inca nici macar patruzeci de ani. Afacerile sale ridica insa multe semne de intrebare, mai ales din cauza preluarilor spectaculoase a mai multe firme de la AVAS. Ca intotdeauna, afacerile cu statul s-au dovedit a fi cele mai profitabile pentru Vuza. Nu si pentru stat.

Ascensiunea lui Vuza a inceput in anul 1999, sub umbrela Serviciilor Comerciale Romane (SCR), un grup de societati infiintate de omul de afaceri originar din Roman. Pana la acel moment, numele Stefan Vuza era necunoscut opiniei publice si mass mediei. Prima achizitie de marca pentru omul de afaceri stabilit in Cluj Napoca a fost firma buzoiana Contactoare SA Buzau, preluata de la Fondul Proprietatii de Stat (FPS). Tot in acelasi an, Vuza a mai reusit o alta lovitura de piata. Achizitionarea de la acelasi FPS a societatii Sinterom din Cluj. De data aceasta, in schema nu a mai intrat SCR, copilul de suflet a lui Vuza, ci chiar Contactoare Buzau. Firma buzoiana corespundea la acel moment tuturor cerintelor de privatizare ale Fondului Proprietatii de Stat. Valoare tranzactiei a depasit cu putin doua milioane de dolari, o suma care ridica semne de intrebare. In anul 2001, Tehnofrig Cluj Napoca, o firma de traditie pentru industria romaneasca, a intrat si ea sub umbrela Vuza. Pentru aceasta achizitie, omul de afaceri nu s-a mai folosit de Contractoare Buzau, ci de o firma proaspat infiintata: A1 Impex SRL din Cluj Napoca. Interesant este faptul ca la aceasta noua firma, actionar unic este societatea Sinterom. Iar Sinterom are ca asociati, surpriza, sau nu, Contactoare SA Buzau, ca actionar majoritar si SIF Oltenia, ca actionar minoritar. Tavalugul achizitiilor a cuprins si firma Uzuc Ploiesti, care are la acest moment ca actionar majoritar societatea A1 Impex. Privatizarea s-a facut tot cu ajutorul statului, prin Autoritatea pentru Privatizare (APAPS), iar pentru pachetul majoritar de actiuni, A1 Impex a platit aproximativ 350 000 de euro.

Chimcomplex, achizitionata la jumatate de pret

Combinatul din Borzesti a fost achizitionat de catre SCR in anul 2003, pentru suma de aproximativ 25 de milioane de euro. Si in acest caz, toate datoriile combinatului au fost preluate de catre, ghiciti cine, stat. Prin AVAS. La acea vreme, capitalul social al firmei din Borzesti era de aproape 52 de milioane de euro, mai mare chiar si decat capitalul social al Rompetrolului. Tranzactia a fost efectuata, astfel, la un pret mult mai mic decat valoarea actiunilor de pe piata. In acest moment, actionariatul de la Chimcomplex este format din A2 Impex, majoritar, AVAS si SIF Moldova. A 2 Impex este o alta firma in spatele careia se afla Vuza, actionar oficial fiind Uzuc din Ploiesti. Conform datelor oferite de catre Ministerul Finantelro, Chimcomplex are obligatii restante la bugetul de stat in valoare de 1 205 220 RON. Si fiindca parca nu ar fi fost de ajuns ca datoriile fusesera deja preluate de catre stat in momentul privatizarii, acererea de compensare este in curs de solutionare”.

Statul cel darnic

Urmatoarea privatizare de succes pentru conturile lui Vuza si a societatilor controlate din umbra de acesta a fost firma pitesteana Novatex SA, societate din domeniul textilelor. In iunie 2004, Novatex a fost adjudecata la licitatie publica cu unic participant cu suma de 5.802.729,50 dolari. Asta in ciuda faptului ca activele firmei din Pitesti fusesera evaluate de catre o societate de evaluare desemnata prin licitatie publica la suma de aproape zece milioane de euro. Firma prin care s-a desfasurat tranzactia a fost Iasitex din Iasi, societate membra a SCR, si a carei actionar majoritar este A 2 Impex, iar minoritari AVAS si SIF. Un alt semn de intrebare apare in privinta actionariatului A2 Impex. Aici, Uzuc este unul din majoritari. Darnic ca intotdeauna, statul roman a preluat datoriile Novatex, care se ridicau la acea perioada, la aproximativ 15 milioane de dolari. Interesant este faptul ca, desi au fost oferite avantaje de catre stat, Novatex se afla in acest moment in administrarea unei firme de lichidator judiciar, conform datelor Registrului Comertului. Tot din aceste date rezulta ca Iasitex nu se mai afla printre actionari, ci SIF Moldova si Euro Romania Holdings SRL. La fel de interesant este faptul ca ultima firma nu figureaza cu actionariat in Registrul Comertului. SCR s-a implicat si in industria hartiei, prin achizitionarea fabricii Somes Dej, preluata de la o companie austriaca, intreaga afacere perfectandu-se la sediul AVAS.

Imperiul SCR

Prin metoda privatizarilor tip suveica, folosindu-se in actionariate de firmele pe care le-a achizitionat de la stat, Vuza a reusit intr-un timp record sa ajunga in topul celor mai bogati romani. Si niciuna din institutiile abilitate nu a fost interesata sa verifice macar, daca nu sa ancheteze, modul in care Vuza a reusit sa fie aprietenul” statului roman. Grupul de firme Serviciile Comerciale Romane reprezinta in acest moment un adevarat imperiu financiar cladit, dupa cum ati putut observa, mai ales cu ajutorul statului roman, prin privatizari ce ridica multe semne de intrebare, esalonari, reesalonari si stergeri ale datoriilor. Conform datelor de la Registrul Comertului, SCR are ca actionariat pe Stefan Vuza, Ioan Popa, Eduard Vuza, A1 Impex, Uzuc, Somes Dej, Nova Textile Bumbac si Iasitex. Vom reveni cu amanunte. Scris de Ionut Avram [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Răspuns pentru "Cine cumpara Oltchim?" Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 1.3. Wooow (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.2 ) (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:47) Somes Dej e in faliment de mult, a fost taiata la fier vechi, demolata. Au rasarit firmulite acolo. Interesant este ca un baraj langa a fost cumparat de cineva, a vrut sa inchida circulatia pe acolo ca e privat s-au razgandit. Pe o firma de executari a aparut pentru cateva zile cu 1 mil de euro+tva. Sunt demne de povesti vanatoresti. [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Răspuns pentru "anonim" Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 2. S-au unit bancile (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 22.02.2018, ora 02:47) De au uns sistemul. Afara poate castiga dar nu in tara.

