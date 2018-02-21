   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Companii Afaceri

Bogdan Badea:

"Realizarea planurilor de mentenanţă şi a investiţiilor sunt prioritare pentru Hidroelectrica"

BURSA 02.04.2018

Adina Ardeleanu
 
măreşte imaginea
Bogdan Badea
       * Gradul de realizare a investiţiilor - 62% din program, la nivelul anului trecut
       * Hidroelectrica estimează un profit brut de peste 500 milioane lei, în primul trimestru
       * (Interviu cu domnul Bogdan Badea, preşedintele Directoratului Hidroelectrica)
       
       Conducerea Hidroelectrica estimează ca profitul brut pentru primul trimestru să ajungă la peste 500 milioane lei, după ce anul trecut s-a încheiat cu un profit brut de peste 1,6 miliarde de lei, potrivit lui Bogdan Badea (foto), preşedintele Directoratului Hidroelectrica.
       Domnia sa ne-a declarat, în cadrul unui interviu: "Sunt bucuros să vă anunţ că începutul acestui an aduce semne încurajatoare pentru Hidroelectrica. Avem o creştere a cifrei de afaceri de 6,3% faţă de trimestrul I al anului 2017 şi o creştere a profitului brut de peste 20%. Ne aşteptăm ca profitul brut pentru primul trimestru să ajungă la peste 500 milioane lei, la o cifră de afaceri de circa 935 milioane lei".
       Domnul Badea ne-a mai precizat că realizarea planurilor de mentenanţă şi a investiţiilor sunt prioritare pentru companie şi "ar trebui să fie pentru toa­te companiile din piaţa de energie".

       Reporter: Cum apreciaţi rezultatele financiare ale Hidroelectrica pentru 2017?
     Bogdan Badea: Potrivit datelor neauditate, estimăm un profit brut de pes­te 1,6 miliarde de lei. Este un rezultat record, care scrie istorie în ceea ce priveşte activitatea Hidroelectrica, mai ales că producţia în 2017 a fost de 14 TWh, faţă de 14,5 TWh prognozat, iar cifra de afaceri a ajuns la 3,287 miliarde de lei, cu 3% sub cea din 2016. Atribuim această performanţă disponibilităţii hidroagregatelor şi controlului foarte bun pe care l-am avut pe costuri.
     Ceea ce ne-am propus pentru Hidroelectrica este să menţinem performanţa pe termen lung şi chiar să o creştem. Ori asta înseamnă că - în paralel cu profitul, care rămâne, de asemenea, un obiectiv foarte important, ne concentrăm foarte mult pe îndeplinirea planurilor de inves­tiţii, dezvoltare şi mentenanţă.
     Cred că, în condiţiile consumului naţional de energie electrică din ultima perioadă, a devenit foarte clar pentru toată lumea ce înseamnă să te poţi baza pe ceea ce ai în portofoliu şi care este importanţa unei mentenaţe corecte şi la timp făcute. Hidroelectrica a avut momente în care a susţinut singură peste jumătate din consumul de electricitate al României. Practic, compania noastră a fost pilonul central al siguranţei sistemului energetic naţional. Este vital ca în momentele de vârf să ştii că totul funcţionează şi că poţi tura motoarele la maximum.
     Faptul că am putut asigura producţii de peste 4.500 de MW, la un maxim de consum naţional de 9908 MW, demonstrează nu doar forţa pe care o are Hidroelectrica, ci şi faptul că suntem din ce în ce mai bine pregătiţi. În a doua jumătate a anului trecut am reorganizat zona de producţie, iar acest lucru se reflectă în gradul mult mai mare de disponibilitate a agregatelor atunci când este cea mai mare nevoie ca acestea să funcţioneze.
     Am făcut şi facem eforturi în sensul unei programări optime a lucrărilor de mentenanţă. Mai precis, această planificare înseamnă că nu mai scoatem din funcţiune agregate în perioade de vârf, când este necesar să producem, ci în perioade cu hidraulicitate scăzută. În primul trimestru al acestui an, spre exemplu, ca medie zilnică, am avut doar 347 MW indisponibilizaţi pentru efectuarea de lucrări de mentenanţă, comparativ cu aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, când erau indisp­onibilizaţi peste 735 MW.
     Tot pentru comparaţie, în primul trimestru al anului 2017, au fost scoase din funcţiune pentru mentenanţă trei grupuri de la Porţile de Fier I şi două grupuri de la Porţile de Fier II, adică exact în momentele în care ar fi fost mai multă nevoie de ele. Anul acesta nu am mai permis o astfel de situaţie, iar centralele de la Porţile de Fier au funcţionat în plin.
     Vreau să subliniez o dată în plus că acord o mare importaţă tuturor componentelor de la capitolul investiţii. La momentul la care am preluat mandatul, la jumătatea anului 2017, compania realizase doar 32% din investiţiile bugetate. În al doilea semestru însă, am accelerat serios, iar investiţiile au fost realizate la nivelul a peste 90% din ce era bugetat. Per total, am reuşit să recuperăm o parte din întârzieri, iar valoarea indicatorului a ajuns la 62% la nivelul întregului an. Este un domeniu în care ne propunem din ce în ce mai mult şi pe care îl tratăm cu toată seriozitatea.
     Dorim să tragem un semnal de alarmă că pot exista conjuncturi în care România să aibă deficit de capacitate de producţie. Am văzut în ultima perioadă că sunt situaţii în care capacităţile de producţie îşi arată limitele. Vorbim, totuşi, despre nişte maşinării care, fără o întreţinere corespunzătoare pot să se cedeze. De aceea, afirm că realizarea planurilor de mentenanţă şi a investiţiilor sunt prioritare pentru noi şi ar trebui să fie pentru toate companiile din piaţa de energie.
     În acest context, vreau, de asemenea, să fac un apel la conlucrare către autorităţi în sensul susţinerii mai ferme a planurilor de investiţii ale companiilor astfel încât România să îşi asigure capacitatea de producţie pentru viitor. De asemenea, poate nu ar fi rău să regândim puţin şi modul în care este realizat programul de pregătire pentru sezonul rece, astfel încât acesta să fie în acord cu realităţile din teren şi cu ceea ce pot să-şi asume producătorii de energie.
     Reporter: S-a încheiat deja primul trimestru, cum se prefigurează anul 2018 pentru compania pe care o conduceţi?
     Bogdan Badea: Sunt bucuros să vă anunţ că începutul acestui an aduce semne încurajatoare pentru Hidroelectrica. Avem o creştere a cifrei de afaceri de 6,3% faţă de trimestrul I al anului 2017 şi o creştere a profitului brut de peste 20%. Ne aşteptăm ca profitul brut pentru primul trimestru să ajungă la peste 500 milioane lei, la o cifră de afaceri de circa 935 milioane lei.
     Reporter: Ce planuri are Hidroelectrica la capitolul investiţii în 2018?
     Bogdan Badea: Am relansat de curând licitaţia pentru retehnologizarea AHE Vidraru, un proiect de peste 80 de milioane de euro, şi ne propunem să realizăm acest proiect în ritm accelerat. Dorim ca întreaga amenajare hidroenergetică de la Vidraru să intre într-un nou ciclu de viaţă. Documentaţia pentru achiziţia publică a acestor lucrări a fost regândită în contextul noii legislaţii, iar cerinţele din caietul de sarcini oferă acum mai multă flexibilitate, astfel încât să nu îngrădească posibilitatea potenţialilor furnizori de servicii de a participa la licitaţie. Am lucrat foarte mult pe partea de optimizare, pentru că vrem să dăm posibilitatea ca soluţiile tehnice propuse să fie unele de ultimă generaţie.
     În ceea ce piveşte planurile imediat următoare, pot spune că pentru perioada 2018-2020, estimăm că vom pune în funcţiune Centrala Hidroelectrică (CHE) Bretea cu o putere instalată de 12,3 MW, CHE Racoviţă - 29,9 MW putere instalată şi CHE Răstoliţa - putere instalată de 35,2 MW. De asemenea, dorim să deblocăm situaţia legală şi să continuăm lucrările la Amenajarea hidroenergetică de pe Râul Jiu, pe sectorul Livezeni-Bumbeşti, unde avem două centrale în stadiu foarte avansat de realizare, aproximativ 98%, CHE Dumitra cu 24,5 MW putere instalată, CHE Bumbeşti cu 40,5 MW putere instalată.
     Reporter: Aţi menţionat proiectul de pe Râul Jiu. Din câte cunoaştem, printr-o decizie de anul trecut a Curţii de Apel, lucrările la această amenajare hidroenergetică au fost oprite ca urmare a anulării autorizaţiilor de construcţie. Care sunt, mai exact, intenţiile Hidroelectrica legate de proiect?
     Bogdan Badea: Aş vrea să reamintesc faptul că Hotărârea Curţii de Apel a oprit un proiect de utilitate publică aprobat prin Hotărâre de Guvern şi declarat "de interes naţional". Este o situaţie fără precedent în ţara noastră şi un semnal profund negativ, de descurajare, pentru orice investitor, fie el român sau străin. Dacă o bâlbă legislativă poate anula o investiţie cum este cea de pe Jiu, în valoare de 155 de milioane de euro şi realizată în proporţie de 98%, avem o problemă serioasă, care trebuie rezolvată cu celeritate. Nu ne asumăm poziţia de spectator în această chestiune. Proiectul nostru de pe Jiu poate aduce lumină în aproximativ 100 de mii de case şi nu suntem dispuşi să renunţăm la el. În condiţiile în care constatăm tot mai des că sistemul energetic are nevoie de investiţii în noi capacităţi de producţie, ar fi de neconceput să abdicăm de la obiectivele pe care ni le-am propus. În acest moment, analizăm la nivelul Hidroelectrica toate variantele de acţiune şi facem demersurile legale pe lângă autorităţile competente pentru re-autorizarea lucrărilor. Avem, de asemenea, o serie de propuneri de modificări legislative care să clarifice anumite aspecte şi să instaureze coerenţă în interpretări.
     Reporter: Cum gestionaţi relaţia cu organizaţiile de mediu în acest context?
     Bogdan Badea: Vreau să nu pierdem din vedere contextul general: acela că România trebuie să atingă până în anul 2030 ţinta de 35% producţie de energie din surse regenerabile, ori proiectele Hidroelectrica sunt verzi şi contribuie la îndeplinirea acestui obiectiv. Mai mult chiar, îndrăznesc să afirm că acest target ambiţios nu poate fi realizat fără investiţiile noastre.
     Suntem, ca şi până acum, deschişi către un dialog constructiv şi conlucrare cu toate ONG-urile de bună credinţă. Am fost şi suntem în continuare profund surprinşi de opoziţia acerbă pe care o fac proiectelor noastre unele organizaţii de mediu, iar atitudinea ostilă şi nejustificată ne ridică semne de întrebare asupra legitimităţii intereselor acestora. Am inclus în proiectele noastre elementele necesare pentru protecţia mediului: construim scări de peşti astfel încât impactul asupra faunei acvatice să fie minimalizat, ne-am asumat refacerea vegetaţiei şi reîmpăduriri în zona amenajărilor hidroenergetice. Lacurile de acumulare se integrează în mediul ambient, asta ca să nu mai vorbim de beneficiile majore aduse comunităţilor locale. Să ne gândim ce înseamnă, din punct de vedere turistic, lacul Vidraru, asta ca să dăm doar un exemplu emblematic pentru România. Nu aş pierde însă din vedere nici componenta economică.
     Ne îngrijorează modul în care înţeleg să acţioneze unele ONG-uri. Ca să vă dau doar un exemplu, după decizia Curţii de Apel, au fost făcute grupuri de mobilizare pe Facebook, iar autorităţile locale din Gorj şi Hunedoara au fost inundate cu mii de sesizări la adresa Hidroelectrica prin care era reclamat faptul că nu am fi oprit lucrările pe sectorul Bumbeşti-Livezeni. Ştiţi care a fost concluzia nenumăratelor controale? Niciuna dintre sesizări nu a fost confirmată. Ştiţi însă ce a însemnat din punct de vedere social oprirea lucrărilor de pe Jiu? 400 de oameni angajaţi ai firmelor implicate în operaţiunile de construcţii-montaj au fost trimişi în şomaj în prag de iarnă. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Realizarea planurilor de mentenanţă şi a investiţiilor sunt prioritare pentru Hidroelectrica"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Virgil Popescu:
"BRUA nu are legătură cu gazele din Marea Neagră" click să citeşti tot articolul
INVESTIŢIE DE 150 MILIOANE DE EURO
Construirea celor trei spitale regionale, sprijinită de Comisia Europeană click să citeşti tot articolul
Asemănări între prezent şi perioada premergătoare crizei din 2008 click să citeşti tot articolul
CA URMARE A UNEI DECIZII DE IMPUNERE A ANAF,
Transelectrica raportează o pierdere contabilă de 48 milioane de lei, pentru 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
DAN GOICEA, COCKTAIL HOLIDAYS:
"Destinaţia Sharm el Sheikh va creşte simţitor, anul acesta" click să citeşti tot articolul
KHALED FOUDA, GUVERNATORUL SINAIULUI DE SUD:
"Egiptul a pierdut 5 miliarde de dolari în urma crizei prin care a trecut" click să citeşti tot articolul
Telegram Group a atras 1,7 miliarde de dolari printr-o ofertă iniţială de monedă virtuală click să citeşti tot articolul
Un fost manager al UBS ar putea deveni noul director general al Deutsche Bank click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ CE PROFITUL NET A CRESCUT CU 28% ÎN 2017,
Huawei vrea să majoreze investiţiile în cercetare şi dezvoltare click să citeşti tot articolul
Transelectrica a înregistrat o pierdere contabilă de exproximativ 48 milioane de lei, în 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Deutsche Telekom va investi în Grecia două miliarde de euro în infrastructură şi reţele mobile 5G click să citeşti tot articolul
Toshiba nu reuşeşte să finalizeze vânzarea diviziei de cipuri de memorie până la sfârşitul lunii martie click să citeşti tot articolul
Daimler şi BMW vor să îşi combine serviciile de mobilitate click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa farmaceutică din România va înregistra afaceri record în 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Transelectrica convoacă acţionarii pentru acoperirea pierderilor contabile din 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
02.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul scade la numai 5 milioane de lei
     * Depreciere de 0,63% pentru titlurile Transelectrica
     
     Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa bursieră de vineri a fost de numai 5,09 milioane de lei (1,09 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.03.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 34 de milioane de lei
     Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut o evoluţie negativă, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând scăderi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.03.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * 65% din rulaj realizat prin transferul deal cu aproape 5% din SIF Oltenia
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un volum de 97,34 milioane de lei (20,91 milioane de euro), circa 65% din...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BVB
BET-FI, singurul indice care a închis în teritoriu negativ
     Valoarea tranzacţiilor de ieri, de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti, a fost de 44,41 milioane de lei (9,55 milioane de euro), peste nivelul din şedinţa anterioară, de aproape 35 de milioane de lei, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
28.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene continuă să crească
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii fiind din nou atenţi la informaţiile despre companii, după ce temerile legate de un război comercial s-au atenuat.
     Titlurile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile de pe pieţele europene şi americane se atenuează
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, analiştii considerând că tensiunile comerciale recente s-au mai atenuat în urma apariţiei informaţiilor conform cărora SUA...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 30 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9073
2.3814
2.9349
3.9632
0.1835
0.6248
0.2143
4.6576
5.3090
1.4910
3.5583
0.2295
0.4826
1.1066
0.0658
0.4533
0.9539
3.7779
0.3194
1.1431
0.6020
0.0580
0.3557
0.2081
2.7353
0.0394
0.1436
1.0285
0.6264
0.1213
160.9380
5.4941 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook