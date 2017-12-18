   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

International

"Barclays Bank", acuzată penal pentru unele operaţiuni cu Qatarul

BURSA 13.02.2018

ALINA VASIESCU
 
     Divizia operaţională a băncii britanice "Barclays" Plc se confruntă cu o nouă acuzaţie penală în legătură cu obţinerea unor fonduri în valoare de 12 miliarde de lire sterline (16,6 miliarde de dolari) în perioada de vârf a crizei financiare, cu zece ani în urmă.
     Acuzaţia de "asistenţă financiară ilegală" împotriva "Barclays Bank" Plc se referă la un împrumut de 3 miliarde de dolari pe care "Barclays" l-a acordat Qatarului în noiembrie 2008, conform anunţului făcut ieri de instituţia creditoare.
     În octombrie 2008, "Barclays" a obţinut credite financiare de 7,3 miliarde lire sterline de la investitori din Qatar, Abu Dhabi şi alte state, în contextul în care nu dorea un împrumut de la stat pentru salvarea operaţiunilor sale.
     "Barclays" a primit aproximativ 3,5 miliarde lire sterline de la şeicul Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, membru al familiei regale din Abu Dhabi, sumă care reprezenta echivalentul a 16,3% din acţiunile băncii.
     Tot atunci, "Barclays" a obţinut 2 miliarde de lire sterline de la "Qatar Holding" LLC (subsidiară a Autorităţii de Investiţii din Qatar) şi 300 de milioane lire sterline de la grupul "Challenger Universal" Ltd. "Qatar Holding" a primit în schimb 12,7% din acţiunile "Barclays", iar "Challenger" - 2,8%.
     Procesul actual se referă la natura unor comisioane de 322 de milioane de lire sterline plătite de "Barclays" către Autoritatea de Investiţii din Qatar şi la o facilitate de împrumut de trei miliarde de dolari pe care a pus-o la dispoziţia acestei ţări ca parte a tranzacţiilor secundare operaţiunii de obţinere de fonduri de la investitorii din Qatar, în 2008.
     Oficiul pentru Fraude Grave din Londra (SFO) a iniţiat investigaţia privind tranzacţia cu Qatarul în 2012.
     SFO a acuzat deja banca, în iunie, de conspiraţie pentru comiterea de fraudă şi obţinerea ilegală de asistenţă financiară. Sunt vizaţi, de asemenea, patru foşti directori, inclusiv ex-directorul executiv John Varley, iar procesul este programat la începutul anului 2019.
     Procesul de strângere de fonduri este analizat şi de Autoritatea de Conduită Financiară din Marea Britanie, care a reluat ancheta în cursul anului trecut, după ce au ieşit la lumină documente suplimentare. Autoritatea de reglementare a amendat anterior banca cu 50 de milioane de lire sterline în legătură cu modul în care a dezvăluit taxele plătite către Qatar.
     Anterior, banca a informat că va contesta amenda, care a fost suspendată până la soluţionarea procedurii penale.
     Conform Bloomberg, orice acuzaţie împotriva diviziei operaţionale a băncii britanice creează probleme, deoarece, dacă vor urma sancţiuni, capacitatea creditorului de a face afaceri la nivel global ar putea fi afectată. Asta pentru că autorizările de reglementare şi licenţele bancare sunt, de obicei, legate de diviziile operaţionale ale băncilor, prin intermediul cărora sunt furnizate produse şi servicii.
     Atât holdingul, cât şi "Barclays Bank" intenţionează să se apere împotriva acuzaţiilor ce li s-au adus. "Barclays nu se aşteaptă la vreun impact asupra capacităţii sale de a-şi servi clienţii ca urmare a acuzaţiilor aduse", potrivit anunţului băncii. 
 
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
Wall Street a închis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
"Whirlpool" nu taie posturi în Orientul Mijlociu click să citeşti tot articolul
MACRO NEWSLETTER - 13 februarie 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
A venit vremea sacrificării "curcanilor" pe Wall Street? click să citeşti tot articolul
Sectorul bancar australian, anchetat pentru tacticile de vânzare a ipotecilor click să citeşti tot articolul
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene click să citeşti tot articolul
Trump nu a renunţat la construirea controversatului zid de la graniţa cu Mexicul click să citeşti tot articolul
SUA susţine acţiunile Egiptul în combaterea terorismului click să citeşti tot articolul
Penny Lawrence, Directorul general adjunct al ONG-ului Oxfam a demisionat astăzi click să citeşti tot articolul
Nigel Farage avertizează că stoparea " Brexit-ul" ar împinge Marea Britanie în criză click să citeşti tot articolul
Aeroportul London-City s-a închis după ce autorităţile au descoperit în apropierea pistei de aterizare o bombă din al Doilea Război Mondial click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
Coreea de Sud doreşte diminuarea tensiunilor militare înainte de un potenţial summit cu Nordul click să citeşti tot articolul
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:39
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Trei din principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:27
REVISTA PRESEI 13.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Sebastian Ghiţă, declaraţii la România TV: Procurorul Onea s-a autoincriminat
     Fostul deputat PSD Sebastian Ghiţă, aflat în prezent în Serbia, a declarat, luni seară, într-o intervenţie la România TV că şeful DNA Ploieşti, procurorul Lucian Onea, s-a autoincriminat în conferinţa de presă susţinută luni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:05
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 12 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9710
2.3793
3.0194
4.0447
0.1837
0.6251
0.2139
4.6534
5.2557
1.4915
3.4891
0.2285
0.4772
1.1136
0.0655
0.4692
0.9953
3.7919
0.3178
1.1506
0.5991
0.0590
0.3501
0.2031
2.7487
0.0393
0.1414
1.0324
0.6252
0.1197
160.9739
5.4848 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

