Ziarul BURSA

Ziarul BURSA21 decembrie
Cotaţiile de la BVB îşi continuă deprecierea
Andrei Iacomi
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 12 - 19 DECEMBRIECu tot cu dezastrul de miercuri, acţiunile Ropharma urcă cu 2,89%
Mihai Gongoroi
PATRU DINTR-O LOVITURĂSenatorul Zamfir încheie anul victorios
Emilia Olescu
"Creşterea economică bazată pe consum este riscantă"
A consemnat OCTAVIAN DAN
EŞEC AL OPOZIŢIEI PARLAMENTARECabinetul Dăncilă rămâne la Palatul Victoria
MARINESCU GEORGE
PLASAMENTE ALTERNATIVELicitaţii de iarnă şi de Crăciun fericit
Marius Tiţa
PE SCURT
Bursele europene au închis mixt
Internaţional / I.M. - 21 decembrie
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu negativ
Piaţa de Capital / I.M. - 21 decembrie
Wall Street a deschis mixt
Internaţional / M.I. - 21 decembrie
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:Lichiditate de 9,64 milioane de euro pe BVB
Piaţa de Capital / M.I. - 21 decembrie
Euro s-a depreciat la 4,6458 lei
Piaţa de Capital / T.A. - 21 decembrie
ROBOR la trei luni a crescut la 3,04%
Bănci-Asigurări / E.A. - 21 decembrie
Bursele europene au deschis în scădere
Internaţional / E.A. - 21 decembrie
Indicii BVB au deschis în teritoriu mixt
Piaţa de Capital / E.A. - 21 decembrie
Wall Street a închis în scădere
Internaţional / E.A. - 21 decembrie
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
Internaţional / E.A. - 21 decembrie
JURNAL BURSIER
BVBVolum de 153 milioane de lei
Piaţa de Capital / Mihai Gongoroi - 21 decembrie
BURSELE DIN LUMEDeclin pe pieţe după majorarea dobânzii Fed
Internaţional / A.V. - 21 decembrie
BVBBursa de Valori Bucureşti s-a prăbuşit
Piaţa de Capital / Vlad Dobrea - 20 decembrie
BURSELE DIN LUMECurs mixt pe pieţele din Europa
Internaţional / A.V. - 19 decembrie
BVBVal de scăderi la BVB
Piaţa de Capital / A.I. - 19 decembrie
ENGLISH SECTION
The bidding war between the government and the opposition, staged by the de UDMR
George Marinescu (translated by Cosmin Ghidovean)17 decembrie
CRISTIAN PÂRVAN, PIAROM PRESIDENT:"The thinness of the economy cannot be hidden behind the numbers of the GDP"
Emilia Olescu (translated by Cosmin Ghidovean)13 decembrie
WE HAVE SCHEDULED DEFENSE SPENDING OF 9.3 BILLION EUROSArmament procurement offers benefits that the Government is refusing
Radu Sârbu (translated by Cosmin Ghidovean)10 decembrie
Did the Federal Reserve leave the president of the US in offside?
Călin Rechea (translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu)02 decembrie
Romanians are the prisoners of the financialization of the economy by the National Bank
Călin Rechea (translated by Cosmin Ghidoveanu)28 noiembrie
Theresa May defends her Brexit plan
V.R.19 noiembrie