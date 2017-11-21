   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Macroeconomie

BNR încearcă să ancoreze în vânt economia şi aşteptările inflaţioniste

BURSA 12.01.2018

Călin Rechea
 
Călin Rechea      Prima majorare a dobânzii de politică monetară din ultimii 10 ani, cu 0,25 puncte procentuale, este prea mică şi a venit prea târziu pentru a avea un efect semnificativ asupra aşteptărilor inflaţioniste.
     Semnalul începerii noului ciclu de restricţionare a politicii monetare a venit şi printr-o analiză publicată pe site-ul propriu de Lucian Croitoru, consilier pe probleme de politică monetară al guvernatorului BNR, în ultima zi a anului trecut (n.a. "Un motiv pentru care inflaţia a întârziat să apară", 31 decembrie 2017).
     "După administrarea timp de trei ani la rând a stimulului fiscal, firmele nu au mai putut înţelege corect semnificaţia unei creşteri a preţurilor pentru propriile produse. Ele au considerat că preţurile produselor lor au crescut pentru că a crescut cererea pentru acele produse, nu şi pentru că a crescut inflaţia agregată", se arată în articol, iar astfel "inflaţia a rămas iraţional de joasă, în timp ce PIB a crescut cu rate înalte".
     Lucian Croitoru mai scrie că "dintre factorii importanţi ai inflaţiei de bază - inflaţia bunurilor de consum din import, excedentul de cerere, persistenţa inflaţiei şi anticipaţiile inflaţioniste - numai primii trei au contribuit pozitiv la formarea inflaţiei până de curând". Ultimul, anticipaţiile inflaţioniste crescătoare, s-a adăugat celor trei factori din al treilea trimestru al anului trecut.
     În aceste condiţii, consilierul guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu estimează că rata anuală a inflaţiei se va situa între 4% şi 5% în primul semestru din 2018 şi aprecia că "s-au îndeplinit suficiente condiţii care fac necesară creşterea ratei dobânzii de politică monetară".
     "Cu cât rata dobânzii va fi crescută mai devreme, cu atât mai bine", mai scrie Lucian Croitoru. Iar Banca Naţională a crescut dobânda de referinţă. Decizia a generat reacţii virulente în presă, cele mai multe referitoare la impulsul dat creşterii dobânzilor pentru creditele acordate populaţiei.
     A greşit BNR? Da, dar nu pentru că a majorat dobânda, ci pentru că a redus-o până la minimul istoric de 1,75% şi a menţinut-o acolo o perioadă îndelungată (n.a. aproape trei ani), chiar şi când semnalele referitoare la supraîncălzirea economiei au atins pragul de alarmă, cel puţin cu un an în urmă.
     În acest fel s-a creat o dependenţă de banii ieftini atât la nivelul gospodăriilor populaţiei sau firmelor, dar mai ales la nivelul bugetului public. De asemenea, efectul banilor ieftini se manifestă şi prin fragilizarea structurii economice a ţării, care va avea mari dificultăţi de adaptare odată cu intrarea pe o traiectorie de normalizare a costurilor de finanţare la nivel internaţional.
     Analiza publicată de Lucian Croitoru a fost preluată pe site-ul Republica.ro, iar acolo a apărut şi reacţia unui producător. Acesta scrie că preţurile produselor nu au fost majorate în 2015 şi 2016, în ciuda creşterii semnificative a costurilor salariale, deoarece "ne-am mulţumit să câştigăm prin creşterea volumului", în condiţiile în care "am compensat cheltuielile cu salariile prin achiziţii de materii prime mai ieftine".
     Oare materiile prime mai ieftine nu au condus şi la reducerea calităţii produsului final? Din păcate, aceasta reprezintă o formă a inflaţiei ascunse, alături de fenomenul cunoscut sub numele de shrinkflation, care implică reducerea cantităţii din ambalaj, pe fondul menţinerii sau creşterii uşoare a preţului.
     Producătorul care scrie pe marginea analizei lui Lucian Croitoru s-a confruntat în 2017 cu o creştere accelerată a preţului materiilor prime, în condiţiile unei scăderi a productivităţii muncii, şi arată că "am anunţat scumpiri în 2018 deoarece abia în T3 2017 am realizat că e grav".
     Este greu de crezut că experienţa producătorului care citeşte analize ale specialiştilor de la BNR este singulară.
     Acesta este contextul în care a venit majorarea dobânzii de politică monetară. În mod normal, creşterea dobânzii oficiale ar fi fost urmată de o apreciere a monedei naţionale, iar reacţia pieţei a confirmat aşteptările, însă doar pentru o perioadă foarte scurtă (vezi graficul 1).
