   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Banci Asigurari

BNR se opune achiziţiei Băncii Româneşti de către OTP Bank

BURSA 15.03.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     * ACTUALIZARE 15:20 Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, acum câteva momente, că se opune achiziţiei Băncii Româneşti de către OTP Bank
     Comunicatul băncii centrale menţionează: "Banca Naţională a României informează că, în temeiul Ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 99/2006 privind instituţiile de credit şi adecvarea capitalului, aprobată cu modificări şi completări prin Legea 227/2007, al Regulamentului BNR nr. 6/2008 privind începerea activităţii şi modificările în situaţia instituţiilor de credit, persoane juridice române şi a sucursalelor din România ale instituţiilor de credit din state terţe, precum şi al Regulamentului BNR nr 11/2007 privind autorizarea instituţiilor de credit, persoane juridice române, şi a sucursalelor din România ale instituţiilor de credit din state terţe, se opune intenţiei OTP Bank România SA de a achiziţiona o participaţie calificată directă (în proporţie de 99,28%), respectiv intenţiei OTP Bank Nyrt. de a achiziţiona o participaţie calificată indirectă (în proporţie de 99,28%), din capitalul social şi drepturile de vot ale Băncii Româneşti SA, membră a Grupului National Bank of Greece.
     "Reiterăm faptul că, potrivit dispoziţiilor art. 52 din Legea nr. 312/2004 privind Statutul Băncii Naţionale a României, informaţiile obţinute în cursul exercitării atribuţiilor băncii centrale în domeniul autorizării, reglementării şi supravegherii prudenţiale a instituţiilor de credit sunt considerate secret profesional şi implică respectarea obligaţiei corelative de păstrare a confidenţialităţii, putând fi dezvăluite numai în condiţiile expres prevăzute de lege", se mai precizează în comunicatul BNR.
     ----------------
     Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a blocat achiziţia Băncii Româneşti de către OTP Bank România, potrivit informaţiilor apărute, ieri, în presa noastră, dar şi pe unele site-uri străine. Astfel, BNR nu şi-a dat avizul pentru această tranzacţie, deşi termenul până la care ar fi trebuit să se exprime a exprirat încă din toamna anului trecut.
     Banca noastră centrală a refuzat să ne transmită un punct de vedere pe subiect, deşi atât OTP Bank, cât şi National Bank of Greece (acţionarii celor două bănci implicate) sunt listate la bursele de la Atena, respectiv Budapesta. Nici reprezentanţii acestor două instituţii bancare nu au dorit să comenteze.
     Acţiunile National Bank of Greece au scăzut, ieri, cu 1,8%, pe piaţa din Atena, ajungând la 0,28 euro, însă cele ale OTP Bank Plc au urcat cu 2,1% la Bursa din Budapesta, afişând o cotaţie de 11.730 forinţi.
     Conducerea OTP Bank a spus de la începutul acestei luni că se teme de un aviz negativ al BNR, după ce, în luna octombrie 2017, sursele noastre ne-au precizat că există posibilitatea ca Banca Naţională să nu îşi dea avizul pe această tranzacţie.
     Banca Românească trebuie să fie mult mai bine capitalizată, iar OTP Bank să demonstreze că are capacitatea să o absoarbă, ne-au spus, atunci, sursele citate, precizând că Banca Centrală este extrem de riguroasă în astfel de decizii. Sursele noastre susţin că, în strategia de extindere a OTP Bank în Balcani există şi o com­ponentă politică.
     Preluarea Băncii Româneşti de către OTP Bank a fost autorizată de Consiliul Concurenţei, la finalul anului trecut.
     National Bank of Greece a semnat, anul trecut, un acord cu subsidiara de la noi a grupului financiar maghiar OTP pentru achiziţionarea pachetului de acţiuni deţinute la Banca Românească, de 99,28%. Această tranzacţie implică şi achiziţia portofoliului suplimentar din ţara noastră aparţinând altor subsidiare ale NBG, potrivit unui comunicat de presă publicat pe site-ul OTP Bank România.
     Legat de preţul tranzacţiei, sursele noastre au apreciat: "Preţul tranzacţiei este negociat între acţionari, iar acesta cel mai probabil că va fi între 40 de milioane şi 60 de milioane de euro, în funcţie de anumite elemente". OTP Bank ar fi urmat să preia şi datoria de 550 de milioane de euro pe care Banca Românească o are de plătit către acţionarul său elen National Bank of Greece SA (NBG), această sumă de bani trebuind rambursată băncii mamă.
     Grupul bancar ungar OTP Bank Nyrt are la dispoziţie aproximativ un miliard de dolari pentru achiziţii în Europa de Est, inclusiv în ţara noastră.
     Vânzarea subsidiarelor NBG face parte din planul Comisiei Europene de restructurare a principalelor bănci elene, care vizează majorarea capitalului şi reducerea prezenţei lor peste hotare. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] BNR se opune achiziţiei Băncii Româneşti de către OTP Bank

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 15.03.2018, ora 01:09)  
 Alo doamna, pai poate tocmai d aia nu comenteaza pentru ca ambele banci sun cotate la bursa? Sau ziarul Bursa nu intelege ce este bursa?


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Beny Stoica , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 01:45)
 
 De unde sa inteleaga doamna Oli altceva in afara de ce ii trimite (mesaj eliminat conform regulamentului) din Cissnadie?


 
  1.2.   Alo, domnu'!  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 02:23)
 
 Nu, ziarul BURSA nu intelege ce este bursa. Spune-ne tu, nu mai face pe misteriosul! Si spune-ne de ce daca ambele banci sint cotate la bursa, atunci tocmai de aceea BNR nu comenteaza.


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 02:38)
 
 Ia-ti o papusica, fa-i baie, inveleste-o, cinta-i. Incet, incet, vei deveni disponibil si pentru Orastie.


 
  1.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 09:50)
 
 Nu MAKE , nu-mi pierd vremea cu slugile sa le explic.Ca nu le duce capul. Dar uite daca ziarul Bursa ar fi cotat la bursa m-as feri sa spun de patron ca e o sluga ca sa nu-i scad actiunile ziarului, chiar daca spun adevarul despre patron. Ca asa functioneaza bursa pe emotii. Hai pa!


 
  1.5.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 10:12)
 
 Este tocmai invers - cand apare un zvon, o informatie despre o companie listata, atunci autoritatile abilitate sunt obligate sa iasa si sa prezinte realitatea...


 
  1.6.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 10:13)
 
 Ce legatura are aceasta relatare cu Cisnadia???


 
  1.7.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.5 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 10:26)
 
 Care autoritati? N-am vazut astea listate pe bursa romaneasca.


 
  1.8.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de Alex S , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 11:17)
 
 Exact cum a mai spus cineva: autoritatile trebuie sa prezinte realitatea atunci cand apar informatii despre firme listate.
 Este adevarat ca bancile astea nu sunt listate la noi, dar cum BNR spune intr-una cat de importanta este stabilitatea, ar trebui sa iasa repede cu lamuriri. Daca OTP si NBG au probleme cu capitalizarea bursiera din cauza informatiei pe surse, ma indoiesc ca subsidiarele de la noi nu vor avea si ele de suferit.
 Dar, ce-i drept, asta a fost un argument civilizat, deci poate e mai greu de inteles pentru voi


 
  1.9.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.4 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 12:26)
 
 Amice, eu cred ca habar n-ai,
 Bati si tu cimpii, insulti, faci ce te duce mintea. Atit de duce.


 
  1.10.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.9 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 12:36)
 
 Nu s amic cu tine, MAKE. Imi sel ectez amicii, ma feresc de smecherasi imbatraniti in rele.Dar sunt sigur ca ai inteles exemplul pe care ti l-am dat, doar te-ai jucat si tu pe bursa.


 
  1.11.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.10 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 13:50)
 
 Nu, nu s-a jucat. S-a invartit pe langa oameni cu bani, a santajat prosti si asa si-a luat un Rensult MAK si o casa in zona Cismigiu -Sala Palatului. E un imbatranit in minciuna care crede ca e buric.


 
  1.12.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.10 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 14:21)
 
 Este adevarat ca te-am numit "amic", dar nu m-am asteptat sa crezi asta.
 Tot asa te-am numit si "domnu'", am crezut ca pricepi, dar vad ca trebuie sa-ti precizez sa nu-ti faci iluzii: nu-ti face iluzii.
 Oricum, digresiunile nu-ti acopera impostura: esti incapabil sa-ti argumentezi afirmatia ca tocmai de aceea BNR nu ar comenta, pentru ca ambele banci sint cotate la bursa.
 Si stii de ce esti incapabil sa-ti argumentezi afirmatia?
 Pentru ca afirmatia este o prostie..


 
  1.13.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.11 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 14:22)
 
 Sima, iar esti beat.


 
  1.14.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.12 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 14:40)
 
 Hai MAKE ca ti fac un hatar , ca te vad neajutorat. Asa cum daca BNR aproba fuziunea si nu spunea de ce tot asa nu spune de ce refuza. Exista ratiuni legale pentru asta, dar tu crezi ca legea se aplica sel ectiv pentru d astia ca tine. Ia intreaba tu pe OTP ce si cum.la mai cauta si prin alte parti din lume de ce astra s confidentiale. In caz ca tot nu pricepi n am ce ti face intreaba si tu pe google.


 
  1.15.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.14 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 14:42)
 
 Ah si nu sunt Sima. Ala te a tepuit si bine ti-a facut. Bravo Sima!


 
  1.16.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.14 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 15:08)
 
 Amice, cum spuneam, esti incapabil.
 Mataluta, cu minuta ta, ai scris chestia analfabetica pe care o citez: "pai poate tocmai d aia nu comenteaza pentru ca ambele banci sun cotate la bursa?"
 Acusica, minuta ta nu mai pomeneste de faptul ca amindoua sint cotate la bursa, ci invoca lipsa de obligatie a BNR sa justifice fie aprobarea, fie respingerea fuziunii.
 Probleme cu capu'...


 
  1.17.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.15 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 15:15)
 
 Ai nevoie de un ajutor specializat: bineinteles ca tu nu esti Sima, mesajul 1.13 raspunde mesajului 1.11., asa cum este precizat acolo, iar mesajul 1.11. nu este trimis de tine, ci de Sima, care lefter fiind, nu se suporta si se imbata zilnic, sa uite de sine.
 Exemplu de urmat pentru tine.


 
  1.18.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.16 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 15:17)
 
 Nu MAKE iar n ai inteles. Banui ca BNR nu face publice aceke motive pentru ca e ilegal. Si poate fi ilegal si pentru a nu influenta cotatiile la bursa Ce te tot faci ca nu pricepi, chiar asa probleme cu capul ai? Ti am dat exemplu ca pentru retarzi usor.


 
  1.19.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.18 )
    (mesaj trimis de MAKE , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 15:31)
 
 "Banui" sau "banuiesti" ? (Intii sa fii stapin pe limba romana si abia dupa aceea sa vorbesti de slugi.)
 Nu stii?
 Nu, nu stii.
 Dimpotriva, ilegal este sa nu dai publicitatii ratiuni care ar influenta pretul - asta ar face din BNR un complice la frauda.


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 15.03.2018, ora 04:53)  
 Cu atâția bani își cumpăra spati.
 Ciudata alegere a Otp. Prima data închid puncte de lucru in orașele din Transilvania iar acum vor sa se extindă.
 Pe mitici nu cred ca ii prostește sa le treacă pragul.
 Logic este sa se extindă in locurile unde se vorbește maghiara.


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 15.03.2018, ora 09:54)  
 Tacerea autoritatilor bancare,dar si a conducerii celor 2 bancj este ciudata.in loc sa fie transparenti, te gandesti ca negocierea e bazata pe spagi, trafic de inflenta, telefoane isaresciene


 
  3.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 13:53)
 
 Si ce treaba ai tu cum negociaza un vanzator si un cumparator intre ei? Sau dati o lege si aici? Natafletule


 
  3.2.   Sunt 2 institutii private si nu au nicio obligatie  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de SJC , in data de 15.03.2018, ora 13:54)
 
 sa ne dea noua explicatii


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Banci Asigurari)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6620 lei, sub referinţa anunţată ieri click să citeşti tot articolul
CEC Bank derulează operaţiuni de modernizare a sistemelor informatice click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat la 2,03% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
ROBOR la 6 luni a scăzut la 2,36% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6622 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
EximBank structurează una dintre cele mai mari facilităţi de susţinere a exporturilor româneşti click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6622 lei, peste referinţa de ieri click să citeşti tot articolul
EximBank structurează o facilitate de susţinere a exporturilor româneşti click să citeşti tot articolul
Raiffeisen Bank a înregistrat un profit net de 491 milioane de lei in 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a scăzut la 2,03%, cel mai mic nivel din ultimele cinci săptămâni click să citeşti tot articolul
STUDIU SAXO BANK:
"Parteneriatele şi colaborarea deschid calea către experienţe mai bune ale clienţilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
IULIAN IANCU, LA DEZBATERILE LEGILOR DIN DOMENIUL BANCAR:
"Senatorul Zamfir a avut curajul să-şi asume oprobriul celor care l-au transformat în ţintă" click să citeşti tot articolul
VOCI
Alături de creditori până la moarte şi dincolo de ea click să citeşti tot articolul
ING a renunţat la propunerea de majorare a salariului directorului general click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight, în stagnare click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Companii-Afaceri, 15:20
TEODOROVICI:
"Companiile controlate de stat ar putea fi obligate să participe la licitaţiile publice"
     Companiile cu capital majoritar sau integral de stat ar putea fi obligate să participe la licitaţiile publice organizate de autorităţile publice, potrivit unei propuneri anunţate, astăzi, de ministrul Finanţelor, Eugen Teodorovici.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 14:42
TEODOROVICI:
"În cazul declaraţiei unice, un contribuabil poate beneficia de o reducere de 10% la plata contribuţiilor"
     Ministrul Finanţelor, Eugen Teodorovici, a declarat, astăzi, că: "Un contribuabil poate beneficia de o reducere de 5% a contribuţiilor plătite către stat dacă plăteşte anticipat până la finalul anului şi încă 5% dacă depune declaraţia unică online, reducerea totală fiind de 10%, iar cei care sunt şi salariaţi vor fi scutiţi de plata CAS şi CASS în cazul veniturilor obţinute din drepturi de autor".  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 14:41
CDR a prezentat Guvernului propunerile de politici publice în domeniile esenţiale
     Reprezentanţii Coaliţiei pentru Dezvoltarea României (CDR), iniţiativă a mediului de afaceri din România, au prezentat membrilor Guvernului priorităţile mediului de afaceri, "exprimându-şi totodată disponibilitatea de a sprijini Executivul cu expertiza necesară şi cu soluţii pentru corectarea vulnerabilităţilor semnalate", se arată într-un comunicat al CDR, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 14:39
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 4,8 milioane de euro pe BVB
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima parte a şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi, o lichiditate de 22,39 milioane lei (4,8 milioane euro).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 14:13
DPD România estimează afaceri în creştere cu 20% în acest an
     În urma investiţiilor de 1,5 milioane de euro realizate anul trecut în extinderea capacităţii logistice şi în software, DPD România, companie specializată în servicii de curierat expres şi coletărie, estimează o creştere cu 20% a cifrei de afaceri în 2018 şi peste 11 milioane de colete livrate pe parcursul anului, se arată într-un comunicat remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
15.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 45,8 milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul Pieţei Principale a bursei locale a urcat, în şedinţa de ieri, la 45,83 milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 36,3 milioane de lei, dar sub cel mediu înregistrat în acest...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creştere puternică pentru "Adidas"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, în baza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BVB
BET marchează cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă
     * Apreciere de 195% pentru acţiunile Condmag, la reluarea tranzacţionării după mai bine de doi ani şi jumătate
       Indicele BET, principalul coş de acţiuni al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, cea de-a şaptea creştere consecutivă, urcând cu 0,57%, până 8.608,3 puncte.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cresc puternic acţiunile E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, în aşteptarea publicării datelor privind evoluţia inflaţiei din SUA.
     Titlurile companiei german de utilităţi E.ON SE au urcat cu 11,2%, la 6,47 euro, iar cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 122,7 milioane lei, cu obligaţiuni ale Ministerului de Finanţe
     * Creştere de 3,54% pentru acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
       Volumul a urcat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, la aproape 160 de milioane de lei (34,3 milioane de euro), o valoare de 122,7 milioane de lei fiind realizată pe piaţa de obligaţiuni.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele din Europa cresc datorită unei tranzacţii RWE-E.ON
     Bursele din Europa au început în creştere săptămâna curentă, în baza evoluţiilor din Germania, susţinute de anunţul privind o tranzacţie majoră între cei doi giganţi ai utilităţilor din ţară.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Prognoza Meteo
Vezi harta temperaturilor
harta temperaturilor
     15.03.2018 
     Prognoza pentru România
     Vremea se va menţine caldă pentru această dată din an. Cerul va fi temporar noros şi se vor semnala ploi slabe de scurtă durată, ziua în est şi centru şi pe arii restrânse în celelalte regiuni, iar noaptea local în interiorul arcului carpatic şi la munte şi doar izolat în restul teritoriului. În zona montană, la altitudini de peste 1800 m, precipitaţiile vor fi şi sub formă de lapoviţă şi ninsoare. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat, cu intensificări ziua în est, centru şi la munte. Temperaturile maxime vor fi cuprinse între 9 şi 18 grade, iar cele minime se vor situa între -2 şi 7 grade. Spre sfârşitul intervalului, în zonele joase de relief în special din sud-est pe arii restrânse vor fi condiţii de ceaţă.
     Prognoza pentru Bucureşti
     Vremea se va menţine caldă. Cerul va fi temporar noros şi mai ales după-amiaza şi seara trecător se vor semnala ploi slabe de scurtă durată. Vântul va sufla slab şi moderat.Temperatura maximă va fi de 16...17 grade, iar cea minimă de 4...5 grade. Spre sfârşitul intervalului vor fi condiţii de ceaţă.
      
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 15 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9620
2.3837
2.9088
3.9890
0.1834
0.6259
0.2138
4.6620
5.2574
1.4984
3.5604
0.2275
0.4902
1.1055
0.0660
0.4616
0.9666
3.7715
0.3180
1.1570
0.5969
0.0581
0.3540
0.2024
2.7567
0.0394
0.1433
1.0268
0.6264
0.1210
160.4298
5.4826 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook