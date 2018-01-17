   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Banci Asigurari

BNR REACŢIONEAZĂ LA VOTUL SENATORILOR PENTRU PLAFONAREA DOBÂNZILOR:

"Ţările din UE au abordări opuse despre limitarea dobânzilor"

BURSA 22.02.2018

EMILIA OLESCU
 
     Impunerea de restricţii asupra dobânzilor la credite reprezintă o problemă complexă, ţările din UE având abordări opuse în această privinţă, subliniază Banca Naţională a României (BNR) într-un "Documentar" pe subiect, trimis Redacţiei.
     Documentul Băncii Centrale vine în contextul în care, marţi, senatorii din comisiile economică, juridică şi de buget au votat plafonarea dobânzii anuale efective la un maxim de 2,5 ori mai mare decât rata dobânzii de referinţă pentru creditele ipotecare şi la 18% pentru cele de consum. Proiectul de lege, iniţiat de senatorul PNL Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, urmează să fie votat în Camera Deputaţilor, care este for decizional.
     Printre altele, Banca Naţională a României a transmis: "Unele ţări utilizează anumite forme de restricţii asupra creditelor, altele justifică absenţa acestora prin faptul că ele reduc accesul la credite şi sunt de natură să provoace distorsiuni grave în economie. În ţările care aplică res­tricţii, un instrument utilizat adesea este reprezentat de legislaţia împotriva camătei. Ţările care au plafoane, în marea lor majoritate, au optat pentru cele relative. Cele mai multe dintre acestea stabilesc plafoane bazate pe referinţe endogene (rate medii ale dobânzilor pieţei).
     Foarte puţine ţări folosesc plafoane ce se construiesc plecând de la referinţe exogene (de exemplu, rata de referinţă a băncii centrale), datorită faptului că este dificil să se stabilească nivelul lor optim. Există ţări ce au o rată unică de dobândă, dar cele mai multe optează pentru stabilirea de rate multiple pentru diferite tipuri de credit, sume împrumutate şi scadenţe".
     BNR mai arată:
     "- unele state membre au introdus plafoane stricte de rate ale dobânzii, întrucât creditele cu preţuri înalte pot agrava situaţia financiară a consumatorilor şi reflectă proasta funcţionare a pieţelor, în special pentru credite de valoare mică;
     - în multe din statele membre care au reglementat domeniul, acestea au abordat în general categorii specifice de împrumuturi şi măsurile respective s-au întemeiat pe studii de impact care au ţinut cont de situaţiile din pieţele respective;
     - alte ţări justifică absenţa unor asemenea reglementări, în special prin aceea că plafoanele vor reduce accesul la credit, mai ales pentru persoanele cu mijloace financiare modeste;
     - În plus, trebuie precizat că şi în situaţia în care reglementează preţul creditului, statele membre UE se diferenţiează în legătură cu gradul şi modul în care realizează aceasta".
     Plafoanele ce depind de o referinţă exogenă prezintă dezavantajul că este foarte dificil de stabilit nivelul lor corect, astfel încât să nu se producă perturbaţii importante pe pieţe, consideră specialiştii din Banca Centrală, evidenţiind: "Unele ţări au plafoane numai în mod excepţional: de exemplu, în Spania, plafoanele se aplică numai pentru creditul în descoperit de cont şi anumite împrumuturi pentru locuinţe cu caracter social; în Irlanda numai pentru uniuni de credit şi «moneylenders» (n.r. creditori); în Grecia pentru non-bănci; în Olanda sunt excluse creditele ipotecare etc.
     Se declară adesea în spaţiul public autohton că toate ţările Uniunii Europene, cu excepţia României, aplică plafoane de credit. Studiul IIF/ZEW din 2009 a identificat 14 ţări care aplicau plafoane asupra dobânzilor contractuale de stipulat în contracte de credit tipice. Alte 13 ţări nu aveau astfel de plafoane".
     Documentul BNR prezintă situaţia plafoanelor aplicate asupra ratelor dobânzii contractuale remuneratorii (restricţii directe) în Germania, Spania, Marea Britanie, Franţa, Slovacia, Slovenia.
     Daniel Zamfir a spus, marţi, după votul din şedinţa comisiilor reunite: "Plafonarea dobânzilor este o practică europeană. Sunt foarte multe ţări din Europa care practică o limitare a dobânzilor şi am decis ca şi noi să intrăm în rândul lor. Măsura va fi valabilă şi pentru bănci şi pentru IFN, doar pentru contractele noi. Am decis să plafonăm DAE, pentru că, de cele mai multe ori, chiar dacă am fi plafonat dobânda remuneratorie sau pe cea penalizatoare, ar fi existat diverse mecanisme de introducere a comisioanelor şi alte costuri care să fi ridicat DAE. Pe noi ne interesează ca cetăţenii români să ştie foarte clar, de la început, cât va plăti în total, ca dobândă".
     Reprezentanţii băncilor prezenţi la şedinţa comună a celor trei comisii nu au fost de acord cu plafonarea dobânzilor.
     Legat de acest subiect, avocatul Gheorghe Piperea a scris, luni, pe Facebook, citând un raport european din 2010: "Statisticile arată că în ţări precum Franţa şi Germania, unde există plafonări ale dobânzilor anuale, lipseşte categoria creditelor de tip sub-prime (credite cu costuri ridicate adresate unor categorii de persoane cu venituri scăzute, fără un istoric de creditare sau cu un istoric nefavorabil). De asemenea, statisticile arată că efectele sunt mai vizibile în perioadele de criză economică şi financiară. Astfel, în anul 2008, numărul de credite neperformante înregistrate a fost mai mare în statele în care nu erau reglementate plafoane ale dobânzii legale. (...) Media dobânzilor la nivelul Uniunii Europene era, în 2010, când se resimţeau din plin şi dureros efectele crizei economice cauzate de bănci prin practicarea creditelor sub-prime (acolo unde mediul economic şi legislativ le permitea asta), de 3,45%, respectiv 5,17% şi 5,07%, în funcţie de perioada creditului.
     În România, în aceeaşi perioadă, se plăteau dobânzi medii de 6,65%, 11,60% şi 12,97%, dublu (sau chiar triplu faţă de media europeană). Dobânzile cele mai mari sunt cele la creditele pe termen scurt, fără garanţii şi cu valori de sub 20.000 euro, adresate persoanelor aflate în situaţia cea mai vulnerabilă (sub-prime). Dobânzile cele mai mici sunt la creditele ipotecare. Cele medii sunt la creditele imobiliare mai mari de 20.000 de euro". 
 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  Citatul 1 de la Bnr spune ca e bine !!!
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 22.02.2018, ora 02:57)  
 Bravo Zamfir !
 Mai putini bani care pleaca spre Cipru sau alt offshore.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 07:31)
 
 Bravo si Profesor Piperea, mai putini bani care pleaca ca taxe de la el la ANAF. Evaziune, evazionist, evazionare?


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:43)
 
 Minciuni securiste.
 ANAF-ul a revenit asupra listei, Piperea nu datora bani ANAF-ului. În cazul altor nume de pe lista ANAF-ul datora bani așa-zișilor răi platnici.
 Propaganda securistă minte, manipulează și prostește.


 
2.  Corect
    (mesaj trimis de gerula în data de 22.02.2018, ora 06:43)  
 Un lucru bun, intrăm și noi in randul tarilor civilizate. Cei care nu pot platii dobinda in mod normal nici nu trebuie sa ia credite. În plus băncile vor fi obligate sa restringa împrumuturile acordate populației și să crească cele acordate firmelor ceea ce este bine. Nu este bine că nu se aplica retroactiv.


 
  2.1.   O chichita legislativa !  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 08:07)
 
 Hotul neprins negustor cinstit !


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de relu matriteru în data de 22.02.2018, ora 06:58)  
 Domne da de ce nu interzice creditul cu totul? De ce vrea romanul sa-si cumpere ceva fara sa aiba banii? De ce sa-ti iei Volvo daca n-ai bani? De ce sa-ti iei apartament de 4 camere cand poti sa stai cu parintii in 2 si ai somnul linistit? Nu toti au bani nu toti trebuie sa avem bani. Asteapta o mostenire vinde casa bunicilor, joaca la loto apuca-te de IT sau fa ceva care sa-ti aduca niste sute de mii si gata. Te bate nevasta la cap ca toti colegii ei de serviciu merg in Maldive, schimb-o. Sau sa-si schmbe serviciul si colegii cu unii care merg la Eforie. Sud. Nu dobanzile creeaza dramele ci dorinta omului de a trai in lux fara sa aiba resursele. Ca sa primeasca like-uri pe FB si sa moara vecinii de invidie.


 
  3.1.   Hahahaha  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 08:16)
 
 E acelasi spirit care indeamna bancile sa imprumute statul/statele cand ele nu au bani. Ani post criza au demonstrat asta. Ajutoare de stat, bail-in, bail-out, Bce tipareste euro da la banci, bancile dau statului, noi platim. Un scenariu SF !
 Lacomia si prostia se platesc, spune o vorba din batrani. Cu mici excepti cum este Caiaxa Bank?


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 22.02.2018, ora 07:06)  
 Banca NAȚIONALA? A cui? Fugi de aici!
 Banca CAMATARILOR Străini.Nu-l vedeti pe turnatorule manole călare pe gâtul românilor?El iii mana in lupta.


 
  4.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 4 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 07:33)
 
 Te cam deranjeaza strainii, patrrrriHOTULE? SPECULANTULE PATRRRIHOT!


 
  4.2.   Banca Nationala a celor care detin terenul in Ro  (răspuns la opinia nr. 4 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 08:23)
 
 Cand o sa aflam ca 50+1% din teren nu e al romanilor ci al multinationalelor intelegem cum se invarteste roata. Angajatori sunt straini, Top 100 firme sunt straine. ==> E normal !


 
  4.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 4.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Pt 4 1 , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:11)
 
 Mai groh, hot mai mare ca tine nu e decât manole .Nu ai argumente excrocule , hai sa fie si la noi ca la Merkel si la Paris .Sa mori tu de ciuda !Ce zici e hoata Merkel?
 Cine e speculat?Tu !!!
 Ti-as spune ceva de dulce dar e post ,servi-o-ai!


 
  4.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 4.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Răspuns pr 4.1 , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:52)
 
 Împotriva străinilor?
 Care străini mai?A scursorilor care au venit sa fure aici?I-au ajutat cu succes scursorile noastre.Astia care se ploconesc la alcoolicul de JCJuncker care a fost "preacinstit hot luxemburghez" ajutatcu sri-ul lor.
 Adică sunt străini doar de bun simt si cinste.


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 22.02.2018, ora 08:50)  
 BNR s-a obijnuit sa vada sinucideri?Rusine BNR!Sa dispara creditul cu buletinul sau asemanator.Sa fie credite in limite rezonabile.


 
  5.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 09:21)
 
 BNR nu este a noastra este a hotilor se vede clar din articol ca este de parte mafiotilor


 
6.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:33)  
 Zamfir isi merita leafa parlamentara, in sfarsit un om care legifereaza pentru binele cetatenilor. in opozitie, colegii lui de partid, Orban si Citu, sunt anti-oameni si pro bancile camatare. rusine Orban si Citu!


 
  6.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 11:06)
 
 Visezi cu ochii deschisi!


 
7.  țepe securiste
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 22.02.2018, ora 10:51)  
 Propaganda securistă susține IFN-urile țepare pe bază de comision.
 In Slovenia, ceilings apply to the nonbanking sector only, since it was
 judged that banks faced sufficient competition to keep rates in check. An interest rate cap of twice the
 average APR charged by banks and savings institutions applies to consumer credit. The caps are based on
 the term and the amount of the credit. Specific interest rate restrictions also apply to housing loans and
 caps for ecological credits (iff/ZEW 2010). In Estonia, the central bank set a unique ceiling on loans of
 three times the market average (iff/ZEW 2010).
 In 2005, Poland introduced a maximum interest rate on consumer loans capped at four times the
 central bank Lombard rate. The ceiling is set on the borrowing rate, not the rate representing the total cost
 of the credit. Fees and additional charges related to the credit contract are separately regulated and cannot
 exceed 5 percent of the amount of the credit (iff/ZEW 2010). In 2008, the Slovak Republic set its interest
 rate cap at twice the average APR for the type of consumer credit extended. It cannot be four times higher
 than the value of the weighted average APR cost and the average interest rates for all types of consumer credits


 
8.  Vise desarte
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 22.02.2018, ora 11:05)  
 Visati,visati,visati!


 
  8.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 8 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 22.02.2018, ora 11:07)
 
 Ți se pare.
 Este doar coșmarul țeparilor.


 
Actualitate
Companii-Afaceri, 11:10
Vânzările Carlsberg în România au crescut cu 21% în 2017
     Carlsberg, brandul de bere aflat în portofoliul United Romanian Breweries Bereprod (URBB), a înregistrat o rată de creştere a vânzărilor din România de 21% în 2017 faţă de 2016, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:03
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 2,09%, valoare înregistrată şi în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:54
RAPORT COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL:
"Piaţa imobiliară devine tot mai activă în 2018"
     În contextul unei creşteri economice care a depăşit performanţele celorlalte ţări din regiunea Europei Centrale şi de Est (ECE), ţara noastră a înregistrat un an 2017 foarte bun din punct de vedere al pieţei imobiliare, în special pentru segmentele de birouri, investiţii şi terenuri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:51
Nestle România şi Nestle Global anunţă rezultatele financiare pentru anul 2017
     Nestle, companie de produse alimentare şi băuturi, raportează o creştere organică de 2,4%, cu 1,6% creştere internă şi 0,8% creştere a preţului, se arată într-un comunicat al companiei, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:28
Bursele europene au deschis în scădere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
22.02.2018
BVB
Volumul coboară la doar 14 milioane de lei
     * Piaţa a înregistrat a treia scădere consecutivă
     * Titlurile OMV Petrom au scăzut cu 1,14%
       Piaţa a înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, cea de a treia zi de scădere consecutivă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Atos" aduc scăderi pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în special în sectorul tehnologic, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie din 2018
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Investitorii stau într­-o stare de expectativă, ceea ce poate explica rulajul redus"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în Europa, în baza rezultatelor companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, datorită rezultator financiare peste aşteptări anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET­-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul înregistrat în prima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 25,5 milioane de lei (5,47 milioane de euro), cu mult sub nivelul înregistrat în şedinţa anterioară, de circa 66...  click să citeşti tot articolul
20.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Daimler" - afectate de o investigaţie privind compania, în SUA
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, în contextul unui volum redus, dat fiind că au fost închise atât pieţele americane, cât şi unele din Asia.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