     De ce? Pentru că anunţul de pe site-ul BNR a fost urmat de declaraţiile guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu în cadrul conferinţei de presă. Conducătorul băncii centrale a României a precizat că se urmăreşte "o stabilitate mai mare a dobânzilor cu o flexibilitate mai mare a cursului".
     În acest fel, Mugur Isărescu a confirmat că Banca Naţională va reacţiona în continuare la "mişcările" pieţei şi va încerca să "stabilizeze" dobânzile, însă acest lucru este imposibil când încerci să "conduci din spate".
     După ce a afirmat că majorarea dobânzii de politică monetară nu va conduce automat şi la creşterea dobânzilor pentru credite, guvernatorul BNR a fost întrebat ce relevanţă mai are dobânda de referinţă?
     Mugur Isărescu a răspuns că "dobânda de politică monetară are şi alte funcţii", nu doar influenţarea dobânzilor la credite, printre care se află "funcţia de semnal cu privire la strategia BNR, atragerea de capital străin pentru finanţarea deficitelor bugetare şi de cont curent şi susţinerea aprecierii cursului de schimb". Dar de ce ar veni capitalul străin să finanţeze deficitele noastre, când politicile guvernamentale sunt imprevizibile şi iresponsabile?
     Mai mult, "creşterea dobânzii arată că Banca Naţională reacţionează", a mai declarat conducătorul instituţiei monetare a statului român, deoarece "lucrăm cu anticipaţii", iar majorarea dobânzii mai arată că "nu am stat acasă şi nici nu am dormit aici la Banca Naţională".
     Nimeni nu a acuzat BNR că a "dormit în post", însă lipsa de reacţie la derapajele bugetare şi supraîncălzirea economiei par să indice că s-a uitat în altă parte şi nu a dorit să strice "miracolul" economic din ultimii ani, un miracol datorat, aproape exclusiv, politicii monetare a banilor ieftini de la noi şi iluziei redresării europene prin tipărire.
     BNR nu poate să acuze guvernele din ultimii ani că au promovat o politică fiscală prociclică, în condiţiile în care politica monetară a fost prociclică după recesiunea din 2009, o "prăbuşire" economică care a fost rezultatul unei creşteri necontrolate a creditării, adică tot a unei politici monetare prociclice.
     Tot creşterea creditării, mai ales a celei imobiliare în lei, a distorsionat economia şi după 2013, când programul "Prima Casă" a stimulat reluarea "extravaganţei" de pe piaţa imobiliară şi creşterea sectorului construcţiilor, pe fondul "încurajărilor" venite de la oficialii BNR privind "accesarea" creditelor ieftine.
     În aceste condiţii, Băncii Naţionale nu i-a mai rămas decât să spere că incertitudinile economice se vor diminua în viitorul apropiat, iar inflaţia va reintra în intervalul ţintă în a doua jumătate a anului curent, după cum a declarat Mugur Isărescu la conferinţa de presă.
     Din păcate, preferinţa oficialilor BNR pentru "corecţii graduale" nu va avea o influenţă semnificativă asupra aşteptărilor pieţei, care ştie că restricţionarea politicii monetare, prin creşterea dobânzii de intervenţie, nu poate fi "accelerată".
     În ceea ce priveşte recomandările guvernatorului Isărescu, referitoare la o creştere economică bazată pe investiţii şi mai puţin prin consum, acestea nu vor găsi ecou nici la nivel guvernamental şi nici la nivelul agenţilor economici.
     Pentru investiţii private nu sunt necesare doar costuri de finanţare reduse, ci, mai ales, de un mediu fiscal şi de reglementare stabil şi permisiv. Despre aşa-numitele "investiţii" publice nu mai este nimic de spus, acestea reprezentând, de ani buni, doar o risipire iresponsabilă a resurselor financiare ale statului.
     Dacă ar fi dorit cu adevărat ancorarea anticipaţiilor inflaţioniste, BNR ar fi trebuit să acţioneze cel puţin de la jumătatea anului trecut, iar astfel ar fi demonstrat că independenţa sa este reală, nu doar o declaraţie lipsită de conţinut.
     În analiza sa, Lucian Croitoru a mai precizat că majorarea dobânzii de politică monetară va conduce şi la "crearea mai devreme a unui spaţiu mai mare pentru reducerea dobânzii dacă va apărea o recesiune". Adică BNR se pregăteşte să contracareze efectele unei recesiuni generate de divergenţa dintre aşteptări şi realitate, pe fondul banilor ieftini, prin ieftinirea banilor? Oare ce fel de economie "sustenabilă" va avea ţara noastră dacă va fi supusă periodic unor astfel de şocuri?
     "Oricât de devreme va fi crescută rata dobânzii, ea va fi considerată la originea scăderii ritmului de creştere a PIB în 2018", scrie consilierul guvernatorului BNR în finalul analizei sale.
     Acesta este, probabil, unul dintre motivele pentru care decizia Băncii Naţionale este susţinută şi de Napoleon Pop, fost membru al CA al BNR, în prezent consultant de strategie la Cancelaria BNR, într-un articol de pe site-ul OpiniiBNR.ro (n.a. "Reacţie la ultima decizie de politică monetară a BNR", 10 ianuarie 2018).
     Domnul Pop ne asigură că "BNR nu îşi bruschează instrumentele de politică monetară", a căror eficienţă "presupune paşi mici, bine judecaţi, graduali, determinaţi la confluenţa unei baze teoretice profunde, a unor rezultate provenind din modele consistente de corelaţii şi, nu în ultimul rând, de intuiţia ultimilor decidenţi, membrii consiliului de administraţie, care trebuie să le îmbine în creuzetul unei vaste educaţii, expertize şi experienţe practice".
     Ar mai fi ceva de spus? Poate tot o continuare a discursului fostului membru al Consiliului de Administraţie al BNR, care susţine că "trebuie să conlucrăm cu toţii la înţelegerea politicii monetare, la funcţionarea ei corectă şi la asimilarea efectelor ei", despre care spune că "sunt mereu benefice". Chiar aşa?
     Mai mult, domnul Pop mai scrie că "politica monetară nu trebuie plimbată după cum ne place, din economie de piaţă în cea planificată sau invers".
     Dar "stabilirea" dobânzii de referinţă nu reprezintă planificare, în condiţiile în care nici măcar marile bănci centrale nu ştiu care ar trebui să fie aşa-numita dobândă de echilibru?
     Poate că oficialii BNR consideră că aşteptările inflaţioniste pot fi ancorate, însă creşterea dobânzii cu 0,25 de puncte procentuale nu va fi suficientă pentru atingerea acestui obiectiv.
     "Ancorarea" aşteptărilor inflaţioniste nu se poate face cu o dobândă de politică monetară aflată cu mult sub limita superioară a intervalului de variaţie a ţintei de inflaţie (n.a. 3,5%) şi nicidecum cu o dobândă aflată sub ţinta de inflaţie de 2,5%, în condiţiile în care rata inflaţiei a crescut accelerat peste 3%.
     "Frâna" monetară ar fi trebuit apăsată mai demult, odată cu adoptarea unor măsuri pentru limitarea creditării populaţiei, în condiţiile în care nu ar fi trebuit uitată lecţia crizei de la sfârşitului deceniului trecut.
     Dacă Banca Naţională apasă doar "uşor" frâna, viteza unei economii fragile ca a noastră nu se va reduce şi încrederea investitorilor străini va fi subminată, pentru că nimeni nu va şti ce se întâmplă cu "direcţia" la următoarea "curbă".
     Iar dacă frâna va fi apăsată cu putere, poate pe fondul unei noi inflaţii peste aşteptări, "maşina" noastră economică se va "dezintegra" din mers.
     Aţi verificat centurile de siguranţă? 
 
1.  Dictatura democratiei
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 12.01.2018, ora 00:36)  
 Se face cu banca?!?
 Trebuia sa comparati cu $, francul care a fost stabil si asa ajungem la titlul meu.
 Clujul spune ca e buza crizei, spatii comerciale goale in centru, asa ceva am vazut doar in ani 2009-2010. Care mai rezista ofera 1100 ron in mana angajatilor, cat chiria la periferia Clujului.


 
Macroeconomie, 11:20
Câştigul salarial mediu brut pe economie a fost în luna noiembrie 2017 de 3430 lei
     În luna noiembrie 2017, câştigul salarial mediu nominal brut a fost de 3430 lei, cu 3,1% mai mare decât în luna octombrie 2017, potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:11
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 1,98%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 1,98%, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:55
Bursele europene au deschis în depreciere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în scădere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:49
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 10:41
Rata anuală a inflaţiei a urcat în decembrie la 3,3%, cel mai mare nivel din august 2013
     Rata anuală a inflaţiei, care măsoară evoluţia preţurilor de consum în ultimul an, a urcat în luna decembrie la 3,32%, cel mai înalt nivel din august 2013, când a fost 3,67%, în condiţiile în care ouăle s-au scumpit cu 43,2% în ultimul an, potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