Justitia din tara condamna gainari la puscarie iar pe cei care stiu sa mazileasca mult le da 1-2 ani cu suspendare. Este ca un premiu ca stiu sa sterpeleasca mult. E discutabil daca se imparte sterpelitul cu ei. Imaginatia poate sa joace feste. [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Răspuns pentru "anonim" Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 2.1. fără titlu (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 ) (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 07:29) Ce inseamna "sa mazileasca mult" initiatule absolvent de economie la Spiru Haret, filiala Gaesti, coleg cu Mary Maria? [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Răspuns pentru "anonim" Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 2.2. Ceteste (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 ) (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 07:36) Facultati in malaina nu am gatat, alta poate. Tu ai Bac-ul luat? [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Răspuns pentru "anonim" Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 2.3. fără titlu (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.2 ) (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 09:12) bai hahalere cu gulere albe,voi va contrati intre voi ca nu stiti care sunteti mai smecheri si care smangliti mai mult cu acte sau fara si noi cei cinstiti care mai muncim prin tara asta va platim nota,sa va fie rusine parazitilor [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Răspuns pentru "anonim" Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 2.4. fără titlu (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.3 ) (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 09:23) bai hahalere cu gulerele gri, voi va contrati intre voi ca nu stiti care sunteti mai speculanti si care cersiti mai mult de la stat si de la oamenii cinstiti noi cei care muncim si nu stam cu mana intinsa va tinem in case pe care nu vi le permiteti, sa va fie rusine speculantilor [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Răspuns pentru "anonim" Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 2.5. Chiar asa (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.4 ) (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 09:47) Si eu am luat credit de la hahalerele acestea si acum cica vor sa le dau banii inapoi. ce hahalere cu gulere albe/gri. [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Răspuns pentru "anonim" Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 2.6. Esti in geniu (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.5 ) (mesaj trimis de The Brute , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:13) ca daca erai un Idiot ca Mr.Trump conform definition lui Dostoievski mai citeai oleaca raportul annual BNR 2012 sa intelegi cum e cu IFRS cu RAS astfel incat BCR a primit 500 milioane in 2013 pomana. Daca nu the intereseaza iti pun un Playboy langa raportul moldoviencelor de la Chisinau,:-) [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Răspuns pentru "The Brute" Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 3. fără titlu (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:52) Un praduior,care prin procesele pierdute face numai rau debitorilor.

Cine nu realizeaza ca bancile se vor folosi de aceasta sentinta impotriva debitorilor,ori este naiv ,ori ii place sa pupe moaste!

Iubiti va mult si pregatiti va de donatii. Nota a crescut ,este 80.000lei dupa apel fata de 60.000lei cea de la.fond! [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Răspuns pentru "anonim" Nume (maxim 50 caractere) E-mail (optional) Titlu (maxim 50 caractere) Mesaj REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR - Utilizaţi un limbaj decent. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să elimine mesajele mahalageşti, înţelegând prin asta pe cele cu tentă anti-socială, obscene şi/sau insultative, ca şi pe acelea care nu se referă la articolul în chestiune. Nu sunt acceptate incitările la ură socială şi/sau xenofobie, discriminările referitoare la sex, vârstă sau de altă natură. Nu sunt acceptate anunţuri publicitare. Nu inseraţi linkuri sau adrese de email în textul mesajelor. Repetarea deliberată a unuia şi aceluiaşi mesaj (sau variante) poate fi considerată drept propagandă; propaganda, în această formă, este interzisă. - nu sunt acceptate ameninţările de orice natură; - nu este acceptată hărţuirea ziariştilor Redacţiei BURSA; - este interzisă defăimarea Ziarului BURSA; - nu este acceptată dezvăluirea identităţii vreunui comentator de la secţiunea de mesaje, fără acordul scris al aceluia, depus la Redacţie. Nu este acceptată folosirea numelor ziariştilor BURSA pentru falsificarea semnăturii opiniilor. Nu este acceptată substituirea de nume. Redacţia îşi rezervă dreptul să şteargă mesaje şi să interzică accesul unora la postarea de comentarii, atunci cînd apreciază că sunt de rea credinţă. Abaterile de la acest regulament conduc la eliminarea mesajelor postate (un echivalent al autocenzurii celui care a scris mesajul, iar nu o cenzură practicată de ziar). PRECIZĂRI: - Toate mesajele exprimă punctul de vedere şi opiniile autorilor, iar nu ale administratorului (excepţie făcând mesajele scrise chiar de către administrator); nu ne asumăm responsabilitatea pentru materialele postate pe acest site de către alte persoane decât cele autorizate de ziarul BURSA. - Postarea unui mesaj înseamnă acceptarea tacită a acestui regulament. În cazul în care ne solicitaţi răspunsuri individuale, vă rugăm să completaţi cu adresa de email reală; vom încerca, în limita timpului disponibil, să răspundem tuturor întrebărilor dumneavoastră. Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !