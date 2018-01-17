Propaganda securistă susține IFN-urile țepare pe bază de comision.

In Slovenia, ceilings apply to the nonbanking sector only, since it was

judged that banks faced sufficient competition to keep rates in check. An interest rate cap of twice the

average APR charged by banks and savings institutions applies to consumer credit. The caps are based on

the term and the amount of the credit. Specific interest rate restrictions also apply to housing loans and

caps for ecological credits (iff/ZEW 2010). In Estonia, the central bank set a unique ceiling on loans of

three times the market average (iff/ZEW 2010).

In 2005, Poland introduced a maximum interest rate on consumer loans capped at four times the

central bank Lombard rate. The ceiling is set on the borrowing rate, not the rate representing the total cost

of the credit. Fees and additional charges related to the credit contract are separately regulated and cannot

exceed 5 percent of the amount of the credit (iff/ZEW 2010). In 2008, the Slovak Republic set its interest

rate cap at twice the average APR for the type of consumer credit extended. It cannot be four times higher

than the value of the weighted average APR cost and the average interest rates for all types of consumer credits



