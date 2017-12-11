   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

BOGDAN CHIRIŢOIU:

"Costurile băncilor de la noi - mult mai mari decât cele din afara ţării"

BURSA 31.01.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
     *  Pentru investigaţia pe bănci, Consiliul Concurenţei a trecut, în premieră, graniţele ţării
     *  Consiliul Concurenţei va termina primul mare caz din sectorul financiar, până la jumătatea anului
       Consiliul Concurenţei va finaliza, în prima parte a acestui an, primul mare caz din industria financiară, a anunţat, ieri, preşedintele instituţiei, Bogdan Chiriţoiu. Domnia sa a precizat că este vorba despre o investigaţie în care suspectează încălcarea legii, printr-un presupus schimb de informaţii între marile companii care vând RCA şi în care sunt implicate firme de leasing şi bănci care deţin astfel de societăţi.
     La jumătatea lunii decembrie 2017, Consiliul Concurenţei anunţa că a efectuat inspecţii inopinate la sediile a 25 bănci, Instituţii Financiare Non-Bancare (IFN), societăţi de leasing, asociaţii profesionale şi patronale din domeniul serviciilor financiare, aceasta fiind una dintre cele mai ample acţiuni ale instituţiei.
     Inspecţiile au fost derulate în cadrul a două investigaţii declanşate de Autoritatea de concurenţă pe piaţa serviciilor de leasing operaţional şi pe piaţa de leasing financiar şi creditului de consum din România.
     Una dintre acestea vizează posibile schimburi de informaţii sensibile din punct de vedere comercial între companii concurente pe piaţa leasing-ului financiar şi a creditului de consum.
     O a doua analiză de piaţă pe care Consiliul o derulează în prezent are în vedere întregul sector bancar şi urmăreşte costurile mari ale băncilor din ţara noastră, acestea fiind, potrivit domnului Chiriţoiu, "mult mai mari decât cele din afara ţării". Domnia sa a spus că, în mod concret, sunt analizate comisioanele bancare şi marjele de dobândă, adică diferenţa dintre dobânda la credite şi cea la depozite.
     "Avem multe bănci, nu este o piaţă mică, şi cu toate acestea avem preţuri foarte mari. Sunt multe zone mai ieftine la noi decât în afară, cum ar fi cea alimentară sau telecom".
     Şeful Consiliului Concurenţei a mai spus, ieri, că, în cadrul investigaţiei, se fac comparaţii între preţurile de la noi şi cele din alte ţări.
     Este pentru prima dată când am trecut graniţele ţării într-o astfel de analiză, obţinând informaţii şi din Marea Britanie, a precizat Bogdan Chiriţoiu. Conform domniei sale, autoritatea va prezenta, până la jumătatea anului în curs, cel puţin rezultate preliminare ale investigaţiei pe bănci.
     În situaţia în care Consiliul Concurenţei va constata încălcarea regulilor de concurenţă, companiile implicate riscă amenzi de până la 10% din cifra de afaceri.
     "Se schimbă structura sistemului bancar", a evidenţiat şeful de la Concurenţă, arătând, ca exemplu, că Banca Transilvania ajunge pe locul al doilea din piaţă, ca urmare a achiziţiilor pe care le-a făcut în ultima vreme.
     *  Chiriţoiu: "Cazul privind o presupusă trucare de licitaţii la Transgaz, derulat în colaborare cu DIICOT"
     Unul dintre cazurile importante care vor fi terminate în perioada care urmează vizează o presupusă trucare de licitaţii la Transgaz, derulat în colaborare cu DIICOT, conform şefului Consiliului Concurenţei.
     Bogdan Chiriţoiu a declarat: "În scurt timp vom finaliza analiza pe gaze, după ce am terminat ancheta pe electricitate. Speram ca situaţia de criză din 2017, din domeniul energiei, să fie un cadru propice pentru preluarea recomandărilor din anii trecuţi în segmentul de energie electrică, dar nu a fost aşa".
     Consiliul Concurenţei mai are o analiză pe combustibil, în cadrul căreia urmăreşte de ce preţul este uşor mai mare decât media din UE.
     Altă investigaţie care urmează să fie finalizată de Concurenţă în 2018 este cea din domeniul comerţului alimentar, în care sunt analizate practicile lanţurilor de magazine Cora, Carrefour şi Kaufland, respectiv cele care vizează dacă în relaţia cu furnizorii au limitat scăderea de preţ, în special în perioadele de promoţie, a mai anunţat, ieri, Bogdan Chiriţoiu.
     Legat de analiza derulată asupra creşterii preţurilor, domnia sa a explicat că ceea ce s-a întâmplat cu preţul untului şi al ouălor a ţinut de evoluţiile din afara ţării: "Preţul ouălor a crescut şi în afară, ca urmare a închiderii unor ferme din cauza unor probleme de sănătate. Acum, lucrurile îşi revin la normal, iar preţurile au început să scadă, fapt care ne bucură. La unt este mai complicat, întrucât, ca urmare a eliminării cotelor de lapte, producţia a scăzut, iar preţurile vor continua să aibă o evoluţie ascendentă.
     Autoritatea de Concurenţă va lansa şi o analiză în domeniul preţurilor medicamentelor fără reţetă.
     *  Chiriţoiu: "2017 - anul cu cea mai intensă şi complexă activitate"
     2017 a fost anul cu cea mai intensă şi complexă activitate a Consiliului Concurenţei, a precizat Bogdan Chiriţoiu, menţionând că instituţia a finalizat, anul trecut, 18 investigaţii şi a aplicat amenzi în valoare totală de 123 de milioane de lei (27,3 milioane de euro), cu 60% mai mult decât în anul anterior.
     Din cele 18 investigaţii finalizate anul trecut, 78% vizează sectoare-cheie, precum energie, licitaţii, profesii liberale (servicii notariale, auditori financiari), transport (taxi).
     Au fost sancţionate 156 de companii sau asociaţii, din care 33 au recunoscut încălcarea legii şi au beneficiat de reduceri ale amenzilor. O companie (AEM S.A.) a aplicat la programul de clemenţă, aducând dovezi ce au condus la soluţionarea cazului şi a beneficiat astfel de imunitate la amendă. De asemenea, pentru prima dată, Consiliul Concurenţei a acordat reducerea amenzii pentru incapacitate de plată, arată datele autrorităţii.
     Cea mai importantă amendă a fost în cuantum de 73 de milioane de lei (aproximativ 15,8 milioane de euro), primită de şase companii pentru încheierea unor înţelegeri anticoncurenţiale pe piaţa comercializării contoarelor şi echipamentelor conexe pentru măsurarea energiei electrice.
     În 2017, au fost declanşate 19 investigaţii privind posibile încălcări ale Legii concurenţei, faţă de 13 în anul precedent. Cele mai multe investigaţii deschise vizează cartelurile (11), urmate de investigaţii privind abuzul de poziţie dominantă (5). La sfârşitul anului 2017, Consiliul avea în derulare 36 de investigaţii privind posibila încălcare a Legii concurenţei, cu una mai mult faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut. Peste 47% dintre investigaţiile în desfăşurare la 31 decembrie 2017 vizau înţelegeri de tip cartel, iar 30,5% aveau ca obiect abuzul de poziţie dominantă.
     Anul trecut, au fost declanşate patru anchete sectoriale (comercializarea cu amănuntul a carburanţilor, comercializarea sării pentru deszăpezire, iluminat public, alimentare cu apă şi canalizare) şi au fost finalizate, de asemenea, patru (producţia şi distribuţia de medicamente, gestionarea resurselor de apă de suprafaţă, comunicaţii electronice multiplay, piaţa serviciilor de asistenţă medicală şi activităţile conexe acesteia). 

     Consiliul Concurenţei are bugetul necesar pentru realizarea platformei online de monitorizare a preţurilor carburanţilor, precum şi pentru extinderea la nivel naţional a celei care afişează preţul alimentelor, a anunţat Bogdan Chiriţopiu, menţionând că aceste proiecte trebuie finalizate în acest an, astfel încât autoritatea să nu piardă finanţarea. Bugetul respectiv se ridică la circa 200.000-300.000 de euro.
     Consiliul Concurenţei a lansat, la finele lunii noiembrie 2016, platforma online "Monitorul preţurilor", care oferă posibilitatea cumpărătorilor să compare tarifele produselor alimentare de bază comercializate de către retaileri. În prezent, preţurile fac referire doar la magazinele din Bucureşti.
     *  Chiriţoiu: "Legea concurenţei poate suferi modificări, dar este nevoie de avizul CE"
     Legea concurenţei poate suferi modificări, dar este nevoie de avizul CE, a spus, ieri, Bogdan Chiriţoiu, răspunzând unei întrebări legate de zvonurile potrivit cărora ar putea fi înlocuit cu fostul premier Mihai Tudose, la conducerea Consiliului Concurenţei.
     Domnia sa a menţionat: "Ce doresc să facă anumite persoane este bine să îi întrebaţi pe dânşii. (...) Dacă se doresc schimbări majore ale legii, acestea trebuie abordate cu grijă, trebuie consultată Comisia Europeană, pentru că legislaţia de concurenţă nu este strict naţională. Sunt responsabilităţi partajate între România şi Comisie, suntem cumva parteneri. Noi, când dăm sancţiuni, uneori aplicăm legea românească, dar de multe ori aplicăm şi Tratatul Uniunii, astfel că orice modificare majoră va fi discutată cu Comisia".
     Bogdan Chiriţoiu a menţionat că, în prezent, este în dezbatere parlamentară un proiect legislativ care a fost avizat negativ de Guvern şi care prevede modificarea Legii concurenţei. Acesta presupune inclusiv modificări privind structura consiliului de conducere şi a modalităţii de numire a şefilor autorităţii.
     Domnul Chiriţoiu a subliniat: "Dacă vor fi modificări, ele vor viza numai lucrurile care se întâmplă în viitor. Până una-alta, avem două mandate libere în Consiliu, dar toţi, inclusiv cei care au mandatele expirate, până când vor fi numiţi succesorii, şi noi ceilalţi cinci care avem mandatele în derulare, ne vedem de activitatea noastră".

 
 
Jurnal Bursier
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 30 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0287
2.3762
3.0365
4.0104
0.1836
0.6244
0.2122
4.6474
5.2724
1.4993
3.4456
0.2238
0.4855
1.1210
0.0669
0.4751
0.9912
3.7416
0.3151
1.1859
0.5919
0.0588
0.3500
0.2010
2.7445
0.0391
0.1337
1.0187
0.6265
0.1191
161.8384
5.4421 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook